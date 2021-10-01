One of the very rare times I would not completely agree with Klopp.
The players are in the absolute prime position to have any protest noticed around the world.
As far as I'm aware, no players have pulled out of the tournament, and I find that quite surprising. I'm really surprised that out of all of the players going out there, no one has said, ''no, I want no part in that.''
Surely there is at least one who is willing to stay true to what they believe? There surely has to be a fair number of gay or bisexual footballers going out there as well as a decent number who are socially aware. Are they all
going to put money and themselves above their core beliefs on this?
Of course, it's not the players' fault that the WC is being held there, but it's surely up to them whether or not they support it with their presence. Just like it's up to players whether they take the blood-soaked petrodollar when it's offered by the sportswash vehicles.