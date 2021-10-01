One of the very rare times I would not completely agree with Klopp.

The players are in the absolute prime position to have any protest noticed around the world.



I agree with his general point, that players shouldn't be looked at to protest this. It would take a massive effort from more than one nations players to protest and actually make a difference in my opinion. The players are young, with short careers and many may not have the chance of a World Cup again. Some may care about this but know they risk their chance at playing in a tournament that is every kids dream. Others probably don't even care that much. You see how many are willing to play for certain clubs, or take on deals and set up tax avoidance schemes, vote for far right politicians etc. We can't look at this vast array of 18-30 something year olds to guide the worlds morals.It should be down to the countries FA's and management to actually do something big here. The players don't need to be endorsing it, but I haven't heard too many be overly positive and excited for the fact it's in Qatar.Outside of the RAWK/Liverpool bubble, this will still have tons of viewers and the talk around it will stop once the football starts.... until something drastic happens.