World Cup 2022 - Qatar

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2400 on: Yesterday at 01:27:00 pm »
Playing devil's advocate is there any lasting positive legacy of hosting the World Cup in Qatar?

They don't seem to have become any more progressive as a nation because of it.  Temporarily being less fanatical for a few weeks seems to be the height of it.

They've build seven new stadiums but it's difficult to see what the long-term point of them is.  For a relatively small country with a relatively small population (both less than 5% of the UK, for context) it doesn't feel like there's a long-term need for seven additional World Cup capacity stadiums.

Then there's the usual apparent legacies of building community hubs and encouraging health/exercise but Qatar didn't need the World Cup to fund such projects.

On the face of it it's good that the Middle East is hosting a World Cup but that ignores that none of the countries in the region - with the exception of Israel - are democracies.  Awarding it to a monarchy isn't exactly promoting or encouraging a move towards democracy.

Are there any genuine positive legacies?
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2401 on: Yesterday at 01:30:52 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 01:27:00 pm
Playing devil's advocate is there any lasting positive legacy of hosting the World Cup in Qatar?

They don't seem to have become any more progressive as a nation because of it.  Temporarily being less fanatical for a few weeks seems to be the height of it.

They've build seven new stadiums but it's difficult to see what the long-term point of them is.  For a relatively small country with a relatively small population (both less than 5% of the UK, for context) it doesn't feel like there's a long-term need for seven additional World Cup capacity stadiums.

Then there's the usual apparent legacies of building community hubs and encouraging health/exercise but Qatar didn't need the World Cup to fund such projects.

On the face of it it's good that the Middle East is hosting a World Cup but that ignores that none of the countries in the region - with the exception of Israel - are democracies.  Awarding it to a monarchy isn't exactly promoting or encouraging a move towards democracy.

Are there any genuine positive legacies?

Its just another sportswashing exercise isnt it? IF they manage to put on a good tournament, that looks good on tv across the globe with them showing their best face as it where, then thats the positive legacy for them - an excercise in sportswashing carried out to great affect.  What happens in the country after isnt of particular importance Im guessing. 
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2402 on: Yesterday at 01:36:34 pm »
You wonder how many brown envelopes Sepp Blatter got to make Russia and Qatar the hosts of the World Cup in successive tournaments.  ;D
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2403 on: Yesterday at 01:44:03 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 12:25:39 pm
Im not sure we can expect players to pull out as such.

Some players have put themselves out there though with statements / t-shirts.

My take is if you take part in having a go at FIFA/Qatar with t-shirts/social media what message are you as a player sending out if you play in the world cup ?

What are these t-shirts and messages.
Maybe these players you criticise are saying Fuck you FIFA for putting me in this situation.

Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 12:25:39 pm

It is happening now and by christmas day you will hardly hear anything about Qatar so it is mission achieved.

Roll on Saudi WC 2030/2034 as you can bet a bucket of horseshit they'll get it.

As Ive said in previous posts the time for football to protest against Saudi, is now, not when its too late on the eve of the tournament. 

What discourse are you expecting to hear about Qatar after Christmas?

Oman for example have all the same human rights issues as Qatar
https://www.amnesty.org/en/location/middle-east-and-north-africa/oman/report-oman/
https://www.hrw.org/world-report/2021/country-chapters/oman







Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2404 on: Yesterday at 01:48:20 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 12:27:23 pm
One of the very rare times I would not completely agree with Klopp.
The players are in the absolute prime position to have any protest noticed around the world.

I agree with his general point, that players shouldn't be looked at to protest this. It would take a massive effort from more than one nations players to protest and actually make a difference in my opinion. The players are young, with short careers and many may not have the chance of a World Cup again. Some may care about this but know they risk their chance at playing in a tournament that is every kids dream. Others probably don't even care that much. You see how many are willing to play for certain clubs, or take on deals and set up tax avoidance schemes, vote for far right politicians etc. We can't look at this vast array of 18-30 something year olds to guide the worlds morals.

It should be down to the countries FA's and management to actually do something big here. The players don't need to be endorsing it, but I haven't heard too many be overly positive and excited for the fact it's in Qatar.

Outside of the RAWK/Liverpool bubble, this will still have tons of viewers and the talk around it will stop once the football starts.... until something drastic happens.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2405 on: Yesterday at 01:48:28 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 01:44:03 pm
What are these t-shirts and messages.
Maybe these players you criticise are saying Fuck you FIFA for putting me in this situation.

As Ive said in previous posts the time for football to protest against Saudi, is now, not when its too late on the eve of the tournament. 

What discourse are you expecting to hear about Qatar after Christmas?

Oman for example have all the same human rights issues as Qatar
https://www.amnesty.org/en/location/middle-east-and-north-africa/oman/report-oman/
https://www.hrw.org/world-report/2021/country-chapters/oman

In the past Erling Haaland has wore a shirt that had something to do with human rights on it, which obviously meant fuck all to him as he is now being paid by Abu Dhabi.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2406 on: Yesterday at 01:52:05 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 12:25:39 pm
Im not sure we can expect players to pull out as such.

Some players have put themselves out there though with statements / t-shirts.

My take is if you take part in having a go at FIFA/Qatar with t-shirts/social media what message are you as a player sending out if you play in the world cup ?

It is happening now and by christmas day you will hardly hear anything about Qatar so it is mission achieved.

Roll on Saudi WC 2030/2034 as you can bet a bucket of horseshit they'll get it.


Not many footballers come out as gay (well, less than Rugby), possibly a culture thing because it can't be there are no gay footballers.


It would really be interesting if one of the players (or invited celebrity footballers) came out prior to the tournament, it would really put pressure on Qater but it is more than unlikely to happen though
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2407 on: Yesterday at 01:53:08 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 01:36:34 pm
You wonder how many brown envelopes Sepp Blatter got to make Russia and Qatar the hosts of the World Cup in successive tournaments.  ;D


Now if North Korea had money........................
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2408 on: Yesterday at 03:16:38 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 01:44:03 pm
What are these t-shirts and messages.
Maybe these players you criticise are saying Fuck you FIFA for putting me in this situation.

As Ive said in previous posts the time for football to protest against Saudi, is now, not when its too late on the eve of the tournament. 

What discourse are you expecting to hear about Qatar after Christmas?

Oman for example have all the same human rights issues as Qatar
https://www.amnesty.org/en/location/middle-east-and-north-africa/oman/report-oman/
https://www.hrw.org/world-report/2021/country-chapters/oman

A few players have gone about about human rights etc but have no desire to pull out if you are vocal and feel uncomfortable dont play or shut up if you intend to play.

Once this world cup is over I dont see Qatar being highlighted it will be as I said job done.

Then Saudi will think ok our gulf friends managed it we'll do it now and nobody stopped Qatar so it wont stop us either.

I know what Klopp is saying to some degree but players in 2010 were not likely to moan about Qatar for a few reasons one the information wasnt out there as much and second most players would be retired by now 12 years later.

Players could if they wanted have made a huge statement they havent done that so here we are.

Take a look at Southgate he doesnt strike me as being dumb but he give a watered down nothing response and workers love it being in Qatar "apparently" !
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2409 on: Yesterday at 05:23:50 pm »
I have to say when you look at the figures of the dead, I really wonder how anyone can be motivated to go out there and play football, in those very same stadiums. While I understand what Jurgen has said about the players, doing something highlighting the cost of the sacrifice that so many workers have made, would be something. I am just thinking of the families of those men who died, what must they be thinking as football closes rank and just turns the other way. There is so much money involved in football at the very least they could have set up a fund to support those families who even now are struggling to make ends meet. This world is such a sick place, and far too many live in a bubble while others suffer.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2410 on: Yesterday at 06:19:21 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 01:27:00 pm
They've build seven new stadiums but it's difficult to see what the long-term point of them is.  For a relatively small country with a relatively small population (both less than 5% of the UK, for context) it doesn't feel like there's a long-term need for seven additional World Cup capacity stadiums.

At least one of the stadiums has built in a way that it can be deconstructed, transported and built up again in another place. It's part of their whole concept of this WC being Green (i.e. eco friendly). The issue is that so far they haven't found anyone who'd want that stadium, because even if they get it for free they can't afford to pay the upkeep. At the same time, building the stadium actually had a bigger carbon footprint compared to a normal stadium, because they had to use more material/build it in a different way to make it transportable. At least, that's what I read somewhere (can't exactly remember where) some days ago. As with everything about this WC the whole green WC thing seems to have been a sham as can also be seen with them wanting supporters staying in neighbouring countries and flying them in or having them stay on cruise ships...
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2411 on: Yesterday at 06:25:41 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 12:27:23 pm
One of the very rare times I would not completely agree with Klopp.
The players are in the absolute prime position to have any protest noticed around the world.

As far as I'm aware, no players have pulled out of the tournament, and I find that quite surprising. I'm really surprised that out of all of the players going out there, no one has said, ''no, I want no part in that.''

Surely there is at least one who is willing to stay true to what they believe? There surely has to be a fair number of gay or bisexual footballers going out there as well as a decent number who are socially aware. Are they all going to put money and themselves above their core beliefs on this?

Of course, it's not the players' fault that the WC is being held there, but it's surely up to them whether or not they support it with their presence. Just like it's up to players whether they take the blood-soaked petrodollar when it's offered by the sportswash vehicles.

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2412 on: Yesterday at 06:31:44 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 06:25:41 pm
As far as I'm aware, no players have pulled out of the tournament, and I find that quite surprising. I'm really surprised that out of all of the players going out there, no one has said, ''no, I want no part in that.''

Surely there is at least one who is willing to stay true to what they believe? There surely has to be a fair number of gay or bisexual footballers going out there as well as a decent number who are socially aware. Are they all going to put money and themselves above their core beliefs on this?

Of course, it's not the players' fault that the WC is being held there, but it's surely up to them whether or not they support it with their presence. Just like it's up to players whether they take the blood-soaked petrodollar when it's offered by the sportswash ]vehicles.[/b

but it isnt like that though.  The player has 100% control of that. Here the players dont have control of the location of where the world cup is and they had zero say in choosing it. And I doubt its simply a financial thing, for one time in their high profile careers, its about representing their country at the very highest level, maybe the 1 chance they get.

As I said before, Id love it if one player did make a stand, but I dont blame them for going.  Focus should be on how corrupt FIFA is and why this was allowed to happen, but too many now care about the players taking on the burden of guilt, which is far too convenient. Same goes for fans too - shit for them, to have that moral dilema thanks to the crooks that run football at this level.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2413 on: Yesterday at 06:33:55 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 06:25:41 pm
As far as I'm aware, no players have pulled out of the tournament, and I find that quite surprising. I'm really surprised that out of all of the players going out there, no one has said, ''no, I want no part in that.''

Surely there is at least one who is willing to stay true to what they believe? There surely has to be a fair number of gay or bisexual footballers going out there as well as a decent number who are socially aware. Are they all going to put money and themselves above their core beliefs on this?

Of course, it's not the players' fault that the WC is being held there, but it's surely up to them whether or not they support it with their presence. Just like it's up to players whether they take the blood-soaked petrodollar when it's offered by the sportswash vehicles.


It's a bit disheartening that not even one player has taken that stand,i guess it's always hard to be the first to do something like this but still disappointing.

Meanwhile someone poor like Becks has really racked up the family fortune on the back of this WC selling any possible remainder of his soul.

https://www.insider.com/david-beckhams-277m-qatar-deal-slammed-by-human-rights-activists-2021-10

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2414 on: Yesterday at 06:42:49 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 06:31:44 pm
but it isnt like that though.  The player has 100% control of that. Here the players dont have control of the location of where the world cup is and they had zero say in choosing it. And I doubt its simply a financial thing, for one time in their high profile careers, its about representing their country at the very highest level, maybe the 1 chance they get.

As I said before, Id love it if one player did make a stand, but I dont blame them for going.  Focus should be on how corrupt FIFA is and why this was allowed to happen, but too many now care about the players taking on the burden of guilt, which is far too convenient. Same goes for fans too - shit for them, to have that moral dilema thanks to the crooks that run football at this level.
It's all about opinion and, to me, it's exactly like that. Players have choices.

I just don't buy the ''one chance they might ever get to play in the WC Finals for their country.'' I mean so what? Some things in life are far, far bigger than that. Of course, that's just how I see it, and others will disagree.

Everyone going out there condones it. The horrific human rights abuses. The slave labour that built the grounds. The appalling death toll. We can't sit here lamenting the death of club football due to the sportswashers on one hand, then also find it perfectly acceptable for our international sides to partake in the biggest sportswashing tournament in football history. We are either against it, or only against it when it suits us.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2415 on: Yesterday at 06:46:54 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Yesterday at 06:33:55 pm
It's a bit disheartening that not even one player has taken that stand,i guess it's always hard to be the first to do something like this but still disappointing.

Meanwhile someone poor like Becks has really racked up the family fortune on the back of this WC selling any possible remainder of his soul.

https://www.insider.com/david-beckhams-277m-qatar-deal-slammed-by-human-rights-activists-2021-10
I agree. I'm genuinely surprised that there hasn't been even one player (as far as I'm aware) that has put the bigger picture above their own footballing ambitions.

Beckham? Well he's morally bankrupt. He's never been the sharpest tool in the box though. Neville is also morally bankrupt for backing his ex teammate on this too.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2416 on: Yesterday at 06:50:12 pm »
It's pretty tough to ask a player to give up playing for their country at a World Cup of all things.  Someone like our own Virgil hasn't played an international tournament because the Dutch have been largely shite this past decade.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2417 on: Yesterday at 07:00:44 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 03:16:38 pm
A few players have gone about about human rights etc but have no desire to pull out if you are vocal and feel uncomfortable dont play or shut up if you intend to play.
0
Once this world cup is over I dont see Qatar being highlighted it will be as I said job done.

Then Saudi will think ok our gulf friends managed it we'll do it now and nobody stopped Qatar so it wont stop us either.

I know what Klopp is saying to some degree but players in 2010 were not likely to moan about Qatar for a few reasons one the information wasnt out there as much and second most players would be retired by now 12 years later.

Players could if they wanted have made a huge statement they havent done that so here we are.

Take a look at Southgate he doesnt strike me as being dumb but he give a watered down nothing response and workers love it being in Qatar "apparently" !

Your attitude the towards players is baffling. 
What do you mean by job done?
Players know 12 years in advance when they will retire?
Why cant a player who was in his 30s in 2010 speak up.  This makes no sense.

did you post any concerns about the club World cup being held in Qatar.  Did you enjoy our win?
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2418 on: Yesterday at 07:15:40 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 07:00:44 pm
Your attitude the towards players is baffling. 
What do you mean by job done?
Players know 12 years in advance when they will retire?
Why cant a player who was in his 30s in 2010 speak up.  This makes no sense.

did you post any concerns about the club World cup being held in Qatar.  Did you enjoy our win?

Job done as in nobody will speak about them after the WC this us what has highlighted the issue.

Do I need to spell it out for you the players are selfish and dont give a shit NOT ONE has pulled out.

Yes I did actually moan about it they aren"t a football nation for a start I mean they got one before Holland its a complete mess.

Lets be right people have lots more info now than 5-10 years ago.

Being honest my opinion means nothing and within 3-4 years i'll probably have no interest in football lots is wrong with it on many levels

You seem to be for the world cup thats fair enough.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2419 on: Yesterday at 07:43:22 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 07:15:40 pm
Job done as in nobody will speak about them after the WC this us what has highlighted the issue.

Do I need to spell it out for you the players are selfish and dont give a shit NOT ONE has pulled out.

Yes I did actually moan about it they aren"t a football nation for a start I mean they got one before Holland its a complete mess.

Lets be right people have lots more info now than 5-10 years ago.

Being honest my opinion means nothing and within 3-4 years i'll probably have no interest in football lots is wrong with it on many levels

You seem to be for the world cup that's fair enough.
as I pointed out earlier people are talking about Qatar because of the world cup. Saudi and Iran get shiyt for obvious reasons, but the other gulf states dont get mentioned I gave the example of Oman earlier.  its safe to conclude Qatar is being spoke about because they have a world cup.  They didn't enter the public discourse. previously. So not sure your assessment of job done is applicable

You seem to be for the world cup that's fair enough.

Im against the world cup being in Qatar, but like many Rawkites did in 2019, I'll be watching it
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2420 on: Yesterday at 08:38:55 pm »
My main concern is that we are gonna have bunch of injured players coming back, and that is the worst period for the clubs to have injuries.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2421 on: Yesterday at 11:48:24 pm »
https://twitter.com/BBCSport/status/1588312568082358272

Quote
Fifa has written to all 32 teams competing at the World Cup to tell them the time has come to "focus on the football".

Peaceful protests have been planned by some players.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2422 on: Yesterday at 11:49:31 pm »
If the players thought it was too important to ignore then they shouldn't go. They are though, because the majority (not all as some have some pretty unforgiving governments and fans to deal with if they didnt) have personal accolades, dreams and hopes to fulfil. The tragedy of migrant workers and of people who are of the LGBTQ community comes lower down their list of priorities.

No doubt the t-shirts will be out in force after the tournament.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2423 on: Yesterday at 11:51:56 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Yesterday at 08:38:55 pm
My main concern is that we are gonna have bunch of injured players coming back, and that is the worst period for the clubs to have injuries.

It's all I ever give a fuck about during any international footy.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2424 on: Today at 12:23:02 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:48:24 pm
https://twitter.com/BBCSport/status/1588312568082358272

Yes, let's ignore the herd of elephants filling the room, but look at nice little sanitised bit in the corner instead.  ::)
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2425 on: Today at 12:46:30 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:48:24 pm
https://twitter.com/BBCSport/status/1588312568082358272


Sickening.


"Please, let's now focus on the football!" Infantino and Samoura wrote to the 32 football nations contesting the World Cup.

"We know football does not live in a vacuum and we are equally aware that there are many challenges and difficulties of a political nature all around the world.

"But please do not allow football to be dragged into every ideological or political battle that exists."


^ from https://news.sky.com/story/lets-focus-on-the-football-fifa-bosses-tell-world-cup-teams-not-to-lecture-on-morality-12737705


The full letter (click on it to enlarge image)...

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2426 on: Today at 01:01:23 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:48:24 pm
https://twitter.com/BBCSport/status/1588312568082358272

Fifa has written to all 32 teams competing at the World Cup to tell them the time has come to "focus on the football".

Peaceful protests have been planned by some players.


"Shut up and dribble..."
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2427 on: Today at 01:42:47 am »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 12:46:30 am

"But please do not allow football to be dragged into every ideological or political battle that exists."


Maybe you shouldn't have fucking been bribed by Qatar then you utter c*nts
