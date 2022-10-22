Carragher calls this out, sort of.
He makes a big issue of backhanders resulting in it going to Qatar. Oh Jamie, I find it tough to imagine youve not enjoyed a backhander or two considering you gobbed all over a young girl and still kept your job at Sly sports.
He makes a big issue of footballers who are paid fortunes running higher risk of injury.
Then right at the end, as a little side note he indirectly mentions the other stuff
you know, the little side bit of thousands of workers being enslaved, falling off buildings, etc.
Yes, Carra has always had wonderful morals and priorities.
Fucker will say anything for clicks and headlines to stay relevant. He doesnt give a fuck about the human rights abuses, lets be honest