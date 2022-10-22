« previous next »
Author Topic: World Cup 2022 - Qatar  (Read 164655 times)

Offline Fromola

  Fromola
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2360 on: Yesterday at 12:40:49 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on November  1, 2022, 06:53:57 pm
Fucking hell.

"They want the football to come to Qatar".

Until they have to watch a Southgate team play football.
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2361 on: Yesterday at 12:46:57 pm »
I personally think it's really appropriate that Qatar are hosting this WC.
Offline Keith Lard

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2362 on: Yesterday at 01:35:27 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 12:46:57 pm
I personally think it's really appropriate that Qatar are hosting this WC.

I suppose it perfectly encapsulates the sportswashing times that we are in
Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Dutch Class
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2363 on: Yesterday at 01:46:13 pm »
A massive own goal from Southgate
Offline Statto Red

  Statto Red
  • Kloppite
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2364 on: Yesterday at 01:54:04 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 01:46:13 pm
A massive own goal from Southgate

He's a yes man for the FA, & even though i'm English, i'd laugh if England get knocked out in the first round.
Offline The North Bank

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2365 on: Yesterday at 02:46:02 pm »
The workers that are dying in their thousands, they dont want better care, conditions, and some human rights. What they really want, is for football to come to Qatar. Nice one Gareth. Another one on the payroll, they're so easy to spot.
Offline thaddeus

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2366 on: Yesterday at 03:19:24 pm »
I've never respected Southgate as a "football man" but had some respect for how he's handled the dog whistlers as England manager.  He can fuck right off with his comments about the World Cup though.

Is he really so naïve to think that every worker he's met hasn't been handpicked and fed the PR lines?  It's like the whooping Brexit fanatics being wheeled out whenever Johnson visited a hospital whilst everyone else was kept at a safe distance so as not to cause embarrassment.

I hope the squad don't go ahead with the planned invitation of migrant workers to their Qatar training base.  It's just going to be another awful gaslighting PR exercise.  Condescending bollocks.
Offline Son of Spion

  Son of Spion
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2367 on: Yesterday at 03:29:31 pm »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Yesterday at 01:35:27 pm
I suppose it perfectly encapsulates the sportswashing times that we are in
It certainly captures the zeitgeist.
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2368 on: Yesterday at 03:45:42 pm »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Yesterday at 01:35:27 pm
I suppose it perfectly encapsulates the sportswashing times that we are in

It's perfect for the times we are living in and a great representation of much, top-level sport.
Offline newterp

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2369 on: Yesterday at 03:57:43 pm »
Someone check Southgate's recent bank accounts
Offline El Lobo

  El Lobo
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2370 on: Yesterday at 03:59:33 pm »
Recent? He's been railing Amanda Stavely whilst the 'Crown Prince' watches for about the last five years
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline Son of Spion

  Son of Spion
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2371 on: Yesterday at 04:00:03 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 03:57:43 pm
Someone check Southgate's recent bank accounts
Nah, he gets paid in waistcoats. Check his wardrobe.
Offline newterp

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2372 on: Yesterday at 04:00:43 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 03:59:33 pm
Recent? He's been railing Amanda Stavely whilst the 'Crown Prince' watches for about the last five years

 :puke2
Online Terry de Niro

  Terry de Niro
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2373 on: Yesterday at 04:25:45 pm »
Carragher calls this out, sort of.

Quote
Jamie Carragher hits out at 'corrupt' Qatar World Cup

'It's an absolute disgrace'
Jamie Carragher has said that it is "corrupt" that Qatar are allowed to host the World Cup this year.

Carragher has been a vocal critic of the decision to award the Gulf State the tournament, with many others raising serious concerns about the country's human rights issues.

The former Liverpool defender questioned the moral decision to hold the World Cup in Qatar and also expressed his concerns about the health of players, with many suffering injuries.

One of those includes Heung-min Son, who was substituted after becoming concussed during Tottenham's win against Marseille on Tuesday night.

"I think it's an absolute disgrace that the World Cup is in the position that it's in," he said on CBS Sports.

"For lots of reasons. I think that it was corrupt that Qatar were given the World Cup, and we knew at the time when they campaigned on having it in the summer, it was impossible to have a World Cup in the summer due to the temperature.

"Thierry [Henry] just mentioned Gavi, players all around Europe and the world could get injured... a ten day injury is going to keep players out of the World Cup, which should not be happening, and it all started with FIFA giving them the World Cup in the first place.

"Then they're moving it and obviously, the stuff that goes on in their countries are a completely different issue as well. But I think it's absolutely disgusting."

This year's World Cup will be the first to be held during the European summer as FIFA pushed the tournament back to November and December due to the intense heat Qatar endures in the months of June and July.

ww.joe.co.uk/sport/jamie-carragher-hits-out-at-corrupt-qatar-world-cup-365783?fbclid=IwAR15PxAVhqH7bvlAzojhN8iaOn5z5OHqO3d5iyOpR-61NcdVi4z0iIAsdew

Online redgriffin73

  redgriffin73
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2374 on: Yesterday at 05:14:01 pm »
There's a programme on itv tomorrow night at 9pm looking at the cost of human life in the lead up to this WC.
Offline Keith Lard

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2375 on: Yesterday at 05:31:14 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 04:25:45 pm
Carragher calls this out, sort of.


He makes a big issue of backhanders resulting in it going to Qatar. Oh Jamie, I find it tough to imagine youve not enjoyed a backhander or two considering you gobbed all over a young girl and still kept your job at Sly sports.

He makes a big issue of footballers who are paid fortunes running higher risk of injury.

Then right at the end, as a little side note he indirectly mentions the other stuff  you know, the little side bit of thousands of workers being enslaved, falling off buildings, etc.

Yes, Carra has always had wonderful morals and priorities.

Fucker will say anything for clicks and headlines to stay relevant. He doesnt give a fuck about the human rights abuses, lets be honest
Offline groove

  groove
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2376 on: Yesterday at 05:57:26 pm »
Dumb, but please stop asking football managers political questions. They're clearly not very well equipped to answer. All they did all their lives was play football.
Offline I've been a good boy.

  I've been a good boy.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2377 on: Yesterday at 06:19:57 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 03:59:33 pm
Recent? He's been railing Amanda Stavely whilst the 'Crown Prince' watches for about the last five years
Anyone railing Amanda Staveley is not the picture I wanted in my mind tonight.
Offline newterp

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2378 on: Yesterday at 06:26:29 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Yesterday at 06:19:57 pm
Anyone railing Amanda Staveley is not the picture I wanted in my mind tonight ever.
Offline Keith Lard

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2379 on: Yesterday at 08:04:19 pm »
Quote from: groove on Yesterday at 05:57:26 pm
Dumb, but please stop asking football managers political questions. They're clearly not very well equipped to answer. All they did all their lives was play football.

Considering their salary and status, they cant get away with this excuse.

Either have the media training to avoid such questions, or bear the consequences if you do choose to answer it. Not that there should be any consequences to Southgate in this instance, other than just proving that hes a bit clueless about the Qatar situation and lives in an ivory tower, which isnt exactly a surprise is it.

Kind of puts into perspective how special so many of our managers over the years have been. Likes of Kenny, Rafa and Klopp have superior values and intelligence.
Offline JRed

  JRed
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2380 on: Yesterday at 09:03:09 pm »
Quote from: groove on Yesterday at 05:57:26 pm
Dumb, but please stop asking football managers political questions. They're clearly not very well equipped to answer. All they did all their lives was play football.
Ive never studied politics but I think I have a pretty good idea about whats right and whats wrong.
Managers like Eddie and Peo are an absolute disgrace in accepting despots blood money and aiding the sportswashing of their owners.
Offline thejbs

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2381 on: Yesterday at 10:32:42 pm »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Yesterday at 05:31:14 pm
He makes a big issue of backhanders resulting in it going to Qatar. Oh Jamie, I find it tough to imagine youve not enjoyed a backhander or two considering you gobbed all over a young girl and still kept your job at Sly sports.

He makes a big issue of footballers who are paid fortunes running higher risk of injury.

Then right at the end, as a little side note he indirectly mentions the other stuff  you know, the little side bit of thousands of workers being enslaved, falling off buildings, etc.

Yes, Carra has always had wonderful morals and priorities.

Fucker will say anything for clicks and headlines to stay relevant. He doesnt give a fuck about the human rights abuses, lets be honest

Thats an interesting bit of hyperbole and conspiracy. If hed actually gobbed all over a young girl hed have been sacked.
Offline Mister Flip Flop

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2382 on: Yesterday at 10:50:17 pm »
Jesus Christ those comments from Southgate are disgusting.  :wanker
Offline Mister Flip Flop

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2383 on: Yesterday at 10:51:39 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 04:25:45 pm
Carragher calls this out, sort of.

Oh look, Sky aren't showing world cup games then i see.

Online Dim Glas

  Dim Glas
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2384 on: Yesterday at 11:27:13 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on October 31, 2022, 12:58:40 pm
Wow, armbands. That'll teach em. All those dead migrant workers families will appreciate that  :butt

Spineless twats, each and every country and player taking part.

I dont agree with that.

It seems unfair to me to put this on the players.

Weve got to this point without enough being said about who gave the tournament to Qatar, and weve known for years. They are the ones who the focus should be on. If players are lucky theyll get 2 or 3 world cups in their careers, but most wont get 1. So for those going, this may be it, the pinnacle, for then.

The whole thing is shit of course, but I just dont agree that through no fault of the actual players, this tournament is there. FIFA are the biggest culprits of course.  But for so long, no one really seemed to care about anything but the hot weather being a problem to holding this in the summer.
Offline Son of Spion

  Son of Spion
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2385 on: Yesterday at 11:35:59 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 04:25:45 pm
Carragher calls this out, sort of.
I eagerly await his condemnation of Abramovich's Chelsea, Abu Dhabi FC , Saudicastle, the PL and goverment for letting them in and Sky TV for shamelessly promoting the entire shameful mess...
Online Black Bull Nova

  Black Bull Nova
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2386 on: Yesterday at 11:43:14 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 10:51:39 pm
Oh look, Sky aren't showing world cup games then i see.


Exactly, I very much doubt he'd have stuck to his principles had his own income been at stake


The more injuries before the WC (not for us unless they are 6 week ones) the better, especially big names. Anything to take the shine of this mid season break. I won't bother but may just end up watching highlights because I am an insomniac
Online Terry de Niro

  Terry de Niro
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2387 on: Yesterday at 11:52:04 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 11:35:59 pm
I eagerly await his condemnation of Abramovich's Chelsea, Abu Dhabi FC , Saudicastle, the PL and goverment for letting them in and Sky TV for shamelessly promoting the entire shameful mess...
Spot on. I noticed there was a video in the link that I posted, but I never watched it.
When I read back what Carragher had said, all I could hear was Darren Farley doing his Carragher impression in my mind's eye.
