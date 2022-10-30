Are you getting confused again, the conversation was about the expectation that Football players to sacrifice playing in the tournament?



I dont think you understand the point very well.



Sacrifice in the sense I mentioned it involves choosing to give up something precious for a cause. Thats not applicable to the examples you made.



What was the SA apartheid boycott all about then? Sportsmen and women gave up something precious (playing sport for their nations against South Africa) for a cause. All I am saying is that is has happened in the past, and there is no reason why millionaire footballers shouldn't see beyond the shiny trophy that almost none of them will get anywhere near, and beyond the prestige (of playing in what will be the most tainted and corrupt World Cup ever held), and take a stand. And perhaps some of them will: in which case, I applaud them.Otherwise, ignoring death and suffering and slavery and oppression because "it's the World Cup" is a pretty wretched stance to take. It's just a fucking football tournament. That's all it is, a sporting event. It's not worth all this misery for the glorification of tyrants, not one bit.