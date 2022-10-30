« previous next »
World Cup 2022 - Qatar

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #2320 on: October 30, 2022, 03:26:07 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on October 30, 2022, 11:12:53 am
You are expecting people to make major sacrifices.

What major sacrifice will you be making in protest ?

I don't know. What do you think of the sacrifice of all the migrant workers who died building the infrastructure for this tournament?

And sportsmen and women (and even FIFA!) have managed to sacrifice sporting ambitions to ethical considerations in the past - the boycott of apartheid era South Africa comes to mind.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #2321 on: October 30, 2022, 05:09:22 pm
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on October 30, 2022, 03:26:07 pm
I don't know. What do you think of the sacrifice of all the migrant workers who died building the infrastructure for this tournament?

And sportsmen and women (and even FIFA!) have managed to sacrifice sporting ambitions to ethical considerations in the past - the boycott of apartheid era South Africa comes to mind.

Are you getting confused again, the conversation was about the expectation that Football players to sacrifice playing in the tournament?

I dont think you understand the point very well. 

Sacrifice in the sense I mentioned it involves choosing to give up something precious for a cause.  Thats not applicable to the examples you made.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #2322 on: October 30, 2022, 10:49:30 pm
never even knew that the same Chinese company who managed the construction of the stadia for this world cup also built internment camps for the Uyghurs
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #2323 on: Yesterday at 11:08:02 am
Quote from: darragh85 on October 30, 2022, 10:49:30 pm
never even knew that the same Chinese company who managed the construction of the stadia for this world cup also built internment camps for the Uyghurs

Yep, sadly it is not even surprising...


'World Cup stadium firm built Chinese internment camp':-

Company behind Qatars venue for final also worked on prison for mass Uighur detention

www.thetimes.co.uk/article/world-cups-links-to-chinese-prison-cb5zvn0xp

or

www.middleeasteye.net/news/qatar-world-cup-stadium-company-built-uyghur-internment-camp
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #2324 on: Yesterday at 11:09:38 am

'Norwegian broadcasters are struggling with finding anyone willing to advertise during the World Cup. Many Norwegian companies are being reluctant to take part in the broadcast for ethical reasons':-

TV 2, NRK and VG admit that it has been more difficult than normal to get sponsors and advertisers for the media's coverage of the football World Cup.

www.vg.no/sport/fotball/i/JQQkx6/tv-2-foran-vm-naturlig-at-annonsoerene-er-skeptiske (and 'right click' on the article to 'translate to English)
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #2325 on: Yesterday at 11:13:15 am

'Punishment or not, Orange with OneLove band at the World Cup: 'We go for that statement''

In any case, the Dutch national team will play with the OneLove captain's armband at the World Cup in Qatar, KNVB secretary-general Gijs de Jong has informed the NOS. "We go for that statement. And if there is a fine, then it will be."

https://nos.nl/collectie/13873/artikel/2450450-straf-of-niet-oranje-met-onelove-band-op-wk-wij-gaan-voor-dat-statement (translated)


'Since September 2022, the captains of the national teams of Norway, Sweden, Denmark, England, Wales, Belgium, France, Germany, Switzerland and the Netherlands have been playing with the OneLove band. The eight World Cup participants in question, including the Netherlands, also want to do the same in Qatar.

FIFA, however, has never commented on the announcement. Not with a ban and not with an approval. Earlier this week, the unions of Wales and England already announced that they would not be deterred by a possible fine. The KNVB is now following this example.'


^ no response at all from FIFA...

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #2326 on: Yesterday at 12:58:40 pm
Wow, armbands. That'll teach em. All those dead migrant workers families will appreciate that  :butt

Spineless twats, each and every country and player taking part.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #2327 on: Yesterday at 02:00:53 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on October 30, 2022, 05:09:22 pm
Are you getting confused again, the conversation was about the expectation that Football players to sacrifice playing in the tournament?

I dont think you understand the point very well. 

Sacrifice in the sense I mentioned it involves choosing to give up something precious for a cause.  Thats not applicable to the examples you made.

What was the SA apartheid boycott all about then? Sportsmen and women gave up something precious (playing sport for their nations against South Africa) for a cause. All I am saying is that is has happened in the past, and there is no reason why millionaire footballers shouldn't see beyond the shiny trophy that almost none of them will get anywhere near, and beyond the prestige (of playing in what will be the most tainted and corrupt World Cup ever held), and take a stand. And perhaps some of them will: in which case, I applaud them.

Otherwise, ignoring death and suffering and slavery and oppression because "it's the World Cup" is a pretty wretched stance to take. It's just a fucking football tournament. That's all it is, a sporting event. It's not worth all this misery for the glorification of tyrants, not one bit.

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #2328 on: Yesterday at 03:49:52 pm
if everyone boycotted this world cup it would send out a clear message.

However, humans are incapable of any joined up thinking or protest nowadays. Our entertainment and luxury is number one.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #2329 on: Yesterday at 04:10:49 pm
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 03:49:52 pm
if everyone boycotted this world cup it would send out a clear message.

However, humans are incapable of any joined up thinking or protest nowadays. Our entertainment and luxury is number one.

So true, so defined modern life

A quote for the ages
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #2330 on: Yesterday at 04:11:32 pm
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 03:49:52 pm
if everyone boycotted this world cup it would send out a clear message.

However, humans are incapable of any joined up thinking or protest nowadays. Our entertainment and luxury is number one.

Bread and circuses?
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #2331 on: Yesterday at 05:14:41 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 04:11:32 pm
Bread and circuses?

Dread and Grealishes...
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #2332 on: Yesterday at 07:52:19 pm
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Yesterday at 02:00:53 pm
What was the SA apartheid boycott all about then? Sportsmen and women gave up something precious (playing sport for their nations against South Africa) for a cause. All I am saying is that is has happened in the past, and there is no reason why millionaire footballers shouldn't see beyond the shiny trophy that almost none of them will get anywhere near, and beyond the prestige (of playing in what will be the most tainted and corrupt World Cup ever held), and take a stand. And perhaps some of them will: in which case, I applaud them.

Otherwise, ignoring death and suffering and slavery and oppression because "it's the World Cup" is a pretty wretched stance to take. It's just a fucking football tournament. That's all it is, a sporting event. It's not worth all this misery for the glorification of tyrants, not one bit.

South Africa was largely banned from International sport during apartheid. 

Quote
  It's not worth all this misery for the glorification of tyrants, not one bit.

Agreed, but unfortunately FIFA are c*nts and here we are.

Protests should start now for the 2030 World cup after Saudi Arabia put in a bid, it doesnt seem to be getting the traction though.


Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #2333 on: Yesterday at 09:28:11 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 07:52:19 pm
South Africa was largely banned from International sport during apartheid. 
 
Agreed, but unfortunately FIFA are c*nts and here we are.

Protests should start now for the 2030 World cup after Saudi Arabia put in a bid, it doesnt seem to be getting the traction though.



Maybe ask Alan Shearer, Che Neville, Micah Richards and the likes what they think?    ::)
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #2334 on: Yesterday at 09:39:48 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:28:11 pm
Maybe ask Alan Shearer, Che Neville, Micah Richards and the likes what they think?    ::)

I dont get you mate.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #2335 on: Today at 09:47:55 am
The News Agents have done a World Cup podcast. I thought it was really good.  They interview Gary Lineker and Foreign Minister Alicia Kearns who comes across very reasonable for a Tory.

Its available for free on Spotify.

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #2336 on: Today at 11:48:12 am

'Ukraine have asked FIFA to exclude Iran from the upcoming World Cup for systematic human rights violations':-

The World Cup starts on the 30th of November this month and UAF's executive committee have asked FIFA to kick Iran out of the event for its systematic human rights violations and the possible involvement of Iran in the military aggression of Russia against Ukraine.

www.irishpost.com/sport/ukraine-have-asked-fifa-to-exclude-iran-from-the-upcoming-world-cup-for-systematic-human-rights-violations-242476
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #2337 on: Today at 11:51:03 am

'Organisers confirm Qatar 2022 paying for fans' World Cup travel in return for positive coverage':-

The Code of Conduct for fan leaders reportedly states that fans are not expected to be a "mouthpiece" for the controversial FIFA World Cup host, but it "would obviously not be appropriate to disparage Qatar, the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy or the FIFA World Cup".

www.insidethegames.biz/articles/1129886/qatar-2022-paying-fans

or www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/qatar-world-cup-pays-fans-flights-hotels-good-pr-2022-10-31
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #2338 on: Today at 01:41:38 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 09:39:48 pm
I dont get you mate.
Sarcasm. They all approve of sportswashing?
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #2339 on: Today at 01:43:56 pm

''Built on exploitation': the real price of the Qatar World Cup  video explainer':-

www.theguardian.com/football/video/2022/nov/01/built-on-exploitation-the-real-price-of-the-qatar-world-cup-video-explainer (a 4 minute video)


'The Guardian's Pete Pattisson looks at the exploitation of migrant workers in Qatar ahead of the World Cup and explains why any reforms are 'too little, too late'. Pattisson speaks of his own first-hand experience with workers in the country and describes the very poor living and working conditions he saw. In the runup to the tournament, the Qatari authorities claim they have made significant progress with their human rights laws. Migrant workers, however, who make up 95% of the working population, are still suffering 12 years after hosting rights were awarded by Fifa.'



'Has the World Cup really improved workers rights in Qatar? Five experts give their verdict':-

Criticism of conditions faced by migrants labouring on tournament projects led to policy changes in the Gulf state. But have they worked  and will they last?

www.theguardian.com/global-development/2022/oct/23/qatar-labour-policy-workers-world-cup-2022-expert-verdict
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #2340 on: Today at 02:00:25 pm
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 03:49:52 pm
if everyone boycotted this world cup it would send out a clear message.

However, humans are incapable of any joined up thinking or protest nowadays. Our entertainment and luxury is number one.

Unfortunately lots of folk are too self centred and will watch it. I know a raft of people who have said they think it's wrong to have it in Qatar but there's "nothing else to do in November except watch the TV in the evening" so they'll be tuning in. I mean ffs they could turn on Netflix or watch a Sopranos boxset it's just plain laziness and as you say no joined up thinking.

Many of the same companies supporting Pride and saying how they are LGBTQ+ allies will be front and centre sponsoring this. It's sickening. Another poster made the point about indentured servitude. 100% agree.

Really shows how rotten and hypocritical our whole society is.

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #2341 on: Today at 02:27:39 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 02:00:25 pm
Unfortunately lots of folk are too self centred and will watch it. I know a raft of people who have said they think it's wrong to have it in Qatar but there's "nothing else to do in November except watch the TV in the evening" so they'll be tuning in. I mean ffs they could turn on Netflix or watch a Sopranos boxset it's just plain laziness and as you say no joined up thinking.

Many of the same companies supporting Pride and saying how they are LGBTQ+ allies will be front and centre sponsoring this. It's sickening. Another poster made the point about indentured servitude. 100% agree.

Really shows how rotten and hypocritical our whole society is.

Dont you sympathy with fans who had nothing to do with the decision to have it in Qatar?
