I don't know. What do you think of the sacrifice of all the migrant workers who died building the infrastructure for this tournament?



And sportsmen and women (and even FIFA!) have managed to sacrifice sporting ambitions to ethical considerations in the past - the boycott of apartheid era South Africa comes to mind.



Are you getting confused again, the conversation was about the expectation that Football players to sacrifice playing in the tournament?I dont think you understand the point very well.Sacrifice in the sense I mentioned it involves choosing to give up something precious for a cause. Thats not applicable to the examples you made.