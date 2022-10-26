« previous next »
World Cup 2022 - Qatar

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
October 26, 2022, 11:27:38 pm
Just had this spam email, as if the idea of going to Doha for the sportswash sham was bad enough



Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Yesterday at 03:42:20 am
Quote from: StevoHimself on October 22, 2022, 11:08:03 am
Does anyone know how many of our Brazilians will be going to the World Cup? Brazil are my favourites, and I was wondering whether the likes of Firmino and Fabinho will be going and whether Alisson was still first-choice?

Alisson is very much first choice

Fabinho will go, Firmino I doubt he goes but with the form hes been in he might but Brazil are so deep in attack

Neymar, Vinicius, Raphina & Antony are all nailed on to go. Even Richarlison poor form in the league he seems to be lethal for Brazil so wouldnt be shocked if hes nailed on too.

Then you still have Rodrygo, Jesus, Martinelli, Gabigol and Firmino.

Its why Brazil are the favorites because their depth is insane. Two of the best GKs, serious quality and depth at CB. Pretty good depth in midfield and attack is nuts. Really their only lack of depth is at fullback
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Yesterday at 09:58:03 am
Socceroos make collective statement to speak out about Qatars human rights record

Sixteen Australia players call for change in video
Workers and LGBTI+ rights the focus ahead of World Cup

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/oct/27/socceroos-make-collective-statement-to-speak-out-about-qatars-human-rights-record
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Yesterday at 10:01:53 am
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 09:58:03 am
Socceroos make collective statement to speak out about Qatars human rights record

Sixteen Australia players call for change in video
Workers and LGBTI+ rights the focus ahead of World Cup

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/oct/27/socceroos-make-collective-statement-to-speak-out-about-qatars-human-rights-record
Quote from: BarryCrocker on October 26, 2022, 08:17:51 pm
Something is better than nothing.

Socceroos, Football Australia speak out on Qatars human rights record

The Socceroos have become the first FIFA World Cup side to release a collective statement of protest against Qatars human rights record, calling for effective remedy for migrant workers and the decriminalisation of same-sex relationships.

https://www.smh.com.au/sport/soccer/socceroos-football-australia-speak-out-on-qatar-s-human-rights-record-20221025-p5bsph.html
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Yesterday at 11:19:36 am
Quote from: Jshooters on October 26, 2022, 11:27:38 pm
Just had this spam email, as if the idea of going to Doha for the sportswash sham was bad enough


"Only" £1,399 though.
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Yesterday at 12:11:44 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 09:58:03 am
Socceroos make collective statement to speak out about Qatars human rights record

Sixteen Australia players call for change in video
Workers and LGBTI+ rights the focus ahead of World Cup

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/oct/27/socceroos-make-collective-statement-to-speak-out-about-qatars-human-rights-record

Better than nothing but why go at all if you feel so strongly about it.

Still holding out hope that some nations pull out at the very last minute throwing the whole farce into disarray.
Manchester City, zero times European Champions.

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Yesterday at 12:31:42 pm
It's better than nowt and more than other nations have said,  but they've had years to raise these issues.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Popcorn's Art

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Yesterday at 02:25:44 pm
This world cup is going to be horrific.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Yesterday at 04:32:46 pm

'Fears raised for Qataris if they support LGBTQ+ rights during World Cup':-

Human Rights Watch says post-tournament crackdown possible
Raising rainbow flag or chanting may lead to persecution, it says

www.theguardian.com/football/2022/oct/27/fears-for-qataris-support-lgbtq-rights-during-world-cup
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Yesterday at 04:35:36 pm

'Socceroos win wide support for campaign highlighting World Cup host Qatars human rights record':-

The Socceroos have a powerful platform at the World Cup to positively impact the lives of others, said federal sports minister

www.theguardian.com/sport/2022/oct/28/socceroos-win-wide-support-for-campaign-highlighting-world-cup-host-qatars-human-rights-record



'A message from the Socceroos' - a 3 minute video from Football Australia:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/8CsuZWeAFUs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/8CsuZWeAFUs</a>

Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Yesterday at 04:45:12 pm
One for the Mods really but are we getting a World Cup sub-forum this time?  :wave
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Yesterday at 07:20:04 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 04:45:12 pm
One for the Mods really but are we getting a World Cup sub-forum this time?  :wave
Don't think so Samie mate, I think a single thread - such as this - will do. Like the transfer thread.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Yesterday at 07:38:26 pm

'FBI probing ex-CIA officers spying for World Cup host Qatar':-

A former CIA officer who spied on Qatars rivals to help the tiny Arab country land this years World Cup is now under FBI scrutiny and newly obtained documents show he offered clandestine services that went beyond soccer to try to influence U.S. policy, an Associated Press investigation found.

https://apnews.com/article/world-cup-technology-sports-soccer-religion-5af544d34cded38ff4093587d2efa0de
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Yesterday at 07:45:39 pm
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 04:32:46 pm
'Fears raised for Qataris if they support LGBTQ+ rights during World Cup':-

Human Rights Watch says post-tournament crackdown possible
Raising rainbow flag or chanting may lead to persecution, it says

www.theguardian.com/football/2022/oct/27/fears-for-qataris-support-lgbtq-rights-during-world-cup

Disgusting.
Manchester City, zero times European Champions.

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Yesterday at 07:57:10 pm
Quote from: Jshooters on October 26, 2022, 11:27:38 pm
Just had this spam email, as if the idea of going to Doha for the sportswash sham was bad enough





Oh aye, top for shits and giggles that offer.
97 stars burning bright, forever watching over day or night

12/09/12 Truth Day!   Justice Day is coming... it arrived 26/04/16!

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Today at 07:00:47 am
Prince William ( president of the F.A.) not going due to 'diary issues'!!! would be better if he was just honest but if all the heads of state/associations didnt go it would make a massive point.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Today at 10:08:24 am
Quote from: andyrol on Today at 07:00:47 am
Prince William ( president of the F.A.) not going due to 'diary issues'!!! would be better if he was just honest but if all the heads of state/associations didnt go it would make a massive point.

Busy touring the country trying to buy up every copy of his brothers book from petroleum stations and Waterstones.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Today at 12:11:19 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:08:24 am
Busy touring the country trying to buy up every copy of his brothers book from petroleum stations and Waterstones.

The Works
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Today at 02:33:14 pm
Quote from: andyrol on Today at 07:00:47 am
Prince William ( president of the F.A.) not going due to 'diary issues'!!! would be better if he was just honest but if all the heads of state/associations didnt go it would make a massive point.

Diary issues  ;D - he does f**k all
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Today at 05:56:50 pm
Quote from: andyrol on Today at 07:00:47 am
Prince William ( president of the F.A.) not going due to 'diary issues'!!! would be better if he was just honest but if all the heads of state/associations didnt go it would make a massive point.

Spelling mistake we all know about the royals and their history with cows.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Today at 09:32:13 pm
Fortunately, Sir Beckham has £150m to help him sleep better at night.

Quote
Senior employee at leading Qatari sports academy posted homophobic video on social media
Exclusive: Aspire Academy has been hailed by David Beckham and was visited by Gary Neville for a recent documentary

A senior employee at a leading Qatari sports academy posted a homophobic video on social media ahead of the World Cup, it can be revealed.

Aspire Academy prides itself on its ability to exert an unparalleled positive influence, but a senior figure there posted a video on Instagram about methods to protect children from the ideas of homosexuality.

In the clip, Salah Al-Yafei  who has 60,000 followers on Instagram, where he bills himself as an Educational Consultant  says that God didnt create Adam and Adam or Eve and Eve.

During the footage  which at one stage featured a picture of an LGBT+ rainbow flag with a red line through it  Mr Al-Yafei said: Faced with open promotion of homosexuality, the disapproval in your expression and demeanour has a big impact on children, as it conveys the message to them indirectly that this is something that is deviant and that we shouldnt accept it.

Next to the 11-minute video, Mr Al-Yafei posted: Ten methods to protect children from the ideas of homosexuality.

The video was removed after The Independent approached Meta, which owns Instagram, for comment. A Meta spokesperson said: Weve removed the post brought to our attention for breaking our rules.

In February, Mr Al-Yafei was quoted on Aspire Academys website as Head of LDP (the leadership development programme).

In March 2017, he was also quoted on the academys website, this time being referred to as Leadership Training Officer. He was referred to as both Salah Al-Yafi and Salah Al-Yafei.

Human rights concerns have repeatedly been raised about the Gulf state, where male homosexuality is illegal. Dr Nas Mohamed, a US-based Qatari physician who came out publicly as gay in May this year, told The Independent: This video is reflective of the aggressive censorship of LGBT visibility, and also implies the severe persecution LGBT people experience in Qatar.

It is also reflective of the absolutely poor education and awareness Qataris have about what it actually means to be an LGBT individual.

Al-Yafei needs to know that I went through all of the isolation and rejection tactics he describes growing up in Qatar. It did not stop me from being an LGBT person. It was just mentally abusive towards me.

Founded in 2004, the Doha-based Aspire Academy presents itself as the countrys factory for sporting talent. David Beckham  an ambassador for the World Cup, which kicks off in Qatar next month  visited the academy in March, when he said that to see Aspire Academy and the amazing facilities it offers is very special.

Earlier this month, the former England captain praised the academy at an event. You only have to look at Aspire. Thats a legacy, he said, according to quotes published on the academys website about its Global Summit. Beckham added: When you look at Qatars team, its young, vibrant, and many of them have come from the Aspire Academy  and that means something. Beckhams former England teammate Gary Neville also visited the academy for a recent documentary.

There is no suggestion that either Beckham or Neville agrees with the views expressed by Mr Al-Yafei in the Instagram video.

Speaking in Arabic in the video, which was posted in June and has been watched more than 14,000 times, Mr Al-Yafei said: Ive prepared some ideas which I wanted to discuss with you on the topic of homosexuality and on the innate deviation that is taking place among human beings. They are daring to say this matter is normalised in such a way as to make you doubt yourself.

He added: Cartoon characters appear on Netflix and Disney. They are all a part of this soft power that act as droplets of water falling on rocks, drop after drop, until they are destroyed.

The continuous use of soft power, even on the subconscious, leads to a normalisation of this idea in the younger generation that these are people from among us  why would we refuse them?  we see them in cartoons, they play the role of heroes.

Mr Al-Yafei also spoke about methods we can use to support our children and protect them with the help of God from this wave, this rising tide that is finding its way through mobiles, televisions and social media platforms.

Later in the video, he added: The fifth approach is to express your disapproval. Faced with open promotion of homosexuality, the disapproval in your expression and demeanour has a big impact on children, as it conveys the message to them indirectly that this is something that is deviant and that we shouldnt accept it, because the innate nature does not feel at ease with these notions.

This, of course, does not mean that we should do away with civility or engage in persecution or oppression of others. No. We are only seeking to protect our children from these matters.

In a recent documentary fronted by Neville, the former footballer visited Qatar ahead of the World Cup. The video, titled Gary Nevilles Countdown to Qatar, features him interviewing ex-Everton player Tim Cahill, who is chief sports officer at Aspire Academy.

Aspire Academy, Mr Al-Yafei, the State of Qatar, a representative for Beckham and a representative for Neville have all been contacted for comment. Mr Al-Yafeis Instagram profile has since been changed to remove a reference to him working at Aspire Academy.

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/qatari-homophobic-world-cup-video-b2211146.html
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.
