« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 53 54 55 56 57 [58]   Go Down

Author Topic: World Cup 2022 - Qatar  (Read 160046 times)

Offline Jshooters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,394
  • Occasionally inspirational
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2280 on: Yesterday at 11:27:38 pm »
Just had this spam email, as if the idea of going to Doha for the sportswash sham was bad enough



Logged
Believer

Online CanuckYNWA

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,630
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2281 on: Today at 03:42:20 am »
Quote from: StevoHimself on October 22, 2022, 11:08:03 am
Does anyone know how many of our Brazilians will be going to the World Cup? Brazil are my favourites, and I was wondering whether the likes of Firmino and Fabinho will be going and whether Alisson was still first-choice?

Alisson is very much first choice

Fabinho will go, Firmino I doubt he goes but with the form hes been in he might but Brazil are so deep in attack

Neymar, Vinicius, Raphina & Antony are all nailed on to go. Even Richarlison poor form in the league he seems to be lethal for Brazil so wouldnt be shocked if hes nailed on too.

Then you still have Rodrygo, Jesus, Martinelli, Gabigol and Firmino.

Its why Brazil are the favorites because their depth is insane. Two of the best GKs, serious quality and depth at CB. Pretty good depth in midfield and attack is nuts. Really their only lack of depth is at fullback
Logged

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,479
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2282 on: Today at 09:58:03 am »
Socceroos make collective statement to speak out about Qatars human rights record

Sixteen Australia players call for change in video
Workers and LGBTI+ rights the focus ahead of World Cup

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/oct/27/socceroos-make-collective-statement-to-speak-out-about-qatars-human-rights-record
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,717
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2283 on: Today at 10:01:53 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 09:58:03 am
Socceroos make collective statement to speak out about Qatars human rights record

Sixteen Australia players call for change in video
Workers and LGBTI+ rights the focus ahead of World Cup

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/oct/27/socceroos-make-collective-statement-to-speak-out-about-qatars-human-rights-record
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 08:17:51 pm
Something is better than nothing.

Socceroos, Football Australia speak out on Qatars human rights record

The Socceroos have become the first FIFA World Cup side to release a collective statement of protest against Qatars human rights record, calling for effective remedy for migrant workers and the decriminalisation of same-sex relationships.

https://www.smh.com.au/sport/soccer/socceroos-football-australia-speak-out-on-qatar-s-human-rights-record-20221025-p5bsph.html
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,119
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2284 on: Today at 11:19:36 am »
Quote from: Jshooters on Yesterday at 11:27:38 pm
Just had this spam email, as if the idea of going to Doha for the sportswash sham was bad enough


"Only" £1,399 though.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,913
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2285 on: Today at 12:11:44 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 09:58:03 am
Socceroos make collective statement to speak out about Qatars human rights record

Sixteen Australia players call for change in video
Workers and LGBTI+ rights the focus ahead of World Cup

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/oct/27/socceroos-make-collective-statement-to-speak-out-about-qatars-human-rights-record

Better than nothing but why go at all if you feel so strongly about it.

Still holding out hope that some nations pull out at the very last minute throwing the whole farce into disarray.
Logged
Manchester City, zero times European Champions.

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,646
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2286 on: Today at 12:31:42 pm »
It's better than nowt and more than other nations have said,  but they've had years to raise these issues.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Walshy nMe®

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,066
  • Legend
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2287 on: Today at 02:25:44 pm »
This world cup is going to be horrific.
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,710
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2288 on: Today at 04:32:46 pm »

'Fears raised for Qataris if they support LGBTQ+ rights during World Cup':-

Human Rights Watch says post-tournament crackdown possible
Raising rainbow flag or chanting may lead to persecution, it says

www.theguardian.com/football/2022/oct/27/fears-for-qataris-support-lgbtq-rights-during-world-cup
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,710
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2289 on: Today at 04:35:36 pm »

'Socceroos win wide support for campaign highlighting World Cup host Qatars human rights record':-

The Socceroos have a powerful platform at the World Cup to positively impact the lives of others, said federal sports minister

www.theguardian.com/sport/2022/oct/28/socceroos-win-wide-support-for-campaign-highlighting-world-cup-host-qatars-human-rights-record



'A message from the Socceroos' - a 3 minute video from Football Australia:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/8CsuZWeAFUs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/8CsuZWeAFUs</a>

Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,908
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2290 on: Today at 04:45:12 pm »
One for the Mods really but are we getting a World Cup sub-forum this time?  :wave
Logged

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,049
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2291 on: Today at 07:20:04 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:45:12 pm
One for the Mods really but are we getting a World Cup sub-forum this time?  :wave
Don't think so Samie mate, I think a single thread - such as this - will do. Like the transfer thread.
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,710
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2292 on: Today at 07:38:26 pm »

'FBI probing ex-CIA officers spying for World Cup host Qatar':-

A former CIA officer who spied on Qatars rivals to help the tiny Arab country land this years World Cup is now under FBI scrutiny and newly obtained documents show he offered clandestine services that went beyond soccer to try to influence U.S. policy, an Associated Press investigation found.

https://apnews.com/article/world-cup-technology-sports-soccer-religion-5af544d34cded38ff4093587d2efa0de
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,913
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2293 on: Today at 07:45:39 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 04:32:46 pm
'Fears raised for Qataris if they support LGBTQ+ rights during World Cup':-

Human Rights Watch says post-tournament crackdown possible
Raising rainbow flag or chanting may lead to persecution, it says

www.theguardian.com/football/2022/oct/27/fears-for-qataris-support-lgbtq-rights-during-world-cup

Disgusting.
Logged
Manchester City, zero times European Champions.
Pages: 1 ... 53 54 55 56 57 [58]   Go Up
« previous next »
 