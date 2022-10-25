Does anyone know how many of our Brazilians will be going to the World Cup? Brazil are my favourites, and I was wondering whether the likes of Firmino and Fabinho will be going and whether Alisson was still first-choice?



Alisson is very much first choiceFabinho will go, Firmino I doubt he goes but with the form hes been in he might but Brazil are so deep in attackNeymar, Vinicius, Raphina & Antony are all nailed on to go. Even Richarlison poor form in the league he seems to be lethal for Brazil so wouldnt be shocked if hes nailed on too.Then you still have Rodrygo, Jesus, Martinelli, Gabigol and Firmino.Its why Brazil are the favorites because their depth is insane. Two of the best GKs, serious quality and depth at CB. Pretty good depth in midfield and attack is nuts. Really their only lack of depth is at fullback