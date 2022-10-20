.
The deadline for setting preliminary squads (up to 55 players)
is Friday 21st October...
The deadline for setting the final 26 player squads for the World Cup is Sunday 13th November.
Replacement of injured or COVID-19 positive players in a final squad list is permitted at any time up to 24 hours before a team's first match (though any replacement must come from the preliminary squad lists handed in to FIFA by 21st October)
.
There'll be a maximum of 5 subs allowed per team, per match, in this World Cup.www.cbssports.com/soccer/news/fifa-approves-26-man-squads-for-2022-world-cup-as-teams-will-have-three-extra-players-in-qatar/amp
This will be pretty decent for keeping up to date on playing squad lists - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2022_FIFA_World_Cup_squads
For Brazil, my uneducated guess is... Alisson starts in goal for them, Fabinho makes the squad but only gets a few minutes here and there at the end of matches, and Bobby doesn't make the 26-man squad (going on recent playing time and call-ups for the Brazil squad)
. Obviously, that all depends on injuries and any last minute changes of heart of manager, Tite...Liverpool players likely to be at the World Cup (just my opinion on who'll make the final 26-man squads)
...
Alisson and Fabinho for Brazil. Virgil van Dijk for Netherlands. Darwin Nunez for Uruguay. Jordan Henderson for England.
(Thiago, Trent, Gomez & Bobby will be probably be announced in the preliminary squads - but won't make the final 26-man squad lists).Edit...
Netherlands 39-man provisional squad: https://twitter.com/OnsOranje/status/1583413124987658240 (includes van Dijk)
Uruguay's 56-man provisional squad: https://twitter.com/uruguay/status/1583428943243513856 (includes Darwin Nunez, and also former Reds Suarez & Coates)