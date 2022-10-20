« previous next »
Author Topic: World Cup 2022 - Qatar  (Read 158242 times)

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2240 on: October 20, 2022, 03:53:15 am »

'Projects linked to FIFA World Cup: Employers asked Rs 5 lakh to send body':-

The Indian Express tracks down the families of nine Indians who died in Qatar while working on projects or in jobs linked to the World Cup.

https://indianexpress.com/article/express-exclusive/indians-in-qatar-2022-football-world-cup-8219574


^ heart-breaking stories of the human cost of this World Cup.


Edit: as far as I can work out 'Rs 5 lakh' is around £5,300.

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2241 on: October 20, 2022, 12:34:37 pm »

'World Cups take months to recover from  that could shape the season':-

The schedule is unrelenting for elite mens footballers but their challenge will be less physical than psychological after Qatar

www.theguardian.com/football/blog/2022/oct/20/world-cup-months-to-recover-shape-season
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2242 on: October 21, 2022, 01:05:38 am »
Yeah this is a huge concern.


I hate to say it but I hope our players go home after the group stage.     Jota / Diaz already are missing the tournament and will return fresh.    Big Virg will obviously play every minute of every game for Netherlands so him going to the final would be great news for VVD but not great for the club.    Trent I hope does not go at all but fear that he will due to injuries.   Hendo will play most games for England - hopefully this is his last hurrah for England and he can focus on the last couple of years of his LFC career.  Konate is an interesting one with so many options at CB for Les Bleus.   Not sure he will play a great deal if he goes so being part of the squad may be good for keeping him in peak fitness.    Darwin is the only one that I hope has a really big WC.  He's young, super keen and Uruguyans play with huge passion.  A good performance at the WC may see him return fired up and hungrier than ever. 


Someone like De Bruyne would be expected to play every minute for Belgium and there's a good chance they could go all the way.    Say Belgium are champs - he spends a few days celebrating in Belgium then he has to return to freezing cold Manchester City a few days before Xmas and is then straight into a hectic schedule.   All a bit of a comedown from the highs of playing in a WC.


For some players returning immediately and playing at a high level will be an immense physical & mental challenge.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2243 on: October 21, 2022, 06:58:35 am »
I dont think Henderson starts much for England any more does he? Jota was one of our few certain starters and hes now missing it. I think youre right on the others, only really Virgil and Nunez who will be regular starters. Then you have Brazil but at this rate I think Alisson is the only likely starter isnt he?
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2244 on: October 21, 2022, 11:47:13 am »
The deadline for setting preliminary squads (up to 55 players) is Friday 21st October...

The deadline for setting the final 26 player squads for the World Cup is Sunday 13th November.


Replacement of injured or COVID-19 positive players in a final squad list is permitted at any time up to 24 hours before a team's first match (though any replacement must come from the preliminary squad lists handed in to FIFA by 21st October).

There'll be a maximum of 5 subs allowed per team, per match, in this World Cup.

www.cbssports.com/soccer/news/fifa-approves-26-man-squads-for-2022-world-cup-as-teams-will-have-three-extra-players-in-qatar/amp


This will be pretty decent for keeping up to date on playing squad lists - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2022_FIFA_World_Cup_squads



For Brazil, my uneducated guess is... Alisson starts in goal for them, Fabinho makes the squad but only gets a few minutes here and there at the end of matches, and Bobby doesn't make the 26-man squad (going on recent playing time and call-ups for the Brazil squad). Obviously, that all depends on injuries and any last minute changes of heart of manager, Tite...


Liverpool players likely to be at the World Cup (just my opinion on who'll make the final 26-man squads)...

Alisson and Fabinho for Brazil. Virgil van Dijk for Netherlands. Darwin Nunez for Uruguay. Jordan Henderson for England.

(Thiago, Trent, Gomez & Bobby will be probably be announced in the preliminary squads - but won't make the final 26-man squad lists).


Edit...

Netherlands 39-man provisional squad: https://twitter.com/OnsOranje/status/1583413124987658240 (includes van Dijk)

Uruguay's 56-man provisional squad: https://twitter.com/uruguay/status/1583428943243513856 (includes Darwin Nunez, and also former Reds Suarez & Coates)

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2245 on: October 21, 2022, 04:22:47 pm »
Quote from: oojason on October 21, 2022, 11:47:13 am
.

Liverpool players likely to be at the World Cup (just my opinion on who'll make the final 26-man squads)...

Alisson and Fabinho for Brazil. Virgil van Dijk for Netherlands. Darwin Nunez for Uruguay. Jordan Henderson for England.

(Thiago, Trent, Gomez & Bobby will be probably be announced in the preliminary squads - but won't make the final 26-man squad list




Wowser. If you are right, not a whole lot of World Cupping going on there for the Reds. Alisson, as a goalie, theoretically that won't take too much out of him. Fab (and Jordan) minimal minutes and that leaves Virg and Nunez. Just checked to see, Holland have a handy enough group and Uruguay could come first or last in their group. They are important players for us but just a couple ....
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2246 on: October 21, 2022, 04:36:23 pm »
With Walker and James both injured I'd be surprised if Trent and Gomez don't make the squad, even if they just end up on the bench most of the times.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2247 on: October 21, 2022, 05:07:33 pm »

Quote
Front Office Sports
@FOS
Qatar's government will require all World Cup visitors to download data-tracking apps on their phones.

The apps, Ehteraz and Hayya  meant to track COVID and games  can share data, manipulate content, and even override a user's phone software.

The list of concerns for the 1.2 million people heading to Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup appears to be growing.

Now, the Qatari government has announced that all visitors must download data-tracking spyware apps.

@Justin_A_Byers
 has more ⤵️
https://frontofficesports.com/qatar-to-require-spyware-apps-for-world-cup-visitors/?utm_medium=social&utm_source=twitter&utm_campaign=threaded-comments

https://twitter.com/FOS/status/1583466423913172994
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2248 on: October 22, 2022, 11:08:03 am »
Does anyone know how many of our Brazilians will be going to the World Cup? Brazil are my favourites, and I was wondering whether the likes of Firmino and Fabinho will be going and whether Alisson was still first-choice?
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2249 on: October 22, 2022, 01:10:19 pm »
Russell Howard on the 2022 World Cup

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H6IuhRsxROM

*warning pictures and clips of England fans acting like twats*
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2250 on: October 22, 2022, 07:48:10 pm »

'The True Cost Of The Qatar 2022 World Cup | True Cost | Business Insider' - a 12 minute video:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/2ALeYFi_1hg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/2ALeYFi_1hg</a>
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2251 on: October 23, 2022, 12:40:57 am »

'Neymar has just promised to dedicate his first World Cup goal in Qatar to his friend, Brazil's far-right president.':-

^ https://twitter.com/adowniebrazil/status/1583920109726285825


I don't wish injuries on players - yet in this case I do hope Neymar misses the World Cup. Pretends to stand against racism - but not against his racist, sexist, homophobic fascist friend & tax-pardoner.

Hopefully Bolsonaro will not be President much longer - www.euronews.com/2022/10/02/brazil-election-lula-leads-bolsonaro-in-polls-as-country-votes-in-tense-presidential-conte
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2252 on: Yesterday at 10:50:22 pm »

'HRW reports LGBTQ jail beatings before Qatar World Cup':-

Police in Qatar have arbitrarily detained and abused members of the LGBTQ community ahead of the World Cup next month, Human Rights Watch said in a report released on Monday.

www.france24.com/en/live-news/20221024-hrw-reports-lgbtq-jail-beatings-before-qatar-world-cup
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2253 on: Yesterday at 10:51:21 pm »

'Hefty World Cup Prices Turning Soccer Fans Away':-

The Football Supporters Association has called the 2022 World Cup in Qatar the most expensive World Cup ever.

English and Welsh fans would reportedly have to pay at least $5,630 including tickets, flights, and accommodations.

https://frontofficesports.com/hefty-world-cup-prices-turning-soccer-fans-away

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2254 on: Today at 12:40:46 pm »
Peter Tatchell arrested in Qatar protesting for LGBT+ rights 🚨

https://twitter.com/Independent/status/1584866826378481665?s

LGBT+ campaigner Peter Tatchell says he has been arrested for a protesting in Qatar, just weeks before the football World Cup begins in the Middle East state.

He was demonstrating outside the National Museum of Qatar in the capital, Doha, while holding a placard reading: Qatar arrests, jails & subjects LGBTs to conversion, before being detained.

He was also wearing a t-shirt with the hashtag: #QatarAntiGay.

Speaking before his protest, he claimed that it was the first LGBT+ protest to take place in Qatar.

There can be no normal sporting relations with an abnormal regime like Qatar. It is a homophobic, sexist and racist dictatorship, he said.

Rest of article here
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2255 on: Today at 06:06:41 pm »

'FIFA Uncovered | Official Trailer | Netflix' - out on 9th November:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/V0UlWZNp6cI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/V0UlWZNp6cI</a>

'From power struggles to global politics, an exploration of FIFA reveals the organization's checkered history  and what it takes to host a World Cup.'
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2256 on: Today at 08:19:26 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:40:46 pm
Peter Tatchell arrested in Qatar protesting for LGBT+ rights 🚨

https://twitter.com/Independent/status/1584866826378481665?s

LGBT+ campaigner Peter Tatchell says he has been arrested for a protesting in Qatar, just weeks before the football World Cup begins in the Middle East state.

He was demonstrating outside the National Museum of Qatar in the capital, Doha, while holding a placard reading: Qatar arrests, jails & subjects LGBTs to conversion, before being detained.

He was also wearing a t-shirt with the hashtag: #QatarAntiGay.

Speaking before his protest, he claimed that it was the first LGBT+ protest to take place in Qatar.

There can be no normal sporting relations with an abnormal regime like Qatar. It is a homophobic, sexist and racist dictatorship, he said.

Rest of article here

Shame on any players who play in this farce and that includes our own. Happy enough to take a knee and wear rainbow armbands but not brave enough to actually enact and partake in actual actions like boycotting this sham.

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2257 on: Today at 08:30:11 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:40:46 pm
Peter Tatchell arrested in Qatar protesting for LGBT+ rights 🚨

https://twitter.com/Independent/status/1584866826378481665?s

LGBT+ campaigner Peter Tatchell says he has been arrested for a protesting in Qatar, just weeks before the football World Cup begins in the Middle East state.

He was demonstrating outside the National Museum of Qatar in the capital, Doha, while holding a placard reading: Qatar arrests, jails & subjects LGBTs to conversion, before being detained.

He was also wearing a t-shirt with the hashtag: #QatarAntiGay.

Speaking before his protest, he claimed that it was the first LGBT+ protest to take place in Qatar.

There can be no normal sporting relations with an abnormal regime like Qatar. It is a homophobic, sexist and racist dictatorship, he said.

Rest of article here

They can shove their World Cup up their hairy arris. I wont have it on
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2258 on: Today at 08:36:30 pm »
Go on Peter lad.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2259 on: Today at 08:38:50 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:40:46 pm
Peter Tatchell arrested in Qatar protesting for LGBT+ rights 🚨

Absolute c*nts, I hope there's dozens and dozens of protests causing major disruption.
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 08:19:26 pm
Shame on any players who play in this farce and that includes our own. Happy enough to take a knee and wear rainbow armbands but not brave enough to actually enact and partake in actual actions like boycotting this sham.
I do agree with this entirely, but as I've said previously, once it starts I'll have a watch.
I'd love to see a successful anti-Qatar campaign though.
