':-Rules ban BBC, ITV and other broadcasters from filming near government buildings and migrant workers accommodationA few snippets...'International television crews in Qatar for the Fifa World Cup will be banned from interviewing people in their own homes as part of sweeping reporting restrictions that could have a severe chilling effect on media coverage.Broadcasters, such as the BBC and ITV, will also be forbidden from filming at accommodation sites, like those housing migrant workers, under the terms of filming permits issued by the Qatari government.Instead, they will be permitted to film in public places in only three locations in Doha: the Corniche waterfront promenade, the West Bay area and the Towers area.Capturing footage near or within government buildings, universities, places of worship and hospitals is also prohibited, along with recording on any privately owned property, even with the owners consent.'and'The rules also say applicants acknowledge and agree they will not produce reports that may be inappropriate or offensive to the Qatari culture, Islamic principles or may arouse ethnic or religious disturbances. They add that organisations will be held responsible for criminal and civil liability for any breach of the above mentioned provisions when filming.'and'Journalists have previously been detained in Qatar for reporting on issues deemed contentious by the authorities. In 2015, a group of BBC reporters were arrested in Doha and spent two nights in prison while investigating housing conditions for migrant workers. Last November, two Norwegian journalists investigating conditions for migrant labourers working on World Cup venues were arrested and detained for 36 hours as they tried to leave the country.'