If viewing figures are significantly down it will piss off the advertisers, they may pull ads booked for later in the tournament, they may tell FIFA that they want some event sponsorship money back. Who knows? Theyve probably got all sorts of preconditions in contracts.
What is One extra viewer? Thats the same attitude as my vote wont make a difference
lets assume your very hypothetical theory has some merit, what then a drop in viewers results in what? Qatar announcing same sex marriage and FIFA grow a conscience and stop awarding tournaments to shit countries who win bids via dubious means?
Protest to this would have been useful upon the award in 2010. This world cup is going ahead with or without you and I.
If there was an organised football protest for the families of the dead workers to receive compensation that would be a start, but it would require something spectacular to actually work.
The likes of Barney watching on a stream to effect the viewing figures by one is weird, and misguided.