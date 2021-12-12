« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 49 50 51 52 53 [54]   Go Down

Author Topic: World Cup 2022 - Qatar  (Read 152487 times)

Offline Aldo1988

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 40
  • You Never See An Old Man Having A Twix
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2120 on: Yesterday at 08:44:09 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 08:34:48 pm
I was guaranteed tickets for the 3 group games, but can no longer go for medical reasons. Gutted.

I could have got tickets for the first two, but turned them down, just could not support what goes on over there.  Out of interest (and I don't judge people as, like I said, my mates are still going over), would you have gone if you could? 
Logged
"You know those presents he got, baby Jesus. Were they for Christmas or his birthday?"

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,059
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2121 on: Yesterday at 08:54:15 pm »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Yesterday at 08:44:09 pm
I could have got tickets for the first two, but turned them down, just could not support what goes on over there.  Out of interest (and I don't judge people as, like I said, my mates are still going over), would you have gone if you could?

Absolutely.  First time in 64 years.  Going home and away even in the Bobby Gould era. This is what all those shit times was about, the dream of getting there. 

I dont see what not going would achieve, I certainly dont get what not watching it on telly will achieve. 
Logged

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,532
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2122 on: Yesterday at 08:54:37 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 07:25:29 pm
I hate everything about this World Cup but part of me is looking fwd to see some good matches, am I being a twat?
No. If that was the case, half of this forum would be twats for watching our Club World Cup games over there.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,779
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2123 on: Yesterday at 08:59:10 pm »
Not judging anyone who watches this but I wont be. Christmas decorations will be up when this is going on. Mad.
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,683
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2124 on: Yesterday at 09:02:43 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 08:22:20 pm
No. Who will you follow Turkey or USA.?
Turkey is not there so I may have to support another country with human rights issues like Qatar.

Seriously though, since childhood I want Argentina and African teams to do well
Logged

Offline Aldo1988

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 40
  • You Never See An Old Man Having A Twix
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2125 on: Yesterday at 09:02:46 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 08:54:15 pm
Absolutely.  First time in 64 years.  Going home and away even in the Bobby Gould era. This is what all those shit times was about, the dream of getting there. 

I dont see what not going would achieve, I certainly dont get what not watching it on telly will achieve.

Fair one pal, I just wouldn't want to step foot in that country!  I fully understand why some Welsh lads are going, France was an unreal experience, especially the Melting Pot in Toulouse :).

I'll be enjoying it (hopefully) from home, already booked the days off so I can really enjoy it :)
Logged
"You know those presents he got, baby Jesus. Were they for Christmas or his birthday?"

Offline Aldo1988

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 40
  • You Never See An Old Man Having A Twix
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2126 on: Yesterday at 09:04:21 pm »
Devil's advocate time...  Would some of you lads go over there if Liverpool were to play in a Champions League or World Club Cup final?
Logged
"You know those presents he got, baby Jesus. Were they for Christmas or his birthday?"

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,683
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2127 on: Yesterday at 09:04:23 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:59:10 pm
Not judging anyone who watches this but I wont be. Christmas decorations will be up when this is going on. Mad.
You"ll turn the TV on if England is down 2-0 against Iran at HT ;)
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,339
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2128 on: Yesterday at 09:07:37 pm »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Yesterday at 09:04:21 pm
Devil's advocate time...  Would some of you lads go over there if Liverpool were to play in a Champions League or World Club Cup final?
No. I was offered well-paid work there a few years ago and turned it down.
Logged

Offline mobydick

  • Comes in any flavour
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,709
  • Thatcherite refugee
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2129 on: Yesterday at 09:08:27 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 08:54:15 pm
Absolutely.  First time in 64 years.  Going home and away even in the Bobby Gould era. This is what all those shit times was about, the dream of getting there. 

I dont see what not going would achieve, I certainly dont get what not watching it on telly will achieve. 

It's all about money. You may not realise it at the time but if the "money givers" see that their revenue ist down, due to to viewing figures, they will be less willing to spend larger amounts and advertise.
I'll not be watching so i won't know if it is working.
Logged

Offline Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,476
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2130 on: Yesterday at 09:16:51 pm »
Our telly hasn't been switched on since July and I won't be switching it on for this shit.
Logged

Offline Aldo1988

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 40
  • You Never See An Old Man Having A Twix
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2131 on: Yesterday at 09:18:52 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:07:37 pm
No. I was offered well-paid work there a few years ago and turned it down.

Fair one, I've turned down a chance to go over there, but I understand why some of my fellow country men (and women) have chosen to go over there.
Logged
"You know those presents he got, baby Jesus. Were they for Christmas or his birthday?"

Offline Aldo1988

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 40
  • You Never See An Old Man Having A Twix
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2132 on: Yesterday at 09:22:02 pm »
Quote from: mobydick on Yesterday at 09:08:27 pm
It's all about money. You may not realise it at the time but if the "money givers" see that their revenue ist down, due to to viewing figures, they will be less willing to spend larger amounts and advertise.
I'll not be watching so i won't know if it is working.

Can I ask, what is your national team?  I think there are some Welsh fans who would go back to Nazi Germany if they had a chance to watch Wales in a World Cup!!!
Logged
"You know those presents he got, baby Jesus. Were they for Christmas or his birthday?"

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,059
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2133 on: Yesterday at 10:14:24 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 09:02:43 pm
Turkey is not there so I may have to support another country with human rights issues like Qatar.

Seriously though, since childhood I want Argentina and African teams to do well
Sorry I thought you were a Turkish American
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,059
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2134 on: Yesterday at 10:20:26 pm »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Yesterday at 09:02:46 pm
Fair one pal, I just wouldn't want to step foot in that country!  I fully understand why some Welsh lads are going, France was an unreal experience, especially the Melting Pot in Toulouse :).

I'll be enjoying it (hopefully) from home, already booked the days off so I can really enjoy it :)

Great times,   did you also get to the Houses of Parliament in Bordeaux?
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,059
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2135 on: Yesterday at 10:26:00 pm »
Quote from: mobydick on Yesterday at 09:08:27 pm
It's all about money. You may not realise it at the time but if the "money givers" see that their revenue ist down, due to to viewing figures, they will be less willing to spend larger amounts and advertise.
I'll not be watching so i won't know if it is working.

But they would have already paid for the sponsorship.

Besides what is one extra viewer, watching via the BBC or ITV going to matter
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,757
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2136 on: Yesterday at 11:27:26 pm »
Its a bit like having a meal in a restaurant owned by a serial killer. Sure, your pasta may be perfect, creamy and memorable, but the bad ethical aftertaste cant be washed down with anything from the wine list.
Logged

Online didi shamone

  • Too old for fighting
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,500
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2137 on: Today at 12:01:37 am »
This world Cup will be a wonderful celebration of football. The beautiful game at its purist.  Thank god we've learned our lesson from Putins disgusting sportswashing  farce in 2018.
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 99,367
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2138 on: Today at 12:51:46 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:07:37 pm
No. I was offered well-paid work there a few years ago and turned it down.



Get the Qatar
Logged

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,802
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2139 on: Today at 01:46:58 am »
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online Jshooters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,356
  • Occasionally inspirational
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2140 on: Today at 08:10:39 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 10:26:00 pm
But they would have already paid for the sponsorship.

Besides what is one extra viewer, watching via the BBC or ITV going to matter

If viewing figures are significantly down it will piss off the advertisers, they may pull ads booked for later in the tournament, they may tell FIFA that they want some event sponsorship money back. Who knows? Theyve probably got all sorts of preconditions in contracts.

What is One extra viewer? Thats the same attitude as my vote wont make a difference
Logged
Believer

Offline Red Ol

  • 82 years in this crazy world and still plays with Lego
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,209
  • Children of the night. What music they make.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2141 on: Today at 09:07:36 am »
Logged
I've seen things you people wouldn't believe. Attack ships on fire off the shoulder of Orion. I watched c-beams glitter in the dark near the Tannhuser Gate. All those moments will be lost in time, like tears in rain

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,059
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2142 on: Today at 09:26:47 am »
Quote from: Jshooters on Today at 08:10:39 am
If viewing figures are significantly down it will piss off the advertisers, they may pull ads booked for later in the tournament, they may tell FIFA that they want some event sponsorship money back. Who knows? Theyve probably got all sorts of preconditions in contracts.

What is One extra viewer? Thats the same attitude as my vote wont make a difference

lets assume your very hypothetical theory has some merit, what then a drop in viewers results in what?  Qatar announcing same sex marriage and FIFA grow a conscience and stop awarding tournaments to shit countries who win bids via dubious means?

Protest to this would have been useful upon the award in 2010.  This world cup is going ahead with or without you and I.

If there was an organised football protest for the families of the dead workers to receive compensation that would be a start, but it would require something spectacular to actually work.

The likes of Barney watching on a stream to effect the viewing figures by one is weird, and misguided.




   

Logged

Online Jshooters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,356
  • Occasionally inspirational
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2143 on: Today at 09:32:38 am »
Of course the World Cup is still going ahead regardless. I was more making the point that it would be good to bloody the noses of FIFA for awarding the corrupt sham in the first place as well as causing embarrassment to Qatar rather than allowing them to wallow in the sportswash of a successful World Cup.
Logged
Believer

Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,197
  • BoRac
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2144 on: Today at 10:07:16 am »
Quote from: Red Ol on Today at 09:07:36 am
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/oct/08/football-corruption-and-the-remarkable-road-to-qatar-world-cup?CMP=Share_iOSApp_Other


Great bunch of lads.

Great bunch of criminals ... allegedly. Amazing how they always seem to get off on a technicality.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/oct/08/blatter-to-beckham-who-was-in-the-room-when-qatar-got-the-world-cup

Quote
David Beckham  Then Ambassador for English bid. Declared himself disgusted by bidding process that saw Qatar awarded 2022 tournament.
Now Ambassador for Qatar.
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,587
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2145 on: Today at 10:13:57 am »
Quote from: BoRed on Today at 10:07:16 am
Great bunch of criminals ... allegedly. Amazing how they always seem to get off on a technicality.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/oct/08/blatter-to-beckham-who-was-in-the-room-when-qatar-got-the-world-cup

Quote
David Beckham  Then Ambassador for English bid. Declared himself disgusted by bidding process that saw Qatar awarded 2022 tournament.

£150m

Now Ambassador for Qatar.

Edited for accuracy.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,939
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2146 on: Today at 10:14:35 am »
Quote from: lolowalsh on Yesterday at 10:55:59 am
How do you counter the argument from people who are saying:   it's their country, their rules here in the West we expect foreigners to integrate to our culture, then we should respect theirs when we are at their home.

While we expect them to integrate, allowances are still made for differences too, but realistically the fault lies with Fifa for taking the cash to pick such an unsuitable fucking venue in the first place.
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,059
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2147 on: Today at 10:37:29 am »
Quote from: Jshooters on Today at 09:32:38 am
Of course the World Cup is still going ahead regardless. I was more making the point that it would be good to bloody the noses of FIFA for awarding the corrupt sham in the first place as well as causing embarrassment to Qatar rather than allowing them to wallow in the sportswash of a successful World Cup.

Unless you are a member of BARB. Its pointless.
If you are watching on a dodgy stream its even more pointless as you dont even get to high horse morality of self sacrifice. 

You need to infiltrate the 12,000 members of BARB and then lean on them, make them an offer they cant refuse.

https://www.sciencefocus.com/future-technology/how-are-tv-viewing-figures-calculated/7577
Logged

Online BER

  • Goat fondler.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,595
  • FLOSS IS BOSS!!
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2148 on: Today at 10:39:38 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 08:54:15 pm
Absolutely.  First time in 64 years.  Going home and away even in the Bobby Gould era. This is what all those shit times was about, the dream of getting there. 

I dont see what not going would achieve, I certainly dont get what not watching it on telly will achieve.

Yes, protest has never achieved anything.

Just own your selfishness instead of this bad acting.
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,059
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2149 on: Today at 10:42:40 am »
Quote from: BER on Today at 10:39:38 am
Yes, protest has never achieved anything.

Just own your selfishness instead of this bad acting.

Good luck with your protest, I hope it brings you the satisfaction you crave
Logged

Offline Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,999
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2150 on: Today at 11:50:07 am »
Quote from: Red Ol on Today at 09:07:36 am
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/oct/08/football-corruption-and-the-remarkable-road-to-qatar-world-cup?CMP=Share_iOSApp_Other


Great bunch of lads.

"Becks" is well in with them for a while he played for a while at PSG.

His wife gets some sort of fashion contract out of it too that is handy money to prop up her failed business she isnt and never has been a designer.

She thinks she is like Stella McCartney but sadly mistaken and his kids are just the same bang average at everything they touch but minted.
Logged

Online Jshooters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,356
  • Occasionally inspirational
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2151 on: Today at 11:52:21 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 10:37:29 am
Unless you are a member of BARB. Its pointless.
If you are watching on a dodgy stream its even more pointless as you dont even get to high horse morality of self sacrifice. 

You need to infiltrate the 12,000 members of BARB and then lean on them, make them an offer they cant refuse.

https://www.sciencefocus.com/future-technology/how-are-tv-viewing-figures-calculated/7577

Theres no page there.

But are you telling me that if millions of people refused to watch this World Cup on BBC/ITV then it wouldnt be noted?

Edit: for info Im not watching it on any medium but nor am I judging those who want to. Im simply justifying mine and others stance in the face of criticism that theres no point in boycotting it
« Last Edit: Today at 12:00:14 pm by Jshooters »
Logged
Believer

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,059
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2152 on: Today at 12:10:45 pm »
Quote from: Jshooters on Today at 11:52:21 am
Theres no page there.

But are you telling me that if millions of people refused to watch this World Cup on BBC/ITV then it wouldnt be noted?

The link works for me. it explains how tv audience figures are determined.  There are 12,000 Brits signed up and it takes them as an average. Just requires a quick google search. The organisation are called BARB.

I really hope you not watching, if that's the action you take, makes a difference, I just don't think it will.




Logged

Online Jshooters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,356
  • Occasionally inspirational
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2153 on: Today at 12:41:14 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 12:10:45 pm
The link works for me. it explains how tv audience figures are determined.  There are 12,000 Brits signed up and it takes them as an average. Just requires a quick google search. The organisation are called BARB.

I really hope you not watching, if that's the action you take, makes a difference, I just don't think it will.

Right. So, like a poll, if enough of that representative body boycott then they can extrapolate those viewing figures to estimate for the country.

On the second point, are you being deliberately obtuse? Of course me by myself will not make a difference but thats not the way to look at it. No single person boycotting anything makes a difference. Its when lots of individual people choose to boycott something that a difference can be made. Im certain I didnt need to point that out to you so Im not sure why youve gone down that route.
Logged
Believer

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,773
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2154 on: Today at 12:47:51 pm »
Quote from: Red Ol on Today at 09:07:36 am
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/oct/08/football-corruption-and-the-remarkable-road-to-qatar-world-cup?CMP=Share_iOSApp_Other


Great bunch of lads.

Quote
What actually happened here? The basic outline is startling enough. In the years since, 16 of 22 voting exco members present in that hall have been implicated in or investigated over some form of alleged corruption or bad practice.

The most significant event was the 2015 arrests in Switzerland and subsequent investigation. The FBI produced a 47-count indictment against assorted footballing figures. Julio Grondona, 26 years a Fifa executive, died in 2014 and has been safely loaded with blame by his old pals. Jack Warner, 79 years old and still going about his business in Trinidad, remains the key suspect for the US Department of Justice.
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,873
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #2155 on: Today at 12:57:47 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 09:26:47 am
lets assume your very hypothetical theory has some merit, what then a drop in viewers results in what?  Qatar announcing same sex marriage and FIFA grow a conscience and stop awarding tournaments to shit countries who win bids via dubious means?

Protest to this would have been useful upon the award in 2010.  This world cup is going ahead with or without you and I.

If there was an organised football protest for the families of the dead workers to receive compensation that would be a start, but it would require something spectacular to actually work.

The likes of Barney watching on a stream to effect the viewing figures by one is weird, and misguided.

 

Do you think if not 1 single person in the UK tuned into this, it wouldn't make any difference? Watching on an illegal stream is not the same as watching on BBC or ITV.

The likes of Qatar, Saudi and Abu Dhabi should be sorting themselves out before getting awarded these global competitions. They shouldn't be awarded them then show they can make minimal changes while still butchering people and sentencing people to death for disagreeing with their rulers.

Imagine Charles ordering the death of everyone that protested during the Mournhub period recently.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Pages: 1 ... 49 50 51 52 53 [54]   Go Up
« previous next »
 