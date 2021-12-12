The link works for me. it explains how tv audience figures are determined. There are 12,000 Brits signed up and it takes them as an average. Just requires a quick google search. The organisation are called BARB.



I really hope you not watching, if that's the action you take, makes a difference, I just don't think it will.



Right. So, like a poll, if enough of that representative body boycott then they can extrapolate those viewing figures to estimate for the country.On the second point, are you being deliberately obtuse? Of course me by myself will not make a difference but thats not the way to look at it. No single person boycotting anything makes a difference. Its when lots of individual people choose to boycott something that a difference can be made. Im certain I didnt need to point that out to you so Im not sure why youve gone down that route.