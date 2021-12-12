I find it hard to believe that you dont remember if you watched Liverpool win a trophy 3 years ago.



Good for you for boycotting the World cup, by the time the next one arrives in 4 years you would have forgotten the fact you boycotted it.



Good for you making it about whether I remember (or am being honest about) a game I already said doesn't mean much to me. I certainly remember many other supposedly less important games quite clearly. I don't really think that's the main issue here, is it? You are suggesting that anyone boycotting the world cup is merely virtue signalling because they may once have done something that might have possibly contradicted that ethical stance if they had potentially known as much as they do now. Ok then. I think there are plenty of good reasons to take a more enlightened stance as one becomes more aware, rather than say - well, I didn't care about things like this back in *whenever* so I can't do now.