Absolutely, my country are in it for the first time in 64 years, I cant wait. Along with everyone else, I watched my club team win a Tournament in Qatar, so Ill be watching this too.

Its not the fault of the participants or the supporters that FIFA have awarded this to Qatar, which was a terrible country before the award, did FIFA think Qatar would suddenly become a liberal democracy.



thats the thing isnt it, fans or indeed the players playing for their countries have done nothing wrong here, the villains of the piece are the football federations who are basically utterly corrupt and take the money to line their pockets to give these awful human rights abusing countries and states tournaments. Its shit.The world cup is great, and fans shouldnt need to be saddled with a massive moral dilema through no fault of their own.I do wish though that more people in power as it where (be it managers, high profile players, pundits, even people not directly involved with the sport), brought more attention to, and put far more presure in the media on these federations. It just doesnt get highlighted enough still how corrupt they are. Just as fans are absolutely fine with teams like Man City and Newcastle being bought for sportswashing, it is still far too acceptable for FIFA to be utterly corrupt. Like, far too many people genuinely dont give a shit, cos they love the product, its awful.As for Gary Neville, what an absolute wanker that guy is - and again, this will all be swept under the carpet, what an utter hypocrite he is, just so long as he keeps raising a few good political points occasionally, or has a dig at whoever it is that makes a good target to get him loads of likes and retweets from his Twittter football following of trolls.(By the way sinnermichael - you got Tim Bolotoned on Twitter with your 'Neville's working for beIN Sports for the tournament. Of course he is. comment, unless you are Tim Bolton of course).