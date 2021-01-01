« previous next »
World Cup 2022 - Qatar

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Yesterday at 08:39:34 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 05:06:18 pm


Some welcome, alright.
Phew. Cocaine is still ok.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Yesterday at 08:41:02 pm
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Yesterday at 08:24:56 pm
So the Egypt, Saudi and Greece bid to host the 2030 has been officially submitted. And it's tearing me apart. On one hand, it would be awesome to have Egypt, my home country, host the world cup. On the other, I hate our regime, everything they stand for and their ass licking for the Saudis. It's also going to be a Winter world cup, which sucks massively. Considering the money involved, I can see that bid winning it, but ffs, this is a dilemma I could do without.

Crazy that with Greece there it would be a winter world cup - just shows how much bribe money is at play.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Yesterday at 08:48:17 pm
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 08:39:34 pm
Phew. Cocaine is still ok.
As long as you snort it off your wife's body rather than your girlfriend's then I'd say you'll be fine. Otherwise it's 100 lashes.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Yesterday at 08:55:10 pm
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Yesterday at 08:24:56 pm
So the Egypt, Saudi and Greece bid to host the 2030 has been officially submitted. And it's tearing me apart. On one hand, it would be awesome to have Egypt, my home country, host the world cup. On the other, I hate our regime, everything they stand for and their ass licking for the Saudis. It's also going to be a Winter world cup, which sucks massively. Considering the money involved, I can see that bid winning it, but ffs, this is a dilemma I could do without.
Greece is a strange choice. They'd do well to submit a joint bid with Turkey.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Yesterday at 09:08:55 pm
I thought they'd go full Russia and just pretend they're not a bunch of arseholes while the world cup is on, but that graphic suggests it could be a real shitshow of a tournament and the vast majority of "fans" there will probably be corporate types.

Can/Will the various FA's do anything if another winter world cup is planned? Surely it's damaging their product having these events in the middle of each season.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Yesterday at 09:17:17 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 09:08:55 pm
I thought they'd go full Russia and just pretend they're not a bunch of arseholes while the world cup is on, but that graphic suggests it could be a real shitshow of a tournament and the vast majority of "fans" there will probably be corporate types.

Can/Will the various FA's do anything if another winter world cup is planned? Surely it's damaging their product having these events in the middle of each season.

Its going to cause a break away at some point clubs arent going to stand for it.

Money will talk and clubs can make more by creating a new league.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Yesterday at 11:44:04 pm
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 09:17:17 pm
Its going to cause a break away at some point clubs arent going to stand for it.

Money will talk and clubs can make more by creating a new league.

I dont see what a new league has to do with it? Are you saying that a load of clubs will create a new league which has no affiliation with FIFA as a means of getting out of sending their players to a World Cup in the winter? I dont know so much. Footballers seem to like the idea of playing in World Cups.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Today at 12:13:52 am
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Yesterday at 08:55:10 pm
Greece is a strange choice. They'd do well to submit a joint bid with Turkey.
Didn't Greece have like no money a decade ago
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Today at 06:32:04 am
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 05:06:18 pm


Some welcome, alright.

Down with this.

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Today at 10:55:04 am
Quote from: ljycb on Yesterday at 11:44:04 pm
I dont see what a new league has to do with it? Are you saying that a load of clubs will create a new league which has no affiliation with FIFA as a means of getting out of sending their players to a World Cup in the winter? I dont know so much. Footballers seem to like the idea of playing in World Cups.

Im saying clubs will eventually get pissed off with their players going all over the world to play pointless friendlies and in some cases return broken.

In what other business and footy is a business can you take an asset worth £50-100m and return it back knackered ?

Players do like internationals but they like money more and if plenty is on the table they will go for that all day long.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Today at 11:49:58 am
Neville's working for beIN Sports for the tournament. Of course he is.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Today at 12:17:48 pm
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 11:49:58 am
Neville's working for beIN Sports for the tournament. Of course he is.

Yeah but he is still going to ask questions about human rights so go easy on the mercenary !
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Today at 12:19:24 pm
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 11:49:58 am
Neville's working for beIN Sports for the tournament. Of course he is.
He's saving football though
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Today at 12:42:38 pm
Thank God he's not working for some awful regime like an American TV channel.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Today at 01:06:40 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 12:42:38 pm
Thank God he's not working for some awful regime like an American TV channel.
ESPN are such an evil organization.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Today at 01:09:34 pm
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 11:49:58 am
Neville's working for beIN Sports for the tournament. Of course he is.

Absolute fraud that fella.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Today at 01:24:43 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 01:09:34 pm
Absolute fraud that fella.
There's more than reason we call him Rat Boy
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Today at 01:28:36 pm
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on Today at 01:24:43 pm
There's more than reason we call him Rat Boy

Half rat half man,both halves full of shit.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Today at 01:47:40 pm
Quote from: red1977 on Yesterday at 08:46:15 am
Is anyone going to watch this? I love a world cup and yes it will be hard knowing there will be some decent games on tap for a month, but fuck that.

Absolutely, my country are in it for the first time in 64 years, I cant wait.  Along with everyone else, I watched my club team win a Tournament in Qatar,  so Ill be watching this too.
Its not the fault of the participants or the supporters that FIFA have awarded this to Qatar, which was a terrible country before the award, did FIFA think Qatar would suddenly become a liberal democracy.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Today at 02:22:47 pm
I'll watch some but my viewing won't count towards the official numbers.

I am most excited to see the morality police in action,expecting world class oppression.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Today at 02:40:12 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 12:42:38 pm
Thank God he's not working for some awful regime like an American TV channel.

Funny you say that given Fox hold the rights to broadcast the World Cup in America.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Today at 03:46:19 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 01:47:40 pm
Absolutely, my country are in it for the first time in 64 years, I cant wait.  Along with everyone else, I watched my club team win a Tournament in Qatar,  so Ill be watching this too.
Its not the fault of the participants or the supporters that FIFA have awarded this to Qatar, which was a terrible country before the award, did FIFA think Qatar would suddenly become a liberal democracy.

No, it's not the fault of the participants or the supporters, but the fewer people that watch it, the better, I think. It's not Newcastle fans' "fault" that they are now owned by Saudi, either, but by continuing to attend games and buy the products, they tacitly support the regime. I can understand that if your country rarely appear, it's a massive thing to give up though. However, this isn't a normal World Cup: it will be played with almost no real fans from the nations concerned, in an oppressive atmosphere. I hope the whole thing is a shambolic failure on every level. Because otherwise, it will become the norm. to play in Gulf states and dictatorships.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Today at 04:15:55 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 05:06:18 pm


Some welcome, alright.

No alcohol? There will be many glad Scotsmen that we didn't qualify now.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Today at 04:25:56 pm
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 03:46:19 pm
No, it's not the fault of the participants or the supporters, but the fewer people that watch it, the better, I think. It's not Newcastle fans' "fault" that they are now owned by Saudi, either, but by continuing to attend games and buy the products, they tacitly support the regime. I can understand that if your country rarely appear, it's a massive thing to give up though. However, this isn't a normal World Cup: it will be played with almost no real fans from the nations concerned, in an oppressive atmosphere. I hope the whole thing is a shambolic failure on every level. Because otherwise, it will become the norm. to play in Gulf states and dictatorships.
I keep reading this, however, besides some European countries this statement is not true at all.

Besides Qatar obviously, the rest of the top ten markets for ticket applications were from Argentina, Brazil, England, France, India, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and the USA.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Today at 04:40:52 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 01:47:40 pm
Absolutely, my country are in it for the first time in 64 years, I cant wait.  Along with everyone else, I watched my club team win a Tournament in Qatar,  so Ill be watching this too.
Its not the fault of the participants or the supporters that FIFA have awarded this to Qatar, which was a terrible country before the award, did FIFA think Qatar would suddenly become a liberal democracy.

thats the thing isnt it, fans or indeed the players playing for their countries have done nothing wrong here, the villains of the piece are the football federations who are basically utterly corrupt and take the money to line their pockets to give these awful human rights abusing countries and states tournaments.  Its shit.

The world cup is great, and fans shouldnt need to be saddled with a massive moral dilema through no fault of their own.

I do wish though that more people in power as it where (be it managers, high profile players, pundits, even people not directly involved with the sport), brought more attention to, and put far more presure in the media on these federations. It just doesnt get highlighted enough still how corrupt they are. Just as fans are absolutely fine with teams like Man City and Newcastle being bought for sportswashing, it is still far too acceptable for FIFA to be utterly corrupt. Like, far too many people genuinely dont give a shit, cos they love the product, its awful. 

As for Gary Neville, what an absolute wanker that guy is - and again, this will all be swept under the carpet, what an utter hypocrite he is, just so long as he keeps raising a few good political points occasionally, or has a dig at whoever it is that makes a good target to get him loads of likes and retweets from his Twittter football following of trolls.

(By the way sinnermichael - you got Tim Bolotoned on Twitter with your 'Neville's working for beIN Sports for the tournament. Of course he is. comment, unless you are Tim Bolton of course  ;) ).
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Today at 04:50:56 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 05:06:18 pm


Some welcome, alright.

Pretty sure our fans enjoyed plenty of alcohol at the Club World Cup 2 years ago. Sure it will be the same for the World Cup. Available and very expensive!
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Today at 04:58:01 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 04:40:52 pm
thats the thing isnt it, fans or indeed the players playing for their countries have done nothing wrong here, the villains of the piece are the football federations who are basically utterly corrupt and take the money to line their pockets to give these awful human rights abusing countries and states tournaments.  Its shit.

The world cup is great, and fans shouldnt need to be saddled with a massive moral dilema through no fault of their own.

I do wish though that more people in power as it where (be it managers, high profile players, pundits, even people not directly involved with the sport), brought more attention to, and put far more presure in the media on these federations. It just doesnt get highlighted enough still how corrupt they are. Just as fans are absolutely fine with teams like Man City and Newcastle being bought for sportswashing, it is still far too acceptable for FIFA to be utterly corrupt. Like, far too many people genuinely dont give a shit, cos they love the product, its awful. 

As for Gary Neville, what an absolute wanker that guy is - and again, this will all be swept under the carpet, what an utter hypocrite he is, just so long as he keeps raising a few good political points occasionally, or has a dig at whoever it is that makes a good target to get him loads of likes and retweets from his Twittter football following of trolls.

(By the way sinnermichael - you got Tim Bolotoned on Twitter with your 'Neville's working for beIN Sports for the tournament. Of course he is. comment, unless you are Tim Bolton of course  ;) ).

