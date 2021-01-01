Is anyone going to watch this? I love a world cup and yes it will be hard knowing there will be some decent games on tap for a month, but fuck that.
Absolutely, my country are in it for the first time in 64 years, I cant wait. Along with everyone else, I watched my club team win a Tournament in Qatar, so Ill be watching this too.
Its not the fault of the participants or the supporters that FIFA have awarded this to Qatar, which was a terrible country before the award, did FIFA think Qatar would suddenly become a liberal democracy.