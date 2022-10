I donít see what a new league has to do with it? Are you saying that a load of clubs will create a new league which has no affiliation with FIFA as a means of getting out of sending their players to a World Cup in the winter? I donít know so much. Footballers seem to like the idea of playing in World Cups.



Im saying clubs will eventually get pissed off with their players going all over the world to play pointless friendlies and in some cases return broken.In what other business and footy is a business can you take an asset worth £50-100m and return it back knackered ?Players do like internationals but they like money more and if plenty is on the table they will go for that all day long.