World Cup 2022 - Qatar

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #2000 on: Yesterday at 03:28:56 pm
Lots of French cities have decided they will not be having fan zones or large screens, in protest with human rights
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #2001 on: Today at 12:49:01 am

'Qatars UN Ambassador said God should curse gay people in recently revealed tweets':-

The tweets have been brought to light two months before the World Cup is set to take place in Qatar.

www.lgbtqnation.com/2022/09/qatars-un-ambassador-said-god-curse-gay-people-recently-revealed-tweets


'In the tweets, Muftah reportedly called on God to put a curse on gay people and claimed that defending human rights has nothing to do with gay rights!

And in response to the UN advocating for the rights of LGBTQ Africans, Muftah wrote, Stay away from the Middle East and Arab countries, keep your rights for your people.

Replying to a headline expressing former Vice President Dick Cheneys excitement about his gay daughters wedding, she wrote that the West celebrates the lack of reason and the decay of morals.

Muftah also called Jews our enemies and said they dominated, tyrannized, and ruled the world because they focused their investments in industry and the media.'
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #2002 on: Today at 12:56:18 am
Qatar says that only three labourers died in work-related accidents during the construction of the eight stadiums in the Doha region. It has been accused of under reporting deaths on wider construction however.

The committee said Qatars reforms had been recognised by some international human rights groups as a model that has accelerated progress and improved lives.

Like every country, progress on these issues is a journey without a finish line, and Qatar is committed to that journey, said the statement.

We urge the DBU to accurately convey the outcome of their extensive communication and work with the Supreme Committee, and to ensure that this is accurately communicated to their partners at Hummel.

https://www.foxsports.com.au/football/world-cup/qatar-issues-furious-response-amid-danish-kit-suppliers-protest-against-gulf-nation-wc-watch/news-story/c7420d8baae295ddf017e80043602d00

donald trump wrote these quotes, right?
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #2003 on: Today at 02:50:28 am
Too many words with more than one syllable...
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #2004 on: Today at 07:43:52 am
'Qatars UN Ambassador said God should curse gay people in recently revealed tweets':-

The tweets have been brought to light two months before the World Cup is set to take place in Qatar.

www.lgbtqnation.com/2022/09/qatars-un-ambassador-said-god-curse-gay-people-recently-revealed-tweets

Muftah also called Jews our enemies and said they dominated, tyrannized, and ruled the world because they focused their investments in industry and the media.'

Qatar owns 17% of VW, 13% Barclays, PSG and of course Al Jazeera.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #2005 on: Today at 08:46:15 am
Is anyone going to watch this? I love a world cup and yes it will be hard knowing there will be some decent games on tap for a month, but fuck that.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Reply #2006 on: Today at 08:57:54 am
It's going to be tough one for sure, November/December is an awkward month, can't really go anywhere for leisure like you can in June/July with autumn well set in, & with the early nights to go with it, weekends are not too bad for those of us who like the NFL, Rugby, or other sports, but it's going to be tough to avoid through the week, with nothing much to do over those days that time of year.
