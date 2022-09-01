'Qatars UN Ambassador said God should curse gay people in recently revealed tweets
'In the tweets, Muftah reportedly called on God to put a curse on gay people and claimed that defending human rights has nothing to do with gay rights!
And in response to the UN advocating for the rights of LGBTQ Africans, Muftah wrote, Stay away from the Middle East and Arab countries, keep your rights for your people.
Replying to a headline expressing former Vice President Dick Cheneys excitement about his gay daughters wedding, she wrote that the West celebrates the lack of reason
and the decay of morals.
Muftah also called Jews our enemies and said they dominated, tyrannized, and ruled the world because they focused their investments in industry and the media.'