Maybe if the U.K. had a competent government a year ago then perhaps the Saudi takeover of Newcastle doesn't happen.

Might be bleak to say this, but I don't believe anyone rejecting that kind of investment would be allowed anywhere near a government.The sad reality (as you have said) is that while we discuss the horrors of this World Cup, the same (or worse) are already here, and have been for quite a few seasons now.The World Cup is a showpiece, once in 4 years, so it gets a lot of spotlight and attention, but the same abusive regimes have already got the ball rolling for years now, and with LIV golf, boxing, and WWE entertainment (one event pays them something like all Wrestlemania's combined) it's basically all out in the open.I just don't get worked up about footy anymore. Genuinely. Win, lose or draw it's playing against someone who has a video game cheat system/trainer where they have infinite energy, infinite money and all the rest of it.I crack a smile when we win, say "take that you...." and then the reality sets in that this is just the brilliance of one manager against a horde, and eventually the whole thing will return to form.