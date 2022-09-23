« previous next »
Schmidt

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
September 23, 2022, 03:11:15 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on September 23, 2022, 03:06:55 pm

Not even a little bit,it doesn't take much for those c*nts to attack peaceful crowds,fuck knows what they'll do when they see people kissing each other.

The world cup is a sports washing event, they're not going to start beating on tourists. The goal will be to pretend to be something they're not, watch the media lavish praise on them for their "better than expected" event, and then go back to treating their own people and workers like shit once it's all over.
Jake

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
September 24, 2022, 11:13:09 am
Sad to see that noone has pulled out of this c*nt sport washing slave murder tournament yet. Disgusting.
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 baubles on December 22, 2021, 02:43:10 pm
I'm not vaccinated against covid and ... I don't wear masks.

Kenny's Jacket

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
September 24, 2022, 11:51:00 am
Quote from: Jake on September 24, 2022, 11:13:09 am
Sad to see that noone has pulled out of this c*nt sport washing slave murder tournament yet. Disgusting.

For many players and national teams the World Cup is the pinnacle of Football.
If any player or nation withdraws they get replaced by another.

Many see the Club World club Cup also held in Qatar, with a degree of apathy.  Pulling out of that is a more realistic expectation, but no one has.
Jack_Bauer

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
September 24, 2022, 01:36:37 pm
Quote from: Jake on September 24, 2022, 11:13:09 am
Sad to see that noone has pulled out of this c*nt sport washing slave murder tournament yet. Disgusting.
No one was going to pull out, Even if the player disagree with it morally they weren't going to jib off the World Cup because of it.
JRed

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
September 24, 2022, 11:17:06 pm
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on September 24, 2022, 01:36:37 pm
No one was going to pull out, Even if the player disagree with it morally they weren't going to jib off the World Cup because of it.
Yeah unfortunately everyone involved cares more about themselves and their earnings than any kind of human rights abuse. The sportswashers know this. The likes of Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi and whatever other despot regimes come in will own the game before long, they wont stop until theyve killed what football was and create a game where only they win.
Jack_Bauer

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
September 25, 2022, 12:15:46 am
Quote from: JRed on September 24, 2022, 11:17:06 pm
Yeah unfortunately everyone involved cares more about themselves and their earnings than any kind of human rights abuse. The sportswashers know this. The likes of Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi and whatever other despot regimes come in will own the game before long, they wont stop until theyve killed what football was and create a game where only they win.
I think they are already well and truly on the way to killing football. I mean a lot of people on here have already said they'll likely bin it off once Klopp leaves since there isn't much of a chance of us beating competitive with Abu Dhabi or Saudi.
oojason

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
September 25, 2022, 02:02:24 am

'Qatar World Cup: Accommodation worries for football fans':-

www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-middle-east-62995496


'The World Cup is expected to attract more than one million visitors, but by March Qatar only had 30,000 hotel rooms, 80% of which had already been booked by Fifa for football teams, officials, and sponsors.'

& '"Two hundred dollars for those cabins at the fan village... is just too expensive. Airbnb rooms are ridiculously priced too. I am hoping to find some cheaper options once I get there," he says. The BBC requested access to visit the fan villages, but permission was declined by the authorities. The sites are reportedly still under construction. Locals have been allowed to host fans at their homes, but at hefty prices. On the room-rental site Airbnb there are hardly any options for less than $200 a night.'

rushyman

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
September 25, 2022, 09:05:35 am
Quote from: Jake on September 24, 2022, 11:13:09 am
Sad to see that noone has pulled out of this c*nt sport washing slave murder tournament yet. Disgusting.

And they wont because this sport is now full of greedy mercenary c*nts whos dark side has been hit by the sun and we can all smell since the slave killers started eating into football like locusts in crop field

If football doesnt grow a spine and kick them out the sport is dead. I dont see how they can reverse it actually
Jack_Bauer

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
September 25, 2022, 09:41:24 am
Quote from: rushyman on September 25, 2022, 09:05:35 am
And they wont because this sport is now full of greedy mercenary c*nts whos dark side has been hit by the sun and we can all smell since the slave killers started eating into football like locusts in crop field

If football doesnt grow a spine and kick them out the sport is dead. I dont see how they can reverse it actually
Won't happen, They are scared of Abu Dhabi and if we think they are scared of them then imagine how scared they will be over Saudi once they start to get some real clout in football. Maybe if the U.K. had a competent government a year ago then perhaps the Saudi takeover of Newcastle doesn't happen.
rushyman

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
September 25, 2022, 09:53:12 am
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on September 25, 2022, 09:41:24 am
Won't happen, They are scared of Abu Dhabi and if we think they are scared of them then imagine how scared they will be over Saudi once they start to get some real clout in football. Maybe if the U.K. had a competent government a year ago then perhaps the Saudi takeover of Newcastle doesn't happen.

Well to be honest we all put up with it aswell.

City and Newcastle fans absolutely drink it in

Amd so will any fan who gets bought by them. But what happens when the exchange is complete ? Every top footbal club owned by them so they can sportswash ? Then the joy of were going to beat everyone is gone and your just left with a load of murderers running football
TipTopKop

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
September 25, 2022, 12:04:07 pm
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on September 25, 2022, 09:41:24 am
Maybe if the U.K. had a competent government a year ago then perhaps the Saudi takeover of Newcastle doesn't happen.
Might be bleak to say this, but I don't believe anyone rejecting that kind of investment would be allowed anywhere near a government.

The sad reality (as you have said) is that while we discuss the horrors of this World Cup, the same (or worse) are already here, and have been for quite a few seasons now.

The World Cup is a showpiece, once in 4 years, so it gets a lot of spotlight and attention, but the same abusive regimes have already got the ball rolling for years now, and with LIV golf, boxing, and WWE entertainment (one event pays them something like all Wrestlemania's combined) it's basically all out in the open.

I just don't get worked up about footy anymore. Genuinely. Win, lose or draw it's playing against someone who has a video game cheat system/trainer where they have infinite energy, infinite money and all the rest of it.

I crack a smile when we win, say "take that you...." and then the reality sets in that this is just the brilliance of one manager against a horde, and eventually the whole thing will return to form.
JRed

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
September 25, 2022, 12:28:29 pm
Quote from: TipTopKop on September 25, 2022, 12:04:07 pm
Might be bleak to say this, but I don't believe anyone rejecting that kind of investment would be allowed anywhere near a government.

The sad reality (as you have said) is that while we discuss the horrors of this World Cup, the same (or worse) are already here, and have been for quite a few seasons now.

The World Cup is a showpiece, once in 4 years, so it gets a lot of spotlight and attention, but the same abusive regimes have already got the ball rolling for years now, and with LIV golf, boxing, and WWE entertainment (one event pays them something like all Wrestlemania's combined) it's basically all out in the open.

I just don't get worked up about footy anymore. Genuinely. Win, lose or draw it's playing against someone who has a video game cheat system/trainer where they have infinite energy, infinite money and all the rest of it.

I crack a smile when we win, say "take that you...." and then the reality sets in that this is just the brilliance of one manager against a horde, and eventually the whole thing will return to form.
I think its too late now. The super league was the only chance of having any kind of level playing field with these regimes, they wouldve corrupted that and found their way around any regulations tho.
They have their foothold in sport now and wont stop until they own and control everything. Im definitely calling it a day when Klopp goes. I want no part in what the future of the game appears to be.
So... Howard Phillips

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
September 25, 2022, 12:47:25 pm
Quote from: JRed on September 24, 2022, 11:17:06 pm
Yeah unfortunately everyone involved cares more about themselves and their earnings than any kind of human rights abuse. The sportswashers know this. The likes of Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi and whatever other despot regimes come in will own the game before long, they wont stop until theyve killed what football was and create a game where only they win.

The last World Cup was held in Russia, four years after they invaded Crimea.

And Abramovich patented sport washing or was that money laundering?

The game has been going for 15 years, the Gulf states will simply kill off any competitive nature.
The North Bank

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
September 25, 2022, 01:19:20 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on September 25, 2022, 12:47:25 pm
The last World Cup was held in Russia, four years after they invaded Crimea.

And Abramovich patented sport washing or was that money laundering?

The game has been going for 15 years, the Gulf states will simply kill off any competitive nature.

Football will carry on, just soullesss.
JRed

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
September 25, 2022, 01:23:41 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on September 25, 2022, 12:47:25 pm
The last World Cup was held in Russia, four years after they invaded Crimea.

And Abramovich patented sport washing or was that money laundering?

The game has been going for 15 years, the Gulf states will simply kill off any competitive nature.
I want no part of a game where the only chance of winning is being owned by a despotic regime. Once Klopp goes I dont see us competing with Abu Dhabi, nor will any other club bar the Saudis and whatever other state buys into the PL.
rafathegaffa83

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
September 25, 2022, 03:15:24 pm
Quote from: oojason on September 25, 2022, 02:02:24 am
'Qatar World Cup: Accommodation worries for football fans':-

www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-middle-east-62995496


'The World Cup is expected to attract more than one million visitors, but by March Qatar only had 30,000 hotel rooms, 80% of which had already been booked by Fifa for football teams, officials, and sponsors.'

I remember listening to a podcast in April back when the draw took place in which a few journalists who attended the draw were amazed at the amount of infrastructure that still needed to be built. Not just hotels, but even basic sidewalks weren't finished. This will end up being a right shitshow for the fan experience outside of the "FIFA Family". Any future reform candidate for FIFA needs to basically state that future World Cups can only be held in countries that already possess the infrastructure (stadiums, hotels, public transit) and that at the very least group stages will be organized to minimize travel for environmental and logistical reasons.
The North Bank

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
September 25, 2022, 04:30:47 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on September 25, 2022, 03:15:24 pm
I remember listening to a podcast in April back when the draw took place in which a few journalists who attended the draw were amazed at the amount of infrastructure that still needed to be built. Not just hotels, but even basic sidewalks weren't finished. This will end up being a right shitshow for the fan experience outside of the "FIFA Family". Any future reform candidate for FIFA needs to basically state that future World Cups can only be held in countries that already possess the infrastructure (stadiums, hotels, public transit) and that at the very least group stages will be organized to minimize travel for environmental and logistical reasons.

We always hear that before every World Cup, then the place is always ready when it kicks off.
Fromola

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
September 25, 2022, 04:42:52 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on September 25, 2022, 04:30:47 pm
We always hear that before every World Cup, then the place is always ready when it kicks off.

South Africa, Brazil, Russia. Brazil had unfinished stadiums in the months before

Not that this won't be a complete joke.
oojason

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Yesterday at 01:04:11 pm

'Qatar calling diplomats home for military service at World Cup':-

Hundreds of conscripted civilians to operate checkpoints, source says, showing challenge faced by tiny state

www.theguardian.com/world/2022/sep/27/qatar-calling-diplomats-home-for-military-service-at-world-cup


'The 80,000-capacity Lusail Stadium, built for the final, had its first near-capacity crowd earlier this month. Fans leaving the stadium queued for hours for the metro and organisers ran out of water at half-time on a hot late-summer Gulf evening.'
newterp

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Yesterday at 01:43:56 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on September 25, 2022, 03:15:24 pm
I remember listening to a podcast in April back when the draw took place in which a few journalists who attended the draw were amazed at the amount of infrastructure that still needed to be built. Not just hotels, but even basic sidewalks weren't finished. This will end up being a right shitshow for the fan experience outside of the "FIFA Family". Any future reform candidate for FIFA needs to basically state that future World Cups can only be held in countries that already possess the infrastructure (stadiums, hotels, public transit) and that at the very least group stages will be organized to minimize travel for environmental and logistical reasons.

couple of questions I hav:

1) how many tickets are being purchased by Qatar through special partners etc (like Man city does with their sponsorships)
2) how much disinformation will be sown by Qatar about how everything is in great shape and ready to go? Despite visitors pictures showing otherwise
3) how many police brutality incidents will be swept under the rug?
4) when will FIFA and Qatar declare this an incredible success and a testament to how a small country can put on a huge event like the WC?
5) how many more migrant workers will die in the next month in the sprint to complete the facilities?
oojason

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Today at 03:41:43 pm

Hummel: 'This shirt carries with it a message. We don't wish to be visible during a tournament that has cost thousands of people their lives. We support the Danish national team all the way, but that isn't the same as supporting Qatar as a host nation.':-

https://twitter.com/hummel1923/status/1575130931786022913






and...

Barneylfc∗

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Today at 04:52:14 pm
Tremendous from Hummel  :wellin :wellin :wellin
Ray K

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Today at 05:19:04 pm
Quote from: oojason on Today at 03:41:43 pm
Hummel: 'This shirt carries with it a message. We don't wish to be visible during a tournament that has cost thousands of people their lives. We support the Danish national team all the way, but that isn't the same as supporting Qatar as a host nation.':-


I mean, that's nice and all but they kinda already did that for their third kit for Euro 2020/21. Which I bought cos it was so nice.

Samie

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Today at 05:26:58 pm
Always liked Hummels. Class defender too.
Nitramdorf

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Today at 07:03:59 pm
Just saw this, a map of the whole world cup area transposed over Liverpool

https://twitter.com/dubasfisher/status/1575146940475523072?t=8Ho1mIsBnMvW5buFy6STvA&s=19

How the hell will it work? Am looking forward to not watching 1 second of this farce.

Well done Hummel, I love seeing things like that.
newterp

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Today at 07:07:58 pm
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Today at 07:03:59 pm
Just saw this, a map of the whole world cup area transposed over Liverpool

https://twitter.com/dubasfisher/status/1575146940475523072?t=8Ho1mIsBnMvW5buFy6STvA&s=19

How the hell will it work? Am looking forward to not watching 1 second of this farce.

Well done Hummel, I love seeing things like that.

Oddly - there are some people who think it's great because they can go to so many games. ::)
RyanBabel19

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Today at 08:53:33 pm
Would Hummel not be able to not participate at all? Great to see them highlight the issues but are they still profiting from it by sponsoring kits that are being used for the tournament which they surely will make money from sales of?
Mister Flip Flop

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Today at 09:05:38 pm
Absolute shambles this is going ahead. Shame on every single player and country partaking in this farce.
lfc79

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
Today at 11:11:01 pm
feel a bit like the Denmark shirt thing is a protest with actually being a protest, nice bit of coverage in European press but will have no impact on FIFA or Qatar. and the truth is money is more important than human rights, no one involved  in this world cup was prepared to give up any of it to tackle the issues around the host nation.
