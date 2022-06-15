'For the first time in the history of football, the World Cup will not be played in June or July, but instead, November and December. Why Qatar? The answer, ultimately, boils down to corruption. @jpends_ on how Qatar bought a World Cup: https://breakingthelines.com/investigation-piece/the-cesspit-of-corruption-how-qatar-bought-a-world-cup
'
and twitter thread on the subject here: https://twitter.com/BTLvid/status/1539988852928118785
The end part makes for a sobering read:-
'As well as this through the use of sportwashing and Qatars continuous tourism decline it has been found that the country has many incentives to host the World Cup which help to explain why they were so determined and ruthless in their pursuit of a successful bid.
The many Machiavellian tactics deployed by the Qataris, illustrated throughout this essay, demonstrate this ruthlessness, as bin Hammam and his cohorts did all possible to ensure the destination of the World Cup.
Not only did they purchase their own votes, they prevented Australia from securing a surefire vote by funding Reynald Temariis appeal, Qatar invested in France in order to receive the support of UEFAs then President, whilst bin Hammam lurked in the shadow of the bid, allowing him to pull all of the strings.
As a result of the bid, 14 of the 22 FIFA ExCo members have been banned from football, or discredited, as well as the aforementioned bans for Michel Platini, Sepp Blatter, Jack Warner, Mohammad bin Hammam and Jerome Valcke (Ronay, 2020).
In April of 2020, The United States Department of Justice said in an indictment that three footballing officials received payments to vote for Qatar, signalling the first time the corruption process has been fully described.
Despite those revelations however, the chance of the World Cup moving away from Qatar at that time was highly unlikely and so it has proved (Panja and Draper, 2020; Conn, 2020).
With so many high profile players involved, and a monumental shift in the order of FIFAs committee members since, there can be little doubt that Qatar have used their financial muscle to effectively buy the World Cup and that the original bidding process was radically flawed.'