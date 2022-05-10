Not long ago everyone was having photo shoots with Putin and saying what a great world cup we had in Russia. I think drawing the line at Qatar is a little weird.



From a sporting point of view the whole change of calendar is shit, all anyone will be interested in is getting their club players back injury free.



So do you think Everyone should not have a pop at the open and obvious corruption infused within the Qatar World Cup then, because Putins sports washing worked? Doesnt that sound like whataboutism? You say its weird to draw a line at Qatar. Why is it weird? The first thing that jumps to mind, 2022, is youre gently saying it has the feeling of racism. As in Everyone was fine with Russia and Putin because = white, and Qatar = that film The Kingdom with Jaime Foxx. Or is it weird just in the general FIFA has always been shit sense? Either way, stuff it up a muffin and lets travel back to 2018 and this very forum. Excitement for Russia was ..not there! There was a thread about how a bunch of people who normally try to go to the World Cup were not interested, for various reasons, some of which included Russia being a regressive authoritarian dictatorship. Well into that thread one odd spring morning bopped a new account who went on a posting tear replying to everyone saying they werent coming with sales pitch responses. All gravy, until this new pro Russia poster casually segued into rampant homophobia. No big deal, its just illegal, and thats good, yadda yadda. Thats the long winded way of saying not everyone was putting lipstick on Russia. There have been people who turned off the television, didnt travel, drew the line as you say, before Qatar.Yes, the BBC and American media and everyone and their mother talked about Russia 2018 like a bunch of assholes; wow, this country is great, President Putin might be a dick but the people are great and its a great thing, Russia and football, beautiful. It was stupid and its sucked, the way a dictatorship was able to buy goodwill, the same way Russian money has bought UK Tories and USA republicans and its been treated as business as usual. Doesnt mean we need to reply with Thank you sir may I have another