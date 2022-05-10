'Hotels that FIFA recommends staying at when going to the World Cup in Qatar do not allow gay people to book rooms
':-https://twitter.com/mia_eriksson/status/1524669883824361472
article here: https://www.svt.se/sport/fotboll/hakan-sjostrand-oacceptabelt-det-ska-jag-ta-upp-med-fifatranslated via google...
'Several World Cup hotels in Qatar do not want gay guests.
This makes the Swedish Football Association's general secretary Håkan Sjöstrand upset.
- Completely unacceptable, he says - and promises to bring it up in a meeting with Fifa and the World Cup organizers.
Several hotels that Fifa recommends before the World Cup in Qatar do not allow homosexuals to book rooms.
And more than one in four hotels recommends that homosexuals do not show that they are gay.
It shows a survey conducted by SVT Sport, together with NRK and DR.
When the Swedish Football Association's general secretary Håkan Sjöstrand sees the result, he is upset, but not surprised.
- It is of course completely unacceptable what I get to take part in. This shows once again that it is wrong to put a championship in a country that does not respect fundamental rights such as that you should be allowed to love and like who you want, he says to SVT Sport. (https://www.svt.se/sport/fotboll/flera-vm-hotell-i-qatar-sager-nej-till-homosexuella)
- We have worked with these issues for many many years now, and unfortunately the results are not in themselves surprising. But it proves that there is a lot left to do. And I think those expectations are reasonable to set, that something is now being done about this.
"It's a disappointment"
Sjöstrand's counterpart in Denmark, Jakob Jensen, also reacts strongly.
- It's a disappointment. It is wrong for the fans who are going to travel to the World Cup, that they can not feel safe in getting a hotel, depending on what sexual orientation they have. It is completely irrelevant, and it is our clear expectation that this will be overcome before the World Cup, he says.
The Swedish Football Association, together with a Uefa delegation, has booked meetings with, among others, Fifa and the organizing committee. Sjöstrand promises that he will discuss the results of the hotel survey with them.
- Unfortunately, there are laws in the country that say you can not be gay, and that is completely unacceptable. But they have gone out and said that everyone should feel welcome, and this shows that not everyone can feel welcome, he says, and adds:
- We will highlight this and press on.
Do you feel that Fifa and the organizers take in what you say in these matters?
- We see that it is taken up, but it is about now also delivering. It is one thing to say things, but it is about having to act in practice. And this shows that there is a lot left to do.''Edit:
another article here (in English)
- www.insideworldfootball.com/2022/05/13/qatar-hotels-refuse-bookings-lgbtq-guests-2022-world-cup-reports