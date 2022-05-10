« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 39 40 41 42 43 [44]   Go Down

Author Topic: World Cup 2022 - Qatar  (Read 124939 times)

Offline RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,617
  • Twitter me bro
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1720 on: May 10, 2022, 10:10:49 am »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on April  2, 2022, 09:23:05 am
Won't be watching a single second of it personally and shame on anyone who does. Rather not be part of the farce.

I think people largely will still watch, unfortunately - I guess if you're going to, at least watch it on a blag stream or something.

but really, if we delved down into it, pretty much every host of the World Cup will have a dark part of their history. Not to mention the negative effects hosting World Cups/the Olympics etc can have on local populations.
Logged
YNWA.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,323
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1721 on: May 10, 2022, 10:19:05 am »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on May 10, 2022, 10:10:49 am
I think people largely will still watch, unfortunately - I guess if you're going to, at least watch it on a blag stream or something.

but really, if we delved down into it, pretty much every host of the World Cup will have a dark part of their history. Not to mention the negative effects hosting World Cups/the Olympics etc can have on local populations.

6500 workers have died building these stadiums, this isn't a dark part of a history, this is now though. This needs highlighting but the media will keep on burying it, like the Qataris bury workers.
« Last Edit: May 10, 2022, 10:23:22 am by rob1966 »
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,617
  • Twitter me bro
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1722 on: May 10, 2022, 11:13:49 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on May 10, 2022, 10:19:05 am
6500 workers have died building these stadiums, this isn't a dark part of a history, this is now though. This needs highlighting but the media will keep on burying it, like the Qataris bury workers.

both matter, and oftentimes that history continues to impact communities heavily in the 'now' too.
Logged
YNWA.

Offline Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,413
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1723 on: May 10, 2022, 11:22:01 am »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on May 10, 2022, 10:10:49 am
I think people largely will still watch, unfortunately - I guess if you're going to, at least watch it on a blag stream or something.

but really, if we delved down into it, pretty much every host of the World Cup will have a dark part of their history. Not to mention the negative effects hosting World Cups/the Olympics etc can have on local populations.

Whataboutery is a real shitty thing. You're better than that.
Logged

Offline Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,794
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1724 on: May 11, 2022, 10:31:19 pm »
Has everyone seen the story of Byron Castillo - and Chile filing a complaint about him playing for Ecuador, and being 3 years older and Colombian?  Mental stuff, if even vaguely true, and if not, just very funny
Logged

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,331
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1725 on: May 11, 2022, 10:54:19 pm »

'Gianni Infantino (FIFA President) praises human rights record in Qatar: The progress is undeniable. It is excellent. Worker rights, abolishment of the kafala system, minimum wages and health protection measures. It is going in the right direction.':-

www.insideworldfootball.com/2022/05/11/infantino-keeps-defense-qatars-human-rights-record-calls-peace-ukraine


No mention of the 6,500+ migrant workers who have died in Qatar since the World Cup was awarded to Qatar (a significant underestimate on the actual figures)

No praise from the FIFA sociopath for his 'good friend' Putin this time around either (www.independent.co.uk/news/vladimir-putin-fifa-ukraine-london-linkedin-b2026243.html)

« Last Edit: May 11, 2022, 11:08:08 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,603
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1726 on: May 11, 2022, 10:59:44 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on May 10, 2022, 10:10:49 am
I think people largely will still watch, unfortunately - I guess if you're going to, at least watch it on a blag stream or something.

but really, if we delved down into it, pretty much every host of the World Cup will have a dark part of their history. Not to mention the negative effects hosting World Cups/the Olympics etc can have on local populations.
Yeah, thousands died building the stadia for France '98.
Logged

Offline darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,722
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1727 on: May 11, 2022, 11:02:30 pm »
this is going to be a farce.

id put money on Argentina winning it. i think if they are any way decent at all it will be ensured that messi lifts the cup.

Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,603
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1728 on: May 11, 2022, 11:11:45 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on May 11, 2022, 11:02:30 pm
this is going to be a farce.

id put money on Argentina winning it. i think if they are any way decent at all it will be ensured that messi lifts the cup.
Fuck Messi, the money grabbing sportswashing twat.
Logged

Offline dalarr

  • Call me sensitive
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,972
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1729 on: May 12, 2022, 01:01:55 pm »
Three major Scandinavian media outlets have sent emails to Qatari hotels asking if they would accept a newlywed gay couple as guests. Three hotels said no, over a quarter of the hotels recommend gay couples not to show their homosexuality in public. Egghead Infantino promised as late as in March that everyone is welcome in Qatar, even LHBTQ+. Such a farce that Im lost for words.

I havent found the article in English but will provide the link in Norwegian if anyone is interested.

https://www.nrk.no/sport/vm-hoteller-nekter-homofile-adgang-1.15957426
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,697
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1730 on: May 12, 2022, 01:05:02 pm »
Quote from: dalarr on May 12, 2022, 01:01:55 pm
Three major Scandinavian media outlets have sent emails to Qatari hotels asking if they would accept a newlywed gay couple as guests. Three hotels said no, over a quarter of the hotels recommend gay couples not to show their homosexuality in public. Egghead Infantino promised as late as in March that everyone is welcome in Qatar, even LHBTQ+. Such a farce that Im lost for words.

I havent found the article in English but will provide the link in Norwegian if anyone is interested.

https://www.nrk.no/sport/vm-hoteller-nekter-homofile-adgang-1.15957426
Disgusting. That we tolerate this and the enforcers of such barbarism is a stain on the game.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,206
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1731 on: May 12, 2022, 01:05:45 pm »
Gonna boycott this.

Not that that's news to anyone. But I can't even be arsed keeping up with the news.

A psychological boycott.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,200
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1732 on: May 12, 2022, 01:19:59 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on May 12, 2022, 01:05:45 pm
Gonna boycott this.

Not that that's news to anyone. But I can't even be arsed keeping up with the news.

A psychological boycott.

Its also at the time of year where TV companies save their best shows for. Plenty else to watch
Logged

Offline Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,326
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1733 on: May 12, 2022, 01:49:39 pm »
Quote from: oojason on May 11, 2022, 10:54:19 pm
'Gianni Infantino (FIFA President) praises human rights record in Qatar: The progress is undeniable. It is excellent. Worker rights, abolishment of the kafala system, minimum wages and health protection measures. It is going in the right direction.':-

www.insideworldfootball.com/2022/05/11/infantino-keeps-defense-qatars-human-rights-record-calls-peace-ukraine


No mention of the 6,500+ migrant workers who have died in Qatar since the World Cup was awarded to Qatar (a significant underestimate on the actual figures)

No praise from the FIFA sociopath for his 'good friend' Putin this time around either (www.independent.co.uk/news/vladimir-putin-fifa-ukraine-london-linkedin-b2026243.html)

He would say that wouldn't he?

The slimy twat.
Logged

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,331
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1734 on: May 13, 2022, 05:05:14 pm »

'Hotels that FIFA recommends staying at when going to the World Cup in Qatar do not allow gay people to book rooms':-

https://twitter.com/mia_eriksson/status/1524669883824361472


article here: https://www.svt.se/sport/fotboll/hakan-sjostrand-oacceptabelt-det-ska-jag-ta-upp-med-fifa

translated via google...


'Several World Cup hotels in Qatar do not want gay guests.

This makes the Swedish Football Association's general secretary Håkan Sjöstrand upset.

- Completely unacceptable, he says - and promises to bring it up in a meeting with Fifa and the World Cup organizers.

Several hotels that Fifa recommends before the World Cup in Qatar do not allow homosexuals to book rooms.
And more than one in four hotels recommends that homosexuals do not show that they are gay.

It shows a survey conducted by SVT Sport, together with NRK and DR.

When the Swedish Football Association's general secretary Håkan Sjöstrand sees the result, he is upset, but not surprised.

- It is of course completely unacceptable what I get to take part in. This shows once again that it is wrong to put a championship in a country that does not respect fundamental rights such as that you should be allowed to love and like who you want, he says to SVT Sport. (https://www.svt.se/sport/fotboll/flera-vm-hotell-i-qatar-sager-nej-till-homosexuella)

- We have worked with these issues for many many years now, and unfortunately the results are not in themselves surprising. But it proves that there is a lot left to do. And I think those expectations are reasonable to set, that something is now being done about this.

"It's a disappointment"
Sjöstrand's counterpart in Denmark, Jakob Jensen, also reacts strongly.

- It's a disappointment. It is wrong for the fans who are going to travel to the World Cup, that they can not feel safe in getting a hotel, depending on what sexual orientation they have. It is completely irrelevant, and it is our clear expectation that this will be overcome before the World Cup, he says.

The Swedish Football Association, together with a Uefa delegation, has booked meetings with, among others, Fifa and the organizing committee. Sjöstrand promises that he will discuss the results of the hotel survey with them.

- Unfortunately, there are laws in the country that say you can not be gay, and that is completely unacceptable. But they have gone out and said that everyone should feel welcome, and this shows that not everyone can feel welcome, he says, and adds:

- We will highlight this and press on.

Do you feel that Fifa and the organizers take in what you say in these matters?

- We see that it is taken up, but it is about now also delivering. It is one thing to say things, but it is about having to act in practice. And this shows that there is a lot left to do.''



Edit: another article here (in English) - www.insideworldfootball.com/2022/05/13/qatar-hotels-refuse-bookings-lgbtq-guests-2022-world-cup-reports

« Last Edit: May 13, 2022, 06:00:05 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,323
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1735 on: May 13, 2022, 05:07:57 pm »
^

Fucking vile state of affairs.

Yet, according to the Newcastle LGBT+ group, they welcome the Saudis, as they think they can get them to change their minds on gay rights :butt
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline dalarr

  • Call me sensitive
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,972
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1736 on: May 13, 2022, 07:57:42 pm »
The sad truth is that these are extremely dangerous and ruthless  people. They are willing to let thousands die for their vanity projects, just imagine what they can do against critics or LBGT.
Logged

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,331
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1737 on: Today at 01:37:10 am »

'NGO group says Fifa should pay £356m reparations to Qatar migrant workers':-

England and Gareth Southgate asked to join innovative scheme
Amnesty CEO: Football can easily afford to do the right thing

www.theguardian.com/football/2022/may/19/ngo-group-says-fifa-should-pay-356m-reparations-to-qatar-migrant-workers



'FIFA: Pay for Harm to Qatars Migrant Workers':-

Global Coalition Calls for Financial Remedy for Deaths, Wage Theft

www.hrw.org/news/2022/05/18/fifa-pay-harm-qatars-migrant-workers

« Last Edit: Today at 01:38:59 am by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,264
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1738 on: Today at 02:00:31 am »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 01:37:10 am
'NGO group says Fifa should pay £356m reparations to Qatar migrant workers':-

England and Gareth Southgate asked to join innovative scheme
Amnesty CEO: Football can easily afford to do the right thing

www.theguardian.com/football/2022/may/19/ngo-group-says-fifa-should-pay-356m-reparations-to-qatar-migrant-workers



'FIFA: Pay for Harm to Qatars Migrant Workers':-

Global Coalition Calls for Financial Remedy for Deaths, Wage Theft

www.hrw.org/news/2022/05/18/fifa-pay-harm-qatars-migrant-workers



Can you imagine if FIFA said they didnt have the money? Those fuckers pay that in bribes each year.
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,189
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1739 on: Today at 02:46:24 am »
Not long ago everyone was having photo shoots with Putin and saying what a great world cup we had in Russia. I think drawing the line at Qatar is a little weird.

From a sporting point of view the whole change of calendar is shit, all anyone will be interested in is getting their club players back injury free.
Logged

Offline mallin9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,677
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1740 on: Today at 05:34:03 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 02:46:24 am
Not long ago everyone was having photo shoots with Putin and saying what a great world cup we had in Russia. I think drawing the line at Qatar is a little weird.

From a sporting point of view the whole change of calendar is shit, all anyone will be interested in is getting their club players back injury free.

So do you think Everyone should not have a pop at the open and obvious corruption infused within the Qatar World Cup then, because Putins sports washing worked?  Doesnt that sound like whataboutism?  You say its weird to draw a line at Qatar. Why is it weird?  The first thing that jumps to mind, 2022, is youre gently saying it has the feeling of racism.   As in Everyone was fine with Russia and Putin because = white, and Qatar = that film The Kingdom with Jaime Foxx. Or is it weird just in the general FIFA has always been shit sense?  Either way, stuff it up a muffin and lets travel back to 2018 and this very forum. Excitement for Russia was ..not there!  There was a thread about how a bunch of people who normally try to go to the World Cup were not interested, for various reasons, some of which included Russia being a regressive authoritarian dictatorship. Well into that thread one odd spring morning bopped a new account who went on a posting tear replying to everyone saying they werent coming with sales pitch responses. All gravy, until this new pro Russia poster casually segued into rampant homophobia. No big deal, its just illegal, and thats good, yadda yadda. Thats the long winded way of saying not everyone was putting lipstick on Russia.  There have been people who turned off the television, didnt travel, drew the line as you say, before Qatar.

Yes, the BBC and American media and everyone and their mother talked about Russia 2018 like a bunch of assholes; wow, this country is great, President Putin might be a dick but the people are great and its a great thing, Russia and football, beautiful. It was stupid and its sucked, the way a dictatorship was able to buy goodwill, the same way Russian money has bought UK Tories and USA republicans and its been treated as business as usual.  Doesnt mean we need to reply with Thank you sir may I have another

Logged
You'll Never Walk Alone
Pages: 1 ... 39 40 41 42 43 [44]   Go Up
« previous next »
 