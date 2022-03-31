':-The former international spoke at length at the games governing body not taking a tough enough initial stance on key human rights issuesSnippets...In 2010 World Cups were awarded by Fifa in unacceptable ways with unacceptable consequences.Human rights, equality, democracy: the core interests of football were not in the starting XI until many years later. These basic rights were pressured onto the field as substitutes by outside voices. Fifa has addressed these issues but theres still a long way to go.The migrant workers injured, the families of those that died in the build-up to the World Cup must be cared for."Fifa must take all necessary measures to really implement change. It is vital that the current leadership continue wholeheartedly in this way, moving from policy to impact.There is no room for employers who do not secure the freedom and safety of World Cup workers. No room for leaders who cannot host the womens game. No room for hosts that cannot legally guarantee the safety and respect of the LGBTQ+ people coming to this theatre of dreams.A previous World Cup host has invaded another country. Initially Fifa hesitated [to sanction Russia but], international pressure forced a reaction.Fifa must set the tone and lead.Fifa president Gianni Infantino also then took to the stage...(another person, like Southgate, who cannot bring himself to actually mention the deaths of 6,500+ construction workers, or the actual appalling conditions they lived in)From the beginning we have pushed the authorities in Qatar and we have found in them a partner who was engaged in doing what was necessary to have the changes on human rights issues enacted and implemented in this country."It has to be recognised six years later that the work that has been done is exemplary. The work that in other countries has taken decades, has been done in a few years.