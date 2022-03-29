Jota is a different style of shithouse. its a mirror image shithousery to the rollers and squealers. He constantly leaves one on his marker. His trademark and best move is to very quickly and almost undetectably back into his man pretty hard, (often using his ass) just before he bursts forward. Im sure it infuriates markers. Its definitely a hard foul but he gets away with it almost every time, and gets a yard while hes at it. He has other methods as well, hes clearly in the strike first camp.the main difference is he uses his shithousery almost exclusively to gain space or make a chance for himself, rather than roll around begging favors from the ref. Hes the guy that gets away with the stuff the other guys are rolling about cause the ref didnt see it (or often that never happened).with diego it usually happened.He does the regular ankle holding and knee rubbing anguish stuff too but it never really looks like his hearts in it. He'd really rather do unto others.