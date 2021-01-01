Meh. I wasn't that bothered who went through until I watched the last few mins and the penalties. Senegal can fuck off with those lasers. Utter bullshit that it was allowed to carry on, I could spot the perpetrators when the camera panned around so surely not beyond the wit of the stewards.
Not really. If you can't see how can you be expected to take a pen? I wouldn't be surprised if they end up redoing those. That just comprised the integrity of the competition.
Just noticed that Nigeria got knocked out by Ghana. They're really underachieving.
The players didn't seem that bothered about the lasers so I doubt it was impacting on them. I guess because of how far away they were being shined from? That being said, it gives Egypt a good reason for complaint, regardless.
i dont see how those lasers wouldnt affect the player taking a penalty. really distracting.that said, i have no sympathy for Egypt. an awful side. its Salah and nothing else really.
No Portuguese Pulis Querioz at the World Cup is always a benefit.
They were shit lasers though weren't they.
If he retires I'll eat my fucking cock.
Great anti climax for those expecting jizzihno....
did the job didnt they? imagine those lads tonight. delighted with themselves
Not really no,they were shining them all game and the keeper never reacted,had they been decent they would have temporarily blinded him.
ok mr laser expert
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
Some very unexpected results in Asia today. Japan drew with Vietnam, UAE beat S Korea, and Saudi beat Australia.
Am I the only one happy that Portugal have reached the WC?
people like big dick nick.
I'm not vaccinated against covid and ... I don't wear masks.
How are Portugal seeded when they had to qualify through a play-off to get there?
@DaleJohnsonESPNCONFIRMED!Here are your seeds for the World Cup finals draw on Friday: 🇶🇦 Qatar🇧🇷 Brazil🇧🇪 Belgium 🇫🇷 France🇦🇷 Argentina🏴 England🇪🇸 Spain🇵🇹 PortugalGuaranteed to be in Pot 2 are: 🇳🇱 Netherlands🇩🇪 Germany🇩🇰 Denmark🇨🇭 Switzerland🇭🇷 Croatia🇺🇾 UruguayAnd, if they qualify, it's also Pot 2 for🇲🇽 Mexico🇺🇸 USA***Such a farce, Qatar as a top seed.
Neither of those results is unexpected. Saudis finished 1st. UAE fought for their life and Japan were already through (okay this last one is a little unexpected).
It's a qualifying game for a WC in Qatar. The integrity boat sailed long ago, hit an iceberg and sank.
