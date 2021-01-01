« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 29 30 31 32 33 [34]   Go Down

Author Topic: World Cup 2022 - Qatar  (Read 102513 times)

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,114
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1320 on: Today at 08:58:31 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 08:56:08 pm
Meh.  I wasn't that bothered who went through until I watched the last few mins and the penalties.  Senegal can fuck off with those lasers.  Utter bullshit that it was allowed to carry on, I could spot the perpetrators when the camera panned around so surely not beyond the wit of the stewards.

Might not want to risk trying it in Qatar, who knows what the punishment might be.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,904
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1321 on: Today at 08:58:50 pm »
Just noticed that Nigeria got knocked out by Ghana.  They're really underachieving.
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,080
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1322 on: Today at 08:59:28 pm »
Quote from: redhokie8 on Today at 08:55:56 pm
Not really. If you can't see how can you be expected to take a pen?

I wouldn't be surprised if they end up redoing those. That just comprised the integrity of the competition.

The players didn't seem that bothered about the lasers so I doubt it was impacting on them. I guess because of how far away they were being shined from? That being said, it gives Egypt a good reason for complaint, regardless.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online OsirisMVZ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,544
  • Grew up with Houllier and Rafa teams
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1323 on: Today at 09:00:07 pm »
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,827
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1324 on: Today at 09:00:09 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 08:59:28 pm
The players didn't seem that bothered about the lasers so I doubt it was impacting on them. I guess because of how far away they were being shined from? That being said, it gives Egypt a good reason for complaint, regardless.

Or they were just trying to ignore them because the officials weren't going to do anything.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,620
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1325 on: Today at 09:02:15 pm »
i dont see how those lasers wouldnt affect the player taking a penalty. really distracting.

that said, i have no sympathy for Egypt. an awful side.  its Salah and nothing else really.
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,651
  • The first five yards........
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1326 on: Today at 09:02:39 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 08:59:28 pm
The players didn't seem that bothered about the lasers so I doubt it was impacting on them. I guess because of how far away they were being shined from? That being said, it gives Egypt a good reason for complaint, regardless.

I only watched the shoot out (thank god) but you're right. The players (and the ref) didn't even seem to notice. That Egyptian goalie didn't need much of an excuse to start whimpering, but he seemed totally unaffected by the green lights. He obviously couldn't see them. It was more a pain for the TV viewer.

Glad Mo gets a nice rest next year.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline beardsleyismessimk1

  • Owner Of A Messy Room!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,402
  • Life is for living, so live it
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1327 on: Today at 09:02:39 pm »
Glad they didn't go through. Mo is definitely no Maradona.  Egypt are shit and there tactics even worse. Their subs looked like won a raffle.  Worse then simeone's AM with that behaviour.
Senegal will surprise a few teams at the WC. They have a strong spine.
Logged
The individual has always had to struggle to keep from being overwhelmed by the tribe. If you try it, you will be lonely often, and sometimes frightened. But no price is too high to pay for the privilege of owning yourself.

Offline Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,899
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1328 on: Today at 09:03:14 pm »
Gutted for Mo, no way he should be missing the world cup. Piss poor pen tho, and on the balance Egypt have been too negative, hardly created anything let alone make use of the best player in the world.

Well done Sadio, now get back here sharpish.
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,273
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1329 on: Today at 09:04:21 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 09:02:15 pm
i dont see how those lasers wouldnt affect the player taking a penalty. really distracting.

that said, i have no sympathy for Egypt. an awful side.  its Salah and nothing else really.


They were shit lasers though weren't they.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,775
  • Truthiness
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1330 on: Today at 09:06:11 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:55:17 pm
No Portuguese Pulis Querioz at the World Cup is always a benefit.
Chris Hughton's Ghana will be there though.

Cameroon have pulled it back vs Algeria, Choupo-Motjng scores, 1-1 on agg.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,620
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1331 on: Today at 09:16:42 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 09:04:21 pm

They were shit lasers though weren't they.

did the job didnt they?  imagine those lads tonight. delighted with themselves   :D
Logged

Offline Cruiser

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,415
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1332 on: Today at 09:21:04 pm »
Senegal will offer more to the WC than Egypt for sure.

As will Portugal  :D
Logged
Quote from: SFiasco on May  7, 2013, 10:13:25 pm
If he retires I'll eat my fucking cock.

Quote from: Tepid water on August 31, 2012, 05:38:06 pm
Great anti climax for those expecting jizzihno....

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,273
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1333 on: Today at 09:22:45 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 09:16:42 pm
did the job didnt they?  imagine those lads tonight. delighted with themselves   :D

Not really no,they were shining them all game and the keeper never reacted,had they been decent they would have temporarily blinded him.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,620
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1334 on: Today at 09:25:12 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 09:22:45 pm
Not really no,they were shining them all game and the keeper never reacted,had they been decent they would have temporarily blinded him.

ok mr laser expert  ::)
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,273
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1335 on: Today at 09:33:29 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 09:25:12 pm
ok mr laser expert  ::)


Lasers don't spread like those torches did.

Laser like focus 8)
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,132
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1336 on: Today at 09:39:55 pm »
Chuffed for Sadio
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Offline mallin9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,632
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1337 on: Today at 09:41:57 pm »
Some very unexpected results in Asia today.  Japan drew with Vietnam, UAE beat S Korea, and Saudi beat Australia.
Logged
You'll Never Walk Alone

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,544
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1338 on: Today at 09:42:31 pm »
Shame for Mo, but at least he gets a nice break when the others are being flogged in the desert (possibly even literally).

Hopefully he's still with us so we can reap the benefits
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Cruiser

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,415
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1339 on: Today at 09:45:49 pm »
Am I the only one happy that Portugal have reached the WC?
Logged
Quote from: SFiasco on May  7, 2013, 10:13:25 pm
If he retires I'll eat my fucking cock.

Quote from: Tepid water on August 31, 2012, 05:38:06 pm
Great anti climax for those expecting jizzihno....

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,040
  • SPQR
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1340 on: Today at 09:46:02 pm »
Quote from: mallin9 on Today at 09:41:57 pm
Some very unexpected results in Asia today.  Japan drew with Vietnam, UAE beat S Korea, and Saudi beat Australia.

Japan and South Korea were already through so they were dead rubbers. Australia aren't a very good team so the loss to Saudi Arabia isn't that surprising considering they ended up topping the group.
Logged

Offline Golyo

  • Matchday smoker fond of a good old bashing.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,527
  • All hail the Jürgen!
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1341 on: Today at 09:48:05 pm »
Quote from: mallin9 on Today at 09:41:57 pm
Some very unexpected results in Asia today.  Japan drew with Vietnam, UAE beat S Korea, and Saudi beat Australia.
Neither of those results is unexpected. Saudis finished 1st. UAE fought for their life and Japan were already through (okay this last one is a little unexpected).
Logged
Listen, we're going to be all right, they've got someone even smaller than me. - Ferenc Puskás before the game against England in 1953

Offline skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,872
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1342 on: Today at 09:49:58 pm »
Australia was also locked into the third place playoffs spot no matter what, so there wasn't much incentive for them.
Logged
King Kenny.

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,273
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1343 on: Today at 09:50:02 pm »
Quote from: Cruiser on Today at 09:45:49 pm
Am I the only one happy that Portugal have reached the WC?

Happy for Diogo but a WC without Pepe and the cheating manc c*nts would've made for a better WC.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,542
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1344 on: Today at 09:51:24 pm »
Quote from: Cruiser on Today at 09:45:49 pm
Am I the only one happy that Portugal have reached the WC?

Only if they knock England out.

Then again Ronaldo winning the World Cup will be as unbearable as Pickford, Maguire, Kane, Foden, Grealish and co.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 94,758
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1345 on: Today at 09:52:29 pm »
Quote from: Cruiser on Today at 09:45:49 pm
Am I the only one happy that Portugal have reached the WC?

Theyre a hard side to like. Actually theyre impossible to like.

Pleased for Jota I guess.
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,775
  • Truthiness
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1346 on: Today at 10:00:10 pm »
@DaleJohnsonESPN

CONFIRMED!

Here are your seeds for the World Cup finals draw on Friday:

🇶🇦 Qatar
🇧🇷 Brazil
🇧🇪 Belgium
🇫🇷 France
🇦🇷 Argentina
🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England
🇪🇸 Spain
🇵🇹 Portugal

Guaranteed to be in Pot 2 are:
🇳🇱 Netherlands
🇩🇪 Germany
🇩🇰 Denmark
🇨🇭 Switzerland
🇭🇷 Croatia
🇺🇾 Uruguay

And, if they qualify, it's also Pot 2 for
🇲🇽 Mexico
🇺🇸 USA

***
Such a farce, Qatar as a top seed.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online Jake

  • Fuck VAR
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,004
  • Fuck VAR
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1347 on: Today at 10:09:20 pm »
Shame that any of this is going on, such a shame. Everyone competing to go play in this joke of a world cup build on dead slaves.
Logged
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 baubles on December 22, 2021, 02:43:10 pm
I'm not vaccinated against covid and ... I don't wear masks.

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,114
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1348 on: Today at 10:09:59 pm »
How are Portugal seeded when they had to qualify through a play-off to get there?
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online OsirisMVZ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,544
  • Grew up with Houllier and Rafa teams
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1349 on: Today at 10:10:41 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 10:09:59 pm
How are Portugal seeded when they had to qualify through a play-off to get there?
They won Euros 2016 so thats probably worth a lot of International points
Logged

Online King Kenny 7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,718
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1350 on: Today at 10:16:09 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 10:00:10 pm
@DaleJohnsonESPN

CONFIRMED!

Here are your seeds for the World Cup finals draw on Friday:

🇶🇦 Qatar
🇧🇷 Brazil
🇧🇪 Belgium
🇫🇷 France
🇦🇷 Argentina
🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England
🇪🇸 Spain
🇵🇹 Portugal

Guaranteed to be in Pot 2 are:
🇳🇱 Netherlands
🇩🇪 Germany
🇩🇰 Denmark
🇨🇭 Switzerland
🇭🇷 Croatia
🇺🇾 Uruguay

And, if they qualify, it's also Pot 2 for
🇲🇽 Mexico
🇺🇸 USA

***
Such a farce, Qatar as a top seed.


To be fair, are the home side(s) not always in the top seeding position.


I couldn't care less about this World Cup, the whole thing feels really tainted, an embarrassment to Fifa.
Money talks so a W.C is at Xmas time.



Would probably like the Dutch to win it but not fussed at all.
Logged

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,593
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1351 on: Today at 10:27:42 pm »
What a shame no one had any sort of moral compass to make any real attempt to boycott this piece of shit World Cup

A damning indictment on todays game and everyone involved.
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline mallin9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,632
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1352 on: Today at 10:33:24 pm »
Quote from: Golyo on Today at 09:48:05 pm
Neither of those results is unexpected. Saudis finished 1st. UAE fought for their life and Japan were already through (okay this last one is a little unexpected).

touche!
Logged
You'll Never Walk Alone

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,230
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1353 on: Today at 10:36:27 pm »
Quote from: redhokie8 on Today at 08:55:56 pm
Not really. If you can't see how can you be expected to take a pen?

I wouldn't be surprised if they end up redoing those. That just comprised the integrity of the competition.

It's a qualifying game for a WC in Qatar. The integrity boat sailed long ago, hit an iceberg and sank.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,593
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1354 on: Today at 10:47:04 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 10:36:27 pm
It's a qualifying game for a WC in Qatar. The integrity boat sailed long ago, hit an iceberg and sank.

I like the analogy that footballs integrity is at the bottom of the ocean.

 A tomb of lost morals, unsalvageable and now a ghostly carcass of its once beautiful form
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online KevLFC

  • Doesn't know the offside laws
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,865
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1355 on: Today at 10:53:00 pm »
Maybe unrelated in some ways but England fans booing Maguire? I mean the bloke has been shite this season but at the end of the day England don't really have too many options at cb and Mings has been just as bad when I have seen Villa play.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 29 30 31 32 33 [34]   Go Up
« previous next »
 