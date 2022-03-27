« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 27 28 29 30 31 [32]   Go Down

Author Topic: World Cup 2022 - Qatar  (Read 98821 times)

Offline howes hound

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,507
  • underdearm
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1240 on: Yesterday at 01:16:12 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on March 27, 2022, 11:48:33 pm
The biggest thing Canada have had going for them in recent years is the ability to retain players with dual nationalities or those that could be grandfathered in. The likes of Begovic, de Guzman and Hargreaves all opted to play for other countries. They've also benefited from the increased popularity of the game in Canada, which has enabled a bigger talent pool. It's a much cheaper sport for kids to play than hockey or baseball for example.
Key points. When I arrived in Canada soccer was the coutry's biggest daycare, something to keep the kids out of trouble, coached by parents who'd never kicked a ball in earnest in their lives. Nowadays it's taken as seriously as hockey. Our women led the way and Herdman has successfully applied the skills that brought them success into the mens' national team. At the same time, interest in the sport has grown exponentially. Everyone I know, regardless of where they were born, follows the Prem. I used to day the three things I missed most about England were its history, beer and football. Can't do much about the first but we've come a long, long way on the other two.
Logged
"Ders fuck'n arms goin in, ders fuck'n legs goin in, ders de 'ole fuck'n yuman fuck'n body goin in."  - expression of admiration from kopite behind me, Leeds v. L'pool, late '60s.

Offline Brissyred

  • RAWK's Great Uncle Google......
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 897
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1241 on: Yesterday at 01:59:02 am »
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 94,750
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1242 on: Yesterday at 07:49:10 am »
Well done Canada. 1986 World Cup is the first one I can remember and I have absolutely no recollection of Canada being there. :D Who did they lose to in their group?
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,530
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1243 on: Yesterday at 08:23:27 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on March 27, 2022, 11:48:33 pm
The biggest thing Canada have had going for them in recent years is the ability to retain players with dual nationalities or those that could be grandfathered in. The likes of Begovic, de Guzman and Hargreaves all opted to play for other countries. They've also benefited from the increased popularity of the game in Canada, which has enabled a bigger talent pool. It's a much cheaper sport for kids to play than hockey or baseball for example.

Having 3 or 4 MLS teams over the last decade or so has made a positive difference as well.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline CanuckYNWA

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,220
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1244 on: Yesterday at 08:23:30 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 07:49:10 am
Well done Canada. 1986 World Cup is the first one I can remember and I have absolutely no recollection of Canada being there. :D Who did they lose to in their group?

Group Was Soviet Union, Hungary, France.

Didnt get a single point in their group, or score a single goal.

Would hope they would improve on that this time around!
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 94,750
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1245 on: Yesterday at 08:55:00 am »
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on Yesterday at 08:23:30 am
Group Was Soviet Union, Hungary, France.

Didnt get a single point in their group, or score a single goal.

Would hope they would improve on that this time around!

Pretty tough group in fairness! France made the Semis and USSR had Rats twatting them in from 30 years didnt they?!
Logged

Offline J_Kopite

  • Is he or isn't she? Cougar toy.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,168
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1246 on: Yesterday at 10:31:04 am »
Brilliant from Canada - what a great story.
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,525
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1247 on: Yesterday at 10:31:41 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on March 27, 2022, 06:01:20 pm
Because generally, Footballers are rather sheltered and dont often have a wider view of the world than whats in front of them from a footballing perspective. Thats not to say all footballers lack intelligence, because that itself would be ridiculous, but youve got a lot of elite athletes singularly focused on one thing and it isnt the news and geopolitical events.

It doesnt surprise me in the slightest that a lot of footballers would need briefing to know more about another countrys human rights abuses, just as 90% of people you come across would, as baffling and demotivating as that is.
Fair, it just been documented over years. In the US 60 Minutes did stuff on it at least 6 plus years ago irc.
Logged

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,746
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1248 on: Yesterday at 11:41:01 am »
Quote from: oojason on March 26, 2022, 12:48:46 am
'Gareth Southgate has questioned what England would achieve by boycotting this year's World Cup due to human rights issues in Qatar.':-

https://twitter.com/SkySportsNews/status/1507478234430062594 (2 minute video)


"The biggest issue that is non-religious and non-cultural is what happened with the building of the stadiums - and there is nothing we can do about that either".

Then goes into whataboutery on Sainsburys and investments in the UK... can't even bring himself to acknowledge or mention the 6500+ deaths of the stadium workers.




The best thing anyone can do around this World Cup on an individual level is boycott watching the games.

If enough people did that then it would affect TV audiences, associated advertising, raise debate, etc..

Its what Ill be doing. Just jib it off and dont engage at any level.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline howes hound

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,507
  • underdearm
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1249 on: Yesterday at 08:01:07 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 08:55:00 am
Pretty tough group in fairness! France made the Semis and USSR had Rats twatting them in from 30 years didnt they?!
They didn't disgrace themselves at that tournament but they weren't a pretty watch. Went in to games with a mindset not to lose, a bit like England at various times in the past, or Japan. Or Burnley.
This current team is a different breed. Players that obviously enjoy eachother and their coach, not too different from today's LFC. A good mix of crazy youngsters and wise old heads.
I was amazed at the emotion during and after the game. Players past and present (Craig Forrest probably the only one familiar to you guys), fans, commentators, pundits, administration bigwigs, all in tears. I haven't seen that kind of outpouring even after big hockey games. It'll be good to see Canadian flags out during the World Cup instead of the usual hodge-podge representing whatever country people's parents came from.
Logged
"Ders fuck'n arms goin in, ders fuck'n legs goin in, ders de 'ole fuck'n yuman fuck'n body goin in."  - expression of admiration from kopite behind me, Leeds v. L'pool, late '60s.

Online afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,455
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1250 on: Yesterday at 08:09:16 pm »
Quote from: howes hound on Yesterday at 08:01:07 pm
They didn't disgrace themselves at that tournament but they weren't a pretty watch. Went in to games with a mindset not to lose, a bit like England at various times in the past, or Japan. Or Burnley.
This current team is a different breed. Players that obviously enjoy eachother and their coach, not too different from today's LFC. A good mix of crazy youngsters and wise old heads.
I was amazed at the emotion during and after the game. Players past and present (Craig Forrest probably the only one familiar to you guys), fans, commentators, pundits, administration bigwigs, all in tears. I haven't seen that kind of outpouring even after big hockey games. It'll be good to see Canadian flags out during the World Cup instead of the usual hodge-podge representing whatever country people's parents came from.

plus it gives Letterkenny another series of "You should call it football" gags...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline dalarr

  • Call me sensitive
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,937
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1251 on: Yesterday at 08:26:50 pm »
So happy for Canada. I love ice hockey and Ive always wondered what would happen if they could apply the same commitment and respect to a different sport. How about a Canadian Stanley Cup and a World Cup in the same season. Get your bets in.
Logged

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,736
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1252 on: Yesterday at 10:07:47 pm »
There was a very very poor bit of radio earlier I heard there. I couldn't believe I was hearing it to be honest. Michael Gray doing some thing about Qatar and how good the facilities are there and the stadiums. I'm paraphrasing a little here but it was - we know there has been some bad press about conditions but the facilities here are absolutely incredible.
It may not of been intended but it sounded to me like they were saying all them deaths of workers was done and now they have all this great facilities, as if they died for something more.  So distasteful. I'm not comfortable with all these people dismissing what happened because the result is good
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,149
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1253 on: Yesterday at 10:11:31 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 08:55:00 am
Pretty tough group in fairness! France made the Semis and USSR had Rats twatting them in from 30 years didnt they?!

I'm sure that 1990 world cup ring binder had a goal scored by Rats and the opposing keeper was Bats
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,455
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1254 on: Today at 12:32:53 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 10:11:31 pm
I'm sure that 1990 world cup ring binder had a goal scored by Rats and the opposing keeper was Bats

Not positive, believe that was Mexico '86, know Joel Bats was in goal for France, think Rats played for USSR...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online please, I have my reasons for it but...

  • In the grander scheme of things, most definitely has meaning and most definitely has purpose. History Maker.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,229
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1255 on: Today at 04:36:10 pm »
Senegal have the advantage over us, but hopefully our organization and shithousery wins us the tie. I am too stressed out, can't work and my heart race is through the roof that Fitbit is congratulating me on my workout, the game starts in 1.5 hours.
Logged
Quote from: Spanish Fan on February 23, 2014, 07:42:04 pm
Finished at the age of 26. The Mike Tyson of football.

Follow me on twitter: http://twitter.com/omar_12590

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,052
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1256 on: Today at 04:40:55 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 12:32:53 am
Not positive, believe that was Mexico '86, know Joel Bats was in goal for France, think Rats played for USSR...
Thats right. Still the best World Cup for me. Maybe because its the first I remember but so many great players and some great goals and matches, and Maradona at his peak
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 94,750
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #1257 on: Today at 04:45:21 pm »
Quote from: duvva on Today at 04:40:55 pm
Thats right. Still the best World Cup for me. Maybe because its the first I remember but so many great players and some great goals and matches, and Maradona at his peak

If you didnt scrape your knees trying to replicate a Manuel Negrete scissor kick the next day you werent  doing it right.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 27 28 29 30 31 [32]   Go Up
« previous next »
 