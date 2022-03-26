The biggest thing Canada have had going for them in recent years is the ability to retain players with dual nationalities or those that could be grandfathered in. The likes of Begovic, de Guzman and Hargreaves all opted to play for other countries. They've also benefited from the increased popularity of the game in Canada, which has enabled a bigger talent pool. It's a much cheaper sport for kids to play than hockey or baseball for example.



Key points. When I arrived in Canada soccer was the coutry's biggest daycare, something to keep the kids out of trouble, coached by parents who'd never kicked a ball in earnest in their lives. Nowadays it's taken as seriously as hockey. Our women led the way and Herdman has successfully applied the skills that brought them success into the mens' national team. At the same time, interest in the sport has grown exponentially. Everyone I know, regardless of where they were born, follows the Prem. I used to day the three things I missed most about England were its history, beer and football. Can't do much about the first but we've come a long, long way on the other two.