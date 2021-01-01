'Gareth Southgate has questioned what England would achieve by boycotting this year's World Cup due to human rights issues in Qatar.':-



https://twitter.com/SkySportsNews/status/1507478234430062594 (2 minute video)





"The biggest issue that is non-religious and non-cultural is what happened with the building of the stadiums - and there is nothing we can do about that either".



Then goes into whataboutery on Sainsburys and investments in the UK... can't even bring himself to acknowledge or mention the 6500+ deaths of the stadium workers.



But Ingerlund can win the World Cup and we honestly can't be jeopardizing that to do the right thing and be decent people. Plus we can't rob the shitty Ingerlund fans of being able to sing "It's Coming Home"