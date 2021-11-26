This seems the most appropriate thread for it I guess. My home country, the USA, is playing Honduras today in my home state of Minnesota. It's February and the game will be outside at night. Here are the predicted wind chills tonight.Current forecast at game time is 7F (-13C) with the wind chill will be at -9F(-22C). I thankfully moved away 20 years ago and never have had to go back in the winter (knock on wood) but I can tell you that even as a kid I wouldn't go outside and most locals don't when it gets this cold. There is no point and it's dangerous to be out on top of it without proper clothing. This is honestly one of the dumbest things I've ever seen as it's not like this weather isn't typical for the area even if a bit extreme.Now the quoted reasoning for this is that Minnesota's MLS team built a new stadium and are being rewarded for this by getting to host a World Cup qualifier. The rumored real reason though is that US Soccer has been consistently trying to play games in areas with a low Hispanic population and if that also means playing in cold weather then so be it. Anything to make sure that the crowd is as pro-US as possible so situations like the Gold Cup final where it was in Las Vegas and the crowd was 80% Mexican fans doesn't happen. It's also incredibly stupid though in that the US team has better players (when healthy) than every team in CONCACAF now and playing in conditions such as tonight gives the lesser team more of a chance than would be the case in any available warm weather area even if that meant the fans weren't 100% pro-US.It's honestly embarrassing and I almost hope we lose just for how ridiculous the whole situation is though I'm sure once the game starts I'll still cheer for them.