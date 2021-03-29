« previous next »
World Cup 2022 - Qatar

Andy @ Allerton

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
March 29, 2021, 01:15:39 am
Quote from: Jake on March 29, 2021, 12:22:43 am
Will RAWK be boycotting the World Cup in Slaveland? No dedicated forum/match threads etc.

I fucking hope so or I'll be sorely disappointed.

Not sure most people on RAWK give a fuck about the World Cup

It's a total load of shite anyway.
Yorkykopite

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
March 29, 2021, 10:17:39 am
Quote from: Open the fucking pubs in Allerton on March 29, 2021, 01:15:39 am
Not sure most people on RAWK give a fuck about the World Cup

It's a total load of shite anyway.

Like most football fans, and probably most RAWKites, I look forward to the World Cup normally. It's a time for some nice football, day after day for several weeks, without any pressure of needing to win. There are always Liverpool players to cheer on and Everton players you hope will get sent off. Occasionally you get to see truly great teams - Brazil 70, 82, Holland 74, 78, Spain in more recent times - and for anyone who likes football that can be memorable.

Last time out was bad enough, having to see the games staged in Russia, though even there it was great to see how  Putin, worried about how the sudden downpour might fuck up his new botox face, was marginalised by Macron at the final ceremony. This time it will be unbearable. Too many workers have died to make the tournament anything other than a travesty.
Drinks Sangria

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
March 29, 2021, 10:20:01 am
There hasn't been a reasonably decent World Cup since 2006. I won't be watching Qatar, though that's not a quality-related thing, because 2010 was absolutely dire and 2014 not good either, but I still watch a tonne of matches.
J_Kopite

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
March 29, 2021, 10:22:32 am
2014 was brilliant fun, but this is probably for a separate topic.
Indomitable_Carp

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
March 29, 2021, 10:29:26 am
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on March 29, 2021, 10:20:01 am
There hasn't been a reasonably decent World Cup since 2006. I won't be watching Qatar, though that's not a quality-related thing, because 2010 was absolutely dire and 2014 not good either, but I still watch a tonne of matches.

To be fair I thought 2018 was one of the most entertaining I have watched. Perhaps in terms of the quality it wasn't the best, but plenty of big teams were getting knocked out by minnows to make it unpredictable and very fun.

As has been said, the fact that it was Putin's Russia hosting it didn't sit so easy. You wouldn't put it past a few backhanders to FIFA to make it happen (it's also a certain these days isn't it??). But at least people were not directly dying in the thousands to make the stadiums (Qatar), or people being forced out of their homes to make way for stadiums (Brazil) and all in all it was probably a big success for Putin's Russia.

I will absolutely have nothing to do with the Qatar World Cup. The whole thing is a travesty.
oojason

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
March 29, 2021, 01:09:24 pm

'The case for an England boycott of Qatar 2022':-

https://www.football365.com/news/case-england-boycott-qatar-2022-john-nicholson


^ of course, it won't happen. Yet a decent article.

Three of the linked articles from it also worth a read...


'The growing calls for a boycott of the Qatar World Cup':-

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/middle-east/qatar-2022-world-cup-fifa-b1811992.html

&

'Qatar World Cup: The ugly side of the beautiful game':-

https://www.amnesty.org.uk/qatar-world-cup-ugly-side-beautiful-game

&

'Qatar: FIFA must act on labour abuses as World Cup qualifiers kick off':-

https://www.amnesty.org/en/latest/news/2021/03/qatar-fifa-must-act-on-labour-abuses-as-world-cup-qualifiers-kick-off/
Zee_26

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
March 29, 2021, 03:47:16 pm
Fat chance any of the top ranked countries will boycott this. Although, I'm willing to bet calls for a boycott made in hindsight will grow exponentially as each of the top countries are eliminated from the tournament. The likes of Henry Winter will be bigging up England all through to next year, only to shift narratives once England get knocked out in the quarterfinals.
Fromola

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
March 29, 2021, 04:31:39 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on March 29, 2021, 10:20:01 am
There hasn't been a reasonably decent World Cup since 2006. I won't be watching Qatar, though that's not a quality-related thing, because 2010 was absolutely dire and 2014 not good either, but I still watch a tonne of matches.

I thought 2006 and 2014 were really good in the group stage but the knockouts were mostly really dull. 2018 was solid overall but sobering knowing how it'd be 8 years until the next proper one.
CalgarianRed

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
March 29, 2021, 11:20:50 pm
2006 was my favorite. First WC I watched properly as a fan of the game. Germany-Italy semi final was magic, the pass by Pirlo was sublime and football at its best. 2010 was just Vuvuzellas, annoying as fuck. 2014 I only remember Brazil getting battered, watched a few games.
2018 I missed it completely as I was backpacking, although did see the HL's of the final.

As for Qatar 2022, I have zero interest as its a farce. Besides the obvious human rights abuse and ultra conservative society, a tiny country with no footballing history should have no business hosting WC. On top of that they moved it to November to fuck the leagues and clubs over.

I have high hopes personally for 2026 WC being a Canadian. Football is growing here especially with talents like Davies. Plus North America is a fun destination to visit for people all across the world.
Medellin

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
March 29, 2021, 11:23:00 pm
Only Me

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
March 30, 2021, 12:32:40 am
Wont watch a second of the shite.

Especially where its being held. Football making even more of an unprincipled whore of itself playing anything there.

Just when you though the greedy gobshites couldnt get any worse.

And wearing t shirts or raising concerns about human rights. Do fuck off. Just boycott the fucking shit show if you have a single principle between you.

But of course, they dont.
downtown

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
March 30, 2021, 05:47:05 am
I can't believe people are still crying over 2018 WC.

One of the greatest world cups for visiting fans ever. You simply don't get it unless you were there. I have tears thinking about those memories.

So much that I'm desperate to buy a ticket for a game in St. Pete this Euro2021, just so that I can get a FAN ID and go to Russia in June, just in time for the white nights!
Drinks Sangria

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
March 30, 2021, 09:30:16 am
Quote from: downtown on March 30, 2021, 05:47:05 am
I can't believe people are still crying over 2018 WC.

One of the greatest world cups for visiting fans ever. You simply don't get it unless you were there. I have tears thinking about those memories.

So much that I'm desperate to buy a ticket for a game in St. Pete this Euro2021, just so that I can get a FAN ID and go to Russia in June, just in time for the white nights!
I don't think people are 'crying' over it because of the tournament as a fan experience or footballing spectacle - we're still rightfully pissed off that they ever had it in the first place when they were found to have essentially bought the tournament, then proceeded to be allowed to continue to host after this revelation - as with Qatar - because the project was 'too far gone.'

There was at least 5 countries that could've hosted it with very little prep time at all.
Slippers

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
March 30, 2021, 10:40:13 am
Quote from: Only Me on March 30, 2021, 12:32:40 am
Wont watch a second of the shite.

Especially where its being held. Football making even more of an unprincipled whore of itself playing anything there.

Just when you though the greedy gobshites couldnt get any worse.

And wearing t shirts or raising concerns about human rights. Do fuck off. Just boycott the fucking shit show if you have a single principle between you.

But of course, they dont.

Pretty much how I feel about it all,they can shove their tournament up their shit shutes.
Andy @ Allerton

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
March 30, 2021, 02:23:28 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on March 29, 2021, 10:17:39 am
Like most football fans, and probably most RAWKites, I look forward to the World Cup normally. It's a time for some nice football, day after day for several weeks, without any pressure of needing to win. There are always Liverpool players to cheer on and Everton players you hope will get sent off. Occasionally you get to see truly great teams - Brazil 70, 82, Holland 74, 78, Spain in more recent times - and for anyone who likes football that can be memorable.

Last time out was bad enough, having to see the games staged in Russia, though even there it was great to see how  Putin, worried about how the sudden downpour might fuck up his new botox face, was marginalised by Macron at the final ceremony. This time it will be unbearable. Too many workers have died to make the tournament anything other than a travesty.

Dunno. Not sure what happened with footy, but the World Cup and the Euros seemed to be much better and more special back in the day.

I think maybe it's the over-saturation of football for me. You go to the games thoughout the season and you watch as much footy as you like for 9 months, so that now over the summer, I'm glad to have a break from it (Though I'm more than ready for it and watching all the pre-season shite before it kicks off properly :D )

There seemed to be some 'magic' to the world cup that has gone (for me anyway)
Yorkykopite

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
March 30, 2021, 05:29:09 pm
Quote from: Open the fucking pubs in Allerton on March 30, 2021, 02:23:28 pm
Dunno. Not sure what happened with footy, but the World Cup and the Euros seemed to be much better and more special back in the day.

I think maybe it's the over-saturation of football for me. You go to the games thoughout the season and you watch as much footy as you like for 9 months, so that now over the summer, I'm glad to have a break from it (Though I'm more than ready for it and watching all the pre-season shite before it kicks off properly :D )

There seemed to be some 'magic' to the world cup that has gone (for me anyway)


Me too. But I think that's familiarity. We've seen all the best players in action, usually playing for better teams than their national teams. Up to about '86 that simply wasn't so. You might have heard of Pele in '70, or Kempes in '78 but you were unlikely to have ever seen them play. It was fantastically exotic when these legendary names actually came off the Panini page and appeared on your TV screens. And of course the diversity of playing styles.
oojason

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
March 30, 2021, 06:23:51 pm

sinnermichael knocked up some decent threads for the World Cup a fair while back... all are worth a good look through. :thumbup (though no 2010, 2014 & 2018 threads?)

Spain 1982, Mexico 1986, Italy 1990, USA 1994, France 1998, Japan/South Korea 2002, and Germany 2006


Plus, these World Cup related(ish) threads...

Greatest World Cup Moment? - https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=250295.0
Your favourite World Cup goal - https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=314103.msg12828067#msg12828067
Brazil 4-1 Italy : 1970 WC - The best International side ever? - https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=237937.msg17602031#msg17602031
'Brazil - Are they all they're cracked up to be?' thread - https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=117059.msg1899189
Classic Football Games (youtube videos of) - https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=317936.msg13407288#msg13407288
'Classic Football Pictures & Clips: 1860 to 2000' thread - https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=302346.0
Pele - https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=303945 & https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267818
Socrates - https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=279970.msg15732805#msg15732805
Maradona - https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=302515.0
The Real Ronaldo - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=285250.0 & www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=254350.msg6661447



As well as these FIFA corruption / World Cup threads...

'2018 & 2022 FIFA World Cups - Russia and Qatar. The Garcia Report...' thread - https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267113.0
'World Cup 2022 : Qatar' - https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=305953.0
'FIFA Investigated by FBI' thread - https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=321490.0
'FIFA & Blatter' thread - https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=314602.0
'Fifa man opposes England 2018 world cup bid' (Jack Warner - 2007) - https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=189159.msg3267376
'FIFA: The old buddy buddy corrupt system still works' (2010) - https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=265056.msg7573918#msg7573918
'FIFA: Football's Shame - Panorama' (2011) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=275727.msg8708538#msg8708538
'Fifa member Chuck Blazer slams World Cup organisation' (2011) - https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=271880.msg8298800
'Sepp Blatter proposes Fifa anti-corruption committee' (2011) - https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=268506.msg7922467#msg7922467
'FIFA Presidential Elections 2011 - 1st June' (2011) - https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=274424.msg8632107
Brazil Legend Romario slams Blatter : "Fifa President is Corrupt Thief" (2014) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=312633.msg12573702
'Fifa official jailed for corruption.' (2018) - https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=340897.msg16216985#msg16216985
'Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis' (2018) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=341515.msg16332025

^ that's before getting onto the Jack Warner / Infantino / Ethics Committee / UEFA / Platini / Beckenbauer / various World Cup bribery topics...

Andy @ Allerton

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
March 30, 2021, 07:34:34 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on March 30, 2021, 05:29:09 pm
Me too. But I think that's familiarity. We've seen all the best players in action, usually playing for better teams than their national teams. Up to about '86 that simply wasn't so. You might have heard of Pele in '70, or Kempes in '78 but you were unlikely to have ever seen them play. It was fantastically exotic when these legendary names actually came off the Panini page and appeared on your TV screens. And of course the diversity of playing styles.

Yeah those sticker books were amazing then seeing the actual players on TV.

Cracking stuff.
oojason

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
March 30, 2021, 10:55:34 pm

'Could a Norway boycott of the Qatar World Cup change the future of football?':-

Football fans are asking leaders of the game difficult questions, and it all started with a club north of the Arctic Circle

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2021/mar/30/norway-boycott-qatar-world-cup-football
BarryCrocker

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
June 1, 2021, 11:15:49 am
Quote
Migrant guards in Qatar still paid under £1 an hour ahead of World Cup

Promises of better working conditions ring hollow for tens of thousands of security guards, who say they still work long hours for low pay

Every day at 5pm, Samuel boards the company bus that takes him to his night shift as a guard at a luxury high-rise tower near Qatars capital, Doha. When his shift ends 12 hours later, he says he will have earned £9, just 75p an hour.

Samuel, who is from Uganda, says he almost never has a day off. You have to tell lies, like you are sick, youre not feeling good, so that you get a day off, he says.

When football fans touch down in Qatar next year, security guards such as Samuel are some of the first people they are likely to meet  politely checking their bags at the airport, greeting them outside their hotels and patrolling the shopping centres, parks and stadiums.

https://www.theguardian.com/global-development/2021/jun/01/migrant-guards-in-qatar-still-paid-under-1-an-hour-ahead-of-world-cup

Do these fckn idiots not know the security risk of paying people such abhorrent rates of pay? It would take only £500 (1 years salary) for a terrorist group to pay these people to let something slide or look the other way.
oojason

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
August 26, 2021, 03:17:09 pm


^ The coffins of Phatwari Chaudhari & Asharam Tharu at Kathmandu Airport. Chaudhari & Tharu were among 5 Nepalese migrant workers killed by a vehicle on a site in Qatar in 2013


'Qatar has failed to explain up to 70% of migrant worker deaths in past 10 years  Amnesty':-

World Cup host has not properly investigated fatalities, rights group says, citing concerns over heat stress and safety

www.theguardian.com/global-development/2021/aug/26/qatar-has-failed-to-explain-up-to-70-of-migrant-worker-deaths-in-past-10-years-amnesty


'World Cup host Qatar has failed to investigate the deaths of thousands of migrant workers in the past decade, according to a new report by Amnesty International.

The human rights organisation said the majority of migrant worker deaths in Qatar are attributed to natural causes, cardiac or respiratory failure; classifications which are meaningless without the underlying cause of death explained, according to one expert cited.

As a result, as many as 70% of deaths may be unexplained. In a well resourced health system, it should be possible to identify the exact cause of death in all but 1% of cases, the report said.

The findings come as Qatar and Fifa face growing pressure from footballers and national football associations to protect workers rights with just over a year to go until the World Cup begins.

Qatars World Cup organising committee has reported 38 worker deaths on World Cup construction projects, of which 35 have been classified as non-work-related. However, Amnesty believes nearly half of these deaths have not been properly investigated or explained.

The rights group says intense heat and humidity exposure is likely to be a significant factor and has urged the Qatari authorities to put in place better protections for workers.

When relatively young and healthy men die suddenly after working long hours in extreme heat, it raises serious questions about the safety of working conditions in Qatar, said Steve Cockburn, Amnestys head of economic and social justice.

In failing to investigate the underlying causes of migrant workers deaths, the Qatari authorities are ignoring warning signs which could, if addressed, save lives. This is a violation of the right to life.

Qatars treatment of its migrant workforce of 2 million has come under unrelenting scrutiny since it won the right to host the competition in 2010. In February the Guardian revealed that more than 6,500 migrant workers from south Asia had died in Qatar in the past decade.

Qatari authorities have claimed that the migrant mortality rate is within the expected range given the workforce size, but epidemiological experts quoted in Amnestys report question the authorities ability to make this claim  because of the low quality of data available.

They also said that migrant workers  who undergo health tests before departing for Qatar  are generally young, healthy and in the prime of their lives.


In May, the Qatari authorities took a number of steps intended to protect workers from the heat, including extending the summer working hours ban, when workers cannot operate outdoors during the hottest part of the day, by a month. Amnesty welcomed the measures but said they did not go far enough.

The report described the devastating toll on the families of workers who die. Under Qatar law, compensation must be paid where deaths are caused by the job, but the failure to properly investigate deaths means work-related causes may not be identified, allowing employers to avoid compensation, Amnesty said.

I did not receive any compensation from Qatar. The camp boss said the company had no compensation rules for those who died of heart attacks and those not on duty, said Bipana, the wife of Tul Bahadur Gharti, a 34-year-old construction worker from Nepal who died last year.

Being alone is very difficult. I feel like my life has been wasted  My husband was set on fire. I feel like Im burning in oil.

In response to the report, the Qatar government highlighted its record on labour reforms, including a new minimum wage and the removal of barriers to change jobs.

It claimed to have made significant progress on tackling the effects of heat stress and said injury and mortality data were in line with international best practice, setting new standards for the region.

A government spokesperson said: Qatar remains steadfast in its commitment to labour reform and will not be thrown off course by any organisation that seeks to discredit the progress we have made.'



The Amnesty Report:-

www.amnesty.org.uk/files/2021-08/Qatar%20report.pdf?VersionId=2kIABprKpCZ0dLAYG0z8_lMKU8CIBF79
« Last Edit: August 26, 2021, 03:24:53 pm by oojason »
Geezer08

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
August 26, 2021, 04:06:03 pm
https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/58341459

But UEFA are happy.. surprise surprise
oojason

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
September 6, 2021, 02:01:25 pm

'We Need to Talk About Qatar':-

www.theplayerstribune.com/posts/tim-sparv-finland-world-cup-2022-qatar-soccer - by Tim Sparv, captain of the Finland national side.
Tobelius

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
September 6, 2021, 02:20:53 pm
Quote from: oojason on September  6, 2021, 02:01:25 pm
'We Need to Talk About Qatar':-

www.theplayerstribune.com/posts/tim-sparv-finland-world-cup-2022-qatar-soccer - by Tim Sparv, captain of the Finland national side.

Thanks Jason.
Jake

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
September 16, 2021, 09:19:17 pm
Anyonne who watches a minute of this endorses slavery.
Broad Spectrum

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
September 17, 2021, 12:23:45 am
Quote from: Jake on September 16, 2021, 09:19:17 pm
Anyonne who watches a minute of this endorses slavery.

Have you ever bought a product that says Made in China on it?
Jake

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
September 18, 2021, 02:36:29 pm
I am sure I will have done. I try to buy concientiously but I'm sure I will have slipped up. Its not the same thing. Buying a product which may be out of necessity or otherwise is not the same as watching this blood sport.
rob1966

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
September 18, 2021, 05:14:52 pm
Quote from: Broad Spectrum on September 17, 2021, 12:23:45 am
Have you ever bought a product that says Made in China on it?

Try and buy something that isn't made in China.
TepidT2O

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
September 18, 2021, 05:24:25 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on September 18, 2021, 05:14:52 pm
Try and buy something that isn't made in China.
Try buying China.

Most of its made in Stoke ;)
rob1966

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
September 18, 2021, 05:25:17 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on September 18, 2021, 05:24:25 pm
Try buying China.

Most of its made in Stoke ;)

;D
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #910 on: September 18, 2021, 05:39:28 pm »
Quote from: oojason on September  6, 2021, 02:01:25 pm
'We Need to Talk About Qatar':-

www.theplayerstribune.com/posts/tim-sparv-finland-world-cup-2022-qatar-soccer - by Tim Sparv, captain of the Finland national side.
Fair play to the lad for that article
Online jackh

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #911 on: Today at 02:30:22 pm »
Can't say for sure how accurate this leaked draft schedule is, but here's what's being reported:

Quote
This Premier League 2022/23 leaked draft schedule would see clubs faced with:

30 July 2022  The Football League kick off their fixtures.

6 August 2022  The Premier League kick off their matches with 16 rounds of fixtures to be crammed in before the World Cup.

2 November 2022  UEFA plan to have all six group games in Champions League and Europa League completed before this date.

12/13 November 2022  Final round of Premier League fixtures before the World Cup.

14 November 2022  Players able to join up with national squads only a week ahead of the finals starting.

21 November to 18 December 2022  Qatar World Cup takes place.

4 December 2022  Championship matches to begin again after the World Cup group stage.

26 December 2022  Full round of Premier League fixtures, the first of 22 more rounds of games to be fitted in by end of May.

28 May 2023  Final round of Premier League 2022/23 fixtures.

3 June 2023  FA Cup final.

10 June 2023  Champions League final.

If I've read it right, that's the Premier League beginning a week early and ending a week later, with a six week break for the World Cup.  This season, we'll have played 11 (call it 12 due being brought forward a week) Premier League games and 4 Champions League games by the 12/13th November - so that's an extra 6 games they're looking to cram in to that period.  This season, we'll have 19 league games left to play after Christmas, so that's and extra 3 (or 4, factoring in the extra week).  Not sure how international breaks will work out.

https://www.themag.co.uk/2021/09/crazy-premier-league-2022-23-fixtures-draft-schedule-leaked-qatar-2022-world-cup-newcastle-united/
Offline gazzalfc

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #912 on: Today at 04:49:45 pm »
If you're a championship (or league 1 or 2) club and have international players then your season is fucked.
Logged

Online Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,998
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #913 on: Today at 05:11:23 pm »
Just imagine how much the backhanders were on this.
Offline dalarr

Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #914 on: Today at 05:19:38 pm »
Everything about this World Cup is wrong.
