« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 17 18 19 20 21 [22]   Go Down

Author Topic: World Cup 2022 - Qatar  (Read 66542 times)

Offline darragh85

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,100
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #840 on: March 25, 2021, 10:16:44 pm »
Quote from: J_Kopite on March 25, 2021, 08:27:00 pm
I think its entirely appropriate to ask - Why don't our own spineless FA or our players show similar solidarity?

thinking about the 2030 world cup bid perhaps?
Logged

Offline please, I have my reasons for it but...

  • In the grander scheme of things, most definitely has meaning and most definitely has purpose. History Maker.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,981
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #841 on: Yesterday at 12:08:00 am »
Quote from: Paul_h on March 25, 2021, 08:08:57 pm
the Germans before the qualifier vs Iceland

The irony in seeing players from Man City (who are owned by a regime which is as bad as Qatar in terms of human rights) and Bayern Munich (who are sponsored by Qatar) protesting a World cup held in Qatar because of human rights. Just an empty gesture in my opinion!
Logged
Quote from: Spanish Fan on February 23, 2014, 07:42:04 pm
Finished at the age of 26. The Mike Tyson of football.

Follow me on twitter: http://twitter.com/omar_12590

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,392
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #842 on: Yesterday at 06:06:19 am »
Unless they are planning to boycott it, it is completely empty.
Logged

Offline Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,673
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #843 on: Yesterday at 08:14:21 am »
Quote from: Paul_h on March 25, 2021, 08:08:57 pm
the Germans before the qualifier vs Iceland


Ilkay Gundogan thinks human rights abusers that dont pay his wages are bad.
Logged

Offline Huytonian

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 558
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #844 on: Yesterday at 08:21:41 am »
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 08:14:21 am
Ilkay Gundogan thinks human rights abusers that dont pay his wages are bad.

😀
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,102
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #845 on: Yesterday at 10:05:10 am »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Yesterday at 06:06:19 am
Unless they are planning to boycott it, it is completely empty.

exactly.

The largest collaboration of fan groups in Germany have officially asked the DFB to withdraw Germany. They wont.

And yes - ridiculous seeing the likes of Gundogan, Kimmich, Neuer, Gnabry and Goretzka in that photo, very easy wearing a tshirt, not so easy making public statements at least against your employers is it.

Littlie film here on sportswashing in case anyone is interested:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1_mRZT3ECJ4&amp;t=1s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1_mRZT3ECJ4&amp;t=1s</a>

Link in case the above isnt showing:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1_mRZT3ECJ4&t=1s
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:07:57 am by Dim Glas »
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,647
  • The first five yards........
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #846 on: Yesterday at 10:30:33 am »
The perfect is the enemy of the good, as they say.

It's a good gesture, not an empty one. Why? First, there are still plenty of people out there who have no clue what labour conditions and basic human rights are like in Qatar. Some will now ask "What's that about?" Second, both FIFA and the Qataris would rather the players just played football (like the English players did for example). This gesture embarrasses them. Third, if there is to be a bigger campaign (and even boycott) of the World Cup then it will not just happen at the snap of the fingers. It will emerge from the cumulative effect of 'gestures' like this.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,536
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #847 on: Yesterday at 12:02:32 pm »
A protest like that is worse than no protest at all.  It's a mark of hypocrisy.  At least come out and say "We have to play in a competition we don't want to play in because of the sanctions we will face if we refuse."

Now maybe this protest is as far as they can go without saying that, but I'm not interested in sifting tealeaves looking for nuance.  They're going to be playing in stadiums whose foundations are steeped in blood. And I can only pray that the pandemic fucks this over for Qatar and that hardly anybody shows up to sit in them.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,647
  • The first five yards........
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #848 on: Yesterday at 01:02:09 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 12:02:32 pm
A protest like that is worse than no protest at all.  It's a mark of hypocrisy. 

Of course it's a mark of hypocrisy. All political protest from a position of relative comfort or power is marked by hypocrisy. The Rashford protest for hungry schoolkids was also hypocritical, as the Daily Mail relished pointing out.

This idea that you can only protest against something if you are personally stainless is a recipe for the monastic life. In this case total apathy from the footballers would suit the Qatari ruling class fine.

I say again, well done Germany's footballers.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,536
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #849 on: Yesterday at 01:30:26 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 01:02:09 pm
Of course it's a mark of hypocrisy. All political protest from a position of relative comfort or power is marked by hypocrisy. The Rashford protest for hungry schoolkids was also hypocritical, as the Daily Mail relished pointing out.

This idea that you can only protest against something if you are personally stainless is a recipe for the monastic life. In this case total apathy from the footballers would suit the Qatari ruling class fine.

I say again, well done Germany's footballers.

And as someone else said, some of these players are happy to be paid by these people who own their employers. So there's hypocrisy in the sense your protest can still do some good, and hypocrisy where it's easy to put on a vest and look mopey.

In America,  sports people have risked their careers and right wing ridicule to support issues such as BLM. I'm not saying it's the same thing, but I'd like too see some actual speaking out by these players.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,647
  • The first five yards........
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #850 on: Yesterday at 02:10:07 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 01:30:26 pm
And as someone else said, some of these players are happy to be paid by these people who own their employers. So there's hypocrisy in the sense your protest can still do some good, and hypocrisy where it's easy to put on a vest and look mopey.

In America,  sports people have risked their careers and right wing ridicule to support issues such as BLM. I'm not saying it's the same thing, but I'd like too see some actual speaking out by these players.

Me too, and it may yet happen. Individuals are more likely to speak out if they feel there's a collective behind them. Ask any trade unionist. In that sense "putting on a vest and looking mopey" - as you so neutrally put it - is possibly helping to create some collective strength.

As for your first point, workers selling their labour power, which is what footballers do, rarely get the chance to choose their employers - let alone dictate their ethical standards. It's called inequality and there's a lot of it in the global economy. The idea that the wage itself is a compromise with capitalism that prevents the recipient form criticising capitalism ought to have been buried at least a century ago. I don't understand your criticisms at all. You seem to want purity to the point of impotence.

Which, of course, is what the Qatari ruling class want too.

Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,533
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #851 on: Yesterday at 02:19:48 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 02:10:07 pm
Me too, and it may yet happen. Individuals are more likely to speak out if they feel there's a collective behind them. Ask any trade unionist. In that sense "putting on a vest and looking mopey" - as you so neutrally put it - is possibly helping to create some collective strength.

As for your first point, workers selling their labour power, which is what footballers do, rarely get the chance to choose their employers - let alone dictate their ethical standards. It's called inequality and there's a lot of it in the global economy. The idea that the wage itself is a compromise with capitalism that prevents the recipient form criticising capitalism ought to have been buried at least a century ago. I don't understand your criticisms at all. You seem to want purity to the point of impotence.

Which, of course, is what the Qatari ruling class want too.

Have to agree with Yorky here. If you were to apply it to real life, should someone working for a large multinational not protest against climate change etc.
It's a slippery slope and I'm starting to learn that just about everything is nuanced and isn't black and white.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,647
  • The first five yards........
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #852 on: Yesterday at 02:23:08 pm »
That's a very good analogy.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Bangin Them In

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,989
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #853 on: Yesterday at 02:30:51 pm »
The big test is of course if untold Qatar billions came in to Liverpool and promised success for decades

It's a test most have failed
Logged
A win for the Liverpool country

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,110
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #854 on: Yesterday at 02:35:24 pm »
Quote from: Bangin Them In on Yesterday at 02:30:51 pm
The big test is of course if untold Qatar billions came in to Liverpool and promised success for decades

It's a test most have failed
That would be the day I'd no longer follow the club, or, alternatively, the club wouldn't be the one I've supported all my life.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,533
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #855 on: Yesterday at 02:37:13 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 02:35:24 pm
That would be the day I'd no longer follow the club, or, alternatively, the club wouldn't be the one I've supported all my life.

Yeah, it would be the straw that broke the camel's back for me.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline Bangin Them In

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,989
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #856 on: Yesterday at 02:37:22 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 02:35:24 pm
That would be the day I'd no longer follow the club, or, alternatively, the club wouldn't be the one I've supported all my life.
I actually agree, but plenty wouldn't
Logged
A win for the Liverpool country

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,110
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #857 on: Yesterday at 02:48:02 pm »
Quote from: Bangin Them In on Yesterday at 02:37:22 pm
I actually agree, but plenty wouldn't
No, and I suspect that those happy about the new spending power might well outvoice those such as myself who would vocally sever ties and look to highlight the clear cause for concern.

And we're one of the few fanbases I trust to diminish significantly if something like that were to happen.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,536
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #858 on: Yesterday at 02:51:45 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 02:10:07 pm
Me too, and it may yet happen. Individuals are more likely to speak out if they feel there's a collective behind them. Ask any trade unionist. In that sense "putting on a vest and looking mopey" - as you so neutrally put it - is possibly helping to create some collective strength.

As for your first point, workers selling their labour power, which is what footballers do, rarely get the chance to choose their employers - let alone dictate their ethical standards. It's called inequality and there's a lot of it in the global economy. The idea that the wage itself is a compromise with capitalism that prevents the recipient form criticising capitalism ought to have been buried at least a century ago. I don't understand your criticisms at all. You seem to want purity to the point of impotence.

Which, of course, is what the Qatari ruling class want too.

I take both your points as valid and serious.

However (there's always a however isn't there? ;) ) it's worth reminding ourselves that Qatar secured the WC way back in 2010. City had been bought by Abu Dhabi in 2008; PSG by Qatar in 2011.  Bayern have had Qatar Airways as a sponsor since, when? 2018, 17?  Isn't it a bit late in the day to suddenly start thinking about the 6,000 plus people who have died building stadiums - which is quite different from a footballer trying to sort out school meals?  Wouldn't two or three years ago have been more appropriate?

Also, are players being forced to join these clubs?  I'd say they have more control over choosing their employers than most of us do.  I'd also say such players are quite capable of banding together if they want to organise.  They're hardly short of finance and representation as it is.

I'm not after purity.  I'm after protest with a damned purpose that can actually effect some change.  And if you want change then you have to be prepared to actually risk something. Like I said, a statement along the lines of "We don't like it anymore than you do" would be enough for me.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,536
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #859 on: Yesterday at 02:55:12 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 02:48:02 pm
No, and I suspect that those happy about the new spending power might well outvoice those such as myself who would vocally sever ties and look to highlight the clear cause for concern.

And we're one of the few fanbases I trust to diminish significantly if something like that were to happen.

To be replaced by out of town plastics happy to pay whatever is asked of them and sit in a stadium that has turned into a library.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,102
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #860 on: Yesterday at 02:59:40 pm »
Quote from: Bangin Them In on Yesterday at 02:30:51 pm
The big test is of course if untold Qatar billions came in to Liverpool and promised success for decades

It's a test most have failed

wouldnt be a test at all.

 
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline Bangin Them In

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,989
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #861 on: Yesterday at 03:12:09 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 02:59:40 pm
wouldnt be a test at all.
Talking about the fan base at large, I'm afraid the answer wouldn't be so clear
Logged
A win for the Liverpool country

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,102
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #862 on: Yesterday at 03:17:35 pm »
Quote from: Bangin Them In on Yesterday at 03:12:09 pm
Talking about the fan base at large, I'm afraid the answer wouldn't be so clear

theres loads whod love it for sure. The fanbase is so diluted these days, and I would say the majority of the vocal fanbase online likely know little about Liverpool the city for starters (something that always bugs me), and only know parts of the clubs history that is of interest (i.e. the winning side of it).  Cos lets be honest, a vast amaout of the fanbase follows the club because of its past successes. So Im sure plenty of these fans would be well up for it, you only have to look at the FSGout knobheads on Twitter to know plenty would have no issue with turning a blind eye to having an ownership whos homophobic, slave owners and who see women as 2nd class citizens - amongs many other things.

Itd be disgusting to see a club like Liverpool owned by such people.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline Bangin Them In

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,989
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #863 on: Yesterday at 03:34:07 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 03:17:35 pm
theres loads whod love it for sure. The fanbase is so diluted these days, and I would say the majority of the vocal fanbase online likely know little about Liverpool the city for starters (something that always bugs me), and only know parts of the clubs history that is of interest (i.e. the winning side of it).  Cos lets be honest, a vast amaout of the fanbase follows the club because of its past successes. So Im sure plenty of these fans would be well up for it, you only have to look at the FSGout knobheads on Twitter to know plenty would have no issue with turning a blind eye to having an ownership whos homophobic, slave owners and who see women as 2nd class citizens - amongs many other things.

Itd be disgusting to see a club like Liverpool owned by such people.
Agree, but beyond that, just take a look at the transfer thread and some of the owner abuse on here
Logged
A win for the Liverpool country

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,647
  • The first five yards........
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #864 on: Yesterday at 03:38:16 pm »
Separate thread?
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Jake

  • Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,274
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #865 on: Yesterday at 06:50:07 pm »
We're all just waiting for Andy to start it ;D
Logged

Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,415
  • Red since '64
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #866 on: Yesterday at 08:10:35 pm »
Quote from: Jake on Yesterday at 06:50:07 pm
We're all just waiting for Andy to start it ;D

😄
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline thaddeus

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,537
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #867 on: Yesterday at 10:29:13 pm »
Fair play to the German players.  Of course there's an element of hypocrisy in top-level footballers protesting against anything - the billionaires that pay their millionaire wages didn't get to be billionaires by running co-operatives! - but it's still better than just keeping quiet.

If we're waiting for our national captain to speak out or arrange a players' protest then we'll be in for a bloody long wait.
Logged

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,184
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #868 on: Yesterday at 11:32:48 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 10:29:13 pm
Fair play to the German players.  Of course there's an element of hypocrisy in top-level footballers protesting against anything - the billionaires that pay their millionaire wages didn't get to be billionaires by running co-operatives! - but it's still better than just keeping quiet.

If we're waiting for our national captain to speak out or arrange a players' protest then we'll be in for a bloody long wait.

Probably be sort of open-mouthed...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,962
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #869 on: Today at 02:10:20 am »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 02:19:48 pm
Have to agree with Yorky here. If you were to apply it to real life, should someone working for a large multinational not protest against climate change etc.
It's a slippery slope and I'm starting to learn that just about everything is nuanced and isn't black and white.

It would help, if they didn't just make it look like a simple PR-campaign with clips like this one: https://twitter.com/DFB_Team/status/1375497079187988486?s=20

I would also say that there is a difference between some guy working for a multinational, who's probably not in a position to change what's going on in the company and multi-millionaire footballers just going along with it while pulling a face.
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,594
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #870 on: Today at 04:02:56 am »
Quote from: stoa on Today at 02:10:20 am
It would help, if they didn't just make it look like a simple PR-campaign with clips like this one: https://twitter.com/DFB_Team/status/1375497079187988486?s=20

I would also say that there is a difference between some guy working for a multinational, who's probably not in a position to change what's going on in the company and multi-millionaire footballers just going along with it while pulling a face.
I posted in a different thread, but I'd very much like to see the top players boycott the Qatar WC. Anybody who has some level of consciousness that goes beyond their wallet. Let's see what tournament FIFA can organize with amateurs generating less interest than the Olympics.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline JRed

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 737
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #871 on: Today at 06:09:18 am »
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 08:14:21 am
Ilkay Gundogan thinks human rights abusers that dont pay his wages are bad.
Absolutely. The ones that dont pay your wages are just the worst.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 17 18 19 20 21 [22]   Go Up
« previous next »
 