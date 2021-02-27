We can no longer just look at these issues in isolation, and pick and choose what we protest. The stakes are too high and this pandemic has accelerated the need for action particularly amongst developing nations. It's convenient for us all to choose not to watch the World Cup as let's be honest, most of us are Liverpool fans on here and we couldn't give two shits about International football (particularly England!). But are we truly willing to make sacrifices in our everyday lives to make a difference? It's hard, and as I said this isn't an attack on any individual and ultimately this has to be driven by National Governments. For example are we willing to accept a national shortage of both luxury and essential items across Western Europe whilst supply chains are diverted away from China, and capacity to produce these items is moved to other parts of Asia or Europe with more acceptable standards on Human Rights? Most importantly of all, would we be willing to accept the inevitable price increases and supporting subsidies which would accompany these changes to ensure essential products continue to be made accessible to the most vulnerable in society?



We're talking about an extremely complex subject here, and without doubt a wealthy state like Qatar should be adhering to acceptable Human Rights laws for workers who are helping deliver one of the most important projects in their short history. Yet ultimately, this is a topic we should all be held accountable for in the Western World because essentially the poverty and depravity in developing countries allow for the wealth and prosperity in developed nations. Look the Guardian have done a great job in reporting this issue and constantly bringing this to everyone's attention. But let's be honest, it's a convenient protest and one that doesn't have a particularly big impact on our lives. Yes it's symbolic, yes it's the right thing to do, but are we all truly willing to make sacrifices in our own lives and put pressure on our Governments to source products, services etc. from nations who adhere to acceptable Human Rights standards?



Personally, I'm not massively fussed about Qatar being a nation without football traditions. As I said before, it's a relatively new state and that region is football mad. The US wasn't a football nation yet they were awarded the World Cup in '94.