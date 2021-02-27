« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 16 17 18 19 20 [21]   Go Down

Author Topic: World Cup 2022 - Qatar  (Read 63928 times)

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,315
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #800 on: February 27, 2021, 08:11:39 pm »
Quote from: anfieldpurch on February 27, 2021, 01:11:22 am
I was reading something earlier and not sure on how true it is but apparently one of the host cities doesn't even exist yet and it's literally what 18 months until everything needs to be ready for safety certificates etc?
lusail I think

Might even have the final
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline dalarr

  • Call me sensitive
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,566
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #801 on: March 2, 2021, 03:43:33 pm »
Almost half of the clubs in the Norwegian top division have decided to urge the Norwegian football federation to boycott the World Cup in Qatar. More clubs are expected to follow suit. It is not expected that the football federation decide to follow through, but they may have to if the entire league puts pressure on them.
I know, Norway is insignificant in every way, but its a start. Heres hoping that the big footballing nations start to make some noise as well.
Logged

Offline jedimaster

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 181
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #802 on: March 2, 2021, 05:28:48 pm »
Quote from: dalarr on March  2, 2021, 03:43:33 pm
Almost half of the clubs in the Norwegian top division have decided to urge the Norwegian football federation to boycott the World Cup in Qatar. More clubs are expected to follow suit. It is not expected that the football federation decide to follow through, but they may have to if the entire league puts pressure on them.
I know, Norway is insignificant in every way, but its a start. Heres hoping that the big footballing nations start to make some noise as well.

Not insignificant, Norway have some potential stars like Haaland and Ødegaard. It would be a big ask for them to even qualify from a group that includes Holland and Turkey. But even if nobody else follows suit, Norway would deserve credit for such a stance, and it would be significant if Haaland didn't go for this reason.
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,292
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #803 on: March 2, 2021, 05:40:49 pm »
Wouldn't FIFA and UEFA just sanction the Norwegian FA and league if they did that though?  They would surely claim it violates rules on politics interfering in sports (or something equally ham fisted).

There's a lot of money tied up in these events and the potential punishments are many.  Exclusion from international competition; perhaps a league wide transfer ban; heavy fines levied against individual players or clubs even?  Barred from European competition might be something else they could face if UEFA piles on. 
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,540
  • The first five yards........
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #804 on: March 2, 2021, 06:19:40 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on March  2, 2021, 05:40:49 pm
Wouldn't FIFA and UEFA just sanction the Norwegian FA and league if they did that though?  They would surely claim it violates rules on politics interfering in sports (or something equally ham fisted).

There's a lot of money tied up in these events and the potential punishments are many.  Exclusion from international competition; perhaps a league wide transfer ban; heavy fines levied against individual players or clubs even?  Barred from European competition might be something else they could face if UEFA piles on. 

It would need a couple of heavyweights to join in, preferably including one from a continent other than Europe. Of course, as soon as one puts it like that you realise there's no chance. Realistically, the players themselves offer the best hope. Ten world stars from different countries saying "I can't play in a State that has killed over six and half thousand workers involved on World Cup construction sites". Try playing the World Cup without Messi, Van Dijk, Allison, Aguero, Ronaldo, Thiago, Mbappe, Mane, Salah, Sterling etc.......
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline dalarr

  • Call me sensitive
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,566
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #805 on: March 2, 2021, 07:31:31 pm »
Its important to note that its unlikely that the Norwegian FA does anything. Like the poster above me stated, nothing will happen unless the big boys refuse to play. I cant imagine thats going to happen but heres hoping.
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,292
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #806 on: March 2, 2021, 07:33:03 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on March  2, 2021, 06:19:40 pm
It would need a couple of heavyweights to join in, preferably including one from a continent other than Europe. Of course, as soon as one puts it like that you realise there's no chance. Realistically, the players themselves offer the best hope. Ten world stars from different countries saying "I can't play in a State that has killed over six and half thousand workers involved on World Cup construction sites". Try playing the World Cup without Messi, Van Dijk, Allison, Aguero, Ronaldo, Thiago, Mbappe, Mane, Salah, Sterling etc.......

Yeah.  Very unlikely they'd do that. 
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,540
  • The first five yards........
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #807 on: March 2, 2021, 07:54:08 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on March  2, 2021, 07:33:03 pm
Yeah.  Very unlikely they'd do that. 

You don't think? Two of them are already in. Emails out to the rest. Only one 'no' so far.

Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,052
  • Awkward Squad
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #808 on: March 2, 2021, 08:17:11 pm »

If fans also pressured the FIFA / World Cup sponsors - and got the media on board in reporting it... then FIFA would likely feel some pressure to act too...

(or at least 'seen to be acting on it' - as FIFA did last time out when massive pressure came their way via the corruption and bribery scandals a few years back - only when sponsors started getting itchy feet did FIFA 'do' something).
Logged
.
a Useful Links post to help follow the RedMen & football in general for 2020/21; info for tv, streams, IPTV, goal videos, incidents, highlights & full game replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more.

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,292
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #809 on: March 2, 2021, 09:09:50 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on March  2, 2021, 07:54:08 pm
You don't think? Two of them are already in. Emails out to the rest. Only one 'no' so far.

Who?  I checked back in the thread.  Is it on one of the links?

I really cannot imagine anything large scale happening unless Messi himself speaks out, which might bring Argentina and Spain on board and get a bandwagon going.

I don't see how FIFA and Qatar get derailed by this. They're in too deep; too much money has been handed over and the political ramifications would be seismic. But maybe I'm just being pessimistic.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,540
  • The first five yards........
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #810 on: March 2, 2021, 09:22:40 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on March  2, 2021, 09:09:50 pm
Who?  I checked back in the thread.  Is it on one of the links?

I really cannot imagine anything large scale happening unless Messi himself speaks out, which might bring Argentina and Spain on board and get a bandwagon going.

I don't see how FIFA and Qatar get derailed by this. They're in too deep; too much money has been handed over and the political ramifications would be seismic. But maybe I'm just being pessimistic.

Sorry, poor joke. I was agreeing with you that it's highly unlikely. But I do think it's only the players that could generate a boycott. The national FAs lack the conscience.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,292
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #811 on: March 2, 2021, 09:46:22 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on March  2, 2021, 09:22:40 pm
Sorry, poor joke. I was agreeing with you that it's highly unlikely. But I do think it's only the players that could generate a boycott. The national FAs lack the conscience.

No worries. It went over my head. :wave
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline jedimaster

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 181
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #812 on: March 2, 2021, 09:55:45 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on March  2, 2021, 09:09:50 pm
Who?  I checked back in the thread.  Is it on one of the links?

I really cannot imagine anything large scale happening unless Messi himself speaks out, which might bring Argentina and Spain on board and get a bandwagon going.

I don't see how FIFA and Qatar get derailed by this. They're in too deep; too much money has been handed over and the political ramifications would be seismic. But maybe I'm just being pessimistic.

Sadly you're absolutely right. Literally billions have already been spent on building stadiums. If it doesn't go ahead now they would sue FIFA into oblivion.
Logged

Offline Open the fucking pubs in Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,223
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #813 on: March 3, 2021, 12:22:17 am »
Potty that this is even going ahead.

The world is nuts.
Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Offline Jake

  • Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,262
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #814 on: March 3, 2021, 07:37:50 pm »
Yeah anybody who endorses this bullshit is endorsing slavery, coroporate murder, gender oppression, bigotory and more.

I'll have nothing to do with it and anyone who does can fuck off.
Logged

Offline JRed

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 672
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #815 on: March 9, 2021, 08:22:53 am »
After what is possibly the worst premier league season due to all the shit going on, this will likely be the worst World Cup ever. I have absolutely no interest in watching it.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,426
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #816 on: March 9, 2021, 08:26:39 am »
Quote from: JRed on March  9, 2021, 08:22:53 am
After what is possibly the worst premier league season due to all the shit going on, this will likely be the worst World Cup ever. I have absolutely no interest in watching it.

We'll finally be ready for normality by 22/23 and the whole season is wrecked by this nonsense. Assuming it's not full houses throughout next season and no travel restrictions or social distancing, then that'll be 4 seasons in a row with major disruption.

I won't be watching any of it. Hopefully the lower leagues play through it and i'll go and watch that.
« Last Edit: March 9, 2021, 08:29:15 am by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,961
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #817 on: March 9, 2021, 09:03:51 am »
Watching a single minute of this shitshow is to actively support slavery and corruption.
Logged

Offline JRed

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 672
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #818 on: March 9, 2021, 10:02:07 am »
Quote from: Zlen on March  9, 2021, 09:03:51 am
Watching a single minute of this shitshow is to actively support slavery and corruption.
You mean like supporting Abu Dhabi City?
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,961
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #819 on: March 9, 2021, 10:07:32 am »
Quote from: JRed on March  9, 2021, 10:02:07 am
You mean like supporting Abu Dhabi City?

Preciselly.
I don't like international football at the best of days, but everything about this tournament is repulsive and disgusting.
Logged

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,052
  • Awkward Squad
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #820 on: Yesterday at 07:13:13 pm »

'Limburg-based company does not supply grass to Qatar: Sometimes you have to make a decision on ethical grounds':-

https://netherlandsnewslive.com/limburg-based-company-does-not-supply-grass-to-qatar-sometimes-you-have-to-make-a-decision-on-ethical-grounds-home/108094


Fair play to them - and also for calling out Infantino comments re a boycott as not the right solution and that nothing will be achieved with it.

Logged
.
a Useful Links post to help follow the RedMen & football in general for 2020/21; info for tv, streams, IPTV, goal videos, incidents, highlights & full game replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more.

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,936
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #821 on: Today at 09:57:21 am »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 07:13:13 pm
'Limburg-based company does not supply grass to Qatar: Sometimes you have to make a decision on ethical grounds':-

https://netherlandsnewslive.com/limburg-based-company-does-not-supply-grass-to-qatar-sometimes-you-have-to-make-a-decision-on-ethical-grounds-home/108094


Fair play to them - and also for calling out Infantino comments re a boycott as not the right solution and that nothing will be achieved with it.
yeah, rate that choice. I won't be watching a minute of the shitshow.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online Broad Spectrum

  • Antibiotic
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,171
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #822 on: Today at 01:59:16 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on March  9, 2021, 09:03:51 am
Watching a single minute of this shitshow is to actively support slavery and corruption.

Just out of interest, do you check where every single product you purchase was manufactured, including the supply chain? Do you check where all of your food was produced before you buy it? What about the services you use, do you also check where theyre based?

Im not targeting you, but for all the talk of being against slavery, corruption etc. weve all got blood on our hands. Those living and working in the U.K. pay taxes towards a government which openly sells arms to a country and regime which has systematically targeted civilians for years now with said weapons. Also pay taxes towards a government which has awarded multiple contracts (either directly or indirectly) to firms based out of China, a country we all know exploits its population for cheap labour. And how many of us have bought something either online or in a shop manufactured in China?

I understand this World Cup has caused huge debate and rightfully so, but by watching a single minute were promoting slavery? If you apply that logic elsewhere were all in favour of slavery then (I say whilst typing this message on my iPhone which was manufactured in China, having just been on the phone to a call centre in India). This issue is so much bigger than a workforce in Qatar being exploited to deliver a Football World Cup, and the situation is about to get a whole lot worse for developing nations given the impact of the pandemic.
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,961
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #823 on: Today at 02:17:41 pm »
Quote from: Broad Spectrum on Today at 01:59:16 pm
Just out of interest, do you check where every single product you purchase was manufactured, including the supply chain? Do you check where all of your food was produced before you buy it? What about the services you use, do you also check where theyre based?

I am well aware of all that and I'm trying to be as responsible in products I buy, services I use and my general contrubutions towards other less fortunate people's misery.
My statement is certainly hyperbole, but we all have to draw the line somewhere. And FIFA/UEFA are really just a reflection of the behaviour of other, more important organisations, promoting corruption, racism, inequality for personal profits built on the back of ordinary people.
Logged

Offline Johnny Foreigner

  • King of the Trabbies. Major Mod Thruster.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,481
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #824 on: Today at 02:34:38 pm »
Small update from Norway where there is the annual meeting this coming weekend.

The "official" part of Norways football part is getting a bit worried and will present a proposal to postpone the matter until a new meeting this autumn as they don't want a boycott..

The tricky part for the people/clubs in favour of the boycott is that the boycott item wasn't reported as a meeting item in due time. As such they need 2/3 of the votes to have it discussed; while the actual matter itself only needs  50%+.

The voters comes from various camps; clubs, counties, some associations etc - so the major block will probably be to get the 2/3 approved. IMO that comes down to whether some of the no to boycott votes will want it discussed as a matter of principle.. Popular votes could easily be boycott - as a number of the clubs has relatively little to lose and wants to give the Norwegian FA, FIFA and thus Qatar a strong message..
Logged
Its not even about individuality, its about the team. Our game was based on his controlling of the tempo. Squeeze the life out of the opposition and then strike. That is our game. Like a pack of pythons.

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,540
  • The first five yards........
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #825 on: Today at 03:17:58 pm »
Quote from: Broad Spectrum on Today at 01:59:16 pm
Just out of interest, do you check where every single product you purchase was manufactured, including the supply chain? Do you check where all of your food was produced before you buy it? What about the services you use, do you also check where theyre based?

Im not targeting you, but for all the talk of being against slavery, corruption etc. weve all got blood on our hands. Those living and working in the U.K. pay taxes towards a government which openly sells arms to a country and regime which has systematically targeted civilians for years now with said weapons. Also pay taxes towards a government which has awarded multiple contracts (either directly or indirectly) to firms based out of China, a country we all know exploits its population for cheap labour. And how many of us have bought something either online or in a shop manufactured in China?

I understand this World Cup has caused huge debate and rightfully so, but by watching a single minute were promoting slavery? If you apply that logic elsewhere were all in favour of slavery then (I say whilst typing this message on my iPhone which was manufactured in China, having just been on the phone to a call centre in India). This issue is so much bigger than a workforce in Qatar being exploited to deliver a Football World Cup, and the situation is about to get a whole lot worse for developing nations given the impact of the pandemic.

These are decent enough questions. Anyone who cares about human rights or social justice eventually has to face the charge of hypocrisy. Why are you protesting against this, when that is just as bad?

But what is being suggested really? That you protest everything or nothing? That you have to be an untarnished angel before you complain? That seems to be a recipe for apathy and indifference, and the status quo.

We're all football fans. The World Cup is advertised as being the greatest football show on Earth. The next one will be staged in a country without any football traditions and with an amazing record of human rights abuses. The infrastructure for the tournament has been built by indentured labour. There are no labour laws, no unions and clearly no safety measures. Many of these migrant workers have lost their lives. The latest count is 6,500. All so we can watch the World Cup.

It seems to me an obvious thing for a football supporter to boycott. It's just a pity that no footballers have initiated one too.

Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Broad Spectrum

  • Antibiotic
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,171
Re: World Cup 2022 - Qatar
« Reply #826 on: Today at 05:47:54 pm »
We can no longer just look at these issues in isolation, and pick and choose what we protest. The stakes are too high and this pandemic has accelerated the need for action particularly amongst developing nations. It's convenient for us all to choose not to watch the World Cup as let's be honest, most of us are Liverpool fans on here and we couldn't give two shits about International football (particularly England!). But are we truly willing to make sacrifices in our everyday lives to make a difference? It's hard, and as I said this isn't an attack on any individual and ultimately this has to be driven by National Governments. For example are we willing to accept a national shortage of both luxury and essential items across Western Europe whilst supply chains are diverted away from China, and capacity to produce these items is moved to other parts of Asia or Europe with more acceptable standards on Human Rights? Most importantly of all, would we be willing to accept the inevitable price increases and supporting subsidies which would accompany these changes to ensure essential products continue to be made accessible to the most vulnerable in society?

We're talking about an extremely complex subject here, and without doubt a wealthy state like Qatar should be adhering to acceptable Human Rights laws for workers who are helping deliver one of the most important projects in their short history. Yet ultimately, this is a topic we should all be held accountable for in the Western World because essentially the poverty and depravity in developing countries allow for the wealth and prosperity in developed nations. Look the Guardian have done a great job in reporting this issue and constantly bringing this to everyone's attention. But let's be honest, it's a convenient protest and one that doesn't have a particularly big impact on our lives. Yes it's symbolic, yes it's the right thing to do, but are we all truly willing to make sacrifices in our own lives and put pressure on our Governments to source products, services etc. from nations who adhere to acceptable Human Rights standards?

Personally, I'm not massively fussed about Qatar being a nation without football traditions. As I said before, it's a relatively new state and that region is football mad. The US wasn't a football nation yet they were awarded the World Cup in '94.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 16 17 18 19 20 [21]   Go Up
« previous next »
 