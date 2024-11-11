So who do you want the chemical weapons turned on?



Or am I misunderstanding your post when you say it would be "good" for the Syrian government to turn those weapons on their "neighbour"? (Sincere question - your post is not brilliantly written).



All good.What I meant is it would be good if these new people were to decommission the chemical weapons that Assad was so happy to use on his own people/Kurds. Assad was always limited in using his full arsenal against the likes of Israel as Russia would never support it and/or him if he did. If the new regime could focus on lifting the burden of tyranny of all Syrians it would really help de-escalate the region.