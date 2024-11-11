As a heads up, i don't intend to engage with any of the nonsense you've spouted over the last two pages, amusingly wrong it may be.
I nearly spat my tea out over the keyboard at the idea that the two countries with imperialist/expansionist intentions to watch are Iran and Turkey. Last time I looked, part of Syria was occupied by another state with a wretched record of illegal annexations and which is currently led by a colonialist facing war crimes charges.
I've listened to comments from a wide range of sources and the general consensus is that, across the board (army, various regilous/ethnic groups), people are weary of life in Syria and they want the current situation to change. They have proved that ultimately there is more that binds them than divides them and that by working in unision they can achieve much. The one thread of hope we have is that the various groups remember this. Sadly I suspect that self interest will surface but I hope I'm wrong.