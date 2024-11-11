« previous next »
Author Topic: The barbarity that is Syria  (Read 429532 times)

Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 07:59:18 pm
Why didn't they take his plane down?

Assuming they could have done it maybe some goodwill shown to the ruskies
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 08:02:55 pm
The rebels? Didn't some post say that his plane was tracked all the way as it was flying erratically until it disappeared? Ater that I'm guessing the transponder was switched off.

I have o idea, but I'd imagine there is a very good chance they didn't have that capability. It's pretty hard to shoot down a plane, even if he was even on the one people are talkig about.
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 08:02:55 pm
The rebels? Didn't some post say that his plane was tracked all the way as it was flying erratically until it disappeared? Ater that I'm guessing the transponder was switched off.
seems like it was either spoofed and the plane landed at a nearby airfield closer to Tartus. or he just wasnt on that flight

was always unlikely it'd been shot down given the altitude it was flying at, and that the rebels wouldn't be able to operate surface to air missiles (especially without active radar working for them)
Quote from: Elf MoFo on Yesterday at 08:04:06 pm
I have o idea, but I'd imagine there is a very good chance they didn't have that capability. It's pretty hard to shoot down a plane, even if he was even on the one people are talkig about.

Yeah that makes sense. You only have a 15-20 minute window before it's out of sight basically.

As classycara said it might have been spoofed as well. He'd have taken the necessary steps days and maybe even weeks in advance as surely he would have seen this coming.
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 07:59:18 pm
Why didn't they take his plane down?

Because Moscow has too many windows for him to be defenestrated from...
Quote from: Giono on Yesterday at 09:34:46 pm
Because Moscow has too many windows for him to be defenestrated from...
Surely Asad has got the first floor of an isolated complex.

It makes all the difference between "Ahhhhh.... Poof" and "Poof.... Ahhhhh!"
Quote from: stoopid yank on Yesterday at 10:01:08 pm
Putin will of course take a big cut of that money...

Id be surprised if he didnt have more than that, I read somewhere his drug operation alone was making the regime tens of billions a year while they flooded the Middle East with an amphetamine called Captagon (and what happens with that drug empire is probably something to keep an eye on as Im sure someone will want to take it over).
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 10:30:54 pm
Id be surprised if he didnt have more than that, I read somewhere his drug operation alone was making the regime tens of billions a year while they flooded the Middle East with an amphetamine called Captagon (and what happens with that drug empire is probably something to keep an eye on as Im sure someone will want to take it over).

A very long read.

Quote
The Assad regime was organizing this on a massive scale, Urben said. There was a certain professionalism, in terms of organized crime. Intelligence from within Syria confirmed that the Assad family, and in particular the Presidents brother Maher, controlled the supply, in partnership with producers in Lebanon. The Hezbollah connection was significant, Urben explained, because theyre experts in terms of transportation, facilitation, and corruption in those regions and outside those regionscorruption at ports, money laundering.

https://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2024/11/11/how-syria-became-the-middle-easts-drug-dealer
^^^

The world has always been a dirty place. But these sort of revelations reveal just how utterly disgusting its become. And for what? Obscene amounts of accumulated wealth that cannot and will not ever be spent.

Greed is possibly the biggest single problem mankind has; and greed shows no signs of waning.
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 12:01:36 am
^^^

The world has always been a dirty place. But these sort of revelations reveal just how utterly disgusting its become. And for what? Obscene amounts of accumulated wealth that cannot and will not ever be spent.

Greed is possibly the biggest single problem mankind has; and greed shows no signs of waning.

The 'drugs' part of the prohibition doesn't appear to be policed as strongly.

Quote
Saudi Arabia, in particular, appears to be flooded with captagon, given the scale of the seizures that authorities there are making. The U.N. Office on Drugs and Crime has stated that between 2012 and 2021 sixty-seven per cent of the captagon officially seized by authorities was either inside or bound for the kingdom. A working assumption by anti-narcotics experts is that police forces generally catch about twenty per cent of trafficked drugs. Saudi Arabia claims that between May, 2023, and July, 2024, it seized seventy-six million captagon pills. The country has a population of only thirty-two million.

This past spring, I visited Riyadh. The Saudi government was uneasy about allowing officials to talk to a reporter about drugs, but a man who dealt directly with the captagon problem was authorized to speak with me, on the condition that I did not name him or the ministry where he worked. The official said that sixty-five per cent of people in jail in Saudi Arabia were there for drug-related offenses. The domestic market for captagon, he confirmed, was mostly students, and also included workers in the shadow economypresumably, the temporary migrants being enlisted to construct the countrys many new buildings, often at alarmingly high speeds. The new Kingdom Arena, the highest-capacity soccer arena in the world, was reportedly built in two months. Academic researchers interviewing Saudi captagon users have found that some women use the drug to aid weight loss.


Another shameful consequence of their rush to build for the WC2032 and NEOM.
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 12:01:36 am
^^^

The world has always been a dirty place. But these sort of revelations reveal just how utterly disgusting its become. And for what? Obscene amounts of accumulated wealth that cannot and will not ever be spent.

Greed is possibly the biggest single problem mankind has; and greed shows no signs of waning.

Greed is a type of fear.
Will be interesting to see how this next crew manage their stockpile of recently acquired weapons. Obviously, not using them on their own population will be an improvement on Assad. Curtailing on ever turning on their neighbour would be good.
Will the Salafis end up in charge? It does seem likely. In which case I cant really see Syria getting better.

The country needs moderation, consolidation and peace.  The Salafis are known for non of these.  I hope for the sake of those poor people that they have the chance to live freely again.
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 06:42:11 am
Will be interesting to see how this next crew manage their stockpile of recently acquired weapons. Obviously, not using them on their own population will be an improvement on Assad. Curtailing on ever turning on their neighbour would be good.

Apparently, the recently deposed Assad was not deemed an extremist.

Quote
The Times of Israel reports that Saar said, after Israel targeted sites inside Syria with airstrikes, the only interest we have is the security of Israel and its citizens  thats why we attacked strategic weapons systems, like, for example, remaining chemical weapons, or long-range missiles and rockets, in order that they will not fall in the hands of extremists.
Quote
On the face of it at least, the Bashar al-Assad of 2002 presented a starkly different figure from the brutal autocrat he would become, presiding over a fragile state founded on torture, imprisonment and industrial murder.

He had been president then for just two years, succeeding his father, Hafez, whose own name was a byword for brutality.

For a while the gawky former ophthalmologist, who had studied medicine in London and later married a British-Syrian wife, Asma, an investment banker at JP Morgan, was keen to show the world that Syria, under his leadership, could follow a different path.
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 08:42:32 am
Apparently, the recently deposed Assad was not deemed an extremist.


He wasnt a religious extremist in the Jihadist sense I assume is what they meant?
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 06:42:11 am
Will be interesting to see how this next crew manage their stockpile of recently acquired weapons. Obviously, not using them on their own population will be an improvement on Assad. Curtailing on ever turning on their neighbour would be good.

This is actually a pertinent point for the west to be worried about. When you dig in to the background of some of these new fellas they were formerly in terrorist organisations and Syria have weapons that these people have never had access to before. Jihadi extremists with access to things like Sarin would be extremely dangerous and thats something the western nations have to worry about for sure.
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 06:42:11 am
Will be interesting to see how this next crew manage their stockpile of recently acquired weapons. Obviously, not using them on their own population will be an improvement on Assad. Curtailing on ever turning on their neighbour would be good.

What have you got against the Kurds?
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:16:21 am
What have you got against the Kurds?

Am I missing your usual sarcasm?
I feel this is a good article about why there should be worries for Syria's future right now and why there should be caution for it as well.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c0q0w1g8zqvo
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 10:39:15 am
Am I missing your usual sarcasm?

So who do you want the chemical weapons turned on?

Or am I misunderstanding your post when you say it would be "good" for the Syrian government to turn those weapons on their "neighbour"? (Sincere question - your post is not brilliantly written).
No need to worry about who has he weapons.

The IDF are sorting it:

Quote
Israel strikes at 'strategic weapons systems' in Syria as Kremlin says Putin personally authorised Assad asylum

Israel has said it has carried out airstrikes on strategic weapons systems inside Syria and that ground troop operations on Syrian territory were a limited, temporary step, as the Kremlin said it had been Vladimir Putins personal decision to grant Bashar al-Assad asylum there.

Speaking in Jerusalem, Israels foreign minister Gideon Saar said the only interest we have is the security of Israel and its citizens  thats why we attacked strategic weapons systems, like, for example, remaining chemical weapons, or long-range missiles and rockets, in order that they will not fall in the hands of extremists.

Earlier Israels military issued photographs of IDF troops operating in the region of Mount Hermon, which is to the north-east of the Golan Heights, disputed territory which Israel seized from Syria in 1967 and unilaterally annexed in 1981.
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:54:04 am
No need to worry about who has he weapons.

The IDF are sorting it:
Am I right in thinking Israel tolerated Bashar al-Assad as he wasn't an Islamist hell bent on the destruction of Israel?  Or is it more than they've wanted to knobble Syria for a long time and this has given them the opportunity to do so?
Quote from: QC on Yesterday at 04:40:46 pm
As a heads up, i don't intend to engage with any of the nonsense you've spouted over the last two pages, amusingly wrong it may be.  ;D
I nearly spat my tea out over the keyboard at the idea that the two countries with imperialist/expansionist intentions to watch are Iran and Turkey. Last time I looked, part of Syria was occupied by another state with a wretched record of illegal annexations and which is currently led by a colonialist facing war crimes charges.
I've listened to comments from a wide range of sources and the general consensus is that, across the board (army, various regilous/ethnic groups), people are weary of life in Syria and they want the current situation to change. They have proved that ultimately there is more that binds them than divides them and that by working in unision they can achieve much. The one thread of hope we have is that the various groups remember this. Sadly I suspect that self interest will surface but I hope I'm wrong.
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 10:39:53 am
I feel this is a good article about why there should be worries for Syria's future right now and why there should be caution for it as well.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c0q0w1g8zqvo

News services thrive on worry. Vultures.
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 10:39:53 am
I feel this is a good article about why there should be worries for Syria's future right now and why there should be caution for it as well.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c0q0w1g8zqvo

Thanks. That's a good digest.
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:46:56 am
So who do you want the chemical weapons turned on?

Or am I misunderstanding your post when you say it would be "good" for the Syrian government to turn those weapons on their "neighbour"? (Sincere question - your post is not brilliantly written).

All good.

What I meant is it would be good if these new people were to decommission the chemical weapons that Assad was so happy to use on his own people/Kurds. Assad was always limited in using his full arsenal against the likes of Israel as Russia would never support it and/or him if he did. If the new regime could focus on lifting the burden of tyranny of all Syrians it would really help de-escalate the region.

