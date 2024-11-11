« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 108 109 110 111 112 [113]   Go Down

Author Topic: The barbarity that is Syria  (Read 429217 times)

Offline Shankly998

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,440
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The barbarity that is Syria
« Reply #4480 on: Yesterday at 08:03:56 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 07:59:18 pm
Why didn't they take his plane down?

Assuming they could have done it maybe some goodwill shown to the ruskies
Logged

Offline Elf MoFo

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,142
Re: The barbarity that is Syria
« Reply #4481 on: Yesterday at 08:04:06 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 08:02:55 pm
The rebels? Didn't some post say that his plane was tracked all the way as it was flying erratically until it disappeared? Ater that I'm guessing the transponder was switched off.

I have o idea, but I'd imagine there is a very good chance they didn't have that capability. It's pretty hard to shoot down a plane, even if he was even on the one people are talkig about.
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,523
Re: The barbarity that is Syria
« Reply #4482 on: Yesterday at 08:04:44 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 08:02:55 pm
The rebels? Didn't some post say that his plane was tracked all the way as it was flying erratically until it disappeared? Ater that I'm guessing the transponder was switched off.
seems like it was either spoofed and the plane landed at a nearby airfield closer to Tartus. or he just wasnt on that flight

was always unlikely it'd been shot down given the altitude it was flying at, and that the rebels wouldn't be able to operate surface to air missiles (especially without active radar working for them)
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:06:19 pm by classycarra »
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Most Negative poster on site, Moan, Moan, Moan, Liverpool are shite... Does he ever stop
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,336
  • SPQR
Re: The barbarity that is Syria
« Reply #4483 on: Yesterday at 08:06:59 pm »
Quote from: Elf MoFo on Yesterday at 08:04:06 pm
I have o idea, but I'd imagine there is a very good chance they didn't have that capability. It's pretty hard to shoot down a plane, even if he was even on the one people are talkig about.

Yeah that makes sense. You only have a 15-20 minute window before it's out of sight basically.

As classycara said it might have been spoofed as well. He'd have taken the necessary steps days and maybe even weeks in advance as surely he would have seen this coming.
Logged

Offline Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,906
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: The barbarity that is Syria
« Reply #4484 on: Yesterday at 09:34:46 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 07:59:18 pm
Why didn't they take his plane down?

Because Moscow has too many windows for him to be defenestrated from...
Logged
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,813
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: The barbarity that is Syria
« Reply #4485 on: Yesterday at 09:42:34 pm »
Quote from: Giono on Yesterday at 09:34:46 pm
Because Moscow has too many windows for him to be defenestrated from...
Surely Asad has got the first floor of an isolated complex.

It makes all the difference between "Ahhhhh.... Poof" and "Poof.... Ahhhhh!"
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline stoopid yank

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,157
  • Bird is the Word
Re: The barbarity that is Syria
« Reply #4486 on: Yesterday at 10:01:08 pm »
Logged
I don't always listen to Black Sabbath, but when I do, so do the neighbors.

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,545
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: The barbarity that is Syria
« Reply #4487 on: Yesterday at 10:30:54 pm »
Quote from: stoopid yank on Yesterday at 10:01:08 pm
Putin will of course take a big cut of that money...

Id be surprised if he didnt have more than that, I read somewhere his drug operation alone was making the regime tens of billions a year while they flooded the Middle East with an amphetamine called Captagon (and what happens with that drug empire is probably something to keep an eye on as Im sure someone will want to take it over).
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,577
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The barbarity that is Syria
« Reply #4488 on: Yesterday at 10:38:04 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 10:30:54 pm
Id be surprised if he didnt have more than that, I read somewhere his drug operation alone was making the regime tens of billions a year while they flooded the Middle East with an amphetamine called Captagon (and what happens with that drug empire is probably something to keep an eye on as Im sure someone will want to take it over).

A very long read.

Quote
The Assad regime was organizing this on a massive scale, Urben said. There was a certain professionalism, in terms of organized crime. Intelligence from within Syria confirmed that the Assad family, and in particular the Presidents brother Maher, controlled the supply, in partnership with producers in Lebanon. The Hezbollah connection was significant, Urben explained, because theyre experts in terms of transportation, facilitation, and corruption in those regions and outside those regionscorruption at ports, money laundering.

https://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2024/11/11/how-syria-became-the-middle-easts-drug-dealer
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,655
  • Red since '64
Re: The barbarity that is Syria
« Reply #4489 on: Today at 12:01:36 am »
^^^

The world has always been a dirty place. But these sort of revelations reveal just how utterly disgusting its become. And for what? Obscene amounts of accumulated wealth that cannot and will not ever be spent.

Greed is possibly the biggest single problem mankind has; and greed shows no signs of waning.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,577
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The barbarity that is Syria
« Reply #4490 on: Today at 12:25:57 am »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 12:01:36 am
^^^

The world has always been a dirty place. But these sort of revelations reveal just how utterly disgusting its become. And for what? Obscene amounts of accumulated wealth that cannot and will not ever be spent.

Greed is possibly the biggest single problem mankind has; and greed shows no signs of waning.

The 'drugs' part of the prohibition doesn't appear to be policed as strongly.

Quote
Saudi Arabia, in particular, appears to be flooded with captagon, given the scale of the seizures that authorities there are making. The U.N. Office on Drugs and Crime has stated that between 2012 and 2021 sixty-seven per cent of the captagon officially seized by authorities was either inside or bound for the kingdom. A working assumption by anti-narcotics experts is that police forces generally catch about twenty per cent of trafficked drugs. Saudi Arabia claims that between May, 2023, and July, 2024, it seized seventy-six million captagon pills. The country has a population of only thirty-two million.

This past spring, I visited Riyadh. The Saudi government was uneasy about allowing officials to talk to a reporter about drugs, but a man who dealt directly with the captagon problem was authorized to speak with me, on the condition that I did not name him or the ministry where he worked. The official said that sixty-five per cent of people in jail in Saudi Arabia were there for drug-related offenses. The domestic market for captagon, he confirmed, was mostly students, and also included workers in the shadow economypresumably, the temporary migrants being enlisted to construct the countrys many new buildings, often at alarmingly high speeds. The new Kingdom Arena, the highest-capacity soccer arena in the world, was reportedly built in two months. Academic researchers interviewing Saudi captagon users have found that some women use the drug to aid weight loss.


Another shameful consequence of their rush to build for the WC2032 and NEOM.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:54:10 am by BarryCrocker »
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,906
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: The barbarity that is Syria
« Reply #4491 on: Today at 03:39:36 am »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 12:01:36 am
^^^

The world has always been a dirty place. But these sort of revelations reveal just how utterly disgusting its become. And for what? Obscene amounts of accumulated wealth that cannot and will not ever be spent.

Greed is possibly the biggest single problem mankind has; and greed shows no signs of waning.

Greed is a type of fear.
Logged
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,577
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The barbarity that is Syria
« Reply #4492 on: Today at 06:42:11 am »
Will be interesting to see how this next crew manage their stockpile of recently acquired weapons. Obviously, not using them on their own population will be an improvement on Assad. Curtailing on ever turning on their neighbour would be good.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.
Pages: 1 ... 108 109 110 111 112 [113]   Go Up
« previous next »
 