Why didn't they take his plane down?
The rebels? Didn't some post say that his plane was tracked all the way as it was flying erratically until it disappeared? Ater that I'm guessing the transponder was switched off.
The rebels? Didn't some post say that his plane was tracked all the way as it was flying erratically until it disappeared? Ater that I'm guessing the transponder was switched off.
I have o idea, but I'd imagine there is a very good chance they didn't have that capability. It's pretty hard to shoot down a plane, even if he was even on the one people are talkig about.
Because Moscow has too many windows for him to be defenestrated from...
Estimates Assad has between 1 - 2 $ Billion to spend in his retirement https://www.state.gov/report-to-congress-on-the-estimated-net-worth-and-known-sources-of-income-of-syrian-president-bashar-assad-and-his-family-members-section-6507-of-the-national-defense-authorization-act-for-fiscal-year/
Putin will of course take a big cut of that money...
Thinking is overrated.The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.Rest, love, observe. Laugh.
Id be surprised if he didnt have more than that, I read somewhere his drug operation alone was making the regime tens of billions a year while they flooded the Middle East with an amphetamine called Captagon (and what happens with that drug empire is probably something to keep an eye on as Im sure someone will want to take it over).
The Assad regime was organizing this on a massive scale, Urben said. There was a certain professionalism, in terms of organized crime. Intelligence from within Syria confirmed that the Assad family, and in particular the Presidents brother Maher, controlled the supply, in partnership with producers in Lebanon. The Hezbollah connection was significant, Urben explained, because theyre experts in terms of transportation, facilitation, and corruption in those regions and outside those regionscorruption at ports, money laundering.https://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2024/11/11/how-syria-became-the-middle-easts-drug-dealer
^^^The world has always been a dirty place. But these sort of revelations reveal just how utterly disgusting its become. And for what? Obscene amounts of accumulated wealth that cannot and will not ever be spent.Greed is possibly the biggest single problem mankind has; and greed shows no signs of waning.
Saudi Arabia, in particular, appears to be flooded with captagon, given the scale of the seizures that authorities there are making. The U.N. Office on Drugs and Crime has stated that between 2012 and 2021 sixty-seven per cent of the captagon officially seized by authorities was either inside or bound for the kingdom. A working assumption by anti-narcotics experts is that police forces generally catch about twenty per cent of trafficked drugs. Saudi Arabia claims that between May, 2023, and July, 2024, it seized seventy-six million captagon pills. The country has a population of only thirty-two million.This past spring, I visited Riyadh. The Saudi government was uneasy about allowing officials to talk to a reporter about drugs, but a man who dealt directly with the captagon problem was authorized to speak with me, on the condition that I did not name him or the ministry where he worked. The official said that sixty-five per cent of people in jail in Saudi Arabia were there for drug-related offenses. The domestic market for captagon, he confirmed, was mostly students, and also included workers in the shadow economypresumably, the temporary migrants being enlisted to construct the countrys many new buildings, often at alarmingly high speeds. The new Kingdom Arena, the highest-capacity soccer arena in the world, was reportedly built in two months. Academic researchers interviewing Saudi captagon users have found that some women use the drug to aid weight loss.
Page created in 0.098 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.37]