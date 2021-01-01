« previous next »
The barbarity that is Syria

Shankly998

Re: The barbarity that is Syria
Reply #4480 on: Today at 08:03:56 pm
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 07:59:18 pm
Why didn't they take his plane down?

Assuming they could have done it maybe some goodwill shown to the ruskies
Elf MoFo

Re: The barbarity that is Syria
Reply #4481 on: Today at 08:04:06 pm
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 08:02:55 pm
The rebels? Didn't some post say that his plane was tracked all the way as it was flying erratically until it disappeared? Ater that I'm guessing the transponder was switched off.

I have o idea, but I'd imagine there is a very good chance they didn't have that capability. It's pretty hard to shoot down a plane, even if he was even on the one people are talkig about.
classycarra

Re: The barbarity that is Syria
Reply #4482 on: Today at 08:04:44 pm
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 08:02:55 pm
The rebels? Didn't some post say that his plane was tracked all the way as it was flying erratically until it disappeared? Ater that I'm guessing the transponder was switched off.
seems like it was either spoofed and the plane landed at a nearby airfield closer to Tartus. or he just wasnt on that flight

was always unlikely it'd been shot down given the altitude it was flying at, and that the rebels wouldn't be able to operate surface to air missiles (especially without active radar working for them)
Caligula?

Re: The barbarity that is Syria
Reply #4483 on: Today at 08:06:59 pm
Quote from: Elf MoFo on Today at 08:04:06 pm
I have o idea, but I'd imagine there is a very good chance they didn't have that capability. It's pretty hard to shoot down a plane, even if he was even on the one people are talkig about.

Yeah that makes sense. You only have a 15-20 minute window before it's out of sight basically.

As classycara said it might have been spoofed as well. He'd have taken the necessary steps days and maybe even weeks in advance as surely he would have seen this coming.
Giono

Re: The barbarity that is Syria
Reply #4484 on: Today at 09:34:46 pm
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 07:59:18 pm
Why didn't they take his plane down?

Because Moscow has too many windows for him to be defenestrated from...
