« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 106 107 108 109 110 [111]   Go Down

Author Topic: The barbarity that is Syria  (Read 427967 times)

Offline Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,902
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: The barbarity that is Syria
« Reply #4400 on: Today at 11:46:08 am »
Quote from: Lidls Christmas Reserve Port on Today at 11:16:35 am
And when each of the first two were toppled, their countries descended into murderous anarchy and total 'failed states', with worse bloodshed and collapse of civil infrastructure.

I don't want this to sound like a "well Mussolini got the trains running on time" post, because I despise fascist dictators and both Hussein and Gaddafi deserved their fates. But replacing a secular dictatorship that imposed restrictions on personal freedoms to enshrine their own power, with potentially an even more brutal and oppressive theocratic dictatorship like that in Iran or Afghanistan is a step backwards for liberal personal freedoms.

Pre-'Arab Spring' Libya and Syria were far from perfect, but the vast majority of their populations had far more rights and freedoms than people - especially women - have in Iran or Afghanistan now.



I'm not an expert but I think you are mixing apples and oranges. Libya and Iraq were petro dictatorships that could buy loyalty from people with traditional tribal/regional/sect loyalties. Syria is much different. Syria's main export has been people for many years.

Syria, like Lebanon, has been a mixed population of Christians, Druze, Muslims with Armenians, Kurds and others mixed in. It is interesting that these muslim fighters are allied with the Druze and the Kurds.

Logged
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,538
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: The barbarity that is Syria
« Reply #4401 on: Today at 11:50:39 am »
Other interesting fact, Al-Assads Mrs is British.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,902
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: The barbarity that is Syria
« Reply #4402 on: Today at 11:53:58 am »
Quote from: Lidls Christmas Reserve Port on Today at 11:27:06 am

At the time of the Arab Spring uprising there, there were experts on that field saying exactly that the uprising in Syria, although starting as a grassroots bid to break free from the Assad regime (itself driven largely by protest over rising bread and fuel prices, caused by climate change-induced crop failures and withdrawal of fuel price subsidies), was fanned and increasingly orchestrated/funded by the Gulf dictatorships who wanted to topple Assad to bring in a stooge government that would green light such a gas pipeline. Russia, of course, wanted to block that, as it wanted to retain it's near-monopolistic position, especially as it was, at the time, working on it's Nordstream 2 pipeline (to bypass Ukraine, who charged $billions for transit rights)



I thought I remembered reading something about that proposed pipeline route years ago.

Indeed, the gulf states and Europe want a secure state of Syria. It's in their best interests.

Syria is such a good barometer of Russia's influence in the world.
Logged
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Offline Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,902
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: The barbarity that is Syria
« Reply #4403 on: Today at 11:57:13 am »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 11:34:42 am
Luckily the new incoming President Trump has already stated in very clear terms it's got nothing to do with the US. As we don't have the capacity to act alone it should be all ok. Well as long as Biden doesn't try something before Trump comes in.

The US has a base in Syria. They are strategically placed to interfere in weapons shipments to Hezbollah through Syria. A decision will have to be made there. 
Logged
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Online Bobsackamano

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,803
Re: The barbarity that is Syria
« Reply #4404 on: Today at 12:01:16 pm »
Quote from: Giono on Today at 11:57:13 am
The US has a base in Syria. They are strategically placed to interfere in weapons shipments to Hezbollah through Syria. A decision will have to be made there. 

Doesn't look like the new guys in charge of Syria are friendly at all with Hezbollah as their boys in Damascus seemed to have hot footed it across the border to Lebanon. This could even be the end of Hezbollah and Iranian influence in Syria and Lebanon with Turkey the likely new bossman.
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,538
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: The barbarity that is Syria
« Reply #4405 on: Today at 12:03:23 pm »
Quote from: Giono on Today at 11:46:08 am
I'm not an expert but I think you are mixing apples and oranges. Libya and Iraq were petro dictatorships that could buy loyalty from people with traditional tribal/regional/sect loyalties. Syria is much different. Syria's main export has been people for many years.

Syria, like Lebanon, has been a mixed population of Christians, Druze, Muslims with Armenians, Kurds and others mixed in. It is interesting that these muslim fighters are allied with the Druze and the Kurds.



Excellent doctors, whenever I need to use my medical insurance I always look for a Syrian doctor
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,479
Re: The barbarity that is Syria
« Reply #4406 on: Today at 12:04:46 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 11:34:42 am
Luckily the new incoming President Trump has already stated in very clear terms it's got nothing to do with the US. As we don't have the capacity to act alone it should be all ok. Well as long as Biden doesn't try something before Trump comes in.
The same Trump who was proudly boasting he was keeping troops in Syria just for the oil during his term? Those troops are still there
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,538
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: The barbarity that is Syria
« Reply #4407 on: Today at 12:05:00 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 12:01:16 pm
Doesn't look like the new guys in charge of Syria are friendly at all with Hezbollah as their boys in Damascus seemed to have hot footed it across the border to Lebanon. This could even be the end of Hezbollah and Iranian influence in Syria and Lebanon with Turkey the likely new bossman.

Hezbollah is Shia, the new guys are Sunni, they are very rarely friendly with each other and ultimately the cause of a lot of the problems in the Middle East.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,675
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The barbarity that is Syria
« Reply #4408 on: Today at 12:12:54 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:52:41 am
Yes, the ever-present danger of replacing a fascist dictator in the Middle East. Saddam, Gaddafi and now Assad. All of them brutes. All of them murdered and tortured millions of their own people for fun. But what follows?

Not democracy. There is not a single Islamic country I can think of that runs anything approaching a democracy with free and fair elections, respect for women and acceptance of human rights. Assad needs a session in The Hague but what comes next is highly unlikely to be good.
Logged

Online The holly and the jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,866
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: The barbarity that is Syria
« Reply #4409 on: Today at 12:22:57 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:32:25 am
Assad's Baathist regime has been a failed state by any definition for the last 23 years. Millions fled and almost half a million dead.

Say nothing of the brutal prisons were thousands of people were brutally tortured and kept in awful conditions. Didn't he also use the nerve agent sarin on people as well? They were an awful regime who ruled by sheer terror, its no surprise people are overjoyed in his going. I am a bit more concerned with what replaces it though.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,538
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: The barbarity that is Syria
« Reply #4410 on: Today at 12:23:22 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 12:12:54 pm
Not democracy. There is not a single Islamic country I can think of that runs anything approaching a democracy with free and fair elections, respect for women and acceptance of human rights. Assad needs a session in The Hague but what comes next is highly unlikely to be good.

Your right but some are better than others, you have some with no functioning government like Libya, then you you have the Gulf countries where as long as you keep your head down your relatively safe, you then have those like Pakistan where democracy exists but frequently the army gets involved and then you have the likes of Malaysia and Indonesia which are as liberal as they get, women are relatively free but still have issues with homosexuality and minorities.

The problem is the various groups cant live with each other but then if you start breaking the country up into a Sunni state, a Shia state, a Kurdish state etc then inevitably neighbours start interfering because they are seen as small and weak.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online The holly and the jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,866
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: The barbarity that is Syria
« Reply #4411 on: Today at 12:24:24 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 12:12:54 pm
Not democracy. There is not a single Islamic country I can think of that runs anything approaching a democracy with free and fair elections, respect for women and acceptance of human rights. Assad needs a session in The Hague but what comes next is highly unlikely to be good.

Sadly, I can't disagree with anything you've put there. It's thoroughly depressing.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Bobsackamano

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,803
Re: The barbarity that is Syria
« Reply #4412 on: Today at 12:29:21 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:05:00 pm
Hezbollah is Shia, the new guys are Sunni, they are very rarely friendly with each other and ultimately the cause of a lot of the problems in the Middle East.

Indeed, actually been surprised at how the Sunni's hadn't taken advantage of Israel handing the Hezbollah their arses on a plate. Obviously just biding their time until the optimum moment.

Their success gives a certain cause for optimism. Do they opt for control without domination or do they opt for domination? If it's the former then things could turn out ok, if not it could be bad.
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,485
Re: The barbarity that is Syria
« Reply #4413 on: Today at 12:42:06 pm »
Quote from: Lidls Christmas Reserve Port on Today at 11:16:35 am
I don't want this to sound like a "well Mussolini got the trains running on time" post, because I despise fascist dictators and both Hussein and Gaddafi deserved their fates. But replacing a secular dictatorship that imposed restrictions on personal freedoms to enshrine their own power, with potentially an even more brutal and oppressive theocratic dictatorship like that in Iran or Afghanistan is a step backwards for liberal personal freedoms.
interesting to read such a politically illiterate argument from you, that authoritarianism increases liberalism
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,485
Re: The barbarity that is Syria
« Reply #4414 on: Today at 12:44:16 pm »
by the way, what is it with certain branches of regressive/far lefties that makes them so resent the prospects of the people in arab states having a say in determining how they are governed. ironically it's highly prevalent among people who consider themselves 'anti-imperialism'. of all days, you'd think they'd be at least a little too embarrassed to peddle their slop today
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:39:05 am
Well it's certainly more popular to turn a blind eye (so long as you're able to forcibly stop any refugees coming into your country). The appetite to help or encourage democratic forces in these wretched places has completely gone. In that sense Trump has his finger absolutely on the pulse. "They're only Arabs anyway".
precisely this. horseshoe effect example number 8,786,609,585
« Last Edit: Today at 12:47:32 pm by classycarra »
Logged

Online jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,710
  • Meh sd f
Re: The barbarity that is Syria
« Reply #4415 on: Today at 12:57:11 pm »
Such a complicated country, with very odd alliances.
The Turks seems to have been orchestrating this, but together with the Kurds who they hate.
I'm sure the Kurds expect some independence or even their own country in return, but would Turkey accept that?

Then there's Israel next door, whose attacks on Hizbollah set the stage for this revolution. Now they have reduced Iran's influence, but instead they could have jihadists running Syria.

A democratic government is of course impossible, but the question is rather if there will be one government. Maybe Syria will break up, maybe there will be a new civil war, maybe a new islamic state.
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,538
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: The barbarity that is Syria
« Reply #4416 on: Today at 01:02:35 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 12:42:06 pm
interesting to read such a politically illiterate argument from you, that authoritarianism increases liberalism

Its equally illiterate to assume the removal of a dictator automatically leads to something necessarily better.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Commie Bobbie

  • Just woke up......Member of the Committee for State Security. More Folkestone Fashionista than Sandon Sandanista......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,669
  • #WTRWWAW
Re: The barbarity that is Syria
« Reply #4417 on: Today at 01:04:46 pm »
Assad Day.

His mate Vlad hasn't had a great 48 hours with his mate getting deposed in Damascus and his other bezzie Donald wearing the colours of Ukraine.

Lovely stuff.

Quote from: classycarra on Today at 12:44:16 pm
by the way, what is it with certain branches of regressive/far lefties that makes them so resent the prospects of the people in arab states having a say in determining how they are governed. ironically it's highly prevalent among people who consider themselves 'anti-imperialism'. of all days, you'd think they'd be at least a little too embarrassed to peddle their slop todayprecisely this. horseshoe effect example number 8,786,609,585

Exactly, as of someone of the Left, the continual circle jerk by tankies of Putin makes me want to vomit.

This is a good day. Still, a long way to go, but at last - some hope.
Logged
Twitter: @atypicalbob

DON'T BUY THE S*N

MacKenzie Is Still A Fucking c*nt

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,485
Re: The barbarity that is Syria
« Reply #4418 on: Today at 01:10:40 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 12:57:11 pm
Such a complicated country, with very odd alliances.
The Turks seems to have been orchestrating this, but together with the Kurds who they hate.
No, that's not the case - they haven't orchestrated this (they were in the process of trying to prepare their faction but then it started beforehand).

And no they aren't with the Kurds (sorry, that's just a historically and politically illiterate suggestion - honestly, use google or something).

Quote from: jepovic on Today at 12:57:11 pm
I'm sure the Kurds expect some independence or even their own country in return, but would Turkey accept that?
No, that's why they are fighting the Kurds. Even during the rebellion of the last week, Turkish factions have tken the opportunity to fight the SDF in the north east.

And it's not just militants Turkey targets, they cut water to Kurds in north east Syria over 3 weeks ago too (with little to no care or response in the west)
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c79zj7rz3l4o

Quote from: jepovic on Today at 12:57:11 pm
Then there's Israel next door, whose attacks on Hizbollah set the stage for this revolution. Now they have reduced Iran's influence, but instead they could have jihadists running Syria.
think you're underestimating Russia's influence (you'd have to say Ukraine have 'set the stage too').

one thing that's occurred quietly during this week is that Israel bombed some of Assad's chemical weapon caches, which is a net good for the world (and offsets the risk of them being utilised by factions in Syria post-Assad)

Quote from: jepovic on Today at 12:57:11 pm
A democratic government is of course impossible, but the question is rather if there will be one government.
It's (of course) not impossible.

Quote from: jepovic on Today at 12:57:11 pm
Maybe Syria will break up, maybe there will be a new civil war, maybe a new islamic state.
It won't be the latter, it's much too diverse for that.
Logged

Online Santa couldn't find his reindeer

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,011
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The barbarity that is Syria
« Reply #4419 on: Today at 01:11:01 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 12:12:54 pm
Not democracy. There is not a single Islamic country I can think of that runs anything approaching a democracy with free and fair elections, respect for women and acceptance of human rights. Assad needs a session in The Hague but what comes next is highly unlikely to be good.

Malaysia.
Its far from perfect, but certainly meets the criteria of 'something approaching a democracy'.



Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,485
Re: The barbarity that is Syria
« Reply #4420 on: Today at 01:14:37 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 01:02:35 pm
It’s equally illiterate to assume the removal of a dictator automatically leads to something necessarily better.
point me to them? I'll mention that they've been naive if you like.

but that hypothetical person still wouldn't be your equal, yours is simply a politically illiterate statement

[edit: just seen you're not Nobby - replace "your" above with "Nobby"
Logged

Online jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,710
  • Meh sd f
Re: The barbarity that is Syria
« Reply #4421 on: Today at 01:19:25 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 01:10:40 pm
No, that's not the case - they haven't orchestrated this (they were in the process of trying to prepare their faction but then it started beforehand).

And no they aren't with the Kurds (sorry, that's just a historically and politically illiterate suggestion - honestly, use google or something).
No, that's why they are fighting the Kurds. Even during the rebellion of the last week, Turkish factions have tken the opportunity to fight the SDF in the north east.

And it's not just militants Turkey targets, they cut water to Kurds in north east Syria over 3 weeks ago too (with little to no care or response in the west)
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c79zj7rz3l4o
think you're underestimating Russia's influence (you'd have to say Ukraine have 'set the stage too').

one thing that's occurred quietly during this week is that Israel bombed some of Assad's chemical weapon caches, which is a net good for the world (and offsets the risk of them being utilised by factions in Syria post-Assad)
It's (of course) not impossible.
It won't be the latter, it's much too diverse for that.
We will see what was behind this, but Turkey has been a major player for sure.

I admire your optimisim, but history makes it very hard for me to be optimistic when jihadists take over. These people were doing mass executions not many years ago. I wouldnt be the slightest surprised if they start executing Alawites

The jihadists want to create an islamic state. Maybe they succeed, maybe they wont
« Last Edit: Today at 01:22:39 pm by jepovic »
Logged

Online B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,479
Re: The barbarity that is Syria
« Reply #4422 on: Today at 01:21:36 pm »
Quote from: Santa couldn't find his reindeer on Today at 01:11:01 pm
Malaysia.
Its far from perfect, but certainly meets the criteria of 'something approaching a democracy'.
Morrocco too no?
Logged

Offline Alvador

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 191
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The barbarity that is Syria
« Reply #4423 on: Today at 01:22:25 pm »
Quote from: Lidls Christmas Reserve Port on Today at 11:16:35 am
And when each of the first two were toppled, their countries descended into murderous anarchy and total 'failed states', with worse bloodshed and collapse of civil infrastructure.

I don't want this to sound like a "well Mussolini got the trains running on time" post, because I despise fascist dictators and both Hussein and Gaddafi deserved their fates. But replacing a secular dictatorship that imposed restrictions on personal freedoms to enshrine their own power, with potentially an even more brutal and oppressive theocratic dictatorship like that in Iran or Afghanistan is a step backwards for liberal personal freedoms.

Pre-'Arab Spring' Libya and Syria were far from perfect, but the vast majority of their populations had far more rights and freedoms than people - especially women - have in Iran or Afghanistan now.

Sums up my feelings. Assad is a brute that I'm glad has fallen but looking at these new fellas makes me think that Syrian people's futures aren't going to get much better.

An Islamist Jihadi rebel leader coming into a power vacuum.. well you can pretty much write the script of what comes next.
Logged

Online Santa couldn't find his reindeer

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,011
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The barbarity that is Syria
« Reply #4424 on: Today at 01:26:36 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 01:21:36 pm
Morrocco too no?

I wont profess to know too much about North Africa, but I used to live in Malaysia and know it well
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Online B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,479
Re: The barbarity that is Syria
« Reply #4425 on: Today at 01:27:34 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 01:02:35 pm
Its equally illiterate to assume the removal of a dictator automatically leads to something necessarily better.
I agree with you but this isn't just the case of a dictator being removed is it? Its potentially the end of a 13 year long war. Assad was unable to end the war and establish control. Irs not like he even has had control of the country for a long time
Logged

Online B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,479
Re: The barbarity that is Syria
« Reply #4426 on: Today at 01:30:12 pm »
Quote from: Santa couldn't find his reindeer on Today at 01:26:36 pm
I wont profess to know too much about North Africa, but I used to live in Malaysia and know it well
I wss hoping you knew more than me  ;D

But I think Morrocco is generally considered to be one of the most stable free countries in the region. Not saying its completely democratic or free either but you can say that for most of the world not just Islamic countries
Logged

Online jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,710
  • Meh sd f
Re: The barbarity that is Syria
« Reply #4427 on: Today at 01:33:06 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 01:27:34 pm
I agree with you but this isn't just the case of a dictator being removed is it? Its potentially the end of a 13 year long war. Assad was unable to end the war and establish control. Irs not like he even has had control of the country for a long time
Its the end of this war, but not necessarily the end of war in syria
You have the Alawite shia with all the weapons, and the sunni jihadists, plus the kurds
Logged

Online B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,479
Re: The barbarity that is Syria
« Reply #4428 on: Today at 01:39:11 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 01:33:06 pm
Its the end of this war, but not necessarily the end of war in syria
You have the Alawite shia with all the weapons, and the sunni jihadists, plus the kurds
For sure but the point is Assad was a dictator that had lost control of his country. Its not the case of trading a country that was stable under dictator control for something new, it's one that has been at war for past 13 years. These rebel Islamist groups already had power and controlled parts of Syria.
Logged

Online Santa couldn't find his reindeer

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,011
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The barbarity that is Syria
« Reply #4429 on: Today at 01:52:34 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 01:30:12 pm
I wss hoping you knew more than me  ;D

But I think Morrocco is generally considered to be one of the most stable free countries in the region. Not saying its completely democratic or free either but you can say that for most of the world not just Islamic countries

I guess it depends on your criteria. Pakistan, for example, has had a female PM. but I wouldn't want to live there.
That said I wouldn't live in USA either.  Workers right in Malaysia are far better than they are in America.

Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.
Pages: 1 ... 106 107 108 109 110 [111]   Go Up
« previous next »
 