Such a complicated country, with very odd alliances.

The Turks seems to have been orchestrating this, but together with the Kurds who they hate.

I'm sure the Kurds expect some independence or even their own country in return, but would Turkey accept that?

Then there's Israel next door, whose attacks on Hizbollah set the stage for this revolution. Now they have reduced Iran's influence, but instead they could have jihadists running Syria.

A democratic government is of course impossible, but the question is rather if there will be one government.

Maybe Syria will break up, maybe there will be a new civil war, maybe a new islamic state.



No, that's not the case - they haven't orchestrated this (they were in the process of trying to prepare their faction but then it started beforehand).And no they aren't with the Kurds (sorry, that's just a historically and politically illiterate suggestion - honestly, use google or something).No, that's why they are fighting the Kurds. Even during the rebellion of the last week, Turkish factions have tken the opportunity to fight the SDF in the north east.And it's not just militants Turkey targets, they cut water to Kurds in north east Syria over 3 weeks ago too (with little to no care or response in the west)think you're underestimating Russia's influence (you'd have to say Ukraine have 'set the stage too').one thing that's occurred quietly during this week is that Israel bombed some of Assad's chemical weapon caches, which is a net good for the world (and offsets the risk of them being utilised by factions in Syria post-Assad)It's (of course) not impossible.It won't be the latter, it's much too diverse for that.