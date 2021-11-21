« previous next »
The barbarity that is Syria

Re: The barbarity that is Syria
Reply #4360
Thanks for the detailed reply 👍.  I can't say I follow it so closely. It is hard to finger out things nodays with so many media sources with their own agendas
Re: The barbarity that is Syria
Reply #4361
Talk now seems to be of the imminent fall of Damascus and the fall of the Assad regime.

Rebel forces 'reach Damascus suburbs' as protesters topple statue on outskirts

https://news.sky.com/story/amp/rebel-forces-expand-control-in-syria-as-assad-faces-fight-for-key-city-13268577
Re: The barbarity that is Syria
Reply #4362
Not entirely sure it's a good thing or not, particularly if an Islamist regime gets the upper hand, it will be essentially replacing one murderous dictator with another possibly worse one


Edit - just read Classycarra's reply so gives me some hope
Re: The barbarity that is Syria
Reply #4363
Quote from: Santas crapped on me loo la on Yesterday at 03:57:25 pm
Not entirely sure it's a good thing or not, particularly if an Islamist regime gets the upper hand, it will be essentially replacing one murderous dictator with another possibly worse one

As I said before, sometimes there are no good guys and this is an example, just remarkable how quickly it looks like its happening though and how brittle the Assad regime looks now its backers are busy elsewhere.
Re: The barbarity that is Syria
Reply #4364
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 04:00:36 pm
As I said before, sometimes there are no good guys and this is an example, just remarkable how quickly it looks like its happening though and how brittle the Assad regime looks now its backers are busy elsewhere.
yes looks like the rebels have timed it perfectly, hopefully it works out and the country and region can find some form of peace
Re: The barbarity that is Syria
Reply #4365
I wish the Iranian regime would go the same way.  :(
Re: The barbarity that is Syria
Reply #4366
this is speculative, and certainly not confirmed, but there's an above zero chance that Assad's escape flight just crashed/was shot down 'live on flighttracker'
https://xcancel.com/TrueSlazac/status/1865587734833684538
(likely just stopped transmitting, but people tracking it said that altitude dropped/was extremely low at the last point it transmitted)
Re: The barbarity that is Syria
Reply #4367
honestly think there's a solid chance he might be toast (if he's truly on that flight)

https://xcancel.com/Nrg8000/status/1865591119268184265
« Last Edit: Today at 03:08:37 am by classycarra »
Re: The barbarity that is Syria
Reply #4368
From the guardian: Syria's Berlin Wall moment

Amazing really. How quickly it happened. Good luck
We used to have a Syrian poster on here during the Arab Spring. Hope you are well and celebrating today



Re: The barbarity that is Syria
Reply #4369
Astonishing.

Bad day for Putin too.
Re: The barbarity that is Syria
Reply #4370
They had a civil war with a million dead for over a decade, without any change of power.
Now the regime has fallen in a matter of days, with minimal casualties.
Re: The barbarity that is Syria
Reply #4371
Wheres the chinless wonder flown to then?
Re: The barbarity that is Syria
Reply #4372
Be interesting to see how they govern.
Re: The barbarity that is Syria
Reply #4373
Quote from: A weatherfield winter wonderland on Today at 08:57:04 am
Wheres the chinless wonder flown to then?

Moscow or Tehran are the obvious possibilities.
Re: The barbarity that is Syria
Reply #4374
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 09:05:16 am
Moscow or Tehran are the obvious possibilities.
Allegedly his family went to UAE
« Last Edit: Today at 09:25:08 am by jepovic »
Re: The barbarity that is Syria
Reply #4375
God help the people of Damascus especially women and Christians.
Re: The barbarity that is Syria
Reply #4376
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 09:05:16 am
Moscow or Tehran are the obvious possibilities.
UAE is where a bunch of private jet flights have been depositing family members this week, apparently.

The speed of this is amazing. It's like Hemingway's quote about how people go bankrupt - it happens two ways, gradually and then suddenly. Ten years of civil war with stalemate and then a ten day sprint for Aleppo and Damascus and that's the ball game.
Re: The barbarity that is Syria
Reply #4377
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 09:24:37 am
UAE is where a bunch of private jet flights have been depositing family members this week, apparently.

The speed of this is amazing. It's like Hemingway's quote about how people go bankrupt - it happens two ways, gradually and then suddenly. Ten years of civil war with stalemate and then a ten day sprint for Aleppo and Damascus and that's the ball game.

Iran and Russia were keeping him in power, basically.
Re: The barbarity that is Syria
Reply #4378
Quote from: A weatherfield winter wonderland on Today at 08:57:04 am
Wheres the chinless wonder flown to then?

To George Galloway's bedsit in Glasgow.
Re: The barbarity that is Syria
Reply #4379
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 09:30:59 am
Iran and Russia were keeping him in power, basically.
But they didn't pull the plug, as such, ten days ago. Assad still had all the Russian tanks and planes and materiel. It's not like they threw them in big transport planes back to Moscow and Tehran or whatever.
Re: The barbarity that is Syria
Reply #4380
Perhaps, the Syrians who fled into Lebanon, who then fled the bombs of the IDF, back into Syria, will have some respite.  Or, perhaps not.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:01:22 am by Red-Soldier »
Re: The barbarity that is Syria
Reply #4381
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:43:30 am
To George Galloway's bedsit in Glasgow.
nicer spare rooms waiting for him at his pal's in islington

not far away from where he trained as an nhs doctor too ;)
Re: The barbarity that is Syria
Reply #4382
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Today at 09:20:45 am
God help the people of Damascus especially women and Christians.
were you not concerned for them before this week?
Re: The barbarity that is Syria
Reply #4383
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Today at 09:20:45 am
God help the people of Damascus especially women and Christians.
Especially the women as always. Their rights are often a sacrifice to others gains.
Probably c*nts replaced by worse c*nts.
Re: The barbarity that is Syria
Reply #4384
I actually have moderate hopes for what comes in Syria. It will be interesting to see how the Syrian diaspora reacts to this.


It is not a petro dictatorship that was toppled. There isn't a ready source of income for an extremist regime. They may have to have a moderate government to appeal to outside investors...and neither the Russians nor the Iranians will be competing for influence.
Re: The barbarity that is Syria
Reply #4385
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 09:24:37 am
UAE is where a bunch of private jet flights have been depositing family members this week, apparently.


Hes just gone to watch the Grand Prix :D
Re: The barbarity that is Syria
Reply #4386
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 09:57:14 am
were you not concerned for them before this week?

What a stupid question
Re: The barbarity that is Syria
Reply #4387
The only thing that was holding a loose collection of very disparate groups together was a shared desire to overthrow Assad.

With him gone, the danger now is that the factions start fighting each other for control. And with the evil Gulf States dictatorships likely bankrolling the Muslimist scumbags, these must be favourites to emerge on top.

The last thing any decent person wants is another oppressive Muslimist theocracy stripping everyone - particularly women - of liberal freedoms.
Re: The barbarity that is Syria
Reply #4388
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Today at 10:36:14 am
What a stupid question
it's sincere. i asked you a question rather than making an assumption.

but you haven't posted about syria during the civil war. the first time you''ve shared concern about women and christians was when the bloody dictatorship (backed by iran and russia) has fallen.
Re: The barbarity that is Syria
Reply #4389
Quote from: Lidls Christmas Reserve Port on Today at 10:38:43 am
The only thing that was holding a loose collection of very disparate groups together was a shared desire to overthrow Assad.

With him gone, the danger now is that the factions start fighting each other for control. And with the evil Gulf States dictatorships likely bankrolling the Muslimist scumbags, these must be favourites to emerge on top.

The last thing any decent person wants is another oppressive Muslimist theocracy stripping everyone - particularly women - of liberal freedoms.

Yes, the ever-present danger of replacing a fascist dictator in the Middle East. Saddam, Gaddafi and now Assad. All of them brutes. All of them murdered and tortured millions of their own people for fun. But what follows?
Re: The barbarity that is Syria
Reply #4390
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:52:41 am
Yes, the ever-present danger of replacing a fascist dictator in the Middle East. Saddam, Gaddafi and now Assad. All of them brutes. All of them murdered and tortured millions of their own people for fun. But what follows?

Just hope there is no need for us to do something.

What could possibly go wrong?
