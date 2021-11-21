The only thing that was holding a loose collection of very disparate groups together was a shared desire to overthrow Assad.



With him gone, the danger now is that the factions start fighting each other for control. And with the evil Gulf States dictatorships likely bankrolling the Muslimist scumbags, these must be favourites to emerge on top.



The last thing any decent person wants is another oppressive Muslimist theocracy stripping everyone - particularly women - of liberal freedoms.