Not entirely sure it's a good thing or not, particularly if an Islamist regime gets the upper hand, it will be essentially replacing one murderous dictator with another possibly worse one
As I said before, sometimes there are no good guys and this is an example, just remarkable how quickly it looks like its happening though and how brittle the Assad regime looks now its backers are busy elsewhere.
Moscow or Tehran are the obvious possibilities.
UAE is where a bunch of private jet flights have been depositing family members this week, apparently.The speed of this is amazing. It's like Hemingway's quote about how people go bankrupt - it happens two ways, gradually and then suddenly. Ten years of civil war with stalemate and then a ten day sprint for Aleppo and Damascus and that's the ball game.
Iran and Russia were keeping him in power, basically.
God help the people of Damascus especially women and Christians.
The only thing that was holding a loose collection of very disparate groups together was a shared desire to overthrow Assad.With him gone, the danger now is that the factions start fighting each other for control. And with the evil Gulf States dictatorships likely bankrolling the Muslimist scumbags, these must be favourites to emerge on top.The last thing any decent person wants is another oppressive Muslimist theocracy stripping everyone - particularly women - of liberal freedoms.
Yes, the ever-present danger of replacing a fascist dictator in the Middle East. Saddam, Gaddafi and now Assad. All of them brutes. All of them murdered and tortured millions of their own people for fun. But what follows?
