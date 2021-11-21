« previous next »
Author Topic: The barbarity that is Syria  (Read 427014 times)

Offline Digger

Re: The barbarity that is Syria
« Reply #4360 on: Yesterday at 05:22:48 am »
Thanks for the detailed reply 👍.  I can't say I follow it so closely. It is hard to finger out things nodays with so many media sources with their own agendas
Offline west_london_red

Re: The barbarity that is Syria
« Reply #4361 on: Yesterday at 03:53:12 pm »
Talk now seems to be of the imminent fall of Damascus and the fall of the Assad regime.

Rebel forces 'reach Damascus suburbs' as protesters topple statue on outskirts

https://news.sky.com/story/amp/rebel-forces-expand-control-in-syria-as-assad-faces-fight-for-key-city-13268577
Offline Santas crapped on me loo la

Re: The barbarity that is Syria
« Reply #4362 on: Yesterday at 03:57:25 pm »
Not entirely sure it's a good thing or not, particularly if an Islamist regime gets the upper hand, it will be essentially replacing one murderous dictator with another possibly worse one


Edit - just read Classycarra's reply so gives me some hope
Offline west_london_red

Re: The barbarity that is Syria
« Reply #4363 on: Yesterday at 04:00:36 pm »
Quote from: Santas crapped on me loo la on Yesterday at 03:57:25 pm
Not entirely sure it's a good thing or not, particularly if an Islamist regime gets the upper hand, it will be essentially replacing one murderous dictator with another possibly worse one

As I said before, sometimes there are no good guys and this is an example, just remarkable how quickly it looks like its happening though and how brittle the Assad regime looks now its backers are busy elsewhere.
Offline Santas crapped on me loo la

Re: The barbarity that is Syria
« Reply #4364 on: Yesterday at 04:01:48 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 04:00:36 pm
As I said before, sometimes there are no good guys and this is an example, just remarkable how quickly it looks like its happening though and how brittle the Assad regime looks now its backers are busy elsewhere.
yes looks like the rebels have timed it perfectly, hopefully it works out and the country and region can find some form of peace
Offline The holly and the jillc

Re: The barbarity that is Syria
« Reply #4365 on: Yesterday at 10:18:54 pm »
I wish the Iranian regime would go the same way.  :(
Offline classycarra

Re: The barbarity that is Syria
« Reply #4366 on: Today at 02:58:07 am »
this is speculative, and certainly not confirmed, but there's an above zero chance that Assad's escape flight just crashed/was shot down 'live on flighttracker'
https://xcancel.com/TrueSlazac/status/1865587734833684538
(likely just stopped transmitting, but people tracking it said that altitude dropped/was extremely low at the last point it transmitted)
Offline classycarra

Re: The barbarity that is Syria
« Reply #4367 on: Today at 03:06:29 am »
honestly think there's a solid chance he might be toast (if he's truly on that flight)

https://xcancel.com/Nrg8000/status/1865591119268184265
