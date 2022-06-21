Whilst it's depressing that some people get suckered into believing this kind of stuff, there is a huge difficulty in knowing who and what to believe in any such situation.



The US, for instance, has propagated about as many lies and misinformation campaigns over the years to either cover-up its nefarious actions or create public support for one opinion or another. All to support its ongoing attempts to gain economic and political hegemony over as much of the world as it can.



I would say anyone suckered into believing Washington's bullshit is equally stupid or imbecilic.







In the Syrian case it seemed to me to to be extremely easy. Believe the Syrian civilians under intense daily bombardment from the war-planes and guns of the dictator Assad and his Russian ally. Especially when the whole thing is being intensively documented.I think there was probably some unconscious racism at work in this case. Some people on the margins of the political left - like Waters himself perhaps - looked at the victims and thought 'Arabs'. Just the sort of people to dress up as actors and paint wounds on themselves, just the sort of people to pretend to bury their kids, just the sort of people to start wailing and crying for the cameras.