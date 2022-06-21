« previous next »
The barbarity that is Syria

Re: The barbarity that is Syria
June 21, 2022, 02:14:13 pm
Whilst it's depressing that some people get suckered into believing this kind of stuff, there is a huge difficulty in knowing who and what to believe in any such situation.

The US, for instance, has propagated about as many lies and misinformation campaigns over the years to either cover-up its nefarious actions or create public support for one opinion or another. All to support its ongoing attempts to gain economic and political hegemony over as much of the world as it can.

I would say anyone suckered into believing Washington's bullshit is equally stupid or imbecilic.

Re: The barbarity that is Syria
June 21, 2022, 02:31:27 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on June 21, 2022, 02:14:13 pm
Whilst it's depressing that some people get suckered into believing this kind of stuff, there is a huge difficulty in knowing who and what to believe in any such situation.

The US, for instance, has propagated about as many lies and misinformation campaigns over the years to either cover-up its nefarious actions or create public support for one opinion or another. All to support its ongoing attempts to gain economic and political hegemony over as much of the world as it can.

I would say anyone suckered into believing Washington's bullshit is equally stupid or imbecilic.



In the Syrian case it seemed to me to to be extremely easy. Believe the Syrian civilians under intense daily bombardment from the war-planes and guns of the dictator Assad and his Russian ally. Especially when the whole thing is being intensively documented.

I think there was probably some unconscious racism at work in this case. Some people on the margins of the political left - like Waters himself perhaps - looked at the victims and thought 'Arabs'. Just the sort of people to dress up as actors and paint wounds on themselves, just the sort of people to pretend to bury their kids, just the sort of people to start wailing and crying for the cameras.   
 
Re: The barbarity that is Syria
June 21, 2022, 05:32:15 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on June 21, 2022, 02:31:27 pm
In the Syrian case it seemed to me to to be extremely easy. Believe the Syrian civilians under intense daily bombardment from the war-planes and guns of the dictator Assad and his Russian ally. Especially when the whole thing is being intensively documented.

I think there was probably some unconscious racism at work in this case. Some people on the margins of the political left - like Waters himself perhaps - looked at the victims and thought 'Arabs'. Just the sort of people to dress up as actors and paint wounds on themselves, just the sort of people to pretend to bury their kids, just the sort of people to start wailing and crying for the cameras.

And the difference is with American lies is that America, just about, still has a free press who do investigation those lies.

Unlike most of the Middle East and Russia.
Re: The barbarity that is Syria
June 21, 2022, 05:53:55 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on June 21, 2022, 05:32:15 pm
And the difference is with American lies is that America, just about, still has a free press who do investigation those lies.

Unlike most of the Middle East and Russia.

It certainly does have a free press. Plus functioning courts which are independent.

None of that means its citizens should not be vigilant (and of course huge parts of the American public are vigilant), but it does mean there is transparency and accountability way beyond anything ever offered in Russia or Baathist Syria.

But this is all so obvious....
Re: The barbarity that is Syria
February 1, 2023, 11:44:40 am
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/jan/27/syrian-regime-found-responsible-for-douma-chemical-weapons-attack?CMP=share_btn_tw

Investigators from the global chemical weapons agency have found the Syrian regime responsible for a poison gas attack that killed 43 people in a suburb of Damascus in 2018, leaving victims choking to death in the basement of a home.....

This has been the West's (and the United Nations') greatest failure since 2000. Pure inaction in the face of evil.

Ukraine, among others, is paying for it now.
Re: The barbarity that is Syria
March 5, 2024, 10:25:39 pm
The war waged by Putin and the fascist Assad regime against the Syrian people goes on.

https://twitter.com/nedalalamari/status/1764622056069447943
Re: The barbarity that is Syria
March 7, 2024, 12:16:45 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite on March  5, 2024, 10:25:39 pm
The war waged by Putin and the fascist Assad regime against the Syrian people goes on.

https://twitter.com/nedalalamari/status/1764622056069447943
I saw an housing block attacked by a missile last week, reminded me of Ukraine...
What are your thoughts on Golan Heights ? Occupied territory or real polltik ?

 
Re: The barbarity that is Syria
March 7, 2024, 12:25:07 am
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on March  7, 2024, 12:16:45 am
I saw an housing block attacked by a missile last week, reminded me of Ukraine...
What are your thoughts on Golan Heights ? Occupied territory or real polltik ?
Of course it's occupied, that Apartheid Settler Colony stole it.
Re: The barbarity that is Syria
March 7, 2024, 02:09:37 am
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on March  7, 2024, 12:16:45 am
I saw an housing block attacked by a missile last week, reminded me of Ukraine...
What are your thoughts on Golan Heights ? Occupied territory or real polltik ?
Yes there's a very supply of missiles launched indiscriminately at civilian targets in Golan Heights from within Syria, even before this most recent conflict was started. Grim stuff that Hezbollah and Iran do there - can't imagine that most of the residents, Syrian citizens included, are keen for Hezbollah to rule over them.
Quote from: RedSince86 on March  7, 2024, 12:25:07 am
Of course it's occupied, that Apartheid Settler Colony stole it.
Are we talking the Ottoman Empire here? Or going old school all the way back to the Rashidun Caliphate?
Re: The barbarity that is Syria
March 7, 2024, 03:10:30 pm
Quote from: classycarra on March  7, 2024, 02:09:37 am
Are we talking the Ottoman Empire here? Or going old school all the way back to the Rashidun Caliphate?

He's talking about the Roman empire, I think, or possibly the Greeks. Maybe the Amorites.
Re: The barbarity that is Syria
March 7, 2024, 03:32:16 pm
Hahahaha kids are bing killed but you cracked a funny.
Re: The barbarity that is Syria
March 7, 2024, 03:53:29 pm
Yes they are.

Figures up until November last year: https://syrianobserver.com/news/86315/syria-today-more-than-30000-child-killed-since-2011.html

Few in the West seem to care though, or even be aware.
Re: The barbarity that is Syria
March 21, 2024, 01:47:55 pm
Quote from: classycarra on March  7, 2024, 02:09:37 am
Yes there's a very supply of missiles launched indiscriminately at civilian targets in Golan Heights from within Syria,
The Golan Heights are within Syria... it's an ethnically cleansed occupied territory.
Re: The barbarity that is Syria
March 21, 2024, 01:56:32 pm
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on March 21, 2024, 01:47:55 pm
The Golan Heights are within Syria... it's an ethnically cleansed occupied territory.
if you're gonna try to snarkily correct someone, you're best off trying to find a mistake first. the missiles are launched from syria, as i said.

another tip, don't score the own goal of making a mistake while trying to one up someone with a correction ;D there's tens of thousands of people with Druze heritage living there, that you've just willed out of existence to try to make some weird and ignorant point
Re: The barbarity that is Syria
March 21, 2024, 02:35:12 pm
Like a moth to a flame. ;)
Re: The barbarity that is Syria
March 21, 2024, 03:23:52 pm
13 years since the civilian protests against Assad's military dictatorship began.

13 years of being bombed to smithereens by Assad and Putin. And 13 years of being dispersed all over the world.

"The Revolution continues" say the people of Idlib.

From the Guardian newspaper: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fq0GnLgjAKE

Re: The barbarity that is Syria
Today at 04:11:10 pm
More airstrikes in Syria ::).Someones trying their hardest to escalate their own conflict in the Middle East.
And I'm starting to think Vlad da bad is contemplating the introduction of the MAD doctrine there aswell...
Might settle things down with Iran and Israel and maybe the Saudi's too.   ???
Re: The barbarity that is Syria
Today at 04:31:53 pm
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on Today at 04:11:10 pm
More airstrikes in Syria ::)
good news is that these were military targets (IRGC/Hezbollah), who are responsible for deliberating targeting civilians in Syria/Lebanon/Israel and beyond - as opposed to the usual airstrikes deliberately aiming to kill civilians and destroy civilian infrastructure by Asad/Russia/Iran and their proxies.

Hopefully degrades their capacity to cause more civilian suffering across the middle east for at least a short while
Re: The barbarity that is Syria
Today at 04:56:09 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 04:31:53 pm
good news is that these were military targets (IRGC/Hezbollah), who are responsible for deliberating targeting civilians in Syria/Lebanon/Israel and beyond - as opposed to the usual airstrikes deliberately aiming to kill civilians and destroy civilian infrastructure by Asad/Russia/Iran and their proxies.

Hopefully degrades their capacity to cause more civilian suffering across the middle east for at least a short while
I thought you believed in sovereignty and International law...Anyhow it won't stop the genocidal crimes against humanity happening will it and it just brings that doomsday clock a little bit closer to it's inevitable end...Good news in a kind of nihilistic sense I suppose.
 
Re: The barbarity that is Syria
Today at 05:51:08 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 04:31:53 pm
good news is that these were military targets (IRGC/Hezbollah), who are responsible for deliberating targeting civilians in Syria/Lebanon/Israel and beyond - as opposed to the usual airstrikes deliberately aiming to kill civilians and destroy civilian infrastructure by Asad/Russia/Iran and their proxies.

Hopefully degrades their capacity to cause more civilian suffering across the middle east for at least a short while
Must have been these twats that done the air strike today that killed 3 British aid workers amongst others. Its like youre blissfully unaware and just see what you want to see.
Re: The barbarity that is Syria
Today at 06:08:37 pm
Makes a change from them targeting food aid workers.

c*nts.
Re: The barbarity that is Syria
Today at 06:23:09 pm
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 05:51:08 pm
Must have been these twats that done the air strike today that killed 3 British aid workers amongst others. It’s like you’re blissfully unaware and just see what you want to see.
who's blissfully unaware? the topic of conversation was strikes in syria

not for the first time in this thread bigbonedrawky wants to conflate and draw a moral equivalence between scumbags like Reza Zahedi being killed (or, in the past, the hypothetical threat of killing the scumbag russian air force pilots - via a no fly zone) with the barbarity Syrian's suffer from Asad/Iran/Russia.

spotted him doing this years ago - you can substitute the words out here:

Quote
The fact that in 2021 we still have weird people in the west applying moral equivalence between syrian and russian forces bombing civilians, and nation states proposing to enforce a no-fly zone (threatening to bomb the civilian-targeting syrian and russian military) is just another depressing example of how ideological framing can lead to such astoundingly callous ignorance.
https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=344128.msg17856141#msg17856141

bigbonedrwaky isn't remotely arsed about Syrians, and the tens of thousands of lives lost and millions left with no homes. he only seems to care about Syria when dictatorial regimes suffer a small loss. ideology rotted away any concern for the people who are victim to these regimes long ago
Re: The barbarity that is Syria
Today at 06:24:25 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 06:08:37 pm
Makes a change from them targeting food aid workers.

c*nts.
yet another thread you're deliberately trying to get locked. genuine question, what's your deal? why are you so opposed to some discussions on the news forum that you cynically try to cut them short?
