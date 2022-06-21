« previous next »
The barbarity that is Syria

Re: The barbarity that is Syria
June 21, 2022, 02:14:13 pm
Whilst it's depressing that some people get suckered into believing this kind of stuff, there is a huge difficulty in knowing who and what to believe in any such situation.

The US, for instance, has propagated about as many lies and misinformation campaigns over the years to either cover-up its nefarious actions or create public support for one opinion or another. All to support its ongoing attempts to gain economic and political hegemony over as much of the world as it can.

I would say anyone suckered into believing Washington's bullshit is equally stupid or imbecilic.

Re: The barbarity that is Syria
June 21, 2022, 02:31:27 pm
Nobby Reserve
Whilst it's depressing that some people get suckered into believing this kind of stuff, there is a huge difficulty in knowing who and what to believe in any such situation.

The US, for instance, has propagated about as many lies and misinformation campaigns over the years to either cover-up its nefarious actions or create public support for one opinion or another. All to support its ongoing attempts to gain economic and political hegemony over as much of the world as it can.

I would say anyone suckered into believing Washington's bullshit is equally stupid or imbecilic.



In the Syrian case it seemed to me to to be extremely easy. Believe the Syrian civilians under intense daily bombardment from the war-planes and guns of the dictator Assad and his Russian ally. Especially when the whole thing is being intensively documented.

I think there was probably some unconscious racism at work in this case. Some people on the margins of the political left - like Waters himself perhaps - looked at the victims and thought 'Arabs'. Just the sort of people to dress up as actors and paint wounds on themselves, just the sort of people to pretend to bury their kids, just the sort of people to start wailing and crying for the cameras.   
 
Re: The barbarity that is Syria
June 21, 2022, 05:32:15 pm
Yorkykopite
In the Syrian case it seemed to me to to be extremely easy. Believe the Syrian civilians under intense daily bombardment from the war-planes and guns of the dictator Assad and his Russian ally. Especially when the whole thing is being intensively documented.

I think there was probably some unconscious racism at work in this case. Some people on the margins of the political left - like Waters himself perhaps - looked at the victims and thought 'Arabs'. Just the sort of people to dress up as actors and paint wounds on themselves, just the sort of people to pretend to bury their kids, just the sort of people to start wailing and crying for the cameras.

And the difference is with American lies is that America, just about, still has a free press who do investigation those lies.

Unlike most of the Middle East and Russia.
Re: The barbarity that is Syria
June 21, 2022, 05:53:55 pm
So... Howard Phillips
And the difference is with American lies is that America, just about, still has a free press who do investigation those lies.

Unlike most of the Middle East and Russia.

It certainly does have a free press. Plus functioning courts which are independent.

None of that means its citizens should not be vigilant (and of course huge parts of the American public are vigilant), but it does mean there is transparency and accountability way beyond anything ever offered in Russia or Baathist Syria.

But this is all so obvious....
Re: The barbarity that is Syria
February 1, 2023, 11:44:40 am
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/jan/27/syrian-regime-found-responsible-for-douma-chemical-weapons-attack?CMP=share_btn_tw

Investigators from the global chemical weapons agency have found the Syrian regime responsible for a poison gas attack that killed 43 people in a suburb of Damascus in 2018, leaving victims choking to death in the basement of a home.....

This has been the West's (and the United Nations') greatest failure since 2000. Pure inaction in the face of evil.

Ukraine, among others, is paying for it now.
Re: The barbarity that is Syria
March 5, 2024, 10:25:39 pm
The war waged by Putin and the fascist Assad regime against the Syrian people goes on.

https://twitter.com/nedalalamari/status/1764622056069447943
Re: The barbarity that is Syria
Today at 12:16:45 am
Yorkykopite
The war waged by Putin and the fascist Assad regime against the Syrian people goes on.

https://twitter.com/nedalalamari/status/1764622056069447943
I saw an housing block attacked by a missile last week, reminded me of Ukraine...
What are your thoughts on Golan Heights ? Occupied territory or real polltik ?

 
Re: The barbarity that is Syria
Today at 12:25:07 am
bigbonedrawky
I saw an housing block attacked by a missile last week, reminded me of Ukraine...
What are your thoughts on Golan Heights ? Occupied territory or real polltik ?
Of course it's occupied, that Apartheid Settler Colony stole it.
