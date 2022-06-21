Whilst it's depressing that some people get suckered into believing this kind of stuff, there is a huge difficulty in knowing who and what to believe in any such situation.
The US, for instance, has propagated about as many lies and misinformation campaigns over the years to either cover-up its nefarious actions or create public support for one opinion or another. All to support its ongoing attempts to gain economic and political hegemony over as much of the world as it can.
I would say anyone suckered into believing Washington's bullshit is equally stupid or imbecilic.