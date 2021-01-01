« previous next »
Author Topic: Thank you Carra!

  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Re: Thank you Carra!
« Reply #480 on: Today at 09:32:48 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 09:28:06 am
He didn't spit at a kid. He spat at a scumbag that had no regard for his kid's life when he was driving down the road with a mobile phone in his hand and hanging out the window trying to wind up some guy off the telly.

Fair enough, the Manc was a dickhead, but spitting at people is still proper wrong 'un behaviour, as it was with Diouf.

Re: Thank you Carra!
« Reply #481 on: Today at 09:45:28 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:35:51 am
He is. And he was when he played for us as well. Used to love Carragher, then I read his book (came out around 2007) and thought what an absolute dickhead with the shite he spouted in there. Then he overstayed his welcome as a player by several years and quite nefariously as well. He's a dickhead as a pundit as well, along with his mate Neville. He spent his entire childhood despising LFC with a passion - that's not going to leave you. Not to mention spitting at kids.

The Gerrard/Henderson one is more problematic as it's the one issue with moving to Saudi Arabia, particularly Henderson after previous causes. Carragher has his good qualities as well (charity work and so forth) but he's always been a bit of a nasty character. Henderson always seemed a genuinely nice person and was a great Liverpool captain, which is why many feel let down. Carragher was merely a good defender for a few years in the 2000s.
A sign of the times. Anyone who makes a decision we wouldn't, has a different political standpoint or doesn't love Rafa Benitez is automatically a c*nt. Not only that, but their (unrelated) achievements will be glossed over and/or totally rejected.

How did he "nefariously" overstay his welcome? He struggled in his final season but he didn't hold anyone at gunpoint did he? Do I even want to know the answer?

The truth is we know very little about these people. They live very different lives to us. All we can really judge them on are their years of loyal service to our football club. Carra is a Liverpool legend, a very good defender whose studious nature, leadership and utter determination to do his best for the club probably took him a level higher than he was technically. Baresi I think called him the best defender in Europe at one stage? In hindsight I don't think he was at that level, although for a couple of years he was absolutely fantastic in one of the best defences in Europe, but he was a tremendous servant for our club. He set the standards in training and along with Gerrard ensured that everyone knew what it meant to play for Liverpool. "Who's bigger than Liverpool?"

Has he made mistakes? Well, obviously. As everyone does. The Arbeloa incident wasn't particularly nice but it happens, we'll never know what happened behind the scenes with Rafa but the stories around that Middlesbrough game don't sound great for him. But at the end of the day for him it was clearly all about what he thought was right for the club. I understand the love for Rafa but you also have to remember that he seemingly wasn't a particularly easy guy to get along with, alienating the best player of our generation to the point he nearly left twice, and doing the same with Alonso who did end up leaving. Does that make him a c*nt? No, it doesn't. It's part of his character, and just like Carragher he was only ever acting in the way he felt was best for the club.

On the "spitting at kids" thing, that's not exactly the perfect way to frame what happened but of course it was unsavoury to say the least. Does spitting at a manc giving him abuse undo his years of service to us? No, just like lobbing a pound coin at a cockney didn't either. In fact, his status rose somewhat after that particular incident.

Point is, human beings are flawed. I can absolutely guarantee in the right circumstances there are things that Shanks, Paisley, Kenny will have done in their lives, or opinions they've held, that would be enough for some here to write them off in the same way Carragher and Gerrard have. There's a growing expectation, particularly on our homegrown players, to somehow exemplify absolutely everything we believe is right in every move they make, on the pitch, off the pitch and many years after their retirement. It's an impossible task and it makes me wonder how we can expect loyalty from players when it's open season on the likes of Carragher and Gerrard. What hope is there for the rest of them?

To be honest I believe it's an internet thing. I'll never forget that beautiful rendition of You'll Never Walk Alone that serenaded Carragher on his last game for us and that's the level of fondness I think he's generally held in by the majority of non right on reds. Same for Gerrard, he gets hammered on here but would still receive a hero's welcome at Anfield IMO.
Re: Thank you Carra!
« Reply #482 on: Today at 10:01:43 am »
Fowler managed in Saudi. Is he a fucking scumbag too?

You'll have to go a long way to find three ex players I admire more than Fowler, Gerrard and Carra.

Were they perfect? Absolutely not

Am I? Am I bollocks.
Re: Thank you Carra!
« Reply #483 on: Today at 10:04:42 am »
The club chose to take part in the Dubai cup about 18 months ago. Is everyone at the club scumbags for taking part? Are we now sports washers? Or did we take part for free?  ;D
Re: Thank you Carra!
« Reply #484 on: Today at 10:08:15 am »
Jürgen's gunna keep holidaying in Dubai and end up with his legacy in tatters
Re: Thank you Carra!
« Reply #485 on: Today at 10:17:12 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 10:01:43 am
Fowler managed in Saudi. Is he a fucking scumbag too?



Yes.

Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 10:04:42 am
The club chose to take part in the Dubai cup about 18 months ago. Is everyone at the club scumbags for taking part? Are we now sports washers? Or did we take part for free?  ;D

The club is a business and made a business decision; in the same way we demanded a fee from Saudi for Henderson. The club needs money to function. Henderson et al did not need any more money. They chose to burn the remains of their careers playing in a farmers league in front of five people. You get more people at a pub five a side.

Carra was a great player for us in the context of the times and the team he was in, but there's a reason why he was a record own-goal scorer. There's a reason why he was fifth choice for England. Put peak Carra in the current squad and he's a backup.
Re: Thank you Carra!
« Reply #486 on: Today at 10:23:03 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 10:17:12 am
Carra was a great player for us in the context of the times and the team he was in, but there's a reason why he was a record own-goal scorer. There's a reason why he was fifth choice for England. Put peak Carra in the current squad and he's a backup.

You could argue the same for Hyypia, it's a different game now.  Fair enough if people have opinions about Carragher's punditry or what he gets up to when he's not working, but I dunno why there's a need to downplay his ability/achievements with this club at the same time.  They're two separate things.
Re: Thank you Carra!
« Reply #487 on: Today at 10:28:12 am »
he seems very pro Everton for an ex Liverpool player
For sure still a fan of them
Re: Thank you Carra!
« Reply #488 on: Today at 10:33:00 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 10:28:12 am
he seems very pro Everton for an ex Liverpool player
For sure still a fan of them

Except if you listen to any other fanbase, they'll say he's 100% pro-Liverpool.  Same as if you ask Utd fans, loads of them think Neville goes out of his way to criticise Utd.  Fans just hear what they want to.
Re: Thank you Carra!
« Reply #489 on: Today at 10:34:39 am »
How is he very pro-Everton...? He must speak about them so rarely, not sure how that'd come across.
Re: Thank you Carra!
« Reply #490 on: Today at 10:37:22 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:23:03 am
You could argue the same for Hyypia, it's a different game now.  Fair enough if people have opinions about Carragher's punditry or what he gets up to when he's not working, but I dunno why there's a need to downplay his ability/achievements with this club at the same time.  They're two separate things.
it's the football equivalent of cancel culture. Club legends with unbelievably successful careers, icons who lived and breathed the club for decades at a time and helped give us some of the best days and nights of our lives, reduced to 'average' players and 'c*nts' as human beings. Like I said though I do genuinely believe this is an internet thing, Carragher, Gerrard, Fowler, Henderson would all get a fantastic reception at Anfield and rightly so.
Re: Thank you Carra!
« Reply #491 on: Today at 10:38:20 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 08:35:21 pm
Mainly because of how he acted in his own interests and went against Rafa.

Stevie like anyone who bends over for the Saudi riyal are c*nts & will be c*nts until the day they die.

Life doesn't neatly divide into good people and bad people like this and I'll refuse to allow bad things people (ex Liverpool players in this case) do to become the controlling way I view them, just like I'd hope people will do the same thing in return for me. Fortunately in the non internet world that's how we normally view people.
Re: Thank you Carra!
« Reply #492 on: Today at 11:04:08 am »
Quote from: Redley on Today at 10:34:39 am
How is he very pro-Everton...? He must speak about them so rarely, not sure how that'd come across.
In regards to the 10 point deduction & he wants to them to stay in the PL. Also quite complimentary of them too but i guess that is his job to be impartial. But you can tell he still has a soft spot for them
Re: Thank you Carra!
« Reply #493 on: Today at 11:15:45 am »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 09:45:28 am
A sign of the times. Anyone who makes a decision we wouldn't, has a different political standpoint or doesn't love Rafa Benitez is automatically a c*nt. Not only that, but their (unrelated) achievements will be glossed over and/or totally rejected.

How did he "nefariously" overstay his welcome? He struggled in his final season but he didn't hold anyone at gunpoint did he? Do I even want to know the answer?

The club was fighting for its future in court while Carragher and Purslow pushed through a 2 year extension on a 100k a week contract for an ageing player whose legs had gone. The new owners were then saddled with that contract which impacted on our ability to spend or strengthen in that area. Carragher was openly hostile to any defender that came in if he felt they were going to challenge for his place or take his place. While he had the ear of Purslow we didn't strengthen properly at centre back for a few years, despite losing Hyypia, Carragher's legs going and Agger becoming more injury prone. Partly as a result, any defensive stability disappeared. Still found the money to chuck away on Carragher's mates like Joe Cole and Robbie Keane though who were also non-foreign enough for him and his wife.

Also with Rafa/Carra. Bear in mind that Rafa needed Liverpool to be successful/in good shape in order to keep his job and flourish in the job, the shitter Liverpool were the more likely Carragher was to keep his place in the side. That's not to say Benitez wanted us to do well and Carragher didn't, it's about the different mindsets. Carragher's was centred around his own place in the team and role, so he'd have hated us signing good CB's at that time.

Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 09:45:28 am
Has he made mistakes? Well, obviously. As everyone does. The Arbeloa incident wasn't particularly nice but it happens, we'll never know what happened behind the scenes with Rafa but the stories around that Middlesbrough game don't sound great for him. But at the end of the day for him it was clearly all about what he thought was right for the club. I understand the love for Rafa but you also have to remember that he seemingly wasn't a particularly easy guy to get along with, alienating the best player of our generation to the point he nearly left twice, and doing the same with Alonso who did end up leaving. Does that make him a c*nt? No, it doesn't. It's part of his character, and just like Carragher he was only ever acting in the way he felt was best for the club.

There's plenty of things from his own mouth and actions that paint him in bad light.


Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 09:45:28 am
To be honest I believe it's an internet thing. I'll never forget that beautiful rendition of You'll Never Walk Alone that serenaded Carragher on his last game for us and that's the level of fondness I think he's generally held in by the majority of non right on reds. Same for Gerrard, he gets hammered on here but would still receive a hero's welcome at Anfield IMO.

And rightly so, he'd still get a good reception. Bad receptions should be reserved for a select few ex-players and he achieved a lot at the club. Still a dickhead.
Re: Thank you Carra!
« Reply #494 on: Today at 11:17:19 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 11:15:45 am
The club was fighting for its future in court while Carragher and Purslow pushed through a 2 year extension on a 100k a week contract for an ageing player whose legs had gone.

Henderson and Klopp did the same though?  Pushed hard for him to get an extension when his legs were clearly going.  Was that nefarious too?
Re: Thank you Carra!
« Reply #495 on: Today at 11:23:28 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 11:17:19 am
Henderson and Klopp did the same though?  Pushed hard for him to get an extension when his legs were clearly going.  Was that nefarious too?

Yes, and I said so at the time and since that it was out of order the way Henderson/his agent went about getting that contract and even referenced Carragher's with it. He had two years left on his current deal, there was no need for it. And then after kicking up all that fuss he then wanted out before that extension even kicked in!

Circumstances different though given we were on the brink of administration at the time.
Re: Thank you Carra!
« Reply #496 on: Today at 11:47:41 am »
Or let's look at it the other way. He got that extension because he could still do a job, if no longer an automatic starter and as a local and as a youth product would provide the club with a sense of stability in an unstable time.

As for Carra being a 'good' or 'average' player. You don't get to play as many games as he did for us under 5 different managers by being 'good' or 'average'.

The same way Rafa discarded Murphy for example he could easily have done the same with Carra, if he felt Carra was only 'good' or 'average'.

The revisionism is something else.
Re: Thank you Carra!
« Reply #497 on: Today at 11:48:55 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:23:03 am
You could argue the same for Hyypia, it's a different game now.  Fair enough if people have opinions about Carragher's punditry or what he gets up to when he's not working, but I dunno why there's a need to downplay his ability/achievements with this club at the same time.  They're two separate things.

Hypia was a better defender than Carra. He was also a great goal threat from corners. We missed that when he left. Virgil embodies some of the best qualities of both Hypia and Agger, but brings a lot that neither player had.

It's not about downplaying Carragher's ability. He laboured in a Liverpool side that only had fleeting moments where it truly excelled; the 2001 treble and peaking around 08-09 under Rafa. By the standards of the day there were better defenders out there, never mind judging by the modern era. It's good that he was a stalwart, but he ultimately leveraged his position towards the end of his career and the club let sentimentality get in the way.
Re: Thank you Carra!
« Reply #498 on: Today at 12:05:37 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 11:48:55 am
Hypia was a better defender than Carra. He was also a great goal threat from corners. We missed that when he left. Virgil embodies some of the best qualities of both Hypia and Agger, but brings a lot that neither player had.

It's not about downplaying Carragher's ability. He laboured in a Liverpool side that only had fleeting moments where it truly excelled; the 2001 treble and peaking around 08-09 under Rafa. By the standards of the day there were better defenders out there, never mind judging by the modern era. It's good that he was a stalwart, but he ultimately leveraged his position towards the end of his career and the club let sentimentality get in the way.

I just think Carragher would be looked back on more fondly as a player had he not been on the telly, saying things people don't like.
Re: Thank you Carra!
« Reply #499 on: Today at 12:09:47 pm »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Today at 11:47:41 am
Or let's look at it the other way. He got that extension because he could still do a job, if no longer an automatic starter and as a local and as a youth product would provide the club with a sense of stability in an unstable time.

By 2010 (when he got the extension) he could only 'do a job'  by dropping the line back to basically the 6 yard box to the detriment of the team in general and the tactics the manager wanted. Hodgson aside who Carragher championed to get the job because his playing style suited him. He was still poor with the ball at his feet and a lot slower than before when he was never quick to begin with. FSG were desperate to get the wages down when they took over because there was a lot of bad contracts handed out like Joe Cole and Jokanavic. Carragher's extension was one more.

Quote from: PatriotScouser on Today at 11:47:41 am
The same way Rafa discarded Murphy for example he could easily have done the same with Carra, if he felt Carra was only 'good' or 'average'.

In 2004 when Rafa took over we lost Owen to Real Madrid (to stop him going on a free), sold Murphy and Heskey to help fund new signings and Gerrard wanted to fuck off to Chelsea. We couldn't lose all our local/British core in one summer. Carragher was in the right place at the right time. As it was he stayed and produced a few years of very good performances. In reality though had Rafa sold Carra that year instead of Murphy then he'd have more than likely gone down the table rather than up or across.

Re: Thank you Carra!
« Reply #500 on: Today at 12:13:42 pm »
You're maybe judging him on Van Dijk standards, and how we play now tactically. He was a top CB for a good 5/6 years, at least. He probably wouldnt get into this side but then quite a few players from that period probably wouldnt if we're judging them on their style then to how we play now. Fowler and/or Owen probably wouldnt either. Doesn't diminish from how good they were. Hyypia, Carra and Henchoz were all really good pure defenders but not particularly quick.

Talking about him as a poor player or average or whatever is just daft, he was one of our best players when we were winning European Cups and being ranked as the best team in Europe.
Re: Thank you Carra!
« Reply #501 on: Today at 12:17:38 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:05:37 pm
I just think Carragher would be looked back on more fondly as a player had he not been on the telly, saying things people don't like.

And you would be correct. He wouldn't be the first ex-LFC player to be a dick as a pundit, and he certainly won't be the last. But if you're going to put yourself on the box, then it's going to open you - and your achievements - up for additional scrutiny.

Some will say that's revisionism; but the club's record during Carra's tenure at the club speaks for itself. That's not solely on him, but he was either part of a great team that underachieved or a decent side that overachieved. He was never an elite defender in the same way Gerrard was an elite midfielder, for example.

I don't know whether Carra himself has an overinflated opinion of himself as a player, but I have a lot more affection and respect for James Milner, who I would put roughly at Carra's level. But hey, if James ever goes into punditry, maybe he'll turn out to be a bit of a dick too. Can't see it, though.
Re: Thank you Carra!
« Reply #502 on: Today at 12:24:42 pm »
Quote from: Redley on Today at 12:13:42 pm
You're maybe judging him on Van Dijk standards, and how we play now tactically. He was a top CB for a good 5/6 years, at least. He probably wouldnt get into this side but then quite a few players from that period probably wouldnt if we're judging them on their style then to how we play now. Fowler and/or Owen probably wouldnt either. Doesn't diminish from how good they were. Hyypia, Carra and Henchoz were all really good pure defenders but not particularly quick.

Talking about him as a poor player or average or whatever is just daft, he was one of our best players when we were winning European Cups and being ranked as the best team in Europe.

Actually, I'd say Carra's modern equivalent was Gomez. But I'd say Gomez has a lot more to his game. Virgil is so good it's unfair to compare any other defender to him.

Carra saw himself as the main man in defence, being the local lad and VC. But I'd say his partners, like Agger or Hypia were technically better players than he was, with better footballing brains.
Re: Thank you Carra!
« Reply #503 on: Today at 12:48:02 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 12:24:42 pm
Actually, I'd say Carra's modern equivalent was Gomez. But I'd say Gomez has a lot more to his game. Virgil is so good it's unfair to compare any other defender to him.

Carra saw himself as the main man in defence, being the local lad and VC. But I'd say his partners, like Agger or Hypia were technically better players than he was, with better footballing brains.

There isn't really a modern equivalent because football has moved on tactically in this country. There's plenty of names you could chuck around who would struggle in the high lines that teams play now (Carragher, Terry, Vidic, Adams, Hyypia) who would all be up there as some of the best CBs in PL history. The only top CBs in this country that I can think would pretty seamlessly fit into this era would be Ferdinand and Campbell, maybe Ledley King (although his body would last about 5 minutes).

But Carragher was a top defender. I'm sure we've all watched Istanbul enough times to know that.
Re: Thank you Carra!
« Reply #504 on: Today at 01:16:52 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:05:37 pm
I just think Carragher would be looked back on more fondly as a player had he not been on the telly, saying things people don't like.

thats a bit of a no-shit sherlock comment  :P

Its like its tough for some to split the two. But it doesnt need to be, they are not mutually exclusive.

Carragher was a hugely important part of this squad for many years helping the club to some incredible moments along the way and can always be remembered as such.

Carragher is also a really irritating sky arsekissing cowardly gobshite who loves a good pile-on when things arent going great, but is the first to play the Liverpool fan card to wind people up when things are going great.   

Hes easy to hate, because he does come across as a hugely dislikable bloke.  Doest mean he wasnt a big part of this clubs history for a number of years.
Re: Thank you Carra!
« Reply #505 on: Today at 01:44:26 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:16:52 pm
thats a bit of a no-shit sherlock comment  :P
Yeah but there's a difference between "saying things people don't like" and people perceiving him as still being an Everton fan, a sell out, a c*nt and having history rewritten to label him just an average player.

As a club Liverpool have always idolised their players probably more than anyone. It's part of the appeal for players to be here, they know with us they can go down as legends and it means more than picking up trophies at city now, or Chelsea in the past. There's this shift in recent years, mainly online, where those same legends just get slaughtered because they don't live up to everyone's expectations that they've decided to project on to footballers. In online society there is a trend to exist in echo chambers where you surround yourself only with people who agree with your every word. Anyone outside of it is a c*nt. You see it in the politics thread on here also. Nobody has tolerance for anyone that doesn't believe in all the exact same things they do.

We now expect all our former players to exemplify everything we want to see not just as a footballer but as a person as well. It's impossible for anyone to live up to and I'll say it again, shanks, paisley, Kenny they'd all end up getting the same treatment from people on here if they were operating nowadays where there is so much more scrutiny.

You've gone on to call Carragher and irritating sky arsekissing cowardly gobshite as if that's objective fact. You're talking bollocks because you don't like some of his footballing opinions. It's also just plain disrespectful to someone who served our club in an exemplary manner for many years. When we ask for loyalty from players, why would they bother giving it back if after over a decade of serving the club admirably they get slandered simply because they don't use Monday night football as a chance to talk about how much they love Liverpool non-stop.

The irony is when one of our former players married a teenager a couple of weeks ago, the thread was full of people trying to excuse it. A couple of whom are particularly outspoken when it comes to slagging Gerrard and Carragher at every opportunity. I don't really understand the rules anymore.
Re: Thank you Carra!
« Reply #506 on: Today at 01:47:11 pm »
I mean all the hate Cara gets yet Rafa ended up working for a shitstain of a club like Chelsea like no one is perfect they are all flawed human beings just like us, football fans are so toxic nowadays everyone is jumped on for every little thing.
Re: Thank you Carra!
« Reply #507 on: Today at 05:15:38 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 10:01:43 am
Fowler managed in Saudi. Is he a fucking scumbag too?

You'll have to go a long way to find three ex players I admire more than Fowler, Gerrard and Carra.

Were they perfect? Absolutely not

Am I? Am I bollocks.


Sadly yes, he a twat for that very reason.
Re: Thank you Carra!
« Reply #508 on: Today at 06:16:03 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 12:24:42 pm
Actually, I'd say Carra's modern equivalent was Gomez. But I'd say Gomez has a lot more to his game. Virgil is so good it's unfair to compare any other defender to him.

Carra saw himself as the main man in defence, being the local lad and VC. But I'd say his partners, like Agger or Hypia were technically better players than he was, with better footballing brains.

Carragher did really well for a period, but he was dependent on having someone better next to him to be effective. Hyypia and Agger were excellent LCB's (Virg at LCB has given a similar boost to those playing alongside him). Agger was exceptional on the ball and a good all round defender, Hyypia was excellent in the air and at reading the game. Similar with Skrtel, put him next to Agger or Hyypia and he was good - put him next to Carragher and they both struggled.

Gomez like Carragher has been a utility player across the back but has better qualities on the ball and at least pre-injury had rapid pace as well. Gomez has played right across the back line in a high line for us and done well in all the positions - Carragher in a high line would have been a non-starter.
Re: Thank you Carra!
« Reply #509 on: Today at 07:14:20 pm »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 01:44:26 pm

As a club Liverpool have always idolised their players probably more than anyone. It's part of the appeal for players to be here, they know with us they can go down as legends and it means more than picking up trophies at city now, or Chelsea in the past. There's this shift in recent years, mainly online, where those same legends just get slaughtered because they don't live up to everyone's expectations that they've decided to project on to footballers. In online society there is a trend to exist in echo chambers where you surround yourself only with people who agree with your every word. Anyone outside of it is a c*nt. You see it in the politics thread on here also. Nobody has tolerance for anyone that doesn't believe in all the exact same things they do.


Wise Words, this poisonous, bitter way of looking at the world leads to attributing malice to people, when we don't get the outcomes we want and rationale bordering on conspiracy

Quote
Hodgson aside who Carragher championed to get the job because his playing style suited him."
"The club was fighting for its future in court while Carragher and Purslow pushed through a 2 year extension on a 100k a week contract for an ageing player whose legs had gone."
"While he had the ear of Purslow we didn't strengthen properly at centre back for a few years,

"Carragher's was centred around his own place in the team and role, so he'd have hated us signing good CB's at that time."
"Still found the money to chuck away on Carragher's mates like Joe Cole and Robbie Keane though who were also non-foreign enough for him and his wife."

You would think Carra's wife was on the transfer committee, according to some, but even Carra's wife would know that players like hendo, milner and carra will get longer contracts deep into their 30's as they are perceived as leaders and will add value, even with their legs going, better players like Mane wouldn't get similar deals at that age and rightly so.  We may not like it, but it isn't the players fault and no conduct from henderson's agent would have forced Klopp into agreeing an extension if he didn't actively want to offer one
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 10:17:12 am
Yes.

The club is a business and made a business decision; in the same way we demanded a fee from Saudi for Henderson. The club needs money to function. Henderson et al did not need any more money. They chose to burn the remains of their careers playing in a farmers league in front of five people. You get more people at a pub five a side.

 

This might be the wrong place for this discussion, but it is a poor defence to justify LFC taking the blood money, due to us being a "business", neither LFC nor Gerrard would be bankrupt without the saudi cash, but we would probably be making less than 10% our annual income from it, whereas Gerrard could get close to double his career earnings from being in Saudi, so you could actually suggest his need is greater.  I would prefer we didn't touch the blood at all, but it is hard to justify why LFC fans would blacklist players for going, but be perfectly happy for LFC to take the 40m for fabinho.  Anyone that finds a way to suggest we "need" the blood money, would likely find a way to justify why they would take it in their own personal lives, if push came to shove,
