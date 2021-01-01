« previous next »
Author Topic: Thank you Carra!  (Read 46918 times)

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Re: Thank you Carra!
« Reply #480 on: Today at 09:32:48 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 09:28:06 am
He didn't spit at a kid. He spat at a scumbag that had no regard for his kid's life when he was driving down the road with a mobile phone in his hand and hanging out the window trying to wind up some guy off the telly.

Fair enough, the Manc was a dickhead, but spitting at people is still proper wrong 'un behaviour, as it was with Diouf.

Re: Thank you Carra!
« Reply #481 on: Today at 09:45:28 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:35:51 am
He is. And he was when he played for us as well. Used to love Carragher, then I read his book (came out around 2007) and thought what an absolute dickhead with the shite he spouted in there. Then he overstayed his welcome as a player by several years and quite nefariously as well. He's a dickhead as a pundit as well, along with his mate Neville. He spent his entire childhood despising LFC with a passion - that's not going to leave you. Not to mention spitting at kids.

The Gerrard/Henderson one is more problematic as it's the one issue with moving to Saudi Arabia, particularly Henderson after previous causes. Carragher has his good qualities as well (charity work and so forth) but he's always been a bit of a nasty character. Henderson always seemed a genuinely nice person and was a great Liverpool captain, which is why many feel let down. Carragher was merely a good defender for a few years in the 2000s.
A sign of the times. Anyone who makes a decision we wouldn't, has a different political standpoint or doesn't love Rafa Benitez is automatically a c*nt. Not only that, but their (unrelated) achievements will be glossed over and/or totally rejected.

How did he "nefariously" overstay his welcome? He struggled in his final season but he didn't hold anyone at gunpoint did he? Do I even want to know the answer?

The truth is we know very little about these people. They live very different lives to us. All we can really judge them on are their years of loyal service to our football club. Carra is a Liverpool legend, a very good defender whose studious nature, leadership and utter determination to do his best for the club probably took him a level higher than he was technically. Baresi I think called him the best defender in Europe at one stage? In hindsight I don't think he was at that level, although for a couple of years he was absolutely fantastic in one of the best defences in Europe, but he was a tremendous servant for our club. He set the standards in training and along with Gerrard ensured that everyone knew what it meant to play for Liverpool. "Who's bigger than Liverpool?"

Has he made mistakes? Well, obviously. As everyone does. The Arbeloa incident wasn't particularly nice but it happens, we'll never know what happened behind the scenes with Rafa but the stories around that Middlesbrough game don't sound great for him. But at the end of the day for him it was clearly all about what he thought was right for the club. I understand the love for Rafa but you also have to remember that he seemingly wasn't a particularly easy guy to get along with, alienating the best player of our generation to the point he nearly left twice, and doing the same with Alonso who did end up leaving. Does that make him a c*nt? No, it doesn't. It's part of his character, and just like Carragher he was only ever acting in the way he felt was best for the club.

On the "spitting at kids" thing, that's not exactly the perfect way to frame what happened but of course it was unsavoury to say the least. Does spitting at a manc giving him abuse undo his years of service to us? No, just like lobbing a pound coin at a cockney didn't either. In fact, his status rose somewhat after that particular incident.

Point is, human beings are flawed. I can absolutely guarantee in the right circumstances there are things that Shanks, Paisley, Kenny will have done in their lives, or opinions they've held, that would be enough for some here to write them off in the same way Carragher and Gerrard have. There's a growing expectation, particularly on our homegrown players, to somehow exemplify absolutely everything we believe is right in every move they make, on the pitch, off the pitch and many years after their retirement. It's an impossible task and it makes me wonder how we can expect loyalty from players when it's open season on the likes of Carragher and Gerrard. What hope is there for the rest of them?

To be honest I believe it's an internet thing. I'll never forget that beautiful rendition of You'll Never Walk Alone that serenaded Carragher on his last game for us and that's the level of fondness I think he's generally held in by the majority of non right on reds. Same for Gerrard, he gets hammered on here but would still receive a hero's welcome at Anfield IMO.
Re: Thank you Carra!
« Reply #482 on: Today at 10:01:43 am »
Fowler managed in Saudi. Is he a fucking scumbag too?

You'll have to go a long way to find three ex players I admire more than Fowler, Gerrard and Carra.

Were they perfect? Absolutely not

Am I? Am I bollocks.
Re: Thank you Carra!
« Reply #483 on: Today at 10:04:42 am »
The club chose to take part in the Dubai cup about 18 months ago. Is everyone at the club scumbags for taking part? Are we now sports washers? Or did we take part for free?  ;D
Re: Thank you Carra!
« Reply #484 on: Today at 10:08:15 am »
Jürgen's gunna keep holidaying in Dubai and end up with his legacy in tatters
Re: Thank you Carra!
« Reply #485 on: Today at 10:17:12 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 10:01:43 am
Fowler managed in Saudi. Is he a fucking scumbag too?



Yes.

Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 10:04:42 am
The club chose to take part in the Dubai cup about 18 months ago. Is everyone at the club scumbags for taking part? Are we now sports washers? Or did we take part for free?  ;D

The club is a business and made a business decision; in the same way we demanded a fee from Saudi for Henderson. The club needs money to function. Henderson et al did not need any more money. They chose to burn the remains of their careers playing in a farmers league in front of five people. You get more people at a pub five a side.

Carra was a great player for us in the context of the times and the team he was in, but there's a reason why he was a record own-goal scorer. There's a reason why he was fifth choice for England. Put peak Carra in the current squad and he's a backup.
Re: Thank you Carra!
« Reply #486 on: Today at 10:23:03 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 10:17:12 am
Carra was a great player for us in the context of the times and the team he was in, but there's a reason why he was a record own-goal scorer. There's a reason why he was fifth choice for England. Put peak Carra in the current squad and he's a backup.

You could argue the same for Hyypia, it's a different game now.  Fair enough if people have opinions about Carragher's punditry or what he gets up to when he's not working, but I dunno why there's a need to downplay his ability/achievements with this club at the same time.  They're two separate things.
Re: Thank you Carra!
« Reply #487 on: Today at 10:28:12 am »
he seems very pro Everton for an ex Liverpool player
For sure still a fan of them
Re: Thank you Carra!
« Reply #488 on: Today at 10:33:00 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 10:28:12 am
he seems very pro Everton for an ex Liverpool player
For sure still a fan of them

Except if you listen to any other fanbase, they'll say he's 100% pro-Liverpool.  Same as if you ask Utd fans, loads of them think Neville goes out of his way to criticise Utd.  Fans just hear what they want to.
Re: Thank you Carra!
« Reply #489 on: Today at 10:34:39 am »
How is he very pro-Everton...? He must speak about them so rarely, not sure how that'd come across.
Re: Thank you Carra!
« Reply #490 on: Today at 10:37:22 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:23:03 am
You could argue the same for Hyypia, it's a different game now.  Fair enough if people have opinions about Carragher's punditry or what he gets up to when he's not working, but I dunno why there's a need to downplay his ability/achievements with this club at the same time.  They're two separate things.
it's the football equivalent of cancel culture. Club legends with unbelievably successful careers, icons who lived and breathed the club for decades at a time and helped give us some of the best days and nights of our lives, reduced to 'average' players and 'c*nts' as human beings. Like I said though I do genuinely believe this is an internet thing, Carragher, Gerrard, Fowler, Henderson would all get a fantastic reception at Anfield and rightly so.
Re: Thank you Carra!
« Reply #491 on: Today at 10:38:20 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 08:35:21 pm
Mainly because of how he acted in his own interests and went against Rafa.

Stevie like anyone who bends over for the Saudi riyal are c*nts & will be c*nts until the day they die.

Life doesn't neatly divide into good people and bad people like this and I'll refuse to allow bad things people (ex Liverpool players in this case) do to become the controlling way I view them, just like I'd hope people will do the same thing in return for me. Fortunately in the non internet world that's how we normally view people.
Re: Thank you Carra!
« Reply #492 on: Today at 11:04:08 am »
Quote from: Redley on Today at 10:34:39 am
How is he very pro-Everton...? He must speak about them so rarely, not sure how that'd come across.
In regards to the 10 point deduction & he wants to them to stay in the PL. Also quite complimentary of them too but i guess that is his job to be impartial. But you can tell he still has a soft spot for them
Re: Thank you Carra!
« Reply #493 on: Today at 11:15:45 am »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 09:45:28 am
A sign of the times. Anyone who makes a decision we wouldn't, has a different political standpoint or doesn't love Rafa Benitez is automatically a c*nt. Not only that, but their (unrelated) achievements will be glossed over and/or totally rejected.

How did he "nefariously" overstay his welcome? He struggled in his final season but he didn't hold anyone at gunpoint did he? Do I even want to know the answer?

The club was fighting for its future in court while Carragher and Purslow pushed through a 2 year extension on a 100k a week contract for an ageing player whose legs had gone. The new owners were then saddled with that contract which impacted on our ability to spend or strengthen in that area. Carragher was openly hostile to any defender that came in if he felt they were going to challenge for his place or take his place. While he had the ear of Purslow we didn't strengthen properly at centre back for a few years, despite losing Hyypia, Carragher's legs going and Agger becoming more injury prone. Partly as a result, any defensive stability disappeared. Still found the money to chuck away on Carragher's mates like Joe Cole and Robbie Keane though who were also non-foreign enough for him and his wife.

Also with Rafa/Carra. Bear in mind that Rafa needed Liverpool to be successful/in good shape in order to keep his job and flourish in the job, the shitter Liverpool were the more likely Carragher was to keep his place in the side. That's not to say Benitez wanted us to do well and Carragher didn't, it's about the different mindsets. Carragher's was centred around his own place in the team and role, so he'd have hated us signing good CB's at that time.

Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 09:45:28 am
Has he made mistakes? Well, obviously. As everyone does. The Arbeloa incident wasn't particularly nice but it happens, we'll never know what happened behind the scenes with Rafa but the stories around that Middlesbrough game don't sound great for him. But at the end of the day for him it was clearly all about what he thought was right for the club. I understand the love for Rafa but you also have to remember that he seemingly wasn't a particularly easy guy to get along with, alienating the best player of our generation to the point he nearly left twice, and doing the same with Alonso who did end up leaving. Does that make him a c*nt? No, it doesn't. It's part of his character, and just like Carragher he was only ever acting in the way he felt was best for the club.

There's plenty of things from his own mouth and actions that paint him in bad light.


Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 09:45:28 am
To be honest I believe it's an internet thing. I'll never forget that beautiful rendition of You'll Never Walk Alone that serenaded Carragher on his last game for us and that's the level of fondness I think he's generally held in by the majority of non right on reds. Same for Gerrard, he gets hammered on here but would still receive a hero's welcome at Anfield IMO.

And rightly so, he'd still get a good reception. Bad receptions should be reserved for a select few ex-players and he achieved a lot at the club. Still a dickhead.
Re: Thank you Carra!
« Reply #494 on: Today at 11:17:19 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 11:15:45 am
The club was fighting for its future in court while Carragher and Purslow pushed through a 2 year extension on a 100k a week contract for an ageing player whose legs had gone.

Henderson and Klopp did the same though?  Pushed hard for him to get an extension when his legs were clearly going.  Was that nefarious too?
Re: Thank you Carra!
« Reply #495 on: Today at 11:23:28 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 11:17:19 am
Henderson and Klopp did the same though?  Pushed hard for him to get an extension when his legs were clearly going.  Was that nefarious too?

Yes, and I said so at the time and since that it was out of order the way Henderson/his agent went about getting that contract and even referenced Carragher's with it. He had two years left on his current deal, there was no need for it. And then after kicking up all that fuss he then wanted out before that extension even kicked in!

Circumstances different though given we were on the brink of administration at the time.
Re: Thank you Carra!
« Reply #496 on: Today at 11:47:41 am »
Or let's look at it the other way. He got that extension because he could still do a job, if no longer an automatic starter and as a local and as a youth product would provide the club with a sense of stability in an unstable time.

As for Carra being a 'good' or 'average' player. You don't get to play as many games as he did for us under 5 different managers by being 'good' or 'average'.

The same way Rafa discarded Murphy for example he could easily have done the same with Carra, if he felt Carra was only 'good' or 'average'.

The revisionism is something else.
Re: Thank you Carra!
« Reply #497 on: Today at 11:48:55 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:23:03 am
You could argue the same for Hyypia, it's a different game now.  Fair enough if people have opinions about Carragher's punditry or what he gets up to when he's not working, but I dunno why there's a need to downplay his ability/achievements with this club at the same time.  They're two separate things.

Hypia was a better defender than Carra. He was also a great goal threat from corners. We missed that when he left. Virgil embodies some of the best qualities of both Hypia and Agger, but brings a lot that neither player had.

It's not about downplaying Carragher's ability. He laboured in a Liverpool side that only had fleeting moments where it truly excelled; the 2001 treble and peaking around 08-09 under Rafa. By the standards of the day there were better defenders out there, never mind judging by the modern era. It's good that he was a stalwart, but he ultimately leveraged his position towards the end of his career and the club let sentimentality get in the way.
Re: Thank you Carra!
« Reply #498 on: Today at 12:05:37 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 11:48:55 am
Hypia was a better defender than Carra. He was also a great goal threat from corners. We missed that when he left. Virgil embodies some of the best qualities of both Hypia and Agger, but brings a lot that neither player had.

It's not about downplaying Carragher's ability. He laboured in a Liverpool side that only had fleeting moments where it truly excelled; the 2001 treble and peaking around 08-09 under Rafa. By the standards of the day there were better defenders out there, never mind judging by the modern era. It's good that he was a stalwart, but he ultimately leveraged his position towards the end of his career and the club let sentimentality get in the way.

I just think Carragher would be looked back on more fondly as a player had he not been on the telly, saying things people don't like.
Re: Thank you Carra!
« Reply #499 on: Today at 12:09:47 pm »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Today at 11:47:41 am
Or let's look at it the other way. He got that extension because he could still do a job, if no longer an automatic starter and as a local and as a youth product would provide the club with a sense of stability in an unstable time.

By 2010 (when he got the extension) he could only 'do a job'  by dropping the line back to basically the 6 yard box to the detriment of the team in general and the tactics the manager wanted. Hodgson aside who Carragher championed to get the job because his playing style suited him. He was still poor with the ball at his feet and a lot slower than before when he was never quick to begin with. FSG were desperate to get the wages down when they took over because there was a lot of bad contracts handed out like Joe Cole and Jokanavic. Carragher's extension was one more.

Quote from: PatriotScouser on Today at 11:47:41 am
The same way Rafa discarded Murphy for example he could easily have done the same with Carra, if he felt Carra was only 'good' or 'average'.

In 2004 when Rafa took over we lost Owen to Real Madrid (to stop him going on a free), sold Murphy and Heskey to help fund new signings and Gerrard wanted to fuck off to Chelsea. We couldn't lose all our local/British core in one summer. Carragher was in the right place at the right time. As it was he stayed and produced a few years of very good performances. In reality though had Rafa sold Carra that year instead of Murphy then he'd have more than likely gone down the table rather than up or across.

Re: Thank you Carra!
« Reply #500 on: Today at 12:13:42 pm »
You're maybe judging him on Van Dijk standards, and how we play now tactically. He was a top CB for a good 5/6 years, at least. He probably wouldnt get into this side but then quite a few players from that period probably wouldnt if we're judging them on their style then to how we play now. Fowler and/or Owen probably wouldnt either. Doesn't diminish from how good they were. Hyypia, Carra and Henchoz were all really good pure defenders but not particularly quick.

Talking about him as a poor player or average or whatever is just daft, he was one of our best players when we were winning European Cups and being ranked as the best team in Europe.
Re: Thank you Carra!
« Reply #501 on: Today at 12:17:38 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:05:37 pm
I just think Carragher would be looked back on more fondly as a player had he not been on the telly, saying things people don't like.

And you would be correct. He wouldn't be the first ex-LFC player to be a dick as a pundit, and he certainly won't be the last. But if you're going to put yourself on the box, then it's going to open you - and your achievements - up for additional scrutiny.

Some will say that's revisionism; but the club's record during Carra's tenure at the club speaks for itself. That's not solely on him, but he was either part of a great team that underachieved or a decent side that overachieved. He was never an elite defender in the same way Gerrard was an elite midfielder, for example.

I don't know whether Carra himself has an overinflated opinion of himself as a player, but I have a lot more affection and respect for James Milner, who I would put roughly at Carra's level. But hey, if James ever goes into punditry, maybe he'll turn out to be a bit of a dick too. Can't see it, though.
