He is. And he was when he played for us as well. Used to love Carragher, then I read his book (came out around 2007) and thought what an absolute dickhead with the shite he spouted in there. Then he overstayed his welcome as a player by several years and quite nefariously as well. He's a dickhead as a pundit as well, along with his mate Neville. He spent his entire childhood despising LFC with a passion - that's not going to leave you. Not to mention spitting at kids.



The Gerrard/Henderson one is more problematic as it's the one issue with moving to Saudi Arabia, particularly Henderson after previous causes. Carragher has his good qualities as well (charity work and so forth) but he's always been a bit of a nasty character. Henderson always seemed a genuinely nice person and was a great Liverpool captain, which is why many feel let down. Carragher was merely a good defender for a few years in the 2000s.



A sign of the times. Anyone who makes a decision we wouldn't, has a different political standpoint or doesn't love Rafa Benitez is automatically a c*nt. Not only that, but their (unrelated) achievements will be glossed over and/or totally rejected.How did he "nefariously" overstay his welcome? He struggled in his final season but he didn't hold anyone at gunpoint did he? Do I even want to know the answer?The truth is we know very little about these people. They live very different lives to us. All we can really judge them on are their years of loyal service to our football club. Carra is a Liverpool legend, a very good defender whose studious nature, leadership and utter determination to do his best for the club probably took him a level higher than he was technically. Baresi I think called him the best defender in Europe at one stage? In hindsight I don't think he was at that level, although for a couple of years he was absolutely fantastic in one of the best defences in Europe, but he was a tremendous servant for our club. He set the standards in training and along with Gerrard ensured that everyone knew what it meant to play for Liverpool. "Who's bigger than Liverpool?"Has he made mistakes? Well, obviously. As everyone does. The Arbeloa incident wasn't particularly nice but it happens, we'll never know what happened behind the scenes with Rafa but the stories around that Middlesbrough game don't sound great for him. But at the end of the day for him it was clearly all about what he thought was right for the club. I understand the love for Rafa but you also have to remember that he seemingly wasn't a particularly easy guy to get along with, alienating the best player of our generation to the point he nearly left twice, and doing the same with Alonso who did end up leaving. Does that make him a c*nt? No, it doesn't. It's part of his character, and just like Carragher he was only ever acting in the way he felt was best for the club.On the "spitting at kids" thing, that's not exactly the perfect way to frame what happened but of course it was unsavoury to say the least. Does spitting at a manc giving him abuse undo his years of service to us? No, just like lobbing a pound coin at a cockney didn't either. In fact, his status rose somewhat after that particular incident.Point is, human beings are flawed. I can absolutely guarantee in the right circumstances there are things that Shanks, Paisley, Kenny will have done in their lives, or opinions they've held, that would be enough for some here to write them off in the same way Carragher and Gerrard have. There's a growing expectation, particularly on our homegrown players, to somehow exemplify absolutely everything we believe is right in every move they make, on the pitch, off the pitch and many years after their retirement. It's an impossible task and it makes me wonder how we can expect loyalty from players when it's open season on the likes of Carragher and Gerrard. What hope is there for the rest of them?To be honest I believe it's an internet thing. I'll never forget that beautiful rendition of You'll Never Walk Alone that serenaded Carragher on his last game for us and that's the level of fondness I think he's generally held in by the majority of non right on reds. Same for Gerrard, he gets hammered on here but would still receive a hero's welcome at Anfield IMO.