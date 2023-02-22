« previous next »
Author Topic: Thank you Carra!  (Read 38783 times)

Online klopptopia

Re: Thank you Carra!
« Reply #440 on: February 22, 2023, 09:50:17 pm »
A good player, not elite but best of the rest.

Horrific pundit thoguh and does fuck all for the clubs image when its going bad. He was all pally pally 2018-2020 but as soon as there is a hint of strife hes there to put the boot in. Cant stand watching our matches when he is commentating, genuinly considering binning sky off for good now
Offline damomad

Re: Thank you Carra!
« Reply #441 on: February 22, 2023, 11:00:29 pm »
He used to make a living out of playing for the club, now he makes a living taking the piss out of us. I hate to speak badly of him because he was a legend on the field, a true warrior. Now he's a caricature of his former self. Needs to wind his neck in and remember what being a true supporter is all about, not act like some petulant gobshite with the memory of a goldfish.
Offline wampa1

Re: Thank you Carra!
« Reply #442 on: February 22, 2023, 11:33:24 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on February 22, 2023, 05:18:43 pm
We've have to completely change the way we defend to accommodate him.
I think we need to do that anyway.
Offline El Lobo

Re: Thank you Carra!
« Reply #443 on: February 23, 2023, 11:39:40 am »
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on February 22, 2023, 05:16:27 pm
People thinking prime Carra would not have been a better option yesterday than Joe Gomez are seriously delusional. The team needed criticism last night, the team played badly at Newcastle even with a man up (Lee Dixon on commentary on NBC was laying into Gomez that day for how he keeps losing Isak and then Callum Wilson when he came on). It is not rocket science that yeah, a lot of them need to be called out for awful performances like most of this season. That is the job of a pundit.

What does that even prove...? Prime Joe Gomez would have been a better option than Joe Gomez yesterday. We had a mare, he had a mare. Prime Christian Poulsen would have been a better option than Fabinho. Great.
Offline Keith Lard

Re: Thank you Carra!
« Reply #444 on: February 23, 2023, 01:50:49 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on February 23, 2023, 11:39:40 am
What does that even prove...? Prime Joe Gomez would have been a better option than Joe Gomez yesterday. We had a mare, he had a mare. Prime Christian Poulsen would have been a better option than Fabinho. Great.

Lol exactly. The stuff some people come out with.

Carra is not a good pundit and clearly a bluenose. In the same breath I can say that he was a very accomplished central defender. I think he was a bit of a hoofer to be honest and questioned his influence in the dressing room. Peak Stephane Henchoz was better than peak Carra.
Online Hedley Lamarr

Re: Thank you Carra!
« Reply #445 on: February 23, 2023, 02:01:59 pm »
Carragher was a good, not great player for us, in an era when our defenders first, and basically only job was to defend.  He put his body on the line for the club and his heart and bravery was his biggest asset .  If he were a current player he'd be closer to Nat Phillips than Joe Gomez and there's a reason Gomez plays in front of Nat.  I actually think Nat Phillips is a fantastic defender but has his limits as a footballer, playing Phillips, or a prime Carragher, would negate other aspects of how we want to do things.  To accommodate a prime Carragher we'd have to change our whole shape, he was almost a dinosaur when he played.

As a person, he seems a massive twat, Danny fucking Murphy seems to have more affinity these days.
Offline leinad

Re: Thank you Carra!
« Reply #446 on: February 25, 2023, 08:48:38 pm »
Quote from: KloppCorn on February 22, 2023, 02:35:01 am
He took a shot at VVD saying he wouldnt get in the Liverpool team  :wanker

You can tell what VVD said about him in that overlap interview with Neville proper got to him, any chance he gets he's on twitter having a pop at him.
Offline KloppCorn

Re: Thank you Carra!
« Reply #447 on: February 26, 2023, 03:01:37 am »
Quote from: leinad on February 25, 2023, 08:48:38 pm
You can tell what VVD said about him in that overlap interview with Neville proper got to him, any chance he gets he's on twitter having a pop at him.
Too much ego for a alleged working class hero
Offline JonnyCigarettes®

Re: Thank you Carra!
« Reply #448 on: Today at 01:13:32 am »
"I am baffled watching Gakpos early performances. Gakpo is not a typical Klopp signing, lacking lightning pace and the capacity to lead a high press." - J. Carragher
Offline mattD

Re: Thank you Carra!
« Reply #449 on: Today at 01:19:54 am »
Quote from: JonnyCigarettes® on Today at 01:13:32 am
"I am baffled watching Gakpos early performances. Gakpo is not a typical Klopp signing, lacking lightning pace and the capacity to lead a high press." - J. Carragher

Eh? Gakpo ain't slow or am I genuinely missing something from Carragher?
Offline Kalito

Re: Thank you Carra!
« Reply #450 on: Today at 03:29:05 am »
Quote from: mattD on Today at 01:19:54 am
Eh? Gakpo ain't slow or am I genuinely missing something from Carragher?
Nope, nothing.

Just the usual Carra talking out of his bitter blue arse.
Offline farawayred

Re: Thank you Carra!
« Reply #451 on: Today at 04:09:14 am »
Quote from: JonnyCigarettes® on Today at 01:13:32 am
"I am baffled watching Gakpos early performances. Gakpo is not a typical Klopp signing, lacking lightning pace and the capacity to lead a high press." - J. Carragher
Fuck Carra, OK player, shit pundit (sorry to those who rate him better). Gakpo is a strange mix between Bobby's street play and Salah / Nunez speed. He's got neither 100% but the mix itself is mouthwatering.
Offline PhilV

Re: Thank you Carra!
« Reply #452 on: Today at 09:06:53 am »
Quote from: JonnyCigarettes® on Today at 01:13:32 am
"I am baffled watching Gakpos early performances. Gakpo is not a typical Klopp signing, lacking lightning pace and the capacity to lead a high press." - J. Carragher

tbf on MNF he admitted Gakpo has pace when doing his analysis for the third goal but it's just not visually obvious I suppose due to him being a big guy, he moves like he'd be slower but he covers a lot of ground, he basically keeps up with Nunez and Salah on any break.

Jamie gets it wrong but to be honest half the time I think he says stuff just to be a bit controversial and get social media engagement etc. I personally don't like him being called a bitter blue this and that after the service he gave to the club and how he still celebrates Liverpool games and so on.
Offline Kalito

Re: Thank you Carra!
« Reply #453 on: Today at 11:43:52 am »
Quote from: PhilV on Today at 09:06:53 am
tbf on MNF he admitted Gakpo has pace when doing his analysis for the third goal but it's just not visually obvious I suppose due to him being a big guy, he moves like he'd be slower but he covers a lot of ground, he basically keeps up with Nunez and Salah on any break.

Jamie gets it wrong but to be honest half the time I think he says stuff just to be a bit controversial and get social media engagement etc. I personally don't like him being called a bitter blue this and that after the service he gave to the club and how he still celebrates Liverpool games and so on.
I don't think he says it to get clicks and likes. It appears he genuinely means what he says when slagging us off. He loves it.

He's given more service than all but one player in our entire history. None of the others (of the last 20-30 years Fowler, Gerrard, even bloody Macca and Owen don't stoop to his level) go the extent he does.

And that second part is a facade.

Online Chakan

Re: Thank you Carra!
« Reply #454 on: Today at 11:48:01 am »
Quote from: PhilV on Today at 09:06:53 am
tbf on MNF he admitted Gakpo has pace when doing his analysis for the third goal but it's just not visually obvious I suppose due to him being a big guy, he moves like he'd be slower but he covers a lot of ground, he basically keeps up with Nunez and Salah on any break.

Jamie gets it wrong but to be honest half the time I think he says stuff just to be a bit controversial and get social media engagement etc. I personally don't like him being called a bitter blue this and that after the service he gave to the club and how he still celebrates Liverpool games and so on.

Fuck him.

When does saying it for clickbait become what you actually believe, after 1 year, 2 years, 4 years? It's the same tired shit over and over and over and over.

He's a c*nt and fuck right off.
Online Sheer Magnetism

Re: Thank you Carra!
« Reply #455 on: Today at 01:48:23 pm »
I'll never understand the vitriol some people have towards Carra. Do they also think anyone on here who gives a negative assessment of a player - like the posters who claimed we shouldn't have signed Gakpo because we needed a midfielder and he wasn't that great/isn't a difference maker - is a c*nt and a secret bitter who enjoys seeing the club fail?

I don't even think what he said was especially controversial. Klopp's attacking signings have had lightning pace (Mane, Salah, Diaz) or the ability to lead a press (Jota, Firmino) and Gakpo wasn't showing that level of either in his first few games, which was what Carragher was saying. I think most of us were yet to form an opinion but Carra isn't Gary Neville or Danny Mills - he tends to caveat and won't stick to an opinion if he's proven wrong. He wasn't in the studio last night saying this was a one-off and that Gakpo will be back on the bench at the first opportunity.
Online stewy17

Re: Thank you Carra!
« Reply #456 on: Today at 01:52:25 pm »
I'm not really arsed about his shite opinions. Everyone has them, and everyone is wrong from time to time. He's a legend to me and will always be one of my biggest heroes.

What really fucking pisses me off is how he is defiantly neutral when on co-comms with Tyler and the rat gridded manc and completely fails to challenge it on air. He's great at all this twitter 'bantz' after the event but doesn't call him it out anywhere near enough for me, in fact usually agrees.

On Sunday it was Souey who went for Neville properly after he aired his absolutely farcical views, Carra just chipped in like a kid shouting behind his dad at a fella in the offie.

It's really weird to be honest, I reckon it must be because he's terrified of losing his job after gollying on that manc.
