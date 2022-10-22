People thinking prime Carra would not have been a better option yesterday than Joe Gomez are seriously delusional. The team needed criticism last night, the team played badly at Newcastle even with a man up (Lee Dixon on commentary on NBC was laying into Gomez that day for how he keeps losing Isak and then Callum Wilson when he came on). It is not rocket science that yeah, a lot of them need to be called out for awful performances like most of this season. That is the job of a pundit.



In the same high line? It would be carnage.And its not him calling them out, its him acting like a rival fan and choosing the worst of times to lay into VVD who is 10 times a defender he was, sounds like a narcissistic bell end bringing up something VVD said flippantly at the start of the season, not something a player who spent years at our club should be doing.I wouldn't even expect that from Owen or Macca, but i think there in lies the problem, out of all the talents that came through this club in the 90's, the big ones not players like Matteo or Thompson, Carra was easily the least talented, the rest were superstars who could play for the best teams in Europe and a couple of them did.Carra is the one who constantly gets shit for not being as talented as he thinks he is, no one really lays into Owen Fowler Gerrard Macca in regards to their football ability but Carra is quite rightly the odd one out in that equation, i think in turn hes developed a sort of bitterness when discussing the current players we have who are more in the ilk of Gerrard Owen Macca than they are Carra.He is very bitter otherwise he wouldn't use the one time are players have been bad to knock them, but then again this is the same fella who was comparing Dias to VVD, and what is Dias doing now? Yet i can't see nothing bad said about him, its obvious he has a bit of jealousy towards VVD.