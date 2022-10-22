« previous next »
Author Topic: Thank you Carra!  (Read 37292 times)

Re: Thank you Carra!
Wouldnt get anywhere near the team even now with our defensive issues. We dont need someone who controls the ball, gives it a little roll forward then fucks it off into row z or boots it to no one in particular. Fucking useless c*nt.

He can stick his options up his own arse and Gary Neville can go find them.
Re: Thank you Carra!
Carra can't get in the current team as long as Nat Phillips is on the bench. Not sure he would have in his prime.
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Re: Thank you Carra!
Thread title desperately needs changing. What are we thanking him for, for constantly taking digs at the team and players? He's a hypocrite who supports Everton but just happened to land a job at Liverpool so he's forced to show he cares.
Re: Thank you Carra!
Dont know who he is trying to convince he was a great defender- very lucky we had no money or he would have ended up playing for Sunderland or some mid table team.
Re: Thank you Carra!
Took his opportunity to dig Virgil out cos he hurt his likkle feelings saying he wouldnt get in the side

Get fucked you rat. Title needs to do one
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Re: Thank you Carra!
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Today at 08:43:22 am
Thread title desperately needs changing. What are we thanking him for, for constantly taking digs at the team and players? He's a hypocrite who supports Everton but just happened to land a job at Liverpool so he's forced to show he cares.

The only thing I'm thanking Carra for is reminding me what boss defenders we now have instead of his hoofball.
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Re: Thank you Carra!
Looks like that random 90k a week contract he got off purslow instead of taking retirement, has finally got to his head.
Re: Thank you Carra!
We shouldn't have him anywhere anything related to the club, hes an Everton fan at heart.

I much prefer Owen to him nowadays which says a lot.
Re: Thank you Carra!
Soft sentimentality is what is hurting us, this soft sentimentality is seaping from the management, through to the players and is even seems to be rife with the fans.

Of course carra wuld get in this side, what we seem to need is someone straight talking like carra and we need clear headed analysis, we can't be too fixated on avoiding hurt feelings.  We are really poor  at defending set pieces, we need people confident enough in themselves to be able to remind  others of their responsibilites on the field and to get in their face if they don't fulfill them.  Part of what carra said is right, this team perhaps is quite as good as we thought they were in some aspects, judging by how alarmingly they have fallen this yr
Re: Thank you Carra!
Quote from: markmywords on Today at 02:42:30 pm
Soft sentimentality is what is hurting us, this soft sentimentality is seaping from the management, through to the players and is even seems to be rife with the fans.

Of course carra wuld get in this side, what we seem to need is someone straight talking like carra and we need clear headed analysis, we can't be too fixated on avoiding hurt feelings.  We are really poor  at defending set pieces, we need people confident enough in themselves to be able to remind  others of their responsibilites on the field and to get in their face if they don't fulfill them.  Part of what carra said is right, this team perhaps is quite as good as we thought they were in some aspects, judging by how alarmingly they have fallen this yr


Thank god we've got Carra to tell us what's wrong every single week.

Phew. Champion him.

Utter c*nt.
Re: Thank you Carra!
I'd actually appreciate a defender who doesn't lose track of the ball, gets stuck in and who can position himself well and defend set pieces. Maybe I'm in the minority here. But Carra was leading the defence when we were consistently conceding under 30 goals in the league each season, we're on 28 this year and it's still February.
Re: Thank you Carra!
Ahh yes, what we need is someone to 'get stuck in' :D Maybe 'man up' too, 'grow some balls' etc etc.

He was a limited, slow, rudimentary CB. He wouldnt sniff the bench let alone get in the side. Players like Jamie Carragher, with the upmost respect, don't play for top sides anymore. They play for Wolves and Everton. That doesn't diminish that he was an important player for us (when we were a pretty defensive side) but to think he'd get in a side who play a high line and currently has very, very little protection from midfield (as well as very attacking full backs) is absolutely laughable. Genuinely. Laughable. He'd spend most of the game about 15 yards deeper than everyone else and having attackers running at and then past him.

He's a jealous, bitter man. Nothing more.
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Re: Thank you Carra!
He's not suited to the way we play, it's a million years away from what he excelled at, but saying prime Carragher wouldn't get on the bench ahead of Phillips is hilarious stuff.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Re: Thank you Carra!
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:30:04 am
He really did hit some lows tonight and I feel a lot of it was born out of jealousy for what the team has done. He has even questioned whether any of our defenders were ever any good because its those around him that made sure they were not exposed.

This coming from a man who got a nosebleed leaving his half.

I've said for years he's resentful of how this Liverpool team left him behind. Pre-Van Dijk he'd always get in people's Liverpool XI at least for PL era, so he talks them down as much as he can.

He was happy when Rodgers was in charge - or early Klopp years - and his Sky colleagues would joke "they still need you Jamie" because we couldn't defend. Ignoring the fact Carragher was dogshit from the moment Hyypia left.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: Thank you Carra!
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 04:01:00 am
Carra can't get in the current team as long as Nat Phillips is on the bench. Not sure he would have in his prime.

He's as slow as Nat Phillips, not aerially dominant and awful on the ball. He wouldn't have got near a Jurgen Klopp squad (or any top side in the modern era).

He was just lucky to play in the extremely compact and defensively micro managed teams of Houllier and Benitez's in a different era - and with players like Hyypia, Hamann and Mascherano to mop everything up - while rarely leaving his penalty area. He's a glorified Connor Coady.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: Thank you Carra!
I find it hard to lay into Carragher like you're all doing. Memories of performances like Istanbul for example always come to mind.

I've always said he was a very limited player technically speaking though. There's no way he'd get in the current team and Van Dijk and Carragher can't really be mentioned in the same sentence when we talk defending. Van Dijk is so much better in every single regard that any comparison is meaningless. They may as well be playing different sports.
Re: Thank you Carra!
Quote from: S on Today at 04:09:06 pm
I find it hard to lay into Carragher like you're all doing.

Difference is he has no problem laying into Liverpool.
Re: Thank you Carra!
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 03:10:51 pm
Ahh yes, what we need is someone to 'get stuck in' :D Maybe 'man up' too, 'grow some balls' etc etc.

He was a limited, slow, rudimentary CB. He wouldnt sniff the bench let alone get in the side. Players like Jamie Carragher, with the upmost respect, don't play for top sides anymore. They play for Wolves and Everton. That doesn't diminish that he was an important player for us (when we were a pretty defensive side) but to think he'd get in a side who play a high line and currently has very, very little protection from midfield (as well as very attacking full backs) is absolutely laughable. Genuinely. Laughable. He'd spend most of the game about 15 yards deeper than everyone else and having attackers running at and then past him.

He's a jealous, bitter man. Nothing more.

Right.
Re: Thank you Carra!
People thinking prime Carra would not have been a better option yesterday than Joe Gomez are seriously delusional. The team needed criticism last night, the team played badly at Newcastle even with a man up (Lee Dixon on commentary on NBC was laying into Gomez that day for how he keeps losing Isak and then Callum Wilson when he came on). It is not rocket science that yeah, a lot of them need to be called out for awful performances like most of this season. That is the job of a pundit.
Quote from: Spanish Fan on February 23, 2014, 07:42:04 pm
Finished at the age of 26. The Mike Tyson of football.

Follow me on twitter: http://twitter.com/omar_12590

Re: Thank you Carra!
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Today at 05:16:27 pm
People thinking prime Carra would not have been a better option yesterday than Joe Gomez are seriously delusional. The team needed criticism last night, the team played badly at Newcastle even with a man up (Lee Dixon on commentary on NBC was laying into Gomez that day for how he keeps losing Isak and then Callum Wilson when he came on). It is not rocket science that yeah, a lot of them need to be called out for awful performances like most of this season. That is the job of a pundit.

In the same high line? It would be carnage.

And its not him calling them out, its him acting like a rival fan and choosing the worst of times to lay into VVD who is 10 times a defender he was, sounds like a narcissistic bell end bringing up something VVD said flippantly at the start of the season, not something a player who spent years at our club should be doing.

I wouldn't even expect that from Owen or Macca, but i think there in lies the problem, out of all the talents that came through this club in the 90's, the big ones not players like Matteo or Thompson, Carra was easily the least talented, the rest were superstars who could play for the best teams in Europe and a couple of them did.

Carra is the one who constantly gets shit for not being as talented as he thinks he is, no one really lays into Owen Fowler Gerrard Macca in regards to their football ability but Carra is quite rightly the odd one out in that equation, i think in turn hes developed a sort of bitterness when discussing the current players we have who are more in the ilk of Gerrard Owen Macca than they are Carra.

He is very bitter otherwise he wouldn't use the one time are players have been bad to knock them, but then again this is the same fella who was comparing Dias to VVD, and what is Dias doing now? Yet i can't see nothing bad said about him, its obvious he has a bit of jealousy towards VVD.
Re: Thank you Carra!
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Today at 05:16:27 pm
People thinking prime Carra would not have been a better option yesterday than Joe Gomez are seriously delusional. The team needed criticism last night, the team played badly at Newcastle even with a man up (Lee Dixon on commentary on NBC was laying into Gomez that day for how he keeps losing Isak and then Callum Wilson when he came on). It is not rocket science that yeah, a lot of them need to be called out for awful performances like most of this season. That is the job of a pundit.

We've have to completely change the way we defend to accommodate him. It would be fucking useless to play him in this side.
Re: Thank you Carra!
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 05:18:43 pm
We've have to completely change the way we defend to accommodate him. It would be fucking useless to play him in this side.
We played the same way with Rhys (Ozan Kabak) and Nat Phillips and went on to win 8 games out of our last 10 that year.

Quote from: Spanish Fan on February 23, 2014, 07:42:04 pm
Finished at the age of 26. The Mike Tyson of football.

Follow me on twitter: http://twitter.com/omar_12590

Re: Thank you Carra!
In retrospect I wish Arbeloa had of levelled him that time.
Re: Thank you Carra!
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Today at 05:16:27 pm
People thinking prime Carra would not have been a better option yesterday than Joe Gomez are seriously delusional. The team needed criticism last night, the team played badly at Newcastle even with a man up (Lee Dixon on commentary on NBC was laying into Gomez that day for how he keeps losing Isak and then Callum Wilson when he came on). It is not rocket science that yeah, a lot of them need to be called out for awful performances like most of this season. That is the job of a pundit.

Watch back our European games from the Houllier and Rafa era, the tactics are chalk and cheese and they were very defensive sides that could often win a two legged tie 1-0. That's nothing against Klopp as we've been pretty flawless in two legged ties under him (except against Madrid) and reaching FOUR European finals out of 6 campaigns before this season. Joe Gomez has played in those teams, although clearly injuries have caught up with him now - he was very much a bit part last season so was less exposed.

But we got a few chasings in Europe even then. Istanbul is always the holy grail of Carragher's rep (and righly so) but he was torn to pieces in that first half himself because we weren't compact enough to accommodate him and Sami and Hamann was left out the side.

People saying "could have done with Carragher last night" or "really wish we had Carragher in the side right now" are exactly what he wants people to be saying while he slaughters the players who've won everything in the last 4 years. He's playing down what they've achieved out of sheer resentment.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: Thank you Carra!
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Today at 05:16:27 pm
People thinking prime Carra would not have been a better option yesterday than Joe Gomez are seriously delusional.

Do you realise how slow the fella was ?

We couldnt play the line we play, or play the passing game from out either. He was a completely different animal in a different team.

Calling people delusional for saying Carragher couldnt play in this team shows a complete lack of understanding
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Re: Thank you Carra!
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Today at 05:26:59 pm
We played the same way with Rhys (Ozan Kabak) and Nat Phillips and went on to win 8 games out of our last 10 that year.


We had a functioning midfield in front of the defense. Big difference.

I think that Carra knew one way to play, and all his comments are based on not quite understanding the role of the CBs in the high-line style we currently have. Had he be one of the CBs, he'd be absolutely terrified, and rightly so. Put a ball in his feet and you'd trigger an immediate hoof, which he will later explain was the right thing to do.

There are better defenders for our style, that's all. And our style is more likely to win things than the teams of old. The game moved on. Carra hasn't.
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Re: Thank you Carra!
Quote from: S on Today at 04:09:06 pm
I find it hard to lay into Carragher like you're all doing. Memories of performances like Istanbul for example always come to mind.

I think he doesn't represent the club any more and has put himself in a position whereby he's paid to give his opinions on our club, our manager, our team. In that respect, anyone who does that is fair game. Certainly my initial reaction is to defend any of our current players from criticism from the outside.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: Thank you Carra!
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:58:26 pm
I think he doesn't represent the club any more and has put himself in a position whereby he's paid to give his opinions on our club, our manager, our team. In that respect, anyone who does that is fair game. Certainly my initial reaction is to defend any of our current players from criticism from the outside.

Remember his commentary on Sky when we lost to Fulham in 20/21 and he said "people called this team mentality monsters, now they're mentality midgets". Club legends just don't speak like that. It's all about his role on Sky and trying to play down what these players achieve out of jealousy.

When we beat Spurs in Madrid to win the CL, the first thing he said on the pitch interviewing I think it was Trent was "let's be honest that was a terrible game of football wasn't it"?. The players must think he's a right prick but he tries to be all matey with them on interviews.

Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: Thank you Carra!
The title needs some changes.
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Re: Thank you Carra!
I've defended him a few times when he's been called out by others but he's acted a bit of a tit to say the least in regards to this game.

Reality is, he wouldn't have got into the great champions league/league title winning sides of the past and he'd have a similar role to Nat Phillips does nowadays .
