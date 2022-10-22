Soft sentimentality is what is hurting us, this soft sentimentality is seaping from the management, through to the players and is even seems to be rife with the fans.



Of course carra wuld get in this side, what we seem to need is someone straight talking like carra and we need clear headed analysis, we can't be too fixated on avoiding hurt feelings. We are really poor at defending set pieces, we need people confident enough in themselves to be able to remind others of their responsibilites on the field and to get in their face if they don't fulfill them. Part of what carra said is right, this team perhaps is quite as good as we thought they were in some aspects, judging by how alarmingly they have fallen this yr