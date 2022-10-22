« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 6 7 8 9 10 [11]   Go Down

Author Topic: Thank you Carra!  (Read 37040 times)

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,971
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Thank you Carra!
« Reply #400 on: Today at 03:12:46 am »
Wouldnt get anywhere near the team even now with our defensive issues. We dont need someone who controls the ball, gives it a little roll forward then fucks it off into row z or boots it to no one in particular. Fucking useless c*nt.

He can stick his options up his own arse and Gary Neville can go find them.
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,032
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Thank you Carra!
« Reply #401 on: Today at 04:01:00 am »
Carra can't get in the current team as long as Nat Phillips is on the bench. Not sure he would have in his prime.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline I've been a good boy

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,103
Re: Thank you Carra!
« Reply #402 on: Today at 08:43:22 am »
Thread title desperately needs changing. What are we thanking him for, for constantly taking digs at the team and players? He's a hypocrite who supports Everton but just happened to land a job at Liverpool so he's forced to show he cares.
Logged

Online lukeb1981

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,571
Re: Thank you Carra!
« Reply #403 on: Today at 08:54:28 am »
Dont know who he is trying to convince he was a great defender- very lucky we had no money or he would have ended up playing for Sunderland or some mid table team.
Logged

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,897
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Thank you Carra!
« Reply #404 on: Today at 11:23:49 am »
Took his opportunity to dig Virgil out cos he hurt his likkle feelings saying he wouldnt get in the side

Get fucked you rat. Title needs to do one
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,590
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Thank you Carra!
« Reply #405 on: Today at 12:20:38 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Today at 08:43:22 am
Thread title desperately needs changing. What are we thanking him for, for constantly taking digs at the team and players? He's a hypocrite who supports Everton but just happened to land a job at Liverpool so he's forced to show he cares.

The only thing I'm thanking Carra for is reminding me what boss defenders we now have instead of his hoofball.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline M7 Heckler

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 319
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Thank you Carra!
« Reply #406 on: Today at 01:57:50 pm »
Looks like that random 90k a week contract he got off purslow instead of taking retirement, has finally got to his head.
Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,581
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Thank you Carra!
« Reply #407 on: Today at 02:10:43 pm »
We shouldn't have him anywhere anything related to the club, hes an Everton fan at heart.

I much prefer Owen to him nowadays which says a lot.
Logged

Online markmywords

  • Was 2/10. Now 0.5/10. Must try much harder not to make people a little sick in their mouth.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,162
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Thank you Carra!
« Reply #408 on: Today at 02:42:30 pm »
Soft sentimentality is what is hurting us, this soft sentimentality is seaping from the management, through to the players and is even seems to be rife with the fans.

Of course carra wuld get in this side, what we seem to need is someone straight talking like carra and we need clear headed analysis, we can't be too fixated on avoiding hurt feelings.  We are really poor  at defending set pieces, we need people confident enough in themselves to be able to remind  others of their responsibilites on the field and to get in their face if they don't fulfill them.  Part of what carra said is right, this team perhaps is quite as good as we thought they were in some aspects, judging by how alarmingly they have fallen this yr
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,971
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Thank you Carra!
« Reply #409 on: Today at 02:50:26 pm »
Quote from: markmywords on Today at 02:42:30 pm
Soft sentimentality is what is hurting us, this soft sentimentality is seaping from the management, through to the players and is even seems to be rife with the fans.

Of course carra wuld get in this side, what we seem to need is someone straight talking like carra and we need clear headed analysis, we can't be too fixated on avoiding hurt feelings.  We are really poor  at defending set pieces, we need people confident enough in themselves to be able to remind  others of their responsibilites on the field and to get in their face if they don't fulfill them.  Part of what carra said is right, this team perhaps is quite as good as we thought they were in some aspects, judging by how alarmingly they have fallen this yr


Thank god we've got Carra to tell us what's wrong every single week.

Phew. Champion him.

Utter c*nt.
Logged

Online Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,079
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Thank you Carra!
« Reply #410 on: Today at 02:58:47 pm »
I'd actually appreciate a defender who doesn't lose track of the ball, gets stuck in and who can position himself well and defend set pieces. Maybe I'm in the minority here. But Carra was leading the defence when we were consistently conceding under 30 goals in the league each season, we're on 28 this year and it's still February.
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,889
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Thank you Carra!
« Reply #411 on: Today at 03:10:51 pm »
Ahh yes, what we need is someone to 'get stuck in' :D Maybe 'man up' too, 'grow some balls' etc etc.

He was a limited, slow, rudimentary CB. He wouldnt sniff the bench let alone get in the side. Players like Jamie Carragher, with the upmost respect, don't play for top sides anymore. They play for Wolves and Everton. That doesn't diminish that he was an important player for us (when we were a pretty defensive side) but to think he'd get in a side who play a high line and currently has very, very little protection from midfield (as well as very attacking full backs) is absolutely laughable. Genuinely. Laughable. He'd spend most of the game about 15 yards deeper than everyone else and having attackers running at and then past him.

He's a jealous, bitter man. Nothing more.
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Online tubby

  • absolutely no sense of direction whatsoever, neither in this life nor the next
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,175
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Thank you Carra!
« Reply #412 on: Today at 03:12:36 pm »
He's not suited to the way we play, it's a million years away from what he excelled at, but saying prime Carragher wouldn't get on the bench ahead of Phillips is hilarious stuff.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.
Pages: 1 ... 6 7 8 9 10 [11]   Go Up
« previous next »
 