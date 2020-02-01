Halos are a side effect, but they should only last 3 months at the most.





I have a question about laser eye surgery and the Halo's that are often experienced during night driving and looking at bright lights. Hopefully can get some good old RAWK feedback.My missus has been for her consultation today and has been given the option of multi-focal or mono-focal lenses. Whichever procedure costs the same, so money doesn't really come into this.The thing is, my missus, goes LFC home and away, and that is the main reason she's having this done as the players are blurred (perhaps for the best during the 1st half of last season). Anyway, she is really worried about having the multi-focal procedure and the Halo's never going away. She has a friend who says she still gets Halo's after a few years!The specialist has said only 1% of people who have the multi-focal lens procedure go on to experience Halo's after 3 months.Just curious to know if any regular match-goers who have had laser eye treatment, have suffered with Halo's from the floodlights or night driving for an extended period.cheers