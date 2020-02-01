« previous next »
Laser eye surgery

Linudden

Re: Laser eye surgery
Reply #120 on: February 1, 2020, 06:46:40 pm
I'm way too paranoid for things like this...

Being nearsighted by more than 4, I could do with it but I don't feel like it's worth neither the risk nor the money.

Seriously though, how big is the risk of the outcome being fucked up? Even 1 % is too big for me given how used to glasses I am since 10 years of age.
Buck Pete

Re: Laser eye surgery
Reply #121 on: Today at 12:08:28 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on January 26, 2020, 11:19:11 am
Halos are a side effect, but they should only last 3 months at the most.


I have a question about laser eye surgery and the Halo's that are often experienced during night driving and looking at bright lights.  Hopefully can get some good old RAWK feedback.

My missus has been for her consultation today and has been given the option of multi-focal or mono-focal lenses.  Whichever procedure costs the same, so money doesn't really come into this.

The thing is, my missus, goes LFC home and away, and that is the main reason she's having this done as the players are blurred (perhaps for the best during the 1st half of last season :) ).   Anyway, she is really worried about having the multi-focal procedure and the Halo's never going away.  She has a friend who says she still gets Halo's after a few years!

The specialist has said only 1% of people who have the multi-focal lens procedure go on to experience Halo's after 3 months.

Just curious to know if any regular match-goers who have had laser eye treatment, have suffered with Halo's from the floodlights or night driving for an extended period.

cheers  :wave
Red-Soldier

Re: Laser eye surgery
Reply #122 on: Today at 03:25:05 pm
Having read up on the subject, I wouldn't have any laser surgery.

I explored the idea when I was younger, and I'm really glad the consultant was ethical, and advised me against it.

I've read so many bad stories since and have relatives that are now limitied in what hey can do with their eyes, due to them being lasered/burnt.

The risk of issues seems to be far greater than what they tell you.
rob1966

Re: Laser eye surgery
Reply #123 on: Today at 03:28:23 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 03:25:05 pm
Having read up on the subject, I wouldn't have any laser surgery.

I explored the idea when I was younger, and I'm really glad the consultant was ethical, and advised me against it.

I've read so many bad stories since and have relatives that are now limitied in what hey can do with their eyes, due to them being lasered/burnt.

I said in this thread 3 years ago it was a medical negligence solicitor who put me off it - she still wears glasses. My optician also said don't do it.

Also as Gulley posted, all these top level eye specialists all wear glasses.
liverbloke

Re: Laser eye surgery
Reply #124 on: Today at 04:15:40 pm
and my two penn'orth

people say - and they are correct - that there is only a 1% chance of something going badly wrong

so there's over 100,000 laser eye procedures in the uk every year - that means on average 1000 people a year have their eyesight fucked up

yeh 99,000 people have a successful procedure - but if you're in that 1% then...

the advice my girl got was that even if the surgery is successful then your eyes continue to deteriorate with age and another surgery might be needed further down the line

with glasses and contact lenses, you just change the prescription for peanuts each time - and regarding women, there are loads of fashionable frames out there

laser eye surgeons do have an agenda y'know as that's their income - not saying that they don't know what they're doing, but try and talk to other people too
tubby

Re: Laser eye surgery
Reply #125 on: Today at 04:21:18 pm
I'm considering it if my prescription stays steady for the next year or so.  I know quite a few people who had it done and haven't had any issues and think it's brilliant.

Would be great to be able to exercise without having to put contacts in.
rob1966

Re: Laser eye surgery
Reply #126 on: Today at 04:26:22 pm
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 04:15:40 pm
and my two penn'orth

people say - and they are correct - that there is only a 1% chance of something going badly wrong

so there's over 100,000 laser eye procedures in the uk every year - that means on average 1000 people a year have their eyesight fucked up

yeh 99,000 people have a successful procedure - but if you're in that 1% then...

the advice my girl got was that even if the surgery is successful then your eyes continue to deteriorate with age and another surgery might be needed further down the line

with glasses and contact lenses, you just change the prescription for peanuts each time - and regarding women, there are loads of fashionable frames out there

laser eye surgeons do have an agenda y'know as that's their income - not saying that they don't know what they're doing, but try and talk to other people too

That's where I'm at, yes glasses and contacts aren't ideal, but I need to be able to see to do my jobs and this matters more. Surgery you don't actually NEED is something I'm not into.

I've been shortsighted for over 40 years, it's not like I'm not used to it now.  Opticians have said I've started with mild cataracts now as well, so leaving my eyes well alone.
Chakan

Re: Laser eye surgery
Reply #127 on: Today at 04:49:08 pm
I had lasik surgery back in 2016. One of the best decisions Ive ever made. I wore glasses and contacts everyday. Pain to use.

Now Im seeing 20/20 and still 7 years later no problems. Halos went after a few weeks.

So thats my 2c, use it dont use it.

Quote from: Chakan on June 19, 2016, 06:49:18 pm
Just had LASIK done on Friday. Very odd operation but very quick and relatively painless. Lots of drops afterwards! Like every 30min you need artificial tears and then anti biotic drops throughout the day. I'm seeing 20/20 at the moment but the doc says that can improve as it heals. Expensive as all hell though, but so far worth it.
Kenny's Jacket

Re: Laser eye surgery
Reply #128 on: Today at 04:57:31 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 12:08:28 pm
I have a question about laser eye surgery and the Halo's that are often experienced during night driving and looking at bright lights.  Hopefully can get some good old RAWK feedback.

My missus has been for her consultation today and has been given the option of multi-focal or mono-focal lenses.  Whichever procedure costs the same, so money doesn't really come into this.

The thing is, my missus, goes LFC home and away, and that is the main reason she's having this done as the players are blurred (perhaps for the best during the 1st half of last season :) ).   Anyway, she is really worried about having the multi-focal procedure and the Halo's never going away.  She has a friend who says she still gets Halo's after a few years!

The specialist has said only 1% of people who have the multi-focal lens procedure go on to experience Halo's after 3 months.

Just curious to know if any regular match-goers who have had laser eye treatment, have suffered with Halo's from the floodlights or night driving for an extended period.

cheers  :wave

Hi Pete
Im a regular match goer and had laser surgery, had halos if staring at bright lights for too long, it lasted about 3 months.
Never had an issue at Anfield though. and no issues what so ever after about 3 months

liverbloke

Re: Laser eye surgery
Reply #129 on: Today at 05:03:09 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 04:49:08 pm
I had lasik surgery back in 2016. One of the best decisions Ive ever made. I wore glasses and contacts everyday. Pain to use.

Now Im seeing 20/20 and still 7 years later no problems. Halos went after a few weeks.

So thats my 2c, use it dont use it.

so how come all yer photos are out of focus ya big mug  ;D
Buck Pete

Re: Laser eye surgery
Reply #130 on: Today at 05:05:49 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 04:57:31 pm
Hi Pete
Im a regular match goer and had laser surgery, had halos if staring at bright lights for too long, it lasted about 3 months.
Never had an issue at Anfield though. and no issues what so ever after about 3 months



Brilliant cheers KJ my man.  That's nice to know and will go a long way to stop her worrying.   Going to the game (and shopping) is her life, loves it more than me to be honest.

BTW - Which area do you usually sit in the ground mate?  As I know from your past posts you're a wheelchair user.
Kenny's Jacket

Re: Laser eye surgery
Reply #131 on: Today at 05:14:07 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 05:05:49 pm
Brilliant cheers KJ my man.  That's nice to know and will go a long way to stop her worrying.   Going to the game (and shopping) is her life, loves it more than me to be honest.

BTW - Which area do you usually sit in the ground mate?  As I know from your past posts you're a wheelchair user.

But Pete, you're so loveable

Usually L10 or M9, Im not a STH, just a 13+  so can be anywhere but thats where I like it best. I avoid the Kop as the view is awful.

Good luck to Mrs Buck, if she gets it done
Chakan

Re: Laser eye surgery
Reply #132 on: Today at 05:15:49 pm
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 05:03:09 pm
so how come all yer photos are out of focus ya big mug  ;D

Too many buttons and knobs and functions ;)
Buck Pete

Re: Laser eye surgery
Reply #133 on: Today at 05:20:39 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 05:14:07 pm
But Pete, you're so loveable



haha

I meant she loves going to the match more than I do

Actually loving me isn't even close.  In fact, she loves Emmerdale more than me.
