The James Richardson documentary on TNT sports now is interesting. About the English teams in Europe in early to mid 90ís. The narrative, backed up by punditry from the time, is how poor English football was. With performance in Europe as main marker of that.



Iíve made the point on here before that I think English football was the worst level of quality itís ever been between about 1992 and 1997. Really hard to judge players who only exceeded domestically in that period.