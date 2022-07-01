« previous next »
Author Topic: BT Sport

Offline Wabaloolah

Re: BT Sport
« Reply #1520 on: July 1, 2022, 11:09:39 am »
Quote from: duvva on June 30, 2022, 11:36:48 pm
Bad enough the PL is split between 3 broadcasters now the CL split as well, always more expense for the fans
I'm happy with this, I have Amazon Prime and like their coverage, it's good that highlights are back on FTA TV and you would think in an hour long show that more footie would be shown on BBC due to no adverts rather than what would be essentially a 45 minute show on commercial television.

I stopped subscribing to BT Sport last October but haven't missed a game I want to watch as my IPTV sub is brilliant and costs £30 per year rather than £20 a month
Offline Wabaloolah

Re: BT Sport
« Reply #1521 on: July 1, 2022, 11:13:29 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on July  1, 2022, 01:54:54 am
Big surprise BBC winning the FTA highlights, on Wednesdays, BBC were always wary from bidding for the UCL, because of the sponsorship requirements
think that was more for live games, they were rumoured to be interested in live matches when it was on ITV.

I'm more surprised due to the Tories hammering the BBC license fee to be honest but good to know they can still compete for some sporting coverage.

They will show post-match interviews with the sponsors logos all over the board behind but that's no different to the PL interviews.
Offline jillcwhomever

Re: BT Sport
« Reply #1522 on: July 1, 2022, 11:49:30 am »
It's good to see the BBC involved more, I like their coverage as I do Amazon as well.
Online Flaccido Dongingo

Re: BT Sport
« Reply #1523 on: July 1, 2022, 03:33:23 pm »
Quote from: jillc on July  1, 2022, 11:49:30 am
It's good to see the BBC involved more, I like their coverage as I do Amazon as well.
Ally McCoist is on Amazon isn't he?, he's fantastic, you can tell he just loves watching football, so enthusiastic, unlike some of the miseries we usually get lumbered with on TV.
Online [new username under construction]

Re: BT Sport
« Reply #1524 on: July 1, 2022, 03:36:43 pm »
Not sure if anywhere is cheaper but Plusnet seem to be doing BT Sport through SKY for £17
Offline jillcwhomever

Re: BT Sport
« Reply #1525 on: July 1, 2022, 04:26:45 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on July  1, 2022, 03:33:23 pm
Ally McCoist is on Amazon isn't he?, he's fantastic, you can tell he just loves watching football, so enthusiastic, unlike some of the miseries we usually get lumbered with on TV.

Yes, it's usually Ally and Gabby Logan.
Offline ToneLa

Re: BT Sport
« Reply #1526 on: July 2, 2022, 10:28:31 am »
It's not really ethically great to be wishing Amazon had a larger stake in something but here we are

Always love their coverage. It feels like, well... Sporting coverage, which you'll probably know what I mean
Online Skeeve

Re: BT Sport
« Reply #1527 on: July 2, 2022, 10:36:20 am »
Quote from: jillc on July  1, 2022, 04:26:45 pm
Yes, it's usually Ally and Gabby Logan.

Even if you didn't like him for some reason, amazon also have the crowd noise option too, so you aren't stuck with a commentator spoiling a game for you with them.
Offline jillcwhomever

Re: BT Sport
« Reply #1528 on: July 2, 2022, 10:40:24 am »
Quote from: Skeeve on July  2, 2022, 10:36:20 am
Even if you didn't like him for some reason, amazon also have the crowd noise option too, so you aren't stuck with a commentator spoiling a game for you with them.

I have never used that, I will have to check it out next time.
Offline ToneLa

Re: BT Sport
« Reply #1529 on: July 2, 2022, 11:06:34 am »
Quote from: jillc on July  2, 2022, 10:40:24 am
I have never used that, I will have to check it out next time.

It's brilliant

I also like the camera on a wire, swooping down the middle of the pitch angle they seemed to be the first to do.

Technology in football done RIGHT
Online keano7

Re: BT Sport
« Reply #1530 on: July 2, 2022, 11:08:39 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on July  2, 2022, 10:28:31 am
It's not really ethically great to be wishing Amazon had a larger stake in something but here we are

Always love their coverage. It feels like, well... Sporting coverage, which you'll probably know what I mean
Only issue is that their streams are normally 30 secs - 1 min behind live TV.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: BT Sport
« Reply #1531 on: February 23, 2023, 01:05:12 pm »
Offline I've been a good boy

Re: BT Sport
« Reply #1532 on: February 23, 2023, 01:19:20 pm »
Very American, reminds me of WCW.
Offline Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: BT Sport
« Reply #1533 on: February 23, 2023, 02:35:52 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on February 23, 2023, 01:05:12 pm
TNT Sports is an awful name.

https://www.standard.co.uk/sport/football/bt-sport-tnt-sports-name-change-b1062104.html

Come now

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/44XYEeD1A1U" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/44XYEeD1A1U</a>
[/quote]
Offline Statto Red

Re: BT Sport
« Reply #1534 on: February 23, 2023, 03:17:13 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on February 23, 2023, 01:05:12 pm
TNT Sports is an awful name.

https://www.standard.co.uk/sport/football/bt-sport-tnt-sports-name-change-b1062104.html

Stands for Turner Network Television, but weird rebranding for UK, not sure how well known TNT broadcasting brand is in the UK.

Having said that, TNT are better known for NBA on TNT, & the first choice host/pundits for Inside The NBA, the NBA pregame/postgame show, can be hilarious at times.
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: BT Sport
« Reply #1535 on: February 23, 2023, 03:21:16 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on February 23, 2023, 03:17:13 pm
Stands for Turner Network Television, but weird rebranding for UK, not sure how well known TNT broadcasting brand is in the UK.

Having said that, TNT are better known for NBA on TNT, & the first choice host/pundits for Inside The NBA, the NBA pregame/postgame show, can be hilarious at times.

It's certainly going to blow up after this announcement
Offline Statto Red

Re: BT Sport
« Reply #1536 on: February 23, 2023, 03:28:04 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on February 23, 2023, 03:21:16 pm
It's certainly going to blow up after this announcement

BOOOM. ;D
Offline In the Name of Klopp

Re: BT Sport
« Reply #1537 on: February 23, 2023, 03:31:49 pm »
Wouldn't mind Shaq and Barkley commentating our matches  ;D
Offline Statto Red

Re: BT Sport
« Reply #1538 on: February 23, 2023, 03:34:06 pm »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on February 23, 2023, 03:31:49 pm
Wouldn't mind Shaq and Barkley commentating our matches  ;D

They cant be worse then the current pundits sky/BT use. ;D
Offline Ray K

Re: BT Sport
« Reply #1539 on: February 23, 2023, 03:39:25 pm »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on February 23, 2023, 03:31:49 pm
Wouldn't mind Shaq and Barkley commentating our matches  ;D
Shaq and Chuck discuss the merits of filling up your car with £40 of petrol vs filling up your tank.

*Micah Richards dies of asphyxiation on the studio floor*

Yep, works for me.
Online Dim Glas

Re: BT Sport
« Reply #1540 on: February 23, 2023, 04:04:50 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on February 23, 2023, 03:17:13 pm
Stands for Turner Network Television, but weird rebranding for UK, not sure how well known TNT broadcasting brand is in the UK.

Having said that, TNT are better known for NBA on TNT, & the first choice host/pundits for Inside The NBA, the NBA pregame/postgame show, can be hilarious at times.

Im guessing that must be TNTs gig as it where - going for a lighter more banter type presenations. They have the NHL on a Wednesday night every week too, and their pre game and during the breaks panel is very banter orientated.  If they go this route with the footy using the sorts of clowns on show already for the PL, then thatd be another pre and post match to avoid like the plague!
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: BT Sport
« Reply #1541 on: February 23, 2023, 04:50:29 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on February 23, 2023, 04:04:50 pm
Im guessing that must be TNTs gig as it where - going for a lighter more banter type presenations. They have the NHL on a Wednesday night every week too, and their pre game and during the breaks panel is very banter orientated.  If they go this route with the footy using the sorts of clowns on show already for the PL, then thatd be another pre and post match to avoid like the plague!

BT aren't far off that as it is.
No idea which broadcaster it is, but I see clips of Kate Abdo, Thierry Henry, Carragher and Micah Richards and it is fucking awful.
Online oojason

Re: BT Sport
« Reply #1542 on: February 23, 2023, 05:12:24 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on February 23, 2023, 04:50:29 pm
BT aren't far off that as it is.
No idea which broadcaster it is, but I see clips of Kate Abdo, Thierry Henry, Carragher and Micah Richards and it is fucking awful.

CBS I think, mate. Awful 'bantz'. The focus seems to be is more on them than the actual football.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: BT Sport
« Reply #1543 on: February 23, 2023, 05:12:38 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on February 23, 2023, 04:50:29 pm
BT aren't far off that as it is.
No idea which broadcaster it is, but I see clips of Kate Abdo, Thierry Henry, Carragher and Micah Richards and it is fucking awful.
Abdo & Henry are good. Other two not so much.
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: BT Sport
« Reply #1544 on: February 23, 2023, 05:14:42 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on February 23, 2023, 05:12:38 pm
Abdo & Henry are good. Other two not so much.

Yeah it's pretty much Carragher and Richards that ruin it. They just try to be louder and more in your face than the other. 2 dickheads.
Online Dim Glas

Re: BT Sport
« Reply #1545 on: February 23, 2023, 05:22:58 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on February 23, 2023, 04:50:29 pm
BT aren't far off that as it is.
No idea which broadcaster it is, but I see clips of Kate Abdo, Thierry Henry, Carragher and Micah Richards and it is fucking awful.

Quote from: oojason on February 23, 2023, 05:12:24 pm
CBS I think, mate. Awful 'bantz'. The focus seems to be is more on them than the actual football.

yeah Carragher and Richards popped up on CBS last season I think? Instant mute when I saw them.
One of the best things about footy coverage in the US had been that they didnt go down that banter route as much, but sadly, someone thought it a good idea to import those 2 dickheads for the CL coverage.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: BT Sport
« Reply #1546 on: February 23, 2023, 05:35:10 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on February 23, 2023, 05:14:42 pm
Yeah it's pretty much Carragher and Richards that ruin it. They just try to be louder and more in your face than the other. 2 dickheads.
Henry always looks bemused when he hears them speaking. Like Richards and his haircut expenditure.
Online rob1966

Re: BT Sport
« Reply #1547 on: February 23, 2023, 05:45:43 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on February 23, 2023, 04:50:29 pm
BT aren't far off that as it is.
No idea which broadcaster it is, but I see clips of Kate Abdo, Thierry Henry, Carragher and Micah Richards and it is fucking awful.

The one where she introduces the Champions League winners then Micah "played a couple of games" is funny
Online oojason

Re: BT Sport
« Reply #1548 on: February 23, 2023, 07:59:55 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on February 23, 2023, 05:45:43 pm
The one where she introduces the Champions League winners then Micah "played a couple of games" is funny

https://v.redd.it/bj6sprcyb1ka1 ;D
Offline In the Name of Klopp

Re: BT Sport
« Reply #1549 on: February 24, 2023, 04:27:45 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on February 23, 2023, 03:34:06 pm
They cant be worse then the current pundits sky/BT use. ;D

Shaq and Barkley are actually pretty funny unlike Richards and the bluenose  ;D
Online oojason

Re: BT Sport
« Reply #1550 on: Today at 04:00:56 pm »
.



www.tntsports.co.uk : https://twitter.com/tntsportsuk : www.facebook.com/tntsportsuk : www.youtube.com/@TNTSports/videos : www.discoveryplus.com/gb


'TNT Sports launches as ultimate home for sports fans - Who are the pundits, presenters and commentators?':-

www.tntsports.co.uk/football/tnt-sports-launches-as-ultimate-home-for-sports-fans-who-are-the-pundits-presenters-and-commentators_sto9706366/story.shtml



'Take Your Seat For TNT Sports 🍿 Your New Home For Premium Live Sport In The UK & Ireland 🙌' - a 50 second 'intro' video:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/be7KLNUUnRs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/be7KLNUUnRs</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/be7KLNUUnRs



All the old BT YouTube video links and twitter links etc will still work... though any new content will be on TNT Sports - it more or less is a re-branding of BT Sport.

And they've fucked Jake Humphrey off (and Des Kelly) too.  :wellin

« Last Edit: Today at 04:27:37 pm by oojason »
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: BT Sport
« Reply #1551 on: Today at 04:23:26 pm »
Good move getting Laura Woods in.
Online markmywords

Re: BT Sport
« Reply #1552 on: Today at 04:42:49 pm »
Has Michael Owen left?
Online tubby

Re: BT Sport
« Reply #1553 on: Today at 05:02:58 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 04:23:26 pm
Good move getting Laura Woods in.

Yeah she's really good, hope she nails it.
Online oojason

Re: BT Sport
« Reply #1554 on: Today at 05:09:35 pm »
