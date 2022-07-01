« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 34 35 36 37 38 [39]   Go Down

Author Topic: BT Sport  (Read 158693 times)

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,825
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: BT Sport
« Reply #1520 on: July 1, 2022, 11:09:39 am »
Quote from: duvva on June 30, 2022, 11:36:48 pm
Bad enough the PL is split between 3 broadcasters now the CL split as well, always more expense for the fans
I'm happy with this, I have Amazon Prime and like their coverage, it's good that highlights are back on FTA TV and you would think in an hour long show that more footie would be shown on BBC due to no adverts rather than what would be essentially a 45 minute show on commercial television.

I stopped subscribing to BT Sport last October but haven't missed a game I want to watch as my IPTV sub is brilliant and costs £30 per year rather than £20 a month
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,825
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: BT Sport
« Reply #1521 on: July 1, 2022, 11:13:29 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on July  1, 2022, 01:54:54 am
Big surprise BBC winning the FTA highlights, on Wednesdays, BBC were always wary from bidding for the UCL, because of the sponsorship requirements
think that was more for live games, they were rumoured to be interested in live matches when it was on ITV.

I'm more surprised due to the Tories hammering the BBC license fee to be honest but good to know they can still compete for some sporting coverage.

They will show post-match interviews with the sponsors logos all over the board behind but that's no different to the PL interviews.
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,265
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: BT Sport
« Reply #1522 on: July 1, 2022, 11:49:30 am »
It's good to see the BBC involved more, I like their coverage as I do Amazon as well.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,846
Re: BT Sport
« Reply #1523 on: July 1, 2022, 03:33:23 pm »
Quote from: jillc on July  1, 2022, 11:49:30 am
It's good to see the BBC involved more, I like their coverage as I do Amazon as well.
Ally McCoist is on Amazon isn't he?, he's fantastic, you can tell he just loves watching football, so enthusiastic, unlike some of the miseries we usually get lumbered with on TV.
Logged

Offline [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,910
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: BT Sport
« Reply #1524 on: July 1, 2022, 03:36:43 pm »
Not sure if anywhere is cheaper but Plusnet seem to be doing BT Sport through SKY for £17
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,265
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: BT Sport
« Reply #1525 on: July 1, 2022, 04:26:45 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on July  1, 2022, 03:33:23 pm
Ally McCoist is on Amazon isn't he?, he's fantastic, you can tell he just loves watching football, so enthusiastic, unlike some of the miseries we usually get lumbered with on TV.

Yes, it's usually Ally and Gabby Logan.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,563
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: BT Sport
« Reply #1526 on: July 2, 2022, 10:28:31 am »
It's not really ethically great to be wishing Amazon had a larger stake in something but here we are

Always love their coverage. It feels like, well... Sporting coverage, which you'll probably know what I mean
Logged

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,283
Re: BT Sport
« Reply #1527 on: July 2, 2022, 10:36:20 am »
Quote from: jillc on July  1, 2022, 04:26:45 pm
Yes, it's usually Ally and Gabby Logan.

Even if you didn't like him for some reason, amazon also have the crowd noise option too, so you aren't stuck with a commentator spoiling a game for you with them.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,265
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: BT Sport
« Reply #1528 on: July 2, 2022, 10:40:24 am »
Quote from: Skeeve on July  2, 2022, 10:36:20 am
Even if you didn't like him for some reason, amazon also have the crowd noise option too, so you aren't stuck with a commentator spoiling a game for you with them.

I have never used that, I will have to check it out next time.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,563
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: BT Sport
« Reply #1529 on: July 2, 2022, 11:06:34 am »
Quote from: jillc on July  2, 2022, 10:40:24 am
I have never used that, I will have to check it out next time.

It's brilliant

I also like the camera on a wire, swooping down the middle of the pitch angle they seemed to be the first to do.

Technology in football done RIGHT
Logged

Offline keano7

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,754
  • Alonso follows it in!
Re: BT Sport
« Reply #1530 on: July 2, 2022, 11:08:39 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on July  2, 2022, 10:28:31 am
It's not really ethically great to be wishing Amazon had a larger stake in something but here we are

Always love their coverage. It feels like, well... Sporting coverage, which you'll probably know what I mean
Only issue is that their streams are normally 30 secs - 1 min behind live TV.
Logged
"Can't wait for this one me mates picking me up in a van"

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,655
Re: BT Sport
« Reply #1531 on: Today at 01:05:12 pm »
Logged

Offline I've been a good boy

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,111
Re: BT Sport
« Reply #1532 on: Today at 01:19:20 pm »
Very American, reminds me of WCW.
Logged

Offline Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,389
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: BT Sport
« Reply #1533 on: Today at 02:35:52 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 01:05:12 pm
TNT Sports is an awful name.

https://www.standard.co.uk/sport/football/bt-sport-tnt-sports-name-change-b1062104.html

Come now

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/44XYEeD1A1U" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/44XYEeD1A1U</a>
[/quote]
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,435
  • Kloppite
Re: BT Sport
« Reply #1534 on: Today at 03:17:13 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 01:05:12 pm
TNT Sports is an awful name.

https://www.standard.co.uk/sport/football/bt-sport-tnt-sports-name-change-b1062104.html

Stands for Turner Network Television, but weird rebranding for UK, not sure how well known TNT broadcasting brand is in the UK.

Having said that, TNT are better known for NBA on TNT, & the first choice host/pundits for Inside The NBA, the NBA pregame/postgame show, can be hilarious at times.
Logged
#Sausages

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,429
Re: BT Sport
« Reply #1535 on: Today at 03:21:16 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 03:17:13 pm
Stands for Turner Network Television, but weird rebranding for UK, not sure how well known TNT broadcasting brand is in the UK.

Having said that, TNT are better known for NBA on TNT, & the first choice host/pundits for Inside The NBA, the NBA pregame/postgame show, can be hilarious at times.

It's certainly going to blow up after this announcement
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,435
  • Kloppite
Re: BT Sport
« Reply #1536 on: Today at 03:28:04 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 03:21:16 pm
It's certainly going to blow up after this announcement

BOOOM. ;D
Logged
#Sausages

Online In the Name of Klopp

  • smann
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,068
Re: BT Sport
« Reply #1537 on: Today at 03:31:49 pm »
Wouldn't mind Shaq and Barkley commentating our matches  ;D
Logged
Above all, I would like to be remembered as a man who was selfless, who strove and worried so that others could share the glory, and who built up a family of people who could hold their heads up high and say, 'We're Liverpool'.
by the great man, Bill Shankly!

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,435
  • Kloppite
Re: BT Sport
« Reply #1538 on: Today at 03:34:06 pm »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Today at 03:31:49 pm
Wouldn't mind Shaq and Barkley commentating our matches  ;D

They cant be worse then the current pundits sky/BT use. ;D
Logged
#Sausages
Pages: 1 ... 34 35 36 37 38 [39]   Go Up
« previous next »
 