Bad enough the PL is split between 3 broadcasters now the CL split as well, always more expense for the fans
Big surprise BBC winning the FTA highlights, on Wednesdays, BBC were always wary from bidding for the UCL, because of the sponsorship requirements
It's good to see the BBC involved more, I like their coverage as I do Amazon as well.
Ally McCoist is on Amazon isn't he?, he's fantastic, you can tell he just loves watching football, so enthusiastic, unlike some of the miseries we usually get lumbered with on TV.
Yes, it's usually Ally and Gabby Logan.
Even if you didn't like him for some reason, amazon also have the crowd noise option too, so you aren't stuck with a commentator spoiling a game for you with them.
I have never used that, I will have to check it out next time.
It's not really ethically great to be wishing Amazon had a larger stake in something but here we areAlways love their coverage. It feels like, well... Sporting coverage, which you'll probably know what I mean
TNT Sports is an awful name.https://www.standard.co.uk/sport/football/bt-sport-tnt-sports-name-change-b1062104.html
Stands for Turner Network Television, but weird rebranding for UK, not sure how well known TNT broadcasting brand is in the UK.Having said that, TNT are better known for NBA on TNT, & the first choice host/pundits for Inside The NBA, the NBA pregame/postgame show, can be hilarious at times.
It's certainly going to blow up after this announcement
Wouldn't mind Shaq and Barkley commentating our matches
