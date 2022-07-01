Bad enough the PL is split between 3 broadcasters now the CL split as well, always more expense for the fans



I'm happy with this, I have Amazon Prime and like their coverage, it's good that highlights are back on FTA TV and you would think in an hour long show that more footie would be shown on BBC due to no adverts rather than what would be essentially a 45 minute show on commercial television.I stopped subscribing to BT Sport last October but haven't missed a game I want to watch as my IPTV sub is brilliant and costs £30 per year rather than £20 a month