« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 33 34 35 36 37 [38]   Go Down

Author Topic: BT Sport  (Read 152035 times)

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,656
  • YNWA
Re: BT Sport
« Reply #1480 on: March 23, 2020, 01:48:37 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on March 23, 2020, 09:04:12 am
Been trying for a week

they can fuck off

For a week? It only went live on Friday and I was able to get right on with no slow down and pause it then.
Logged

Offline Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,125
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: BT Sport
« Reply #1481 on: March 23, 2020, 02:03:54 pm »
I had trouble pausing it on Friday,  gave up after trying for an hour or two.  Tried again first thing Saturday and had it done within 30 minutes.  I don't think a lot of Sky overall,  but this is a pretty decent gesture opposed to the arseholes at BT.

Sent from my SM-G950F using Tapatalk

Logged

Offline Some Guy

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 22
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: BT Sport
« Reply #1482 on: March 23, 2020, 02:42:20 pm »
Quote from: Mr Mingebag Squid on March 23, 2020, 08:42:38 am
Its simple if it works! I was in an online queue for close to an hour, clicked pause and get the "There was a problem - try again later" and thats happened all weekend :(

I had the same issue but I looked at my future bills on the billing section and it's showing there as zero charge. Give it a try if you're still getting the error message.

Regarding BT, I just rang them and was surprised to get through within 10 minutes. Quick conversation and they've given me 3 months for free. Like everyone here, can't help but feel they've messed this up big time.
« Last Edit: March 23, 2020, 02:47:22 pm by Some Guy »
Logged

Offline Mr Mingebag Squid

  • Wire glory hunter
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,121
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: BT Sport
« Reply #1483 on: March 23, 2020, 02:45:34 pm »
Quote from: Some Guy on March 23, 2020, 02:42:20 pm
I had the same issue but I looked at my future bills on the billing section and it's showing there as zero charge. Give it a try if you're still getting the error message.

Same here! Awesome - thanks mate! :)
Logged
My Sporting Dream Team:-
LFC - Worcester Warriors - Warrington Wolves - New England Patriots - Jenson Button
My Twatter : @MrHappySquid

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,358
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: BT Sport
« Reply #1484 on: March 23, 2020, 05:44:12 pm »
Quote from: Some Guy on March 23, 2020, 02:42:20 pm
I had the same issue but I looked at my future bills on the billing section and it's showing there as zero charge. Give it a try if you're still getting the error message.

Regarding BT, I just rang them and was surprised to get through within 10 minutes. Quick conversation and they've given me 3 months for free. Like everyone here, can't help but feel they've messed this up big time.

Oh, you are right, zero charge.

Cheers for that
Logged

Offline Fazak_Red

  • Seems to think everything is shite, not including his own one-liners though, of course not......
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 940
  • Forza Liverpool
Re: BT Sport
« Reply #1485 on: March 23, 2020, 09:12:54 pm »
You're all flying getting zero charge.

Mine has gone from £74 to £112. ;D
Logged

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,515
Re: BT Sport
« Reply #1486 on: March 24, 2020, 01:15:55 am »
Quote from: Fazak_Red on March 23, 2020, 09:12:54 pm
You're all flying getting zero charge.

Mine has gone from £74 to £112. ;D

Yeah youve done something wrong there... haha
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,369
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: BT Sport
« Reply #1487 on: March 28, 2020, 11:47:56 am »
Been trying to get through to BT for about a week now to cancel BT Sport.  Gave up last Friday after being on hold for 25 mins, tried again Monday and gave up after 35 mins.  Tried this morning and quit after 50mins.  My landline's not with BT so I'll be charged for said calls.

Was only ringing to inform them I've cancelled the DD for BT Sport and to cancel subscription.  I guess they'll find out when no funds are forthcoming when the next bill is due for payment.

I recognise they're likely busy and with reduced staff on phones, but I'd have expected they'd go down the same route as Sky and have an online option to make changes.  But no.
Logged

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,176
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: BT Sport
« Reply #1488 on: March 30, 2020, 01:11:47 am »
You can now go onto BT Sport website and they offer to add one months credit for BT Sport to your next bill, they also give the alternative to donate it to the NHS.

https://sport.bt.com/
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline LallanaInPyjamas

  • Keita's shit, Bundesliga's shit, Bundesliga 2's shit
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,334
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2020 Champion Tipster*
Re: BT Sport
« Reply #1489 on: March 30, 2020, 10:47:26 am »
They're one of the worst companies around, BT. Charged me £111 for this month's bill. Fair enough £25 was for the Fury Wilder fight, but my broadband has massively increased to £52 and BT Sport increased to £34. Great timing guys.
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,369
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: BT Sport
« Reply #1490 on: March 30, 2020, 01:04:53 pm »
Quote from: duvva on March 30, 2020, 01:11:47 am
You can now go onto BT Sport website and they offer to add one months credit for BT Sport to your next bill, they also give the alternative to donate it to the NHS.

https://sport.bt.com/

Too little too late.  Already cancelled DD.  Obviously there's no way this will be over within a month or even two.
Logged

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,176
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: BT Sport
« Reply #1491 on: March 30, 2020, 01:15:13 pm »
Quote from: TSC on March 30, 2020, 01:04:53 pm
Too little too late.  Already cancelled DD.  Obviously there's no way this will be over within a month or even two.
Absolutely agree. Wasnt a fan of BT before this but theyve really taken the piss in comparison to Sky
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,369
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: BT Sport
« Reply #1492 on: March 30, 2020, 01:20:14 pm »
Quote from: duvva on March 30, 2020, 01:15:13 pm
Absolutely agree. Wasnt a fan of BT before this but theyve really taken the piss in comparison to Sky

Ironically just last week I received via post an offer to move to BT broadband and TV (I'm with Sky outside of BT sport) and I was tempted until now. 
Logged

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,176
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: BT Sport
« Reply #1493 on: March 30, 2020, 01:30:36 pm »
Quote from: TSC on March 30, 2020, 01:20:14 pm
Ironically just last week I received via post an offer to move to BT broadband and TV (I'm with Sky outside of BT sport) and I was tempted until now. 
Im with BT broadband purely to make BT Sport much more affordable, but theyre horrible to deal with
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,176
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: BT Sport
« Reply #1494 on: April 8, 2020, 12:41:40 pm »
Although I was billed full price this month, theyve only taken a DD amount for Broadband and calls and not BT Sport. Hopefully theyll do the same next month if things havent changed.
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,941
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: BT Sport
« Reply #1495 on: April 11, 2020, 04:20:51 pm »
Logged

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,242
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: BT Sport
« Reply #1496 on: May 25, 2020, 10:12:25 pm »
Anyone watching the Lance Armstrong documentary ?
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,839
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: BT Sport
« Reply #1497 on: May 29, 2020, 07:30:58 pm »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline NotTooXabi12

  • NotTooCheery
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 179
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Bt sports
« Reply #1498 on: August 25, 2020, 12:27:58 pm »
Hi guys

Anybody the best way (cheapest) way to view BT sports?.

I cancelled it during lockdown and can't believe I was paying 30 quid a month. I only watch it on my ipad when I'm away.

Is it most cost effective to combine with broadband?
Logged

Offline jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,823
    • @hartejack
Re: Bt sports
« Reply #1499 on: August 25, 2020, 02:42:46 pm »
I believe EE have it as an add-on with some of their deals, whereas I think that it's only an add-on option with Virgin once you've got one of the more expensive tv packages already.
Logged

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,599
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Bt sports
« Reply #1500 on: August 26, 2020, 06:01:19 pm »
Quote from: NotTooXabi12 on August 25, 2020, 12:27:58 pm
Hi guys

Anybody the best way (cheapest) way to view BT sports?.

I cancelled it during lockdown and can't believe I was paying 30 quid a month. I only watch it on my ipad when I'm away.

Is it most cost effective to combine with broadband?
I'm paying £6 a month with BT Broadband
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,176
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: BT Sport
« Reply #1501 on: September 24, 2020, 11:09:03 am »
Absolute piss take putting their prices up as we head into a possible second wave of Covid and when theyre clawing money back off clubs as well. I know its only £4 a month but fucking greedy wankers
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Glass Kites

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 349
  • 5x
    • Blog
Re: BT Sport
« Reply #1502 on: October 17, 2020, 11:28:51 am »
Anyone else unable to login to bt sport, or just me?
Logged

Offline R1col

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 232
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: BT Sport
« Reply #1503 on: October 17, 2020, 11:32:28 am »
I just logged in BT Sport with no issues.
Logged

Offline jacobs chains

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 752
  • Stay strong my Ukrainian brothers
Re: BT Sport
« Reply #1504 on: October 17, 2020, 11:57:34 am »
I got through about a minute of studio discussion before I had to press MUTE. I hope the TAW lads are doing Hotmic.
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,362
  • Truthiness
Re: BT Sport
« Reply #1505 on: April 29, 2021, 12:55:16 pm »
BT opens talks over potential sale of sports broadcasting business - FT


BT has opened talks with a number of potential investors as it considers a sale of its sports broadcasting operation, looking to focus on its core broadband and telephony business and blow the whistle on the content business.

The telecoms company has appointed investment bank Lazard and held initial talks with companies including Dazn, Amazon, Walt Disney and private equity companies over a potential investment in the business, said a person with direct knowledge of the situation.

The move could encompass a full disposal of BT Sport, forming a joint venture or partnership with a media business, or selling a stake in it to bring in outside investment.

Discussions are still at an early stage with a number of partners, said multiple people with knowledge of the process.

BT can confirm that early discussions are being held with a number of select strategic partners, to explore ways to generate investment, strengthen our sports business, and help take it to the next stage in its growth, the company said on Thursday. Shares rose 2 per cent to 163p.

The move reverses BTs strategy of building a sizeable presence in the sports market over the past decade to take on Sky, which had encroached on its core broadband business. The company is instead looking to revert to a role as an aggregator of content, offering a suite of apps, including Sky, Netflix and Amazon Prime, through its BT TV service.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,839
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: BT Sport
« Reply #1506 on: May 13, 2021, 06:49:12 pm »

'Premier League TV rights: Broadcasters agree to roll over existing deal':-

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/57098432


'Premier League renews £4.8bn TV deal with extra £100m trickle-down funds':-

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/may/12/premier-league-set-for-45bn-new-tv-deal-with-sky-bt-and-amazon
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,362
  • Truthiness
Re: BT Sport
« Reply #1507 on: February 3, 2022, 08:46:28 am »
BT Sport are to create a 50/50 venture with Discovery, and basically merging the BT Sport channels with Eurosport UK.  They'll bid for sports rights as a joint venture. 
Should be a proper competitor to Sky, and a big blow to DAZN which had been looking to buy BT Sport.

Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline pazcom

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 897
Re: BT Sport
« Reply #1508 on: February 3, 2022, 08:50:06 am »
Quote from: Ray K on February  3, 2022, 08:46:28 am
BT Sport are to create a 50/50 venture with Discovery, and basically merging the BT Sport channels with Eurosport UK.  They'll bid for sports rights as a joint venture. 
Should be a proper competitor to Sky, and a big blow to DAZN which had been looking to buy BT Sport.



As a virgin media customer who gets BT sport included with my package this isn't great news as I assume it means you'll only be able to access BT Sport through the Discovery+ platform. But...having got that this month (mum wanted it for the tennis) I did like the look of some of the content and it was only £7 a month.
Logged
Keira 29/04/1999
 --- Violet 09/09/2020
 --- Myles 13/10/2021
Sophie 26/04/2006

My little Reds

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,191
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: BT Sport
« Reply #1509 on: February 3, 2022, 09:18:47 am »
Liked the sound of DAZN, as I assumed that - in the short term anyway - they'd be a bit cheaper while they built themselves up.

Problem with this merger is that it's creating a big beast, so you'd imagine their subscription fees will be high from the off.

Personally speaking I binned BT Sport off last summer, because the price - £30 a month or whatever it was - felt extreme. Sky isn't cheap, of course, but at least you feel you're getting more for your money. The temptation will definitely come in later this month though when our knockout games start in the CL...
Logged

Offline [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,217
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: BT Sport
« Reply #1510 on: February 3, 2022, 09:20:59 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on February  3, 2022, 09:18:47 am
Liked the sound of DAZN, as I assumed that - in the short term anyway - they'd be a bit cheaper while they built themselves up.

Problem with this merger is that it's creating a big beast, so you'd imagine their subscription fees will be high from the off.

Personally speaking I binned BT Sport off last summer, because the price - £30 a month or whatever it was - felt extreme. Sky isn't cheap, of course, but at least you feel you're getting more for your money. The temptation will definitely come in later this month though when our knockout games start in the CL...

Problem with Sky is they won't let you have just sports, you have to pay for the base package (which is 900 channels of shite) as well. Everything is a never ending stream of subscription fees
Logged

Offline Nitramdorf

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,162
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: BT Sport
« Reply #1511 on: February 3, 2022, 09:30:44 am »
I wonder if Eurosport will now be an extra. I quite often have a look on there for Snooker. Havent been arsed to pay for football subscriptions since it started, just like the odd sport channel in the basic package.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,175
Re: BT Sport
« Reply #1512 on: February 3, 2022, 09:34:46 am »
Quote from: pazcom on February  3, 2022, 08:50:06 am
As a virgin media customer who gets BT sport included with my package this isn't great news as I assume it means you'll only be able to access BT Sport through the Discovery+ platform. But...having got that this month (mum wanted it for the tennis) I did like the look of some of the content and it was only £7 a month.

Reads to me that we will still get BT Sport, but also have access to Discoverys content as well
Logged
Scouse not English

Offline pazcom

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 897
Re: BT Sport
« Reply #1513 on: February 3, 2022, 10:11:05 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on February  3, 2022, 09:34:46 am
Reads to me that we will still get BT Sport, but also have access to Discoverys content as well
that would be a plus
Logged
Keira 29/04/1999
 --- Violet 09/09/2020
 --- Myles 13/10/2021
Sophie 26/04/2006

My little Reds

Offline Mark Walters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,249
  • * * * * * *
Re: BT Sport
« Reply #1514 on: February 3, 2022, 11:23:45 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on February  3, 2022, 09:34:46 am
Reads to me that we will still get BT Sport, but also have access to Discoverys content as well
That's the way I read it too.  I split a sub with my brother-in-law so that we can watch the football. Works out better for both of us as we can use 2 devices simultaneously.  Having the Discovery+ channels would be a huge bonus.
Logged
"Maybe in life it's impossible to give 100 per cent to your job. Okay, I'll accept 98 per cent" Rafa Benitez

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,362
  • Truthiness
Re: BT Sport
« Reply #1515 on: Today at 11:07:03 pm »
Next Champions League package being announced soon

@martynziegler
Exclusive: the BBC will show Champions League highlights on Wed nights from 2024.
Amazon to have first pick of live games on Tuesdays, BT Sport retains all other live rights. Deals will see 2024-27 rights earn UEFA £1.4billion up 15% on existing deals.

Im told Amazon will show 17 CL matches a season.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,234
  • 11,053ft up
Re: BT Sport
« Reply #1516 on: Today at 11:29:28 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 11:07:03 pm
Next Champions League package being announced soon

@martynziegler
Exclusive: the BBC will show Champions League highlights on Wed nights from 2024.
Amazon to have first pick of live games on Tuesdays, BT Sport retains all other live rights. Deals will see 2024-27 rights earn UEFA £1.4billion up 15% on existing deals.

Im told Amazon will show 17 CL matches a season.

The gap is going to continue to grow. PL teams get richer and richer and then PL teams that are in Europe get richer still. Eventually the cycle will end but for now you wouldn't even need ManC or Newcastle's bullshit money to have a dominant league position. All PL teams should be default favorites with only 1 or 2 exceptions in all 3 levels of UEFA competitions.
Logged

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,176
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: BT Sport
« Reply #1517 on: Today at 11:36:48 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 11:07:03 pm
Next Champions League package being announced soon

@martynziegler
Exclusive: the BBC will show Champions League highlights on Wed nights from 2024.
Amazon to have first pick of live games on Tuesdays, BT Sport retains all other live rights. Deals will see 2024-27 rights earn UEFA £1.4billion up 15% on existing deals.

Im told Amazon will show 17 CL matches a season.
Bad enough the PL is split between 3 broadcasters now the CL split as well, always more expense for the fans
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier
Pages: 1 ... 33 34 35 36 37 [38]   Go Up
« previous next »
 