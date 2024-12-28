« previous next »
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #26840 on: December 28, 2024, 10:14:20 pm »
Quote from: Samie on December 28, 2024, 08:39:59 pm
LFC Nike Away kit for next season has leaked. This is what we would've got had we stayed with them.  ::)





Washed in the Mersey.
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline smicer claus is coming to town

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #26841 on: December 28, 2024, 10:15:51 pm »
Why do people fall for these fake kits all the time?
Offline btroom

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #26842 on: December 29, 2024, 05:03:17 am »
Quote from: Samie on December 28, 2024, 08:39:59 pm
LFC Nike Away kit for next season has leaked. This is what we would've got had we stayed with them.  ::)





Its this seasons home kit modified
Offline Statto Red

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #26843 on: December 29, 2024, 05:06:35 am »
Quote from: Samie on December 28, 2024, 08:39:59 pm
LFC Nike Away kit for next season has leaked. This is what we would've got had we stayed with them.  ::)





WTF is that, has that been mixed in the wash, :puke2 we've dodged a bullet then. ;D
who the fuck is baldrick?

Offline thejbs

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #26844 on: December 29, 2024, 10:16:12 am »
No matter how good our kits are, the sponsor ruins it. That shitty, boring, thinline font and the unimaginative SC logo.
Offline Persephone

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #26845 on: December 29, 2024, 12:24:02 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on December 29, 2024, 05:06:35 am
WTF is that, has that been mixed in the wash, :puke2 we've dodged a bullet then. ;D
Dunked in coffee.
Quote from: Livbes on June 24, 2023, 08:04:43 pm
Ive plenty links to the clubs playing and backroom staff as many on here know thank you very much. Fair enough, I admire your optimism. But youre absolute ostriches if you think this squad, even with 2 or 3 new, cut price players with potential get us anywhere close

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #26846 on: December 29, 2024, 01:02:20 pm »
Too much white which is why Adidas can piss off. Three stripes everywhere.
Offline Samie

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #26847 on: December 29, 2024, 02:02:21 pm »
Online gray19lfc

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #26848 on: December 29, 2024, 03:02:42 pm »
If anyone is looking for this season's third shirt, I've ended up with an extra one, brand new with tags (Thai quality). It's the player version size XL, so fits more like a men's large. PM me if you want it. Only want to get my money back on it.
Offline DanLFC8

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #26849 on: December 29, 2024, 05:23:20 pm »
Offline Samie

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #26850 on: December 29, 2024, 10:08:47 pm »
Fumler has posted the new training tops for next season.  :D

https://xcancel.com/FumlerRawk/status/1873475324857749816

Offline disgraced figgy pudding

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #26851 on: December 29, 2024, 10:12:49 pm »
They all look nice, but have the shite AXA sponsor on them. I knew that would happen despite no other teams with Adidas having sponsors on their training gear. Shame because I'd have probably picked a couple up.
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #26852 on: December 29, 2024, 11:52:25 pm »
Quote from: disgraced figgy pudding on December 29, 2024, 10:12:49 pm
They all look nice, but have the shite AXA sponsor on them. I knew that would happen despite no other teams with Adidas having sponsors on their training gear. Shame because I'd have probably picked a couple up.
Yeah I've passed on buying so many tops and tees down the years because of the sponsor text.
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #26853 on: Yesterday at 12:19:47 am »
Quote from: disgraced figgy pudding on December 29, 2024, 10:12:49 pm
They all look nice, but have the shite AXA sponsor on them. I knew that would happen despite no other teams with Adidas having sponsors on their training gear. Shame because I'd have probably picked a couple up.

Maybe not





And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online Lisan Al Gaib

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #26854 on: Yesterday at 10:46:12 am »
Who'd have thought that our training sponsor would have their emblem on our training kit eh? Whatever is the world coming to?!
Offline Lynx the saucy mynx

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #26855 on: Yesterday at 01:28:56 pm »
Nothing will beat the polo Adidas training shirts we had 2010-12.
Online ScottScott

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #26856 on: Yesterday at 02:20:40 pm »
Quote from: disgraced figgy pudding on December 29, 2024, 10:12:49 pm
They all look nice, but have the shite AXA sponsor on them. I knew that would happen despite no other teams with Adidas having sponsors on their training gear. Shame because I'd have probably picked a couple up.

What a mad thing to lie about, why even do it? Pathological thing?
Online ScottScott

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #26857 on: Yesterday at 02:21:20 pm »
Quote from: Samie on December 29, 2024, 02:02:21 pm
25/26 Kit concepts

https://xcancel.com/Footy_Headlines/status/1873253113852756108







Away and Third are lovely. That home kit is fucking vile, like a Middlesbrough kit
Offline Samie

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #26858 on: Yesterday at 07:03:57 pm »
Unreleased Nike 3rd kit for us next season had we stayed with them.  :D

Offline Sprouts of Spion

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #26859 on: Yesterday at 07:09:19 pm »
 ^

:lmao
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #26860 on: Yesterday at 07:11:33 pm »
100% win rate with our last orange kit though......
Online J-Mc-

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #26861 on: Yesterday at 07:12:32 pm »
T90 template.

Just need Torres back now.
Online End Product

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #26862 on: Yesterday at 11:26:35 pm »
Quote from: drmick on Yesterday at 07:11:33 pm
100% win rate with our last orange kit though......

Drew at arsenal , our only 100 percent win rate kit is the 13/14 purple black white number.
No time for caution.

Online gray19lfc

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #26863 on: Today at 10:22:44 am »
Home pre-match shirt for next season. Patterned is not clear on the pic but it's meant to resemble the patterns on the Shankly Gates...
